DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 19.0 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per seconde te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Cut
  • New multi source option to view time-synced footage.
  • Support for displaying clip markers and keyframes.
  • Support for a large enhanced viewer in the cut page.
  • Live overwrite now starts with a single frame duration by default.
  • Interactive Resolve FX and Fusion effect overlays in the viewer.
  • Improved grouping of Fusion effects.
  • Decompose nested clips from clip context menu.
  • Ability to find timeline clip in multi source.
  • Apply transitions to all edits and set default from context menu.
  • Cut page timelines now show render cache activity.
  • Option to select checkerboard and grey alpha viewer backgrounds.
  • Improved media pool and timeline sizing to maximize viewer size.
Replay Workflows
  • Support for the cut page as a media player and playout system.
  • Support for the DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor.
  • View ATEM multiview feeds live in DaVinci Resolve.
  • Live sync camera clips in DaVinci Resolve via Blackmagic Cloud.
  • Add points of interest and create replays from multiview and timeline.
  • Cue and run replays with live slow motion.
  • Pick from slow motion, ramp down and other retime presets.
  • Apply auto stingers to start and end of playback.
  • Automatically add replays to build highlights timelines.
DaVinci Neural Engine
  • IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization.
  • AI powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising.
  • New voice isolation mode with faster response and buffering.
  • IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight.
  • New 2x and 4x SuperScale options using Nvidia RTX on Windows.
  • Up to 3.5x faster SuperScale on supported AMD systems.
  • Up to 3x faster AI features on supported Intel Windows systems.
  • New faster option for Speed Warp.
  • Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.
  • Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background or ambience.
  • Option to detect speakers for text based editing workflows.
Edit
  • Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription.
  • Option to display timecode column in the transcription window.
  • Option to search and replace partial words in the transcription window.
  • Select a sentence using mark clip in the transcription window.
  • Place on top button in the transcription window.
  • Support for transcribing timeline as a nested clip.
  • Ability to import and export transcriptions as SRT and SRTX files.
  • Ability to detect speakers during transcription.
  • Preview, skim and scrub source audio channels in the inspector file tab.
  • Set common source audio configurations in the inspector.
  • Preview up to 36 audio channels in source viewer and inspector.
  • Support for the precision trim editor in the timeline viewer.
  • Support for safe area overlay options in the timeline viewer.
  • Ability to select audio channels when aligning clips using waveform.
  • Support for fixed playhead mode in the timeline.
  • Support for retaining transitions when ripple deleting a clip.
  • Support for bezier controls for Open FX keyframes.
  • Missing Text+ fonts are indicated as a viewer overlay.
  • Ability to edit Text+ titles in the viewer.
  • Ability to use the keyboard numeric keypad for direct timecode entry.
  • Effect library favorites are now categorized.
  • Option to search across all effect library folders.
  • Collapse effect library categories with alt or option double click.
  • Improved snapping and cursor sensitivity on the timeline.
  • Up to 50% faster iris, shape, wipe and simple dissolves on Apple Silicon.
  • Option to select checkerboard and grey alpha viewer backgrounds.
Media
  • Support for updating clip usage for all timelines.
  • Ability to select channels when syncing audio using waveform.
  • Ability to reveal media pool bin from multi bin or search displays.
  • Action to resync a bin to include new clips in the original folder.
  • Smart bin filter for media pool clips proxy status.
  • Option to retain video metadata when syncing audio and video files.
  • Ability to resize 2-up and 4-up views in the media pool.
  • Media management now retains alpha for supported formats.
  • Marker clips are now editable in the media pool list view.
  • Generated proxies now retain reel number metadata.
Color
  • New ColorSlice six vector grading palette.
  • Node Stack allows management of complex grading workflows.
  • Support for ACES AMF 2.0.
  • Option to normalize channels in the RGB mixer.
  • SDI output now shows advanced 3D keyer strokes and marker annotations.
  • Support for double clicking to open a compound node.
  • Preview matte node layers by alt or option hovering over layer entry.
  • Node context menu actions can now be assigned shortcut keys.
  • Support for cleaning up node graph for multiple selected clips.
  • Support for creating smart filters for HDR graded clips.
  • Improved stereoscopic 3D control layouts on advanced and mini panels.
  • Support for current group filter on advanced panels.
  • Improved viewer zoom increments when using shortcut keys.
  • Support for Dolby Vision HDMI tunneling on DeckLink 8K Pro G2.
  • Dolby Vision tone mapped viewer previews and scopes in dual SDI mode.
  • Option to link Dolby Vision target display selection for trims and preview.
  • Improved HDR Vivid support.
  • Support for FujiFilm Log and Log2 for color managed workflows.
Fusion
  • Fusion viewers are now color managed.
  • Multi Poly tool for easier rotoscoping of complex objects.
  • Support for Open Color IO 2.3.
  • Support for referenced Fusion compositions in the media pool.
  • USD enhancements for Material X and advanced volumetric shading.
  • Stereoscopic 3D clip support in Fusion compositions.
  • Multiple shape toolset enhancements.
  • Improved Text+ inspector and on-screen controls.
  • Show user defined guides in the viewer.
  • Support for deleting and resetting layers in MultiMerge.
  • Option for sBooleans to retain the upstream style.
  • Option to specify duplication path in duplicate tools.
  • Set control to default now clears animations, modifiers and expressions.
  • New occlusion mask input for Surface Tracker.
  • Track forward and reverse controls for multiple tracker tools.
  • Ability to match planar tracker sizes to dissimilar logo and image overlays.
  • Deselecting trackers now hides tracking paths in viewer.
  • Improved performance for some large Fusion compositions.
  • Faster rendering of streaming 3D textures in compositions.
  • Up to 3x faster Magic Mask performance in Fusion.
  • New left flow and mid flow UI presets with vertical viewer layouts.
Resolve FX
  • New Film Look Creator.
  • New auto SDR to HDR tone mapping using Nvidia RTX Video on Windows.
  • Better Face Refinement box and profile handling and smooth skin options.
  • New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur.
  • Improved blur quality for Radial Blur and Zoom blur.
  • Smoother sub pixel animation and finer control for Box and Directional blur.
  • Up to 3x faster Beauty, Edge Detect and Watercolor on Mac.
  • Up to 2x faster Beauty, Edge Detect and Watercolor on Nvidia systems.
Fairlight
  • Fully integrated native Ambisonics workflow.
  • IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video.
  • Ability to sidechain VST3 and AU audio effects.
  • Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar and other sources.
  • Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background and ambience.
  • Ducker track FX for auto level management of beds against dialogue.
  • Voice Isolation supports true stereo and improved buffering.
  • Dialogue Leveler has improved with faster cue up time.
  • Improved frequency analyzer displays for spectrum and waterfall options.
  • Improved real time control response to clip equalizer changes.
  • Multiple improvements for native FX processing.
  • Multiple automation improvements.
  • Support for panning in groups.
  • Support for clip head and tail snapping in focus mode.
  • Support for zoom to fit for timeline view.
  • Support for timecode and midi timecode chase.
  • Support for an exclusive solo mode.
  • Support for fades with Dolby Atmos compositions.
  • Ability to loop playback over range from Fairlight panels.
  • Preferences option to auto-patch armed tracks to default audio input.
  • Support for dynamic delay compensation with AU plugins.
  • Support for Sony 360RA Walkmix audio formats and plugin.
  • Improved ADM and Vivid audio with MPEG-H SDK 2.75.
  • Support for third party auto conform workflows.
Codecs
  • Up to 3x faster H.264 and H.265 decodes on non Studio in Windows.
  • Up to 2x faster H.264 and H.265 native encodes in Windows.
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 4.2.
  • New IMF iQIYI Deliver page preset.
  • Custom deliver presets are sorted alphabetically.
  • Support for encoding IMF packages with JPEG HT content.
  • Support for exporting AMF with image sequences.
  • Up to 2x faster decodes for ZIP1 compressed OpenEXR sequences.
  • Support for alpha-based HEIC formats.
  • Support for encoding FLAC audio.
  • Support for encoding QuickTime JPEG YUV 422 and 444 formats.
  • Support for 44.1 KHz and other audio sample rates in Linux.
  • Render support for odd numbered resolutions in mov and avi formats.
  • Initial support for iPhone Cinematic video on Mac OS Sonoma.
  • DaVinci IO Encode Plugin SDK support for audio only formats.
  • Support for Sony XAVC H raw controls.
  • Support for embedded LUTs in Sony MXF and MP4 clips.
  • Support for H.264 and H.265 bitrate settings in Quick Export.
  • GPU accelerated decodes for ARRI Codex HDE on CUDA.
  • Rendered DNxHR 444 clips now default to using full data range.
Scripting API
  • Support for managing clip color groups.
  • Ability to query timeline, clip and group node graphs.
  • Support for enumerating tools used in a given node.
  • Support to enable or disable color nodes in a node graph.
  • Support for setting and getting color keyframe mode.
  • Ability to export clip LUTs.
  • Ability to export timeline ALE and CDL.
  • Support to invoke Dolby Vision analysis on a timeline.
  • Ability to import OpenTimelineIO timelines with custom import options.
  • Support for querying media audio track mapping.
  • Support to query and set speaker detection from project settings.
  • Support to add a timeline track at a given index.
  • Support to query for a timeline item’s linked clips.
  • Support to query for a timeline item’s track type and index.
  • Support to get and set cloud project media location from project settings.
  • Improved support for querying media pool stereoscopic 3D clips.
General
  • Organization profile support for Blackmagic Cloud.
  • Support for Blackmagic Cloud monthly Studio licenses.
  • Improved Blackmagic Cloud media sync dialog.
  • Support for ARM64 based Windows systems.
  • Open FX Resolve Renderer plugin for external VFX applications.
  • Support for German and Italian user interface localizations.
  • Support for duplicating local project libraries.
  • Support for restoring timeline backups from deleted timelines.
  • Loading large timelines now shows a progress bar.
  • Support for disabling specific video tracks for a render job.
  • Option to optimize audio loudness and peaks in render settings.
  • Support for HDR viewers on Windows.
  • Support for HDR scans using the new Cintel scanner 8mm gate.
  • Support for black and white scans from the Cintel scanner.
  • Media management can trim mp3 and flac audio in mp4 and mov clips.
  • Clip flags and colors support in data burn-ins.
  • Ability to assign keyboard shortcuts for up to 5 UI layout presets.
  • New workflow integration example for common MAM APIs.
  • Improved battery life for the Speed Editor and Micro Color Panel.
  • DaVinci Remote Monitoring using IP address connections.
  • Option to specify a custom TURN server for remote monitoring.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 19.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

29-05 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 1
24-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 2 34
05-04 DaVinci Resolve 20.0 bèta 1 10
21-03 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.4 0
20-01 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.3 7
18-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2 1
02-12 DaVinci Resolve 19.1.1 6
12-11 DaVinci Resolve 19.1 22
17-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.3 20
02-10 DaVinci Resolve 19.0.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (37)

litebyte 23 augustus 2024 13:41
Voor wie DaVinci gebruikt en eerder heeft moeten werken met Premiere Pro hoe is de overstap? Dan met name om gewend te raken met kleurbewerking & correctie?
lithiumangel @litebyte23 augustus 2024 17:35
Ik heb 12 jaar ervaring met Premiere Pro, waarvan de laatste 6 jaar via mijn werk. Toen dat stopte, zocht ik naar alternatieven, omdat ik niet elke maand wilde betalen. Adobe biedt namelijk geen eenmalige licentie zoals Capture One die je dan kan upgraden voor een mild bedrag wanneer er genoeg nieuwe features zijn om dit te rechtvaardigen. Uiteindelijk ontdekte ik Davinci Resolve en na slechts drie dagen werken met de gratis versie, merkte ik dat ik sneller en prettiger kon editen dan in mijn 12 jaar met Premiere. De tools en workflow voelden voor mij logischer.

2 maanden daarna kocht ik de Speed Editor voor €299 (normaal €349-369). Deze compacte tool, die zowel via USB-C als Bluetooth werkt, komt met een volledige licentie voor Resolve. Ik begon bij versie 14 en we zitten nu op versie 19 zonder extra kosten ! De Speed Editor verbeterde mijn workflow enorm en is ideaal voor reizen dankzij z`n compacte formaat.

Tenzij Davinci Resolve zichzelf in de voeten schiet, zie ik mezelf niet terugkeren naar Premiere Pro.
Ik zou zeggen, probeer de gratis versie uit; die kan bijna alles wat de full versie ook kan, zonder watermarks of wat dan ook. Het verschil zit hem meer in een paar filters die je mist, en de team collab tools.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lithiumangel op 23 augustus 2024 17:38]

Wild Chocolate @lithiumangel24 augustus 2024 12:09
In aanvulling daarop:
Je kan DaVinci Resolve zo instellen dat hij de sneltoetsen van Premiere Pro gebruikt.
Daarnaast hebben ze een heel uitgebreid pakket aan lessen op de site staan, inclusief materiaal (video's) om mee te oefenen tijdens die lessen. Zowel in boekvorm als in video vorm.

Overigens, als je die gaat volgen, zou ik de sneltoetsen niet op de Premiere Pro manier instellen, denk ik, maar gewoon direct die van DaVinci gaan leren.

Ennuh: Waar zie je die Speed Editor voor €349,-? Ik zie hem niet voor onder de €399,- inclusief BTW...
meller14 @lithiumangel23 augustus 2024 22:25
waar kan ik em voor 300 krijgen? ;)
lithiumangel @meller1423 augustus 2024 23:55
Je zou de prijzen gewoon in de gaten moeten houden, dat was destijds (Feb 2021) een aanbieding die ik zag online. Daarom zei ik ook in m`n post normaal zit je tussen de €349-369 wat ik eerder vandaag ff snel had gegoogled. Met hele rare uitschieters van €499 bij 1 winkel 8)7
meller14 @lithiumangel24 augustus 2024 00:19
ja klopt, normaal zit je tussen de €349-369 zoals je zegt. Ik was benieuwd naar de "deal" maar dat was dus zoals je nu verteld in 2021 :)
nevyn67 @litebyte23 augustus 2024 14:55
Blackmagic geeft gratis zoom cursussen die echt de diepte ingaan, inclusief te behalen certificaten. aanrader ! Je komt er dan ook achter hoeveel er zit in Davinci Resolve, en hoe goed het is doordacht (zeker t.o.v. Premiere Pro)

Hier zie je de schedules t/m september:
https://dvresolve.com/new...esolve-training-schedule/

Deze cursussen worden gegeven door echte experts, vaak degene die de verschillende handleidingen hebben geschreven.

Ik verwacht dat er binnenkort wel weer een nieuw schema bekend gaat worden gemaakt.
litebyte @nevyn6723 augustus 2024 15:10
Dank allen! Het was niet mijn keuze dat ik met Premier Pro moest werken :) Ga het zeker uitproberen.
gearmaker @litebyte23 augustus 2024 14:07
Drie jaar geleden ben ik overgestapt van Premiere Pro naar DaVinci Resolve. De overstap gaat heel snel en als je de kneep te pakken hebt begrijp je niet dat je ooit met Premiere hebt kunnen werken.
SSDtje @gearmaker23 augustus 2024 15:17
Paar jaar terug hier exact hetzelfde gedaan, in mijn geval voornamelijk omdat ik een beetje flauw werd van elke maand die 70 euro lopen lappen, om de software van Adobe überhaupt te kunnen blijven gebruiken. Bij Blackmagic Design, betaal je namelijk eenmalig een X bedrag voor DaVinci Resolve Studio, en dat is em dan ook, zo heb ik hier versie 19 inmiddels al draaien nu, waar dat hiervoor logischerwijs nog versie 18 betrof. En het meest prettige aan deze software is nog wel, dit i ook met videokaarten van AMD overweg kan, en laat nu net dit de render duur van een video nog wel eens flink doen verkorten, en ben dan ook maar wat blij dat ik destijds de overstap heb gemaakt naar DaVinci Resolve Studio. Heb inmiddels het hele pakket van Adobe Creative Cloud kunnen vervangen door andere software. Voor het doen/bewerken van video's gebruik ik nu dus al een aardige tijd DaVinci Resolve Studio, en voor foto's en meer, het gehele pakket van Affinity, betreffende Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2 & Affinity Publisher 2.
En eerlijk, ik wil nooit meer terug naar de software van Adobe.

En voor de mensen die niet over een creditkaart beschikken, maar toch graag de software van Blackmagic Design zouden willen kopen, voor die mensen waarvan ikzelf er ook eentje was, kan ik melden dat je er ook een Blackmagic Design Davinci Resolve Studio Gift Card voor kunt kopen/aanschaffen, in een online winkel, welke je kunt betalen via een normale bank transactie, waarna het even een dagje wachten is, waarna je een klein pakketje in je brievenbus kunt verwachten, met daarin een boekje met informatie over de software, en dat inclusief een Davinci Resolve Studio Activation Card, en op deze Activation Card kun je aan de achterzijde een Serial Code vinden, waarmee je je Davinci Resolve Studio (de betaalde form van de software dus) kunt activeren.

Dacht laat ik dit tweede stukje/deel er nog even bij vermelden, kan immers goed zijn dat meer mensen het best zouden willen kopen, maar net zoals bij mijzelf het geval was, niet over een creditkaart beschikken, en voor die mensen is dit dan altijd nog een optie 😉

[Reactie gewijzigd door SSDtje op 23 augustus 2024 16:49]

alienfruit @SSDtje24 augustus 2024 17:18
Wat mij niet duidelijk is zijn Fusion Studio en Davinci Studio nou twee verschillende producten die vervolgens elk los moet kopen?
SSDtje @alienfruit24 augustus 2024 17:39
"Compare the Features in DaVinci Resolve Studio and Fusion Studio"

Het betreft één en hetzelfde product, Fusions studio zit dus standaard al ingebakken in DaVinci Resolve studio ;)
alienfruit @SSDtje24 augustus 2024 18:41
Vreemde benaming dan. Maakt het voor mij maar onduidelijk. Maar bedankt voor je antwoord. Ik heb zelf nog een erg oude versie van Fusion (Eyeon)
Wild Chocolate @SSDtje24 augustus 2024 12:04
Ik zou echter nooit een losse licentie kopen voor DaVinci Resolve Studio. Als je de Speed Editor koopt, krijg je er een licentie bij, en heb je voor een paar Euro extra dus ook die speed editor. Ook bij veel andere hardware krijg je een licentie, maar die Speed Editor is bij een goede aanbieding nauwelijks duurder dan een losse licentie.
13art Moderator Mobile @litebyte23 augustus 2024 13:45
Op YouTube wel eens wat tutorials van DaVinci bekeken. De methode is natuurlijk net even anders want een ander programma. Maar even een paar keer doen en je bent er aan gewend lijkt me.
Matthijz98 @litebyte23 augustus 2024 13:59
Even half uurtje tutorial kijken en dan kom je er uit (vooral wat termen die anders heten en locaties van tools).
En even half uurtje besteden aan de shortcuts.
Daarna zijn er alleen maar voordelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Matthijz98 op 23 augustus 2024 13:59]

brushaway @litebyte23 augustus 2024 14:17
Ik werk in beide, en de overstap is vrij gemakkelijk. Je kan zelfs bij de shortcuts optie Premiere Pro kiezen, waardoor het al meteen vertrouwelijk aanvoelt.
vrije_vogel @litebyte23 augustus 2024 22:19
Er zijn wat verschillen in functionaliteit. Blackmagic heeft haar eigen BRAW formaat en is niet erg genegen om ProResRAW te ondersteunen. Er zijn workarounds maar daar word je niet happy van.
ProResRAW wordt gebruikt in camera's van oa. Sony, Canon en Nikon.

Of dat een issue is hangt natuurlijk helemaal van je workflow af.
psychicist 23 augustus 2024 13:51
Het zou mooi zijn, als DaVinci Resolve in de toekomst ook Linux/ARM64 gaat ondersteunen, zoals met deze versie al het geval is bij macOS en Windows. Dan hoef je voor videobewerking ook geen x86 hardware meer aan te schaffen.
sfranken @psychicist23 augustus 2024 14:19
ARM64 support in Linux is nu nog erg het Wilde Westen, er is weinig zekerheid en stabiliteit nog, dus ik snap heel goed dat een bedrijf als Blackmagic Design nog even de spreekwoordelijke kat uit de boom kijkt.
rbr320 @sfranken23 augustus 2024 14:53
Kan je dat nader toelichten? Naar mijn mening is ARM op Linux veel volwassener dan op andere besturingssystemen. Linux ondersteund ARM al vanaf het eerste begin evenals alle open source software die er voor te krijgen is, want cross compilen is makkelijk. Windows op ARM komt daarentegen nu pas een beetje van de grond, na vele gefaalde pogingen van Microsoft. En macOS op ARM is een beetje een "mixed bag". Apple heeft het zelf prima voor elkaar maar veel software wordt nog via Rosetta2 gedraaid. Dat is geen probleem, de performance is prima, maar datzelfde kan worden gezegd van Wine en dat wordt ook nooit als volwaardige oplossing gezien.
sfranken @rbr32023 augustus 2024 15:21
De kernel is inderdaad al lange tijd geport, maar nog lang niet alle client spullen en desktop libraries zijn (werkend) geport naar ARM64. Veel wel, en zal werken, maar helemaal soepel is het nog niet omdat er, in tegenstelling tot Apple, veel niet uniform te regelen is zoals dat bij X86(_64) wél het geval is. Al is dat met ARM64 wel beter dan eerdere ARM platformen, maar we zijn er nog steeds niet helemaal.
- peter - @sfranken23 augustus 2024 16:03
Is niet alles gewoon beschikbaar in de ARM distributies (bijv Ubuntu)? Wat voor software werkt nog niet op ARM dan op Linux?
sfranken @- peter -23 augustus 2024 18:16
Nee, nog niet. Je beantwoord dus daarmee je eigen vraag. Veel standaard dingen in de repos zijn inderdaad al jaren omgezet/gecompileerd, maar software als dit (die niet standaard in de repos zit) is dat nog niet. Zelfde met bijvoorbeeld games via Steam
rbr320 @sfranken23 augustus 2024 21:31
Maar jij beantwoord hiermee niet mijn vraag, of beter gezegd niet de originele vraag van @psychicist. Waarom biedt een bedrijf als Black Magic zijn software op Linux nog niet aan voor ARM64 terwijl ze dat voor Windows en macOS wel doen, terwijl de open source afhankelijkheden zoals de kernel en libraries die door ARM64-compatible Linux distributies via de repositories worden aangeboden gewoon beschikbaar zijn en goed en stabiel werken.
sfranken @rbr32023 augustus 2024 21:35
Omdat ze zelf software nodig hebben voor Resolve die nog niet werkt onder ARM(64), maar wél onder X86(_64) is het vermoeden, maar wat precies mag Joost weten, want het is niet open source. Iéts in hun toolchain is in ieder geval nog niet geschikt.

Een kennis van me maakt software voor Resolve/Blackmagic spullen, en hun API is alleen compatible met Linux, macOS en Windows op X86(_64). Zover ik weet is de macOS ARM versie geen echte ARM versie, maar word daar gebruik gemaakt van Rosetta.

Leuk dat de kernel en libraries van Linux inderdaad compatible zijn, maar dat is voor een softwarepakket als dit niet het hele verhaal.
rbr320 @sfranken24 augustus 2024 00:31
Leuk dat de kernel en libraries van Linux inderdaad compatible zijn, maar dat is voor een softwarepakket als dit niet het hele verhaal.
Dat begrijp ik, maar om de ARM64 ondersteuning van Linux dan maar het "Wilde Westen" te noemen vind ik erg gechargeerd. Dit is een probleem van 3rd party software vendors en closed source software op Linux, niet van Linux als ecosysteem zoals jij het in je eerste reactie over deed komen.
- peter - @sfranken23 augustus 2024 18:59
Ah ok, de open source software wel, maar proprietary software niet. Duidelijk.
psychicist @- peter -23 augustus 2024 17:36
Ik zou het ook niet weten. Ik schrijf dit op een Orange Pi Win Plus die Debian draait en ik kan alles wat ik nodig heb, gewoon installeren uit de repositories. Alle ondersteuning voor de SoC en randappatuur zit al sinds 2019 in de mainline projecten.

Ik kan me voorstellen dat dat bij nieuwere SBC's wat langer duurt, maar ik begin zo langzamerhand wel te kijken naar de Orange Pi 5 Plus als opvolger van deze, omdat de ondersteuning voor de nieuwere RK3588 SoC nu ook in de mainline vrij compleet begint te geraken.

Voor het draaien van DaVinci Resolve zou ik evenwel wat krachtigere hardware aanschaffen, bijvoorbeeld met een SoC van Mediatek met een Nvidia GPU aan boord.
morphje @rbr32023 augustus 2024 16:16
grootschalige ARM is tot voor kort een zeer specifiek platform geweest voor zeer specifieke toepassingen. Pas sinds de introductie van de ARM processors van Ampera zou ik zeggen dat grootschalige ARM compute echt een niche was. Het grootste bestaansrecht van ARM is natuurlijk de rPI en smartphones.

En daar zit de crux. x86 bestaat al veel langer, ook in large compute opstellingen. De Zen architectuur van AMD bestaat sinds 2018 en was een voortzetting van bestaande en bewezen technologie. Aanvullende hardware als GPU's sluiten perfect aan op x86 hardware en software development is zeer actief.

Op veel fronten is het vergelijkbaar met Itanium. Een zeer specifieke processor van Intel, maar nooit populair genoeg om te overleven :) Idem voor eigenlijk alle raspberry clones, de enige waarvoor actief ontwikkeld wordt is raspberry pi zelf, de rest is allemaal een beetje meh.

Ik snap dat er veel mitsen en maren zitten aan mijn argument. Het gaat om de grote lijn en dat is dat x86 vele malen populairder is dan ARM, zeker op grote schaal.
rbr320 @morphje23 augustus 2024 21:28
Dat x86 groter en populairder is dan ARM zal ik niet ontkennen, maar daar ging het me ook niet om. Waarom ik mijn vraag aan @sfranken stel is omdat hij beweert dat Linux op ARM64 nog teveel in beweging is en dat er veel onzekerheden en stabiliteitsissues zijn. Dat is volgens mij gewoon niet waar, alle open source software die je op Linux normaal gesproken via de package manager zou installeren is beschikbaar en werkt op ARM64 even goed als op x86.

De vraag blijft dan dus waarom softwareleveranciers als Black Magic hun software op Linux nog niet voor de ARM64 architectuur aanbieden, maar dat voor Windows en macOS al wel doen. Want de open source afhankelijkheden zijn gewoon beschikbaar en stabiel.
morphje @rbr32026 augustus 2024 10:07
Kosten, niet meer niet minder. Hoe dan ook moet je software twee keer compileren, maar dat is slechts het begin.

De kernel en de meeste libraries worden misschien wel aangeboden, maar ook die moeten worden onderhouden. Als software zo eenvoudig cross platform gecompileerd zou kunnen worden, dan zou veel meer software beschikbaar zijn. Zelfs het compileren en beschikbaar stellen van de linux libraries kost meer tijd dan dat je alleen x86 zou ondersteunen.

En dat is het niet. Je moet testen, je moet uitzonderingen opnemen, Uiteindelijk krijg je twee verschillende stukken software. Zelfs met de beschikbaarheid van libraries op Itanium, was het alsnog een bottleneck voor dat platform. Er was te weinig vraag naar en daarom is het platform afgestorven. Natuurlijk is het een kip ei platform, maar dat is alles.
vrije_vogel @psychicist23 augustus 2024 22:23
DaVinci vraagt veel performance. Zware CPU, zware grafische mogelijkheden. Of je buiten MacOS omgevingen gaat vinden die dat kunnen bieden weet ik nog zo net niet.
psychicist @vrije_vogel23 augustus 2024 22:42
Ik heb hier versie 18 geïnstalleerd staan op een HP Zbook Studio G3 met een Intel Core i7-6700HQ, een Quadro M1000 en 32 GB RAM. Ik begrijp dat het in de loop der jaren zwaarder zou kunnen zijn geworden en hogere prestaties zou kunnen gaan vereisen, maar dan zou een machine met een Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ook moeten voldoen.

En als workstation zou iets gebaseerd op Ampere Altra (Max) of AmpereOne aangevuld met een Nvidia grafische kaart ook moeten voldoen. De drivers zijn er voor Linux/ARM64 ook al een tijd. Dus dat verklaart nog steeds niet dat versie 19 niet op zijn minst beschikbaar wordt gemaakt als een preview.
ari2asem 23 augustus 2024 16:19
zijn er ook mensen die problemen hebben tijdens installatie en gebruik, ivm windows defender (met name firewall) ?

aan het eiden vd installatie zie ik heel snel CMD-scherm met wat 402-error mbt windows firewall en daarna als ik resolve wil starten, wil het niet
Le Mol 23 augustus 2024 20:55
Deze update heeft er bij mij weer voor gezorgd dat het renderen weer lekker vlot gaat, 18.x werkte op mijn setup echt als dikke stroop, deze 19 is echt meer als 500% beter
PredCaliber2 23 augustus 2024 22:55
Denk dat door de verschrikkelijke Adobe verdien modellen die bijna tegen maffia aanzitten met cancellation fees, iedereen inmiddels toch wel is overgestapt naar DaVinci Resolve?

Ik gebruik zelf voor het wat meer huis tuin en keuken editen toch liever CapCut Pro. Gratis versie werk voor mij echt fantastisch goed. Hoef verder niks met kleur correctie te doen omdat ik alleen met screen recordings werk.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

