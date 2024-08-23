Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2024.7.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bitwarden 2024.8.0 In a future release, Password Manager mobile apps downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store will be upgraded to native mobile applications. Learn more here. Password Manager Autofill Cards and Identities: Additional autofill methods can now fill cards and identities: Autofill cards and identities using keyboard shortcuts. Learn more here. Use the inline autofill menu for cards and identities. Learn more here.

Unlock with biometrics Linux desktop app: Unlock with biometrics on the Bitwarden desktop app is now available for Linux users using Polkit. Learn more here. Secrets Manager Display total amount of machine accounts, projects and secrets: The Secrets Manager navigation bar will now display the total number of machine accounts, projects, and secrets that you have access to. Admin Console Additional supported options when changing member decryption options: If your organization moves from SSO with trusted devices to master password decryption, users will be prompted on next log in to create a master password instead of requiring administrators to issue one beforehand. Learn more here. Provider Portal UI improvements: The "People" page has been renamed to the "Members" page and the color scheme of the Provider Portal has been changed to match the Admin Console. Bitwarden 2024.7.3 Secrets Manager New Secrets Manager landing page: Quickly learn more about Secrets Manager and sign up for the product directly from the web app. Learn more here. Provider Portal Limiting provider access to vault items: For added security and privacy for clients, provider users may no longer directly view, manage, or create items in client organizations' vaults. Provider users may, however, import vault data directly to client organizations. Bitwarden 2024.7.2 Provider Portal Consolidated billing for new providers: Billing procedures for providers that join Bitwarden after this release are now streamlined and managed exclusively from the Provider Portal. Existing providers will be migrated to the new billing system in a future release. Learn more here.