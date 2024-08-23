Software-update: Bitwarden 2024.8.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix) Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2024.7.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bitwarden 2024.8.0

In a future release, Password Manager mobile apps downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store will be upgraded to native mobile applications. Learn more here.

Password Manager

  • Autofill Cards and Identities: Additional autofill methods can now fill cards and identities:
    • Autofill cards and identities using keyboard shortcuts. Learn more here.
    • Use the inline autofill menu for cards and identities. Learn more here.
  • Unlock with biometrics Linux desktop app: Unlock with biometrics on the Bitwarden desktop app is now available for Linux users using Polkit. Learn more here.
Secrets Manager
  • Display total amount of machine accounts, projects and secrets: The Secrets Manager navigation bar will now display the total number of machine accounts, projects, and secrets that you have access to.
Admin Console
  • Additional supported options when changing member decryption options: If your organization moves from SSO with trusted devices to master password decryption, users will be prompted on next log in to create a master password instead of requiring administrators to issue one beforehand. Learn more here.
Provider Portal
  • UI improvements: The "People" page has been renamed to the "Members" page and the color scheme of the Provider Portal has been changed to match the Admin Console.

Bitwarden 2024.7.3

Secrets Manager
  • New Secrets Manager landing page: Quickly learn more about Secrets Manager and sign up for the product directly from the web app. Learn more here.
Provider Portal
  • Limiting provider access to vault items: For added security and privacy for clients, provider users may no longer directly view, manage, or create items in client organizations' vaults. Provider users may, however, import vault data directly to client organizations.

Bitwarden 2024.7.2

Provider Portal
  • Consolidated billing for new providers: Billing procedures for providers that join Bitwarden after this release are now streamlined and managed exclusively from the Provider Portal. Existing providers will be migrated to the new billing system in a future release. Learn more here.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2024.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-08-2024 12:00
37 • submitter: Munchie

23-08-2024 • 12:00

37

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

15-05 Bitwarden 2025.5.0 13
30-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.3 6
17-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.0 2
03-04 Bitwarden 2025.3.4 23
20-03 Bitwarden 2025.3.0 10
13-03 Bitwarden 2025.2.1 20
07-02 Bitwarden 2025.1.2 25
22-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.1 15
15-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.0 23
12-12 Bitwarden 2024.12.0 34
Meer historie

Lees meer

Bitwarden

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (37)

-Moderatie-faq
37
37
27
0
0
6
Wijzig sortering
Oon 23 augustus 2024 12:02
Mooi dat er weer bedrijven terug naar native apps aan het gaan zijn, blijft toch altijd een stuk fijner dan van die brakke universele webapps
Llopigat
@Oon23 augustus 2024 12:09
Dit gaat over de mobiele apps, die waren geen webapp maar een Xamarin (ook wel Visual Studio for Mac genoemd) cross-platform app. Die maak je in .NET en die vertaalt hij dan naar beide platformen.

Niettemin ook niet geweldig hoor, je voelt het er wel aan dat het niet native is, maar niet zo erg als een webapp.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 23 augustus 2024 12:11]

jozuf @Llopigat23 augustus 2024 12:18
Xamarin is niet "ook wel Visual Studio for Mac genoemd".
Xamarin is een SDK, die je kan gebruiken op alle courante platformen/OSen om cross-platform mobiele apps te maken.
Als je het wilt builden/debuggen voor iOS heb je een mac nodig.
De reden dat ze hiermee gestopt zijn, is omdat Xamarin EOL is en vervangen door .NET MAUI.

Zover ik weet ging Bitwarden op mobile eerst naar MAUI als tussen oplossing omdat dit ws relatief eenvoudig te porten is vanaf Xamarin (en de laatste dus geen updates meer krijgt wat een risico kan zijn). Later (of nu al, geen idee) komt het als native app naar de mobiele platformen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 23 augustus 2024 12:24]

Llopigat
@jozuf23 augustus 2024 12:23
Ik dacht dat Xamarin Studio gekocht was door Microsoft en gerebrand naar "Visual Studio for Mac"?

Maar wel beter dat ze nu native gaan idd.
zordaz @Llopigat23 augustus 2024 12:28
Xamarin kent een lange geschiedenis die ruim 20 jaar terug gaat en vanuit Linux is ontstaan: Wikipedia: Mono (software)
Ik herinner me heel veel verhitte online debatten over Mono in de FOSS wereld. Op zich geen verrassing dat het via omwegen uiteindelijk bij Microsoft is terecht gekomen.
Llopigat
@zordaz23 augustus 2024 12:42
Ja, het verbaast me ook niet dat Microsoft het heeft overgenomen. Embrace, Extend, Extinguish is nog steeds hun motto.

Nu zijn ze dus bij Extinguish aangekomen. Maargoed mono zelf bestaat nog wel, alleen Xamarin niet.
DrPoncho @Llopigat23 augustus 2024 16:52
Jij denkt ik roep even wat en dan zal het wel zo zijn? Wat is hier 'extinguish' aan? Het is in 2016 gekocht en al die tijd vrij te gebruiken geweest. Zelf gaan ze door met MAUI, gebaseerd op Xamarin - maar van jou had dat dus niet gemogen? Zo fantastisch was Xamarin niet, qua concept wel.
jozuf @Llopigat23 augustus 2024 12:26
nee VS for mac bestond al voor de aanschaf van Xamarin.
MS heeft Xamarin idd opgekocht, maar de Xamarin studio is hierbij geïntegreerd in het al bestaande Visual Studio (al dan niet voor mac/windows).
Dus deels klopt het wat je zegt, maar Visual Studio is veel meer dan het maken van mobile apps. Je kan daar ook websites, webservices, desktop apps, desktop services, console apps etc mee maken.

Het is wel ongeveer gelijktijdig gebeurt;
november 2016 wat ik kan vinden is VS for mac gereleased;
https://techcrunch.com/20...-will-launch-in-november/
en in februari van dat jaar is Xamarin gekocht;
Wikipedia: Xamarin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 23 augustus 2024 12:28]

Llopigat
@jozuf23 augustus 2024 12:38
Ja maar de Mac versie van Visual Studio was nooit zo uitgebreid als die voor Windows. Dat was eigenlijk alleen maar Xamarin Studio.

MS is hier ook mee opgehouden inmiddels: https://visualstudio.microsoft.com/vs/mac/ omdat ze stoppen met Xamarin (nouja, eind volgende week stoppen ze ermee om precies te zijn).

Ik weet dat VS voor Windows veel uitgebreider is ja. Maar die van Mac is nooit echt wat geweest verder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 23 augustus 2024 12:39]

Creesch @jozuf23 augustus 2024 12:27
Xamarin is niet "ook wel Visual Studio for Mac genoemd".
Jawel hoor, of eigenlijk meer andersom. "Visual studio for mac" was feitelijk Xamarin met een nieuw jasje. Ik zeg was omdat Microsoft het product de nek om heeft gedraaid.
RobertMe @jozuf23 augustus 2024 12:28
En de reden om naar volledig native te gaan is dat beide oplossingen (Xamarin en de opvolger) als ik het mij goed herinner geen FIDO/Webauthn ondersteuning hebben, en dat met de native app wel kan. Dit zodat de BW app zich voor kan soendoenals een FIDO/Webauthn token en je via de BW app kunt inloggen op websites. Zoals je dus wel al vanuit de browser extensie kunt doen.

Dit dus gelijk aan bv het gebruik van een Yubikey, alleen dan met de dataopslag en "handshake" etc die door de Bitwarden extensie / Bitwarden app wordt gedaan.
Jerie @Oon23 augustus 2024 13:24
Mja, maar dat komt ook vanwege de slechte naam van Electron. Met Tauri kan het al veel veiliger en minder bloated.

Omdat ik zelf host moet ik trouwens even opletten. Want ik heb gehad dat als ik m'n server aan het onderhouden was, ik niet meer bij Bitwarden kon in Firefox. Maar de standalone in Android deed het nog wel. Nou ken ik de wachtwoordzin voor mijn server uit mijn hoofd maar toch.
Oon @Jerie23 augustus 2024 13:48
Het mooie aan Bitwarden is dat je client gewoon een sync doet, dus ook als je Vaultwarden server offline is zou je gewoon nog bij je wachtwoorden moeten kunnen toch?
Jerie @Oon23 augustus 2024 14:10
In dit geval niet omdat er als de server eruit ligt ook iets misgaat met de routing. Dan zou je willen timeout en dan locale versie gebruiken maar dat doet hij niet bij de browser versies. Die op Android los doet het wel.
Oon @Jerie23 augustus 2024 14:36
Vreemd, mijn Chrome extensie blijft gewoon z'n lokale kopie gebruiken als Vaultwarden offline is, dat heeft mij al een keer gered toen ik een foutje had gemaakt en een wachtwoord uit m'n kluis nodig had om de server weer online te krijgen
Jerie @Oon23 augustus 2024 15:49
Ik gebruik Firefox. Het is een routing/firewall issue. Ik wil het overigens op dat niveau niet oplossen. Want die server moet 24/7 online zijn. Wel zou ik iets van redundantie of failover kunnen doen want de firewall host kan dit ook gewoon draaien.
Jazco2nd @Jerie24 augustus 2024 16:00
Werkt prima hier met de extensie voor Firefox. Gewoon zonder internet. Getest door Firefox af te sluiten, wifi uit te zetten, Firefox weer openen en bij de extensie inloggen: kan gewoon al mijn logins zien, das dus lokaal opgeslagen door de extensie. Ik heb geen instellingen aangepast ofzo.

Op (uBlue OS, (wat eigenlijk Fedora is, Linux).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 24 augustus 2024 16:00]

Jerie @Jazco2nd24 augustus 2024 17:23
Bij mij niet, Windows 10 en macOS. Beide met Wireguard .Zoals ik al zei het is een routing/firewall issue. Ik heb dan internettoegang. Maar de server ligt plat.
Jazco2nd @Jerie24 augustus 2024 17:29
Wat heeft Wireguard er dan mee te maken? Of is jouw Vaultwarden niet toegankelijk zonder VPN? Das dan wel weer een edge use case.
Jerie @Jazco2nd24 augustus 2024 17:47
Niet publiekelijk toegankelijk zonder VPN maar de VPN werkt op dat moment en internettoegang werkt ook.
Jazco2nd @Oon24 augustus 2024 16:00
yup dat werkt ongeacht wat anderen beweren.. zowel in de Firefox extensie als in de app voor Android.
Yoxt @Oon23 augustus 2024 12:06
Ben ik ook heel blij mee
Llopigat
23 augustus 2024 12:11
Ik hoop dat ze ook passwordless logins op meer dan alleen de website gaan maken.

Dit werkt al goed op de website maar in zowel de desktop als mobiele apps nog niet.
GertMenkel
@Llopigat23 augustus 2024 12:44
De mobiele app adverteert (op mijn telefoon) dat dit nu zou moeten werken. Ik heb het nog niet werkend gekregen, maar de bèta lijkt er in elk geval op voor te bereiden.

Daar moet bij gezegd worden dat alleen Android 14 of hoger dit gaat kunnen doen; de API's zijn er niet voor eerdere versies.
Llopigat
@GertMenkel23 augustus 2024 12:46
Ik bedoel passwordless inloggen in de app zelf (dus zonder het master password te gebruiken). Niet passkeys support voor apps van derden of websites. Is dat wat er nu in zit?

Ik heb wel gehoord dat ze er aan bezig waren maar ze hadden geen geplande aankomsttijd :)
GertMenkel
@Llopigat23 augustus 2024 16:01
Ik bedoelde inderdaad passkeys, dat zou er aan moeten komen!

Voor inloggen op de vault kan ik gewoon inloggen met mijn vingerafdruk (middels de standaard-API van Android) en gezichtsherkenning (ook middels de standaard-API). Je kunt ook een PIN instellen, is wat makkelijker dan het hoofdwachtwoord iedere keer intypen (maar wel veiliger). Geen idee hoe dit op iOS zit, mocht je dat hebben. Misschien dat je nog eens goed door de settings moet kijken? Je kunt bijvoorbeeld ook instellen dat je vault na één keer unlocken niet meer gelockt wordt tot de volgende reboot, staat onder accountbeveiliging.

Waar ik wel tegenaan liep was dat de vault iedere keer vroegtijdig weer gelockt werd omdat het RAM van mijn telefoon vol liep. Dat is met de update wel grotendeels opgelost, lijkt het.
Llopigat
@GertMenkel23 augustus 2024 18:04
Mja ik wil graag via passwordless inloggen op de app omdat dit zowel veilig is als makkelijk. En het is ook voor mijn ouders, ik wil hen niet steeds een lang paswoord laten typen. Ik verwacht ook niet dat ze uberhaupt de mobiele app gebruiken maar voornamelijk die op de computer (maar die ondersteunt dat ook niet, de desktop app niet en ook de

Ik ben wel blij dat er eindelijk een implementatie van passkeys uitkomt waarbij je zelf je keys kan backuppen (als je vaultwarden gebruikt iig). Want ik wil niet vastzitten in het ecosysteem van Apple of Google en eventueel gewoon kunnen migreren naar iets anders.

Momenteel gebruik ik voor de sites die passkeys ondersteunen gewoon direct yubikeys. Dat werkt wel maar je moet er meer dan 1 hebben voor als er een stuk gaat of zoek raakt, dus het is duur. En sommige sites (zoals paypal, grrrr) ondersteunen maar 1 passkey per account en bovendien blokkeren ze implementaties buiten die van google en apple.
GertMenkel
@Llopigat23 augustus 2024 22:34
Om die reden gebruik ik vooral mijn vingerafdruk. Ik vertrouw de firmware op die chip genoeg om geen foto's van mijn vingers naar de app te sturen, en als ik onder dwang of dreiging door criminelen of de politie mijn vinger daar op moet leggen ben ik toch al de lul. Je moet nog steeds één keer je wachtwoord invoeren bij het configureren van je account (dat is tenslotte waarmee je de database ontsleutelt de eerste keer) maar dat valt nog te overzien.

Aangezien passkeys niet direct de sleutel overdragen, kunnen deze niet zomaar het wachtwoord vervangen.
beerse @Llopigat2 september 2024 11:01
Op mijn msWindows machine met Hello (vingerafdruk) toegang en BitWarden en passkeys is het even creatief alles op de goede plek zetten maar daarna werkt het. Ik open BitWarden, klik op 'biometrie' wat dan via Hello de vingerafdruk controleert en alles opent zich. Werkt zowel op de applicatie als in de browser extentie.

Tip: test passkeys met https://passkey.org/
Llopigat
@beerse2 september 2024 15:31
Oh windows hello hebben mijn ouders helaas niet, die hebben een goedkope laptop.

Bovendien hebben ze geen MS account natuurlijk, volgens mij is dat nodig voor windows hello.
beerse @Llopigat2 september 2024 16:55
Voor windows hello hoef je geen microsoft account te hebben, dat gebruik ik ook niet.

Met een eenvoudigere laptop waarbij de camera en vingerafdruk niet 'hello-goedgekeurd' zijn, zou je het kunnen proberen met een pincode. Dat is volgens mij nog een manier waarop een laptop toch met windows hello kan werken.

In de eerste reactie vergeten te melden: De koppeling van bitwarden naar de lokale techniek is juist via de bitwarden software, niet via de bitwarden-browser-add-on. Het zou zomaar kunnen dat je daarmee de stap voor jouw ouders ook eenvoudiger kan maken. Bijvoorbeeld door iets met de time-out te doen of er een pincode op te zetten. Toegegeven, de achtergrond van mijn onderzoekje was juist security. Die van jou is vereenvoudiging...
Llopigat
@beerse2 september 2024 20:21
Toegegeven, de achtergrond van mijn onderzoekje was juist security. Die van jou is vereenvoudiging...
Nou eigenlijk beiden. Het gebruik van een FIDO2 key is zowel makkelijker als veiliger.

In Windows Hello heb ik op security gebied weinig vertrouwen omdat Microsoft zo slecht is in security.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 2 september 2024 20:22]

beerse @Llopigat2 september 2024 20:35
volgens de bitwarden help pagina is fido2 ook ondersteund op de W10 app: https://bitwarden.com/help/setup-two-step-login-fido/.
Llopigat
@beerse2 september 2024 21:14
Oh dat is nieuw. Toen ik het testte (In Juni) werkte het alleen nog op de website.

Maar het probleem is, meestal gebruik je de browser plugin voor autofill en daar werkt het nog niet.
moonlander 23 augustus 2024 12:39
Wat ik irritant vind aan de browser app is dat als je een wachtwoord invult en hij denkt deze te moeten opslaan, dat er dan 1 hele brede balk boven de websites geplakt wordt.
RoanV @moonlander23 augustus 2024 16:41
Uit te schakelen onder Meldingen in het instellingen scherm
SG_de_Baas 23 augustus 2024 12:16
Toch gek, heb de app geïnstalleerd en de check updates werkt niet.

Melding:
No updates are currently available. You are using the latest version.
Eens kijken of een handmatige update wel werkt. :) 2024.7.1

Edit: Handmatige update werkt prima. _/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door SG_de_Baas op 23 augustus 2024 12:19]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq