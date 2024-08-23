Microsoft heeft versie 17.11.1 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.11 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. Dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgave:
Version 17.11.1
This release focuses on quality-of-life enhancements for all developers and workloads. When you use Visual Studio, you want to feel empowered and productive. That's why quality-of-life features are so important: they make coding a smooth and enjoyable experience, free of unnecessary hassles and headaches. We hope you'll love this update.Top bug fixes
- Visual Studio 2022 (64-bit) Version 17.11.0 Preview 6.0 corrupts stack on stopping debugging a native application
- Xamarin Profiler has been deprecated and removed from Visual Studio.
- Xamarin.Android Designer is scheduled for deprecation and will be removed in a future update.
- TS1109 (TS) Expression expected error in Razor file
- Rich copy/paste of C# source code into Office fails
- Incorrect error with in-class pointer to member variable
- MSVC v19.37+ incorrect code gen for arithmetic expressions
- C4506 (no definition for inline function) incorrectly reported for template spec...
- Missing integral types overload for cmath functions
- GitHub Copilot has a 'References' button that is mistranslated
- After updating to VS 17.10 the size of .ilk files has increased considerably
- Visual Studio jump list doesn't add recently opened solutions any more