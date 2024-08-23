Opera heeft versie 113 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 113 is Chromium bijgewerkt naar versie 127 en zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This version includes essential updates, bug fixes, and improvements. Let’s dive into what’s new. First, the Chromium engine has been updated to version 127.0.6533.120, bringing performance and security enhancements. Beyond that, several critical issues have been addressed:

Interface Improvements: We’ve resolved a display issue where print window boxes had frames and text that wasn’t vertically centered.

Stability Fixes: A crash issue has been resolved.

Tab Behavior Enhancements: Users on Linux will now find that dragging a tab out of the tab strip works more intuitively, without automatically creating a new window. Additionally, pinned tabs no longer take up the entire tab strip.

Sync and Password Management: We’ve resolved an issue where users experiencing profile errors couldn’t add passwords or view synced passwords.

With these improvements, Opera 113 is now promoted to stable, offering a more polished and seamless browsing experience. Upgrade today and enjoy the enhanced performance and functionality! For a detailed list of changes, check out the full changelog.