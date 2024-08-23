Versie 7.17 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource e-bookbeheerprogramma is haast onmisbaar voor elke e-readerbezitter. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, e-boeken bewerken en converteren om ze zo geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van RSS-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat en kunnen er boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Calibre is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS.
In versie 7.0 is er de mogelijkheid om notities toe te voegen aan bijvoorbeeld auteurs en series, en is ondersteuning voor epub-audioboeken toegevoegd. Ook kunnen er extra bestanden aan boeken worden toegevoegd, zoals alternatieve omslagafbeeldingen, en heeft Calibre nu een eigen prullenbak die gebruikt kan worden in plaats van die in het besturingssysteem. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- E-book viewer: Support for jumping to and displaying paper edition page numbers.
If an e-book contains embedded information about the pages from the paper edition of the book, the calibre E-book viewer can now jump to a page number via the Go to button in the viewer controls. You can also optionally have the current paper edition page number displayed in the header/footer by adding "Pages from paper edition" to either the header or footer in the viewer settings.
- Edit book: When text is selected allow changing the indentation of all lines in the selection by pressing Tab to increase one level or Shift+Tab to decrease one level. Closes tickets: 2076251.
- Allow a plugboard to change the series_index as well as the series name.
- News download: News recipes can now optionally use browser engines based on either Qt or Chromium network stacks instead of mechanize.
- Email delivery: When sending emails to Kindles do not convert filenames to English letters as Amazon appears to have finally fixed their email servers to handle non-English filenames.
- Quickview: Add a tooltip displaying the full cell contents.Closes tickets: 2075565.
New news sources
- Update the version of the Qt toolkit bundled with calibre to the latest available, fixing some crashes on macOS related to accessibility tools.
- Edit book: Fix searching marking incorrect text in the presence of non-BMP unicode characters. Closes tickets: 2075970.
- Conversion: Do not embed a second copy of a font when using the option to embed font family if the font is already embedded in the book. Closes tickets: 2074002.
- calibredb list: Fix a regression in the previous release that required setting --template-header to empty to use the list command. Closes tickets: 2076515.
- Tolino driver: Fix books from the Tolino cloud not being listed.
- Windows: Book details panel: Fix selection not visible when using the system default theme.
- Hide the Virtual library tab bar in device view as it is non-functional. Closes tickets: 2073441.
Improved news sources
- GaGadget by bugmen00t
- Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin by unkn0wn
- Science Journal by unkn0wn
- Jot Down
- Various Russian and Ukranian news sources
- Nautilus Magazine
- Süddeutsche Zeitung
- The India Forum
- WSJ
- National Geographic
- Washington Post
- Mediapart
- Bloomberg
- Nautilus