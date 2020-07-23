Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 400 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in version 1.0.16: Add injection plugin , see Notes

, see Notes Add menu extension plugin , you can define your own grub2 menu now, see Notes

, you can define your own grub2 menu now, see Notes Fixed a bug about booting Qubes in UEFI mode

List all the drive letters belong to the disk in Ventoy2Disk's device combox

Add an example of ventoy.json and theme in the install package

Add an example of ventoy.json and theme in the install package

Add a DistroWatch support list in the website. See DistroWatch Support List New ISO support (total 420+):

