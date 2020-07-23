sluiten

Banners op Tweakers zijn nu trackingvrij

De banners die je op Tweakers ziet, zijn vanaf nu volledig vrij van thirdpartytracking. Adverteerders kunnen je niet meer volgen en je kunt daarom met een gerust hart je adblocker uitzetten (als je die hebt).

Lees meer

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.16

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 400 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in version 1.0.16:
  • Add injection plugin, see Notes
  • Add menu extension plugin, you can define your own grub2 menu now, see Notes
  • Fixed a bug about booting Qubes in UEFI mode
  • List all the drive letters belong to the disk in Ventoy2Disk's device combox
  • Add an example of ventoy.json and theme in the install package
  • Add a DistroWatch support list in the website. See DistroWatch Support List
New ISO support (total 420+):
  • AcademiX_2.5-stable_64bit.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • ArchStrike-minimal-2019.06.08.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Asianux-7.0-beta2-x86_64-dvddisc-201506150930.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • B2D-Desktop-2019-buster-v1.0.6-gcin.amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • BigLinux-20.04-beta-23.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • BlueOnyx-5210R-CentOS-8.2.2004-20200624.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • CDL2018_x64_v2_last.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Clu-Linux-Live-v6.0-BIOS-UEFI.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • DuZeru dz4.1-amd64.efi-mbr.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Fatdog64-810.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • ForLExCD_v_3_0_0.iso (Legacy)
  • Hanthana-30-1.0.x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • LinHES_R8.6.1.iso (Legacy)
  • NEXT-BEE-free-20.04-2020-05-31.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Pearl-Desktop-9_2020-04-14_amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • PrimTux5-Lubuntu-18.04-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Redcore.Linux.Hardened.2004.KDE.amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • SELKS-6.0-desktop.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • SNG7-FPBX-64bit-2002-2.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • SharkLinux-4.15.0-102.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • SpringdaleLinux-7.8-x86_64-netinst.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • TS-6.2.4-Installer-0220.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • Zorin-OS-15.2-Core-64-bit.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • anarchy-1.2.1-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • caelinux2018.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • cucumber-linux-1.1-x86_64-full.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • debian-amd64-netinst-3cx.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • exegnu64_beowulf-20200707.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • finnix-120.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • grml64-full_2020.06.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • hamonikr-sun-3.0-amd64-20200423.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • kanotix64-silverfire-nightly-KDE.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • karoshi-server-v13.0.0-amd64.iso (Legacy)
  • kwort-4.3.4.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • linuxconsole.2019-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • minino-queiles-64.iso (Legacy)
  • namib-mate-1901_x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • ngfw-untangle-15.1.0-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • nst-32-11992.x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • openmediavault_5.3.9-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • parabola-openrc-lxde-2020.01.18-dual.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • refracta10_xfce_amd64-20200620_1845.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • rescatux-0.73.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • runtu-lite-20.04-amd64_202006.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • solydx_10_64_202007.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • turnkey-django-16.0-buster-amd64.iso (Legacy)
  • tuxtrans_1804_d.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • ubuntu_pack-18.04-gnome_classic-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • uruk-gnu-linux-3.0-2020-6-alpha-1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • zentyal-6.2-development-amd64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • zevenet-ce_v5.11-amd64-v1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Ventoy

Versienummer 1.0.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.16
Bestandsgrootte 6,03MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-07-2020 14:52
5 • submitter: GeekK

23-07-2020 • 14:52

5 Linkedin

Submitter: GeekK

Bron: Ventoy

Update-historie

31-05 Ventoy 1.0.75 8
28-04 Ventoy 1.0.74 7
06-04 Ventoy 1.0.73 11
26-03 Ventoy 1.0.72 20
12-03 Ventoy 1.0.71 2
20-02 Ventoy 1.0.70 8
15-02 Ventoy 1.0.69 7
14-02 Ventoy 1.0.67 7
13-02 Ventoy 1.0.66 7
04-02 Ventoy 1.0.65 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Ventoy

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1GoBieN-Be
23 juli 2020 15:30
Iemand een vergelijking met Easy2Boot?
+1OMEGA_ReD
@GoBieN-Be24 juli 2020 00:09
Niet echt een vergelijking, maar het is voor mij in ieder geval een stuk eenvoudiger; tooltje gebruiken om usb te maken, iso er op en klaar (maakt niet uit in welke map). Toevallig vandaag al m’n E2B sticks vervangen met Ventoy.

Bij e2b moest je soms extensies aanpassen of files omzetten, is bij Ventoy niet nodig.
+1MarcAngel0
@GoBieN-Be24 juli 2020 07:55
Nou.
Ik gebruik Easy2Boot al vrij lang. Fijne tool, vind het keuzemenu, waardoor je een onderverdeling in ISO's hebt ook erg prettig, maar geen must.

Enige nadeel welke ik daar soms nog wel eens mee ondervind, is als je een ISO image vervangt, omdat er een nieuwe versie is. Wanneer er bijvoorbeeld een nieuwere versie van Ubuntu Desktop is uitgekomen, wil ik de versies op mijn USB stick bijwerken.

Ik verwijder de oude ISO en zet de nieuwe ISO erop.
Wanneer ik dan vervolgens de USB stick boot en de nieuwe ISO kies, krijg ik dan nog wel eens de melding dat de image CONTIGUOUS is en dat dit moet worden verholpen door een bepaald scriptje op de stick te draaien. Dit lost het probleem echter niet altijd op, waardoor ik dan alle images van de stick naar mijn PC moet kopieeren, de stick moet formatteren, Easy2Boot erop moet zetten om vervolgens de ISO's weer naar de stick terug te kopieeren.

Ik gebruik Ventoy nog niet zo lang, maar vind het bootmenu (ondanks dat je verder geen onderverdeling hebt) prima bruikbaar. Hierbij heb ik nog geen probleem gemerkt, na het vervangen van een ISO voor een nieuwere versie.

Ik vind het dan ook een erg bruikbare tool.
Heel handig in combinatie met een grote USB stick. Dan heb je altijd je "gereedschap" bij je.
0GoBieN-Be
@MarcAngel024 juli 2020 18:55
Bedankt beide. Ik zal het binnenkort eens testen. En zien als het ook met alle verschillende ISO's overweg kan die ik heb staan op mijn Easy2Boot. Bij Easy2boot stoorde ik me vooral aan de gebrekkige UEFI ondersteuning.
+1Roadrunner
23 juli 2020 14:58
Briljante tool dit! Gebruik het sinds kort ook. Geen gedoe meer met talloze USB sticks met allemaal een eigen bootable OS. Zolang de ISO ondersteund wordt (en dat worden er steeds meer) werkt het gewoon.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee