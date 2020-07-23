Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 400 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
Changes in version 1.0.16:
New ISO support (total 420+):
- Add
injection plugin, see Notes
- Add
menu extension plugin, you can define your own grub2 menu now, see Notes
- Fixed a bug about booting Qubes in UEFI mode
- List all the drive letters belong to the disk in Ventoy2Disk's device combox
- Add an example of ventoy.json and theme in the install package
- Add a DistroWatch support list in the website. See DistroWatch Support List
