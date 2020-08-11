Software-update: RoundCube Webmail 1.4.8

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) Versie 1.4.8 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. Sinds versie 1.4.6 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Roundcube Webmail 1.4.8

This is a service and security update to the stable version 1.4 of Roundcube Webmail.
It contains fixes for recently reported security vulnerabilities as well a small number of general improvements from our issue tracker. See the full changelog below.

Security fixes
  • Fix potential XSS issue in HTML editor of the identity signature input
  • Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) via HTML messages with malicious svg content [CVE-2020-16145]
  • Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) via HTML messages with malicious math content

Credits for the latter two findings go to Łukasz Pilorz from Pentesters.

This version is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with it. Please do backup your data before updating!

Changelog
  • Managesieve: Fix too-small input field in Elastic when using custom headers (#7498)
  • Fix support for an error as a string in message_before_send hook (#7475)
  • Elastic: Fix redundant scrollbar in plain text editor on mail reply (#7500)
  • Elastic: Fix deleted and replied+forwarded icons on messages list (#7503)
  • Managesieve: Allow angle brackets in out-of-office message body (#7518)
  • Fix bug in conversion of email addresses to mailto links in plain text messages (#7526)
  • Fix format=flowed formatting on plain text part derived from the HTML content (#7504)
  • Fix incorrect rewriting of internal links in HTML content (#7512)
  • Fix handling links without defined protocol (#7454)
  • Fix paging of search results on IMAP servers with no SORT capability (#7462)
  • Fix detecting special folders on servers with both SPECIAL-USE and LIST-STATUS (#7525)
  • Security: Fix potential XSS issue in HTML editor of the identity signature input (#7507)
  • Security: Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) via HTML messages with malicious svg content [CVE-2020-16145]
  • Security: Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) via HTML messages with malicious math content
Roundcube Webmail 1.4.7

This is a service and security update to the stable version 1.4 of Roundcube Webmail.
It contains a fix for recently reported security vulnerability as well a small number of general improvements from our issue tracker. See the full changelog below.

Security fix

Prevent cross-site scripting (XSS) via HTML messages with malicious svg/namespace (CVE-2020-15562). Credits for this finding go to SSD Secure Disclosure.

Changelog
  • Fix bug where subfolders of special folders could have been duplicated on folder list
  • Increase maximum size of contact jobtitle and department fields to 128 characters
  • Fix missing newline after the logged line when writing to stdout (#7418)
  • Elastic: Fix context menu (paste) on the recipient input (#7431)
  • Fix problem with forwarding inline images attached to messages with no HTML part (#7414)
  • Fix problem with handling attached images with same name when using database_attachments/redundant_attachments (#7455)
  • Security: Fix cross-site scripting (XSS) via HTML messages with malicious svg/namespace

RoundCube Webmail

Versienummer 1.4.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website RoundCube Webmail
Download https://roundcube.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 6,71MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (10)

+1Randfiguur
11 augustus 2020 21:17
Ik werk voor een bedrijfje dat nog op versie 1.3.13 zit. Is dat onveilig, gezien de vele security fixes?

Los van dat vind ik deze software vrij krakkemikkig overkomen (zie bijv een browser-
dialoogvenster als ik een mail opstellen wil cancellen) en vrij omslachtig in gebruik, maar dat laatste kan komen door beheerdersinstellingen. Anyway, die kritiek gaat dus over versie 1.3.13 ;)
+1NimRod1337
@Randfiguur11 augustus 2020 21:28
Die 1.3.13 is de 1.3 branch, point release 13 is nog niet zo oud dacht ik. 1.3 wordt iig nog bijgehouden.

1.4 is qua wel een hele verbetering qua interface.
+1Inproba
@Randfiguur11 augustus 2020 21:34
1.3.14 is in Juli uitgekomen voor een security fix (dezelfde wat in 1.4.7 wordt aangegeven)
https://roundcube.net/new...s-1.4.7-1.3.14-and-1.2.11
+1GeroldM
@Randfiguur11 augustus 2020 21:36
Echt soepel werken, dat kun je zowiezo vergeten in web-interfaces (over het geheel genomen). Maar goed, vind zelf het gebruik van RoundCube een stuk prettiger dan het geklooi met GMail en hotmail.com/outlook.com.

De Thunderbird mail client is mijn favoriet, maar als ik remote moet werken, dan werkt RoundCube goed genoeg. De overstap naar de nieuwe interface (zoals hier in de screenshot word getoond) was wel degelijk een verbetering qua response en workflow. Zeker in combinatie met mijn eigen berichten-filter die redelijk gemakkelijk is op te zetten.

Moet er wel bij vertellen dat ik mijn eigen mail server beheer en RoundCube normaal gesproken op LAN snelheden werkt. Wat prettig was tijdens het opzetten van de filters.
+1Zidane007nl
@Randfiguur11 augustus 2020 23:27
Dat moet je updaten naar versie 1.3.15. Staat in dit nieuwsbericht.

Ik werk wel eens in Roundcube (1.4), maar ik heb er weinig problemen mee. Ze hebben in 1.4 de UI flink verbeterd.
+1L3TUC3
12 augustus 2020 05:34
Ik volg college bij een kleine hogeschool en die gebruiken geloof ik een zelf gehoste Roundcube, en ik vind het maar 3x niks. Zeer traag en werkt niet lekker met grote hoeveelheden mail.

Ze lopen nog op versie 1.0.4(!) geloof ik, dus wellicht dat daar nog wel iets aan gedaan kan worden.
0ZwarteIJsvogel
@L3TUC312 augustus 2020 11:19
Die traagheid zal denk ik eerder worden veroorzaakt door de achterliggende mailserver (bv. een Exchange server met veel te weinig geheugen). Ik draai privé Roundcube 1.4.8 als front end voor Dovecot op een klein Intel Atom doosje met Debian Linux en dat werkt gewoon vlotjes. 1.0.4 is antiek en is ongetwijfeld ook een Zwitserse securitykaas.
0dj_ryow
13 augustus 2020 12:03
Is er een manier om op het login scherm te zien welke versie het is? Bij SOGo is daar een overduidelijk knopje voor maar bij RoundCube niet. Misschien verbergen ze dat bewust aan de voorkant zodat oude versies minder snel worden opgespoord om te exploiten? Echter, ik wil gewoon weten welke versie een hosting bedrijf draait als ze RoundCube hosted mail aanbieden.
0baslab
@dj_ryow1 september 2020 12:19
Door in de pagina bron te zoeken naar rcversion. Wat je wilt zien is: "rcversion":10408 of hoger.
0Bertpavillion
20 augustus 2020 14:06
ik werk voor een klein bedrijf. Bij verzenden van de tegenpartij blijft een DEAMON rapport opduiken. wat te doen?

