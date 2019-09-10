Acronis ìs er zoals gebruikelijk lekker vroeg bij, want het heeft versie 2020 van True Image uitgebracht. Acronis True Image is een uitgebreid programma waarmee back-ups kunnen worden gemaakt. Dit kan van belangrijke bestanden op de harde schijf, maar ook als een image van een partitie of complete harde schijf. De software is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Standard, Advanced en Premium, met prijzen die beginnen bij vijftig dollar. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new Dual Protection

Acronis makes the protection process easy and efficient by replicating local backups in the cloud automatically, so that you always have an off-site copy available for recovery. Once you’ve successfully completed the first backup, the backup and replication occur simultaneously.

Acronis makes the protection process easy and efficient by replicating local backups in the cloud automatically, so that you always have an off-site copy available for recovery. Once you’ve successfully completed the first backup, the backup and replication occur simultaneously. Enhanced Backup Technology

Our new backup format delivers a better overall performance, enabling faster browsing of cloud backups, improved speed for backups and recovery, and data deduplication.

Our new backup format delivers a better overall performance, enabling faster browsing of cloud backups, improved speed for backups and recovery, and data deduplication. Tray Notification Center

You can get messages pushed to your desktop tray. This allows you to monitor the status of your backups easily, receive timely tips on how to enhance your protection, and quickly respond to any issues.

You can get messages pushed to your desktop tray. This allows you to monitor the status of your backups easily, receive timely tips on how to enhance your protection, and quickly respond to any issues. Enriched Anti-Ransomware

As cyberthreats continue to evolve, we constantly enhance Acronis Active Protection to stay ahead of them. Our new machine learning models make our software more effective and the latest version now stops illicit service termination attacks. You will be informed of the reason a particular process is being monitored or blocked as malicious.

As cyberthreats continue to evolve, we constantly enhance Acronis Active Protection to stay ahead of them. Our new machine learning models make our software more effective and the latest version now stops illicit service termination attacks. You will be informed of the reason a particular process is being monitored or blocked as malicious. Back up on Selected Wi-Fi

You can easily avoid metered connections and unsecure public networks that put your data at risk, by selecting the Wi-Fi networks you use to back up your data. This keeps your uploads secure.

You can easily avoid metered connections and unsecure public networks that put your data at risk, by selecting the Wi-Fi networks you use to back up your data. This keeps your uploads secure. Custom Power Management

Manage your backups so they don’t drain the battery. This ensures that your laptop will run when you need it. You can set a minimum power level for backups or completely block backups on battery power. Known issues and limitations of this version Please note that the new technology for disk-level backup is introduced in Acronis True Image and is being improved, so it may currently have the following limitations: TI-169821 Backup conversion to VHD format is not present for the new backup format. TI-171553 Moving the backup through the Acronis True Image console is not present for the new backup format. TI-169548 Renaming local backups is not possible for the new backup format. TI-172340 Backup mounting option is not present for the new backup format.

TI-168095 Cloud Entire PC backups are empty if browsed from mobile applications.

TI-172086 Differential backup is created instead of a full backup after the second launch of a local disk backup with "Version chain" scheme.

TI-168969 Acronis Universal Restore cannot detect external USB drives.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Acronis True Image 2020 voor Windows

Acronis True Image 2020 voor macOS