Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 436.30 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor het spelControl. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een probleem dat wel al bekend is, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Provides increased performance and the optimal gaming experience for: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC Open Beta

Gears 5

Borderlands 3 Gaming Technology Adds support for six new G-SYNC compatible monitors. Added or updated the following SLI profiles: Close to the Sun Fixed Issues in this Release [Fortnite][CS:Go]: Eliminated cases of stutter when Ultra low latency mode was enabled. [2682105]

[Forza Motorsport 6/7]: The game may crash during gameplay. [2686338]

[World of Warcraft]: The game may flicker at the character-selection screen. [2684628]

[Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M]: The GPU clock speed on some notebooks is stuck at the base clock speed and does not boost. [2683147]

[GeForce RTX 20 series][Forza Horizon 4][Gears of War 4][Gears 5]: Colored corruption may appear on some surfaces throughout the game. [200544234]

[Firefox][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled, flickering occurs with YouTube full-screen video playback on FireFox when hovering over the timeline. [200544130]

[Control][DirectX 12][Pascal GPUs]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when in-game software Ray Tracing is enabled. [200543646] Windows 10 Open Issues [G-SYNC]: NVIDIA G-SYNC might not be enabled automatically for monitors newly approved as G-SYNC-Compatible upon updating the driver. [200544252] To work around, enable the monitor by opening the NVIDIA Control Panel->Display->Set Up G-SYNC page, then select the display and select Enable settings for the selected display.

[SpaceEngine]: The game crashes when launched. [2684322]

[UBOAT]: The game crashes due to memory allocation issues when launching Sandbox mode from the main menu. [2694301]

[Tom Clancy's The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [200406322]

[FIFA 19]: The game may crash to the desktop. [2690624] Windows 7 Open Issues [Vulkan-based games]: Error message appears in the game when invoking GeForce Experience Freestyle or Ansel using the hot keys. [200549987]