Versie 4.2.6 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. Versie 4.2.6 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.
Krita 4.2.6 released
A bit later than expected, because of a regression found during beta testing, we’re releasing Krita 4.2.6. Over 120 people have participated in the beta test survey, so this is something we’ll repeat for the next release.
This release also contains an important workaround for users with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU. This CPU has a bug in its hardware random generator that caused crashes.New features:
Bugs fixed
- Add new layer from visible to layer right-click context menu.
- When running Krita for the first time on Windows, Angle is now the default renderer. Note that if you have an NVidia GPU and Krita’s window is transparent, you need to select Angle manually in Krita’s settings; if you have another GPU and you have problems with the canvas not updating, you might need to manually select OpenGL in the same window.
- Allow selection overlay to be reset to default. (bug:410470)
- Set date for bundle creation to use ISO-Date. (bug:410490)
- Fix freeze with 32bit float tiff by using our own tiff reader for the thumbnails. (bug:408731)
- Ensure filter mask button is disabled appropriately depending on whether the filter supports it. (bug:410374)
- Enable the small color selector if opengles is available as well (bug:410602)
- Fix mixed Zoom, Pan, Rotate on macOS (bug:410698)
- Ensure that checkboxes are shown in menus even when using the fusion theme
- Isolate Layer Crash (bug:408785)
- Properly fix font resetting when all the text in the editor removed (bug:409243)
- Fix lags in Move Tool when using tablet device (bug:410838)
- Fix Shift and Alt modifiers in Outline Selection Tool (bug:410532)
- Ensure Convert group to Animated Layer shows text in the toolbar. (bug:410500)
- Allow ‘Add Clone Layer’ to Work on Multiple Layers (bug:373338)
- Fix saving animated transparency masks created through conversion (bug:409895)
- Partially fix the curve change despite ‘Share curve across all settings’ checked (bug:383909)
- Try harder to make sure that the swap location is writable
- Properly handle timezones in bundles
- Make sure all the settings dialogs pages are always shown in the same order
- Make the settings dialog fit in low-res screens (bug:410793)
- Remove misleading ‘px’ suffix for ‘move amount’ shortcut setting
- Make string for reasons for image export problems translatable (bug:406973)
- Fix crash when creating a bezier curve (bug:410572)
- Fix deadlocks in KoShapeManager (bug:410909, bug:410572)
- Fix a deadlock when using broken Wacom drivers on Linux (bug:410797)
- Fix absolute brush rotation on rotated canvas (bug:292726)
- Fix deadlock when removing reference image (bug:411212)
- Fix a deadlock in handling of vector objects (bug:411365)
- Fix autosave saving only once (bug:411631)