Versie 4.2.6 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. Versie 4.2.6 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.

A bit later than expected, because of a regression found during beta testing, we’re releasing Krita 4.2.6. Over 120 people have participated in the beta test survey, so this is something we’ll repeat for the next release.

This release also contains an important workaround for users with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU. This CPU has a bug in its hardware random generator that caused crashes.

Add new layer from visible to layer right-click context menu.

When running Krita for the first time on Windows, Angle is now the default renderer. Note that if you have an NVidia GPU and Krita’s window is transparent, you need to select Angle manually in Krita’s settings; if you have another GPU and you have problems with the canvas not updating, you might need to manually select OpenGL in the same window.