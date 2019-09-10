Versie 5.3.2 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

5.3.2 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed the URL handler. Session requests from inside MyAnyDesk should work again. Other Changes The URL handler now accepts any number of leading slashes directly before the ID (they will be ignored). 5.3.1 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash on opening the security settings.

Fixed a crash on cancelling a delete operation in the File Manager. 5.3.0 (Windows) New Features Added new set of permissions used during unattended access.

Those permissions have to be enabled explicitly first and will override the default permissions only in case a session has been started using a password or token (unattended access). Fixed Bugs TCP reverse rules where not saved correctly.

Keyboard input to VirtualBox wasn't handled during translate mode or when connecting from Android.

Fixed tag grouping for non-latin characters.

Fixed cursor behaviour for systems using DPI per monitor.

Fixed close button of tabs in the accept window.

Discovery did not start after installation.

Fixed a bug occuring during connecting to Windows Terminal Server resulting in an unresponsive service.

According to the traces installation succeeded though the installer wasn't even started.

Improved stability. Other Changes Discovery now (re-)starts when a network connection becomes available.

Extended Color ID feature to the search popup.

Extended information included in the app's title.

Extended information included in session tab titles.

The UI setting for session comments is now disabled in case the feature is not available.

Improved scam warning. 5.2.0 (Android) New Features Improved navigation with remote and keyboard.

Improved speed on some devices.

Added color id for speed dial items.

Added online state to discovered items. Fixed Bugs Fixed some remote image artifacts.

Fixed issue with incoming connections waiting for image.

Minor improvements and fixes. 5.1.2 (Linux) New Features: Added an emulated titlebar for the loginscreen to move and minimize the accept window

Added remote reboot support

Added more options to the command line interface

Improved logging Fixed Bugs: Fixed a bug that switched the red and blue color on session start

Fixed several UI bugs

Fixed that a Custom Client could make outgoing connections when it was not supposed to

Fixed a memory leak in the filetransfer

Fixed searching by typing in the filebrowser

Fixed a bug that prevented from selecting a different audio device 5.1.6 (Android) New Features Added plugin for Savortex devices. Fixed Bugs Fixed vulnerability in session playback that could lead to files getting overwritten.