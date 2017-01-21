Door Japke Rosink, zaterdag 21 januari 2017 10:25, 3 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Acronis, submitter: CasaLasse

Acronis True Image is een uitgebreid programma waarmee back-ups kunnen worden gemaakt. Dit kan van belangrijke bestanden op de harde schijf, maar ook als een image van een partitie of complete harde schijf. De 2017-versie werd al zeer vroeg uitgebracht, namelijk al in augustus 2016, maar dit jaar is versie 2017 New Generation uitgebracht. Het exacte versienummer is vastgezet op 21.0 build 6116 en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met veranderingen: