Acronis True Image is een uitgebreid programma waarmee back-ups kunnen worden gemaakt. Dit kan van belangrijke bestanden op de harde schijf, maar ook als een image van een partitie of complete harde schijf. De 2017-versie werd al zeer vroeg uitgebracht, namelijk al in augustus 2016, maar dit jaar is versie 2017 New Generation uitgebracht. Het exacte versienummer is vastgezet op 21.0 build 6116 en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en lijst met veranderingen:
What's new in Acronis True Image 2017 New Generation?
Acronis True Image for Windows Build 6116
- Acronis Active Protection (available with the Premium subscription only, on Windows only) - Advanced, active protection against data loss to ransomware. Ensures constant data availability, even when faced with a ransomware attack.
- Acronis Notary (available with the Premium subscription only) - Acronis Notary technology leverages Blockchain technology from our partner Ethereum to generate a unique certificate so that days, months, or even years from now you can be assured that a file is identical to the one originally backed up.
- Local Mobile Backup - In addition to mobile-to-cloud backup and cloud browsing of content, you can wirelessly back up mobile devices directly to a local Windows or Mac computer.
- View content of a mobile backup - On Windows and Mac computers you can then browse mobile content including photos, videos, messages, and contacts — no cloud required.
- Acronis ASign (available with the Premium subscription only) - Do you want to have one or more people electronically sign a document you have backed up? Use Acronis ASign to request an electronic signature. Digitally capture the signature, record an immutable record of it, and generate a unique certificate that can later authenticate the signature as real.
- Encryption for Mobile and Facebook backups - All mobile and Facebook backups are encrypted in transit and in storage, whether to local computers or the cloud.
- Recovery from Facebook backup will be supported - Facebook backups can now be recovered directly to the same or to a different Facebook account including photos, videos, albums, and timeline.
- Other improvements:
- Single sign-in to Online Dashboard and the Acronis Cloud web application.
- Download of Facebook and mobile data as .zip files.
- Browsing cloud backups in the Acronis True Image application.
- Backup deletion right from a mobile device, new informative progress bar, and video playback from the app.
Fixed issues
Known issues
- Credentials are not accepted during connection to an NAS, and the connection fails.
- Network connection problem while backing up to an NAS.
- Empty list of shares and folders for a mounted NAS.
- Backup to cloud failed with error "Connection failed."
- Backup from an automatically detected NAS to cloud fails after the network is disconnected.
- Credentials are not prompted at the initial access to a Netgear NAS with user-restricted access to the root folder.
- Issues with closing the credentials input dialog for an NAS backup.
- It is impossible to create backup to a network share. It fails with the error "The operation is not supported."
- Recovery from a backup stored on a password-protected NAS failed.
- The System clean-up tool crashes on handling SMB shares.
- File search does not work for backups located on network shares.
- A backup with an FTP server as a destination cannot be configured.
- Mobile backup servers caused CPU overuse.
- The mobile backup server does not start after an Acronis True Image update.
- Disk cloning fails when started from Windows.
- An SSL connection error occurs during connection to Acronis Cloud.
- Backup validation scheduling settings are not displayed in the console after the backup is configured.
- Backup validation does not start from the shortcut menu in File Explorer, if the backup is not in the backup list.
- Unable to create Windows PE bootable media because of a Next button is unavailable in the wizard.
- Under bootable media, dynamic volumes are not shown in the recovery destination list.
- Backup comments are not visible in the data recovery dialog.
- Comments are not available for nonstop backups.
- The Search dialog does not support recovery of several files from different versions of a backup.