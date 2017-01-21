OpenSight Software heeft een nieuwe versie van FlashFXP uitgebracht. Deze ftp-client kan niet alleen bestanden van en naar een ftp-server verplaatsen, maar ook direct bestanden tussen twee servers uitwisselen, zonder dat de data eerst langs de client hoeft te gaan. Lang niet alle ftp-programma's ondersteunen dit zogeheten file-exchange-protocol.
De software is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder Nederlands. Een levenslange licentie gaat voor 30 dollar van de hand. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, U3 en een 'gewone' usb-drive. Sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in FlashFXP version 5.4.0 build 3955
Changes in FlashFXP version 5.4.0 build 3954
- Fixed: The Site Manager > Time Zone field wasn't correctly reading the stored value and any changes to the site would set the time zone to an invalid entry.
- Fixed: Improved support for high DPI and scaling tweaks to several dialogs.
- Fixed: When setting the "Selective Transfer Rule" at the item level via the "Edit Queue item" dialog the selective transfer rule was not reverted back to the previous value when transferring the next item in the queue.
- Fixed: After using one of the hash (i.e. /crc32 /md5 /sha1) macros in a custom command script the busy flag wasn't restored to the previous value at the end of the command and could lead to unexpected interface/script issues.
- Fixed: When sending email notifications via Scheduled Tasks the mail server > proxy server setting wasn't working as intended and as a result the proxy server setting might be ignored when sending emails.
- Fixed: Access violation when aborting or closing FlashFXP while the "Calculate Server space used" dialog is open.
- Fixed: In some rare situations dialog confirmation prompts would malfunction and trigger a crash.
- Added: Scheduled Task > Task List > Right-click "Create desktop shortcut to run task"
- Added: The Remote Edit feature will now automatically retry a failed upload (up to 3 times) before requiring the user to manually retry it.
Changes in FlashFXP version 5.4.0 build 3952
- Updated OpenSSL 1.1.0c
- Tweaked the update/refresh rate of the queue window.
- Changed: When the transfer queue is navigating a folder structure these folders are expanded in the navigation tree pane, now after the queue has completed these expanded folders will automatically collapse.
- Fixed: uninitialized default value for "app.browser.delete.recycle" setting, this caused the default value to be randomly on or off.
- Update: Refactor of the SFTP download routine to reduce CPU usage and improve file transfer speed.
- Update: Made adjustments to the SFTP block and packet sizes for downloads.
- Fixed: The local browser file list control would malfunction if the user clicked the refresh button while an inline edit was in progress, The file list control failed to detect that the edit mode was canceled.
- Fixed: (SFTP/download) The local file handle was not closed after a transfer timeout.