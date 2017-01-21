Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 21 januari 2017 12:07, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: OpenSight Software

OpenSight Software heeft een nieuwe versie van FlashFXP uitgebracht. Deze ftp-client kan niet alleen bestanden van en naar een ftp-server verplaatsen, maar ook direct bestanden tussen twee servers uitwisselen, zonder dat de data eerst langs de client hoeft te gaan. Lang niet alle ftp-programma's ondersteunen dit zogeheten file-exchange-protocol.

De software is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder Nederlands. Een levenslange licentie gaat voor 30 dollar van de hand. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, U3 en een 'gewone' usb-drive. Sinds de vorige vermelding in de Downloads zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: