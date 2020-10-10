PicoTorrent 0.22

Versie 0.22 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

It's a spicy one! Read the full release notes in the blog - Behind the release - v0.22.

Label support is here! It landed in #914 and has been improved in #965 and #967. It opens up some sweet possibilities in the future and please drop all your cool suggestions in issues so we can keep track of all ideas you have! For now, labels can control the save path and the coloring.