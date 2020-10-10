Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PicoTorrent 0.22

PicoTorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 0.22 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de broncode cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

PicoTorrent 0.22

It's a spicy one! Read the full release notes in the blog - Behind the release - v0.22.

Label support is here! It landed in #914 and has been improved in #965 and #967. It opens up some sweet possibilities in the future and please drop all your cool suggestions in issues so we can keep track of all ideas you have! For now, labels can control the save path and the coloring.

  • Updated translations - Dutch, French, Norwegian, Hindi, Indonesian, Russian
  • Added a save resume data timer to minimize the data loss if PicoTorrent crashes. (#928)
  • Fixed some unicode issues. (#925)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented restoring column states when starting PicoTorrent. (#927)
  • Added a dialog to restart PicoTorrent if needed (a few settings requires a restart). (#929)

Versienummer 0.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PicoTorrent
Download https://github.com/picotorrent/picotorrent/releases/tag/v0.22.0
Bestandsgrootte 5,05MB
Licentietype GPL

0ToolBee
10 oktober 2020 18:18
Deze geprobeerd nadat utorrent te veel problemen gaf.
Hij kon ook niet met magnet koppelingen overweg.
Gebruik nu Tixati. :)

edit: Tixati is niet met een y op het eind...

[Reactie gewijzigd door ToolBee op 10 oktober 2020 18:53]

+1Anoniem: 435630
@ToolBee10 oktober 2020 18:24
Tixati is voor inderdaad ook de best werkende en complete torrent app. Weet eigenlijk niet of er een gelijkwaardig alternatief is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 435630 op 11 oktober 2020 11:16]

+1i-chat
@Anoniem: 43563010 oktober 2020 18:29
qbittorrent? gebruik ik al een hele tijd, wat biedt tixaty extra?
+1Tomolone
@i-chat11 oktober 2020 09:57
Van wat ik herinner is Tixati vooral heel agressief met het seeden van torrents. Ook heeft Tixati wat twijfelachtig gedrag omtrent het melden van voortgang naar de tracker. Ik gebruik zelf overigens ook QBT, werkt perfect.
0Havelock
@i-chat11 oktober 2020 17:44
Die gebruik ik ook qbittorrent(Mac)
En handige is dat er een zoek functie in zit om op torrent sites te zoeken!
+1TigerXtrm
@Anoniem: 43563010 oktober 2020 21:37
Deluge is een veelgebruikte volgens mij.
+1HakanX
@TigerXtrm10 oktober 2020 23:14
Gebruik ik ook, zijn paar handige plugins voor. Laatste Windows versie is best oud, maar hij doet precies wat die moet doen, dus geen noodzaak voor updates die het verpesten.

Vooral de plugin dat hij lineair download is handig, dan kan je een film direct beginnen te kijken zonder dat alles binnen is. In beginsel is het slecht voor het torrent idee, maar vaak ben je toch vrij snel klaar met downloaden en blijf je heel de film lang nog zo'n 2 uur seeden en dat maakt het weer goed.
Met film bedoel ik trouwens gratis beschikbare documentaires.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HakanX op 10 oktober 2020 23:16]

+1i-chat
@HakanX10 oktober 2020 23:41
linear downloaden werkt ook (zonder plugin) in qbittorrent, de windows versie krijgt nog steeds geregeld updates enige wat ik er jammer aan vind is dat de integratie met mediaplayers beperkt, ik zou graag zien dat ze bijv gebruik zouden maken van libvlc (als optionele plugin) of op dezelfde manier Win Media Player zouden integreren. niet als default maar wel als optie just wanneer je torrents gelijk wilt kijken.


is en dat het update-mechanisme een ramp is, ik wil namelijk gewoon de software kunnen updaten terwijl deze werkt - dat de app uiteindelijk moet rebooten om de update te laten werken is nog wel te doen, maar er moet echt nodig een goede oplossing komen voor package-management voor windows waarbij je ook echt zeker weet dat deze wordt gevult door de orriginele developers en niet door jan-en-alleman zoals bijv bij chocolatery.
0Jogai
@i-chat12 oktober 2020 09:45
*chocolaty

Scoop vindt ik in het algemeen prettiger werken oa haalt die de portable versie op van de originele makers, zoals jij wil.
0Ulas
@TigerXtrm11 oktober 2020 05:06
Deluge is een beetje laggy, volgens mij in Java geschreven? Je ziet die typische Java UI delay er in. Het is wel bruikbaar gelukkig en niet zo erg laggy als iTunes.
+1iLaurens
@Ulas11 oktober 2020 09:27
Nope, gemaakt in python
0Ulas
@iLaurens11 oktober 2020 12:12
Ah dat wist ik niet!
+1robcoenen
@Anoniem: 43563010 oktober 2020 23:06
Zelf gebruik ik al jaren naar tevredenheid BiglyBT (een doorontwikkeling van Vuze).
+1ShatterNL
@ToolBee10 oktober 2020 18:48
En ik maar Googlen op "Tixaty", het heet blijkbaar "Tixati" met een "i" :P Wat is het voordeel van Tixati vs qBittorrent bijvoorbeeld?
+1ToolBee
@ShatterNL10 oktober 2020 18:52
Ze begruiken ook een vaag logo/lettertype. ;)
Heb qbit ooit ook geprobeerd, langer geleden, vond het toen niet tof. Maar dat kan intussen ook beter zijn.
01DMKIIN
@ShatterNL10 oktober 2020 20:49
Onder het mom: winkelhieren is de boodschap: de eerste letters in de meuktracker had je tevens meteen wat Tweakers-ervaringen opgeleverd ... ;)
+1Settler11
@ToolBee11 oktober 2020 00:13
Hij kon ook niet met magnet koppelingen overweg.
Apart, bij mij geen problemen. Ik denk dat het aan je browser(s) ligt.
0ToolBee
@Settler1111 oktober 2020 01:43
Ik heb het waarschijnlijk over een eerdere versie. Niet alle clients hebben magnet vanaf het begin ondersteund.
0Luuk2015
@ToolBee10 oktober 2020 18:36
Waarom Tixaty?
Heb je al gekeken naar qBittorrent?
Die app is namelijk volledig open-source.
+1redtails
11 oktober 2020 16:12
Ik gebruik BiglyBT , dit is de open source doorontwikkeling van het voormalige Azureus (wat later Vuze werd)

Ik wil heel graag qBittorrent gebruiken, omdat BiglyBT sommige torrentfiles met zeer veel bestanden niet wil opnen.

Echter zit er een ontzettend vervelende bug in qBittorrent, namelijk dat grote torentsfiles (>200gb) niet kunnen hervatten zonder volledige hash controle :(.

Alhoewel BiglyBT ook wel erg lang doet na een herstart tijdens de "allocating" fase (terwijl het gaat om een seed rol). uTorrent had dit gedoe allemaal niet, maar 2.21 runnen is ontzettend onverstandig.
0Solidsnake1
11 oktober 2020 00:45
Ik gebruikt bitcomet
0sollitdude
11 oktober 2020 23:18
ikzelf gebruik tixati. nooit problemen mee gehad. doet gewoon wat het moet doen.
+1job_h
@hadyas11 oktober 2020 00:04
Interessant, heb je een bron? (Oprechte vraag, mede zodat ik zeker weet dat je dit niet verward met µTorrent)
0Step5
@hadyas11 oktober 2020 00:07
Vertel eens?
+2miyapow156
@hadyas12 oktober 2020 00:32
Doe wat binary analysis en deftige network analyse met wireshark/Burp suite in plaats van met wat holle infosec termen te staan lullen. Je bent niet de enige hier die iets hiervan afweet, poc || gtfo.
+1Tuinsteen
@hadyas11 oktober 2020 02:42
Van telemetry naar keylogger zijn gewaagde uitspraken, en tot dusverre nog niet gemotiveerd om geen andere clienten te genieten.
Zou je die boterham toch kunnen definiëren?
+1DrPoncho
@hadyas11 oktober 2020 10:14
I call bs. Picotorrent is open source. Dat is uiteraard geen vrijbrief voor de binary die je krijgt, maar ik zie geen enkele relevante data die doorgestuurd wordt.

Ik zou het erg knap vinden als je met bewijs komt anders dan 'een hele boterham'. Tot die tijd zou ik voorstellen niet willekeurige projecten een slechte naam aan te smeren.
+1Jack Flushell
@hadyas11 oktober 2020 11:27
Kom even met bewijs. Dat is wat anders dan zeggen dat je het vermoed op basis van iets dat wij niet kunnen controleren.
0Step5
@hadyas11 oktober 2020 09:13
Bedankt voor je uitleg
+1FerOne
@hadyas11 oktober 2020 21:51
Je hebt een account aangemaakt op 10 oktober 2020 en alleen maar om deze onzin opmerking te plaatsten zonder bron op 11 oktober 2020?

Vreemd.
0Jogai
@FerOne12 oktober 2020 09:48
Erg relevant in deze discussie! (dus wil diegene die -1 mod dit ongedaan maken)

