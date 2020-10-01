Versie 2.76 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.76:
- Tracker timing improvements, colors for status column
- Added default tracker merge option to Settings > User Interface > Duplicate transfer prompt
- Major improvements to the channel ban / moderation system
- Added /banaddrmode off/on/wide/vwide to set the default address masking options when using /ban
- Added /banignored off/on to automatically ban users that you ignore
- Added /unbanunignored off/on to automatically unban users that you unignore
- Improved channel connection cert selection, eliminated connection problems when user re-joins after ban and unban
- User ignore/unignore are propagated to all other channels where that user is present, and also the contact list
- From search results, a user can be right-clicked and ignored
- Ignored users are indicated in red in search results
- Added /banid /widebanid /vwidebanid command to ban user by it's ID, which can be copied by right-clicking
- Clicking a user name in the main chat view while holding the
Ctrlkey will paste the user's name into the message entry box
- Clicking a user in the main chat view while holding the
Ctrl+
Shiftkeys will paste the user's ID into the message entry box
- Added Copy Name option to user right-click menu in chat view
- User name change and level change notifications in chat view are toggled on/off using /notify command, along with join/leave
- More aggressive channel DHT search intervals during first few minutes of operation, especially for owner/manager/op/mod
- Improvements to channel status messages
- Several new hotkeys added
-
Ctrl-
Fin transfers view will show filter bar, depress the filter button, and set focus to the filter edit box
-
ESCon the filter bar edit box will clear all text
-
F2to edit any selected tracker, file, or transfer
- The delete key will delete any selected transfer, including it's files, subject to confirmation if not using OS recycle bin
- In trackers tab or main transfer view, the delete key will remove any selected tracker
-
Ctrl-
Cin search view to copy links of selected results
-
Ctrl-
Cin channels list view to copy links of selected channels
-
Ctrl-
Vin channels list view to create a new channel from link on clipboard
- Enter key in many tree views is equivalent to a double-click on the current selection
- Updated double-click defaults in Settings > User Interface > Behavior > Double-click actions
- Active tab in transfer / peer / RSS property windows is now saved
- Rewrote Linux GTK tab-view sizing algorithm so that tabs can be shrunk to the minimum size for only the showing tab
- Added edit box colors and new tracker status colors to the custom colors selection in Settings > User Interface > Custom Colors
- Updated IP location tables