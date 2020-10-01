Versie 2.76 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.76: Tracker timing improvements, colors for status column

Added default tracker merge option to Settings > User Interface > Duplicate transfer prompt

Major improvements to the channel ban / moderation system

Added /banaddrmode off/on/wide/vwide to set the default address masking options when using /ban

Added /banignored off/on to automatically ban users that you ignore

Added /unbanunignored off/on to automatically unban users that you unignore

Improved channel connection cert selection, eliminated connection problems when user re-joins after ban and unban

User ignore/unignore are propagated to all other channels where that user is present, and also the contact list

From search results, a user can be right-clicked and ignored

Ignored users are indicated in red in search results

Added /banid /widebanid /vwidebanid command to ban user by it's ID, which can be copied by right-clicking

Clicking a user name in the main chat view while holding the Ctrl key will paste the user's name into the message entry box

key will paste the user's name into the message entry box Clicking a user in the main chat view while holding the Ctrl + Shift keys will paste the user's ID into the message entry box

+ keys will paste the user's ID into the message entry box Added Copy Name option to user right-click menu in chat view

User name change and level change notifications in chat view are toggled on/off using /notify command, along with join/leave

More aggressive channel DHT search intervals during first few minutes of operation, especially for owner/manager/op/mod

Improvements to channel status messages

Several new hotkeys added

Ctrl - F in transfers view will show filter bar, depress the filter button, and set focus to the filter edit box

- in transfers view will show filter bar, depress the filter button, and set focus to the filter edit box ESC on the filter bar edit box will clear all text

on the filter bar edit box will clear all text F2 to edit any selected tracker, file, or transfer

to edit any selected tracker, file, or transfer The delete key will delete any selected transfer, including it's files, subject to confirmation if not using OS recycle bin

In trackers tab or main transfer view, the delete key will remove any selected tracker

Ctrl - C in search view to copy links of selected results

- in search view to copy links of selected results Ctrl - C in channels list view to copy links of selected channels

- in channels list view to copy links of selected channels Ctrl - V in channels list view to create a new channel from link on clipboard

- in channels list view to create a new channel from link on clipboard Enter key in many tree views is equivalent to a double-click on the current selection

Updated double-click defaults in Settings > User Interface > Behavior > Double-click actions

Active tab in transfer / peer / RSS property windows is now saved

Rewrote Linux GTK tab-view sizing algorithm so that tabs can be shrunk to the minimum size for only the showing tab

Added edit box colors and new tracker status colors to the custom colors selection in Settings > User Interface > Custom Colors

Updated IP location tables