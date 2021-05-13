Software-update: PicoTorrent 0.25.0

PicoTorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 0.25 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Hoewel de broncode cross-platform is, zijn er alleen downloads beschikbaar voor Windows. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Feature additions
  • #1124 - When adding files from the command line, users can now pass the save path to use as well
  • #1136 - Support sorting by torrent status
  • #1137 - Torrent ratio is calculated using all_time_upload / torrent_size
  • #1164 - Support label filtering in PQL
Bug fixes
  • #1126 - Use a static UUID for single instance checking to better avoid multiple instances
  • #1138 - Fix assigning labels when multiple torrents are selected
  • #1141 - The delete key removes the torrent when tracker view has focus
Updated translations
  • Arabic (Saudi Arabia)
  • Bulgarian
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Croatian
  • Czech
  • Dutch
  • English
  • French
  • Georgian
  • German
  • Hungarian
  • Indonesian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Latvian
  • Lithuanian
  • Norwegian (Bokmål)
  • Polish
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Russian
  • Serbian
  • Sinhalese
  • Slovak
  • Spanish
  • Swedish
  • Turkish
  • Ukranian
  • Vietnamese

PicoTorrent

Versienummer 0.25.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PicoTorrent
Download https://github.com/picotorrent/picotorrent/releases/tag/v0.25.0
Bestandsgrootte 5,73MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-05-2021 • 09:25

Bron: PicoTorrent

Reacties (4)

+1NLxDoDge
13 mei 2021 10:08
Ik gebruik Picotorrent nu al een paar maanden, werkt tot nu toe prima.
Had het gevonden als winget package. Dus even proberen.

Het is gewoon een lite torrent programma zonder advertenties en poes pas.
0Jogai
@NLxDoDge13 mei 2021 12:14
Paar maanden? Ik heb het 5 jaar geleden al gesubmit ;)
0beerse
@Jogai13 mei 2021 15:01
Klopt precies: 5 jaar en 10 dagen geleden: downloads: PicoTorrent 0.10
0Jogai
@beerse13 mei 2021 21:52
Ja, viel me ook op. Leuk he. Jammer dat je dan direct gedownmod wordt..

