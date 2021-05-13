Versie 0.25 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Hoewel de broncode cross-platform is, zijn er alleen downloads beschikbaar voor Windows. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Feature additions #1124 - When adding files from the command line, users can now pass the save path to use as well

#1136 - Support sorting by torrent status

#1137 - Torrent ratio is calculated using all_time_upload / torrent_size

#1164 - Support label filtering in PQL Bug fixes #1126 - Use a static UUID for single instance checking to better avoid multiple instances

#1138 - Fix assigning labels when multiple torrents are selected

#1141 - The delete key removes the torrent when tracker view has focus Updated translations Arabic (Saudi Arabia)

Bulgarian

Chinese (Simplified)

Croatian

Czech

Dutch

English

French

Georgian

German

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Latvian

Lithuanian

Norwegian (Bokmål)

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Serbian

Sinhalese

Slovak

Spanish

Swedish

Turkish

Ukranian

Vietnamese