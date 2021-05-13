Versie 0.25 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Hoewel de broncode cross-platform is, zijn er alleen downloads beschikbaar voor Windows. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Feature additions
Bug fixes
- #1124 - When adding files from the command line, users can now pass the save path to use as well
- #1136 - Support sorting by torrent status
- #1137 - Torrent ratio is calculated using
all_time_upload / torrent_size
- #1164 - Support label filtering in PQL
Updated translations
- #1126 - Use a static UUID for single instance checking to better avoid multiple instances
- #1138 - Fix assigning labels when multiple torrents are selected
- #1141 - The delete key removes the torrent when tracker view has focus
- Arabic (Saudi Arabia)
- Bulgarian
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Croatian
- Czech
- Dutch
- English
- French
- Georgian
- German
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Italian
- Japanese
- Latvian
- Lithuanian
- Norwegian (Bokmål)
- Polish
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Russian
- Serbian
- Sinhalese
- Slovak
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Turkish
- Ukranian
- Vietnamese