Klocman Software heeft versie 5.0 van Bulk Crap Uninstaller uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat onder een opensourcelicentie wordt uitgebracht, kunnen in een keer diverse programma's en Windows Store-apps van de computer worden verwijderd. Het voert eerst de standaard verwijderprocedure uit en scant vervolgens de computer op overgebleven snelkoppelingen en registersleutels om die ook nog te verwijderen. Na afloop kunnen eventueel ook nog externe programma's zoals CCleaner worden gestart. Ten slotte bevat het een start-upmanager, waarmee programma's die met Windows meestarten uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Starting with this release, BCU will need Windows 7 or newer to run (if you get an error on startup in 7 / 2018R2 then try running Windows Update). If you want to use BCUninstaller on Vista or older, download the latest available 4.x release. This is because BCUninstaller is now fully in .NET 5. The move was long overdue and finally got forced by GitHub switching to a new SSL encryption standard that is not supported by .NET 3.5, making it impossible to check for updates.

Because of being in .NET 5, BCUninstaller no longer is restricted to using only old and outdated libraries and APIs (it was stuck on .NET 3.5 before for backwards compatibility). This introduces some major improvements but also some drawbacks, most notably:

Since it's a very new framework it's not installed on many systems, but thankfully it's now possible to compile the application as "stand-alone", which means it includes everything needed to run, even if your system doesn't have .NET installed at all (no more prompts to install .NET Framework).

This stand-alone compilation is why the file size increased drastically - a good chunk of the framework is now bundled with BCU.

Thanks to the stand-alone compilation and the new runtime BCU now starts and runs faster (might be hard to notice without a fast SSD).

The stand-alone compilation forced me to include separate x64 and x86 builds. This can be fixed in the future by having only a x86 build, but a lot of code handling registy will have to be updated for that to work properly. Only the correct build for your system will be installed.

The portable version will have both builds and a launcher that will automatically start the correct version of BCU. You can remove the x86 build if you only service x64 systems and vice-versa to save some space.