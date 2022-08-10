Klocman Software heeft versie 5.4 van Bulk Crap Uninstaller uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat onder een opensourcelicentie wordt uitgebracht, kunnen in een keer diverse programma's en Windows Store-apps van de computer worden verwijderd. Het voert eerst de standaard verwijderprocedure uit en scant vervolgens de computer op overgebleven snelkoppelingen en registersleutels om die ook nog te verwijderen. Na afloop kunnen eventueel ook nog externe programma's zoals CCleaner worden gestart. Ten slotte bevat het een start-upmanager, waarmee programma's die met Windows meestarten uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in Bulk Crap Uninstaller version 5.4:
- Add italian language items by @bovirus in #373
- Update italian language by @bovirus in #376
- Update italian language - Small review by @bovirus in #377
- Minor fix to Chinese translation by @CCRcmcpe in #380
- Bump Newtonsoft.Json from 11.0.2 to 13.0.1 in /source/OculusHelper by @dependabot in #386
- Dutch translation improvements by @NekoJonez in #395
- Added a simplified class diagram with comments for people looking to contribute by @Klocman in #398
- de1ad1c Move BCU up to .NET 6.0 (there should be no change to OS compatibility, and some UI bugs should be fixed)
- 5446f2a Move the launcher up to latest SDK (there should be no change to OS compatibility)
- a662898 Show the command of RunProcessJunk in the junk list
- c5943ef Fixing random warnings; Added more null checks and logging; Minor fixes
- 2b91078 Speed up gathering Steam Apps over 30x
- 847b1a9 Added new command
list /infoto SteamHelper
- aed060b Fixed Steam Apps appearing duplicated in some cases
- 052719c Fixed minor issues in ObjectListView (thanks to @GermanAizek in #378)
- 07cb9a6 Fixed VersionCleaner not working (thanks to @GermanAizek in #378)
- 1528c2c Guard against invalid EstimatedSize values
- eee57a8 Fixed PathsEqual crashing on invalid characters in folder names
- b14b3fb Move DPI and colorblind settings under Interface tab; Remove "Experimental" from the DPI setting
- aa5b441 Enable DPI awareness by default
- 0ff1151 Adjust UI for high DPI scenarios