Software-update: Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.4

Bulk Crap Uninstaller logo (75 pix) Klocman Software heeft versie 5.4 van Bulk Crap Uninstaller uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat onder een opensourcelicentie wordt uitgebracht, kunnen in een keer diverse programma's en Windows Store-apps van de computer worden verwijderd. Het voert eerst de standaard verwijderprocedure uit en scant vervolgens de computer op overgebleven snelkoppelingen en registersleutels om die ook nog te verwijderen. Na afloop kunnen eventueel ook nog externe programma's zoals CCleaner worden gestart. Ten slotte bevat het een start-upmanager, waarmee programma's die met Windows meestarten uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in Bulk Crap Uninstaller version 5.4:
  • Add italian language items by @bovirus in #373
  • Update italian language by @bovirus in #376
  • Update italian language - Small review by @bovirus in #377
  • Minor fix to Chinese translation by @CCRcmcpe in #380
  • Bump Newtonsoft.Json from 11.0.2 to 13.0.1 in /source/OculusHelper by @dependabot in #386
  • Dutch translation improvements by @NekoJonez in #395
  • Added a simplified class diagram with comments for people looking to contribute by @Klocman in #398
  • de1ad1c Move BCU up to .NET 6.0 (there should be no change to OS compatibility, and some UI bugs should be fixed)
  • 5446f2a Move the launcher up to latest SDK (there should be no change to OS compatibility)
  • a662898 Show the command of RunProcessJunk in the junk list
  • c5943ef Fixing random warnings; Added more null checks and logging; Minor fixes
  • 2b91078 Speed up gathering Steam Apps over 30x
  • 847b1a9 Added new command list /info to SteamHelper
  • aed060b Fixed Steam Apps appearing duplicated in some cases
  • 052719c Fixed minor issues in ObjectListView (thanks to @GermanAizek in #378)
  • 07cb9a6 Fixed VersionCleaner not working (thanks to @GermanAizek in #378)
  • 1528c2c Guard against invalid EstimatedSize values
  • eee57a8 Fixed PathsEqual crashing on invalid characters in folder names
  • b14b3fb Move DPI and colorblind settings under Interface tab; Remove "Experimental" from the DPI setting
  • aa5b441 Enable DPI awareness by default
  • 0ff1151 Adjust UI for high DPI scenarios

Versienummer 5.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Klocman Software
Download https://github.com/Klocman/Bulk-Crap-Uninstaller/releases/tag/v5.4
Bestandsgrootte 77,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-08-2022 18:25
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

10-08-2022 • 18:25

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Klocman Software

Update-historie

10-08 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.4 0
20-05 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.3 10
07-02 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.2 26
07-'21 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.1 36
05-'21 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.0 2
01-'20 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 4.16 21
09-'19 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 4.15 13
06-'19 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 4.14 2
03-'19 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 4.13 14
02-'19 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 4.12.3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Bulk Crap Uninstaller

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Kies score Let op: Beoordeel reacties objectief. De kwaliteit van de argumentatie is leidend voor de beoordeling van een reactie, niet of een mening overeenkomt met die van jou.

Een uitgebreider overzicht van de werking van het moderatiesysteem vind je in de Moderatie FAQ

Rapporteer misbruik van moderaties in Frontpagemoderatie.


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee