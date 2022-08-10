Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.1.1 build 42951 RC

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft versie 7.1.1 Disk Station Manager uitgebracht, een versie die als release candidate wordt aangeboden. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Voordat versie 7.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is 7.1 uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal ook de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.1 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet, zijn wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Important Notes
  • Starting from this version, the bad sector count column will not be displayed along with hard drive information. Users should go to each drive's Health Info > History to view its complete bad sector information. To determine whether bad sectors are affecting the drive, see if there's a significant increase in the number of bad sectors over time.
  • Adjusted how the system calculates M.2 NVMe SSD'S estimated lifspan to provide a more accurate estimation.
What’s New
  • Added support for recipient profiles for email notifications, allowing users to add multiple email addresses under each profile and customize rules for the profiles.
  • Users can now enable the quota setting for shared folders that are located on volumes with data deduplication enabled.
  • Added support for RAID arrays with 16 and 20 hard drives when creating RAID groups.
  • Supports checking the 2-factor authentication status of user accounts at Control Panel > User & Group > Users.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where the "Enable UID/GID shifting" setting would be deactivated after modifying the time interval for updating the user/group list on an LDAP client.
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding CIFS-utils (CVE-2022-27239, CVE-2022-29869).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding OpenLDAP (CVE-2022-29155).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding cURL (CVE-2022-22576).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Zlib (CVE-2018-25032).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Freetype (CVE-2022-27406).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding 802.1X (CVE-2021-30004, CVE-2021-30266).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding GNU C Library(CVE-2021-43396, CVE-2022-23218, CVE-2022-23219).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding YAML-cpp (CVE-2018-20573, CVE-2018-20574, CVE-2019-6285).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2019-11477, CVE-2019-11478, CVE-2019-11479, CVE-2020-12770, CVE-2019-18282, CVE-2019-19527, CVE-2019-19532, CVE-2019-19537, CVE-2021-0605, CVE-2021-3732, CVE-2021-3739, CVE-2021-3753, CVE-2021-4149, CVE-2021-4203, CVE-2021-20317, CVE-2021-20321, CVE-2021-20322, CVE-2021-29154, CVE-2021-29650, CVE-2021-34556, CVE-2021-35477, CVE-2021-39633, CVE-2021-39698, CVE-2021-45868, CVE-2022-0185, CVE-2022-0330, CVE-2022-0617, CVE-2022-0847, CVE-2022-1011, CVE-2022-1048, CVE-2022-1055, CVE-2022-1353, CVE-2022-20008, CVE-2022-27666, CVE-2022-28893, CVE-2022-29582).
  • Updated OpenSSL to version 1.1.1o to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-1292, CVE-2021-3712, CVE-2022-0778).
  • Updated libarchive to version 3.6.1 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-36976, CVE-2022-26280).
  • Updated Mbed-TLS to version 2.28 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-44732, CVE-2021-45450, CVE-2021-43666).
  • Updated Python to version 3.8.12 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-3733, CVE-2021-3737, CVE-2022-0391).
  • Updated Redis to version 6.2.7 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-24735, CVE-2022-24736).
  • Updated ISC DHCP to version 4.4.3 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-25217).

Versienummer 7.1.1 build 42951 RC
Releasestatus Beta
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-08-2022 20:54
11 • submitter: zazadanger68

10-08-2022 • 20:54

11 Linkedin

Submitter: zazadanger68

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

10-08 Synology DSM 7.1.1 build 42951 RC 11
02-08 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42661 Update 4 12
05-07 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42661 Update 3 41
02-06 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42661 Update 2 51
26-05 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 6 33
27-04 Synology DSM 7.1-42661 Update 1 31
06-04 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42661 71
25-03 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42621 RC 7
02-03 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 3 47
23-02 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 5 53
Meer historie

Lees meer

Synology DiskStation DS218play

vanaf € 199,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218

vanaf € 260,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS214

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS214play

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS214se

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS414

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation 718+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS119j

vanaf € 118,24

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS214+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS114

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS115

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS116

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS215+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS216

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Synology DiskStation DS216+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS216+II

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS216j

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS216play

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS216se

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Synology DiskStation DS414j

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS414slim

geen prijs bekend

Synology DiskStation DS416

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS416j

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS416play

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS416slim

geen prijs bekend

Meer producten en artikelen
Netwerkopslag Synology DiskStation

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+17+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
zaadstra
10 augustus 2022 22:21
Wat is nou het nut om de bad sector count column te verwijderen? In een overzicht van disks wil je toch in één keer deze status zien, ipv alles open te moeten klikken?
Reageer
abusimbal
@zaadstra11 augustus 2022 08:26
Ik vermoed dat het "bad sector count" is zichtbaar op onderstaande printscreen die niet meer zichtbaar is in de HDD info
https://community.synolog.../659/1595970301_wh1Os.png
Indien zo dan begrijp ik de gedachte erachter niet. Ervoor kon je dus in 1 oog opslag de waarde van elke drive zien, nu met de wijziging met je naar elke drive gaan om te kijken.
Althans zo begrijp ik de uitlegt van de release note.

[Reactie gewijzigd door abusimbal op 11 augustus 2022 08:29]

Reageer
dycell
@abusimbal11 augustus 2022 10:33
Pure gok maar ik heb veel met enterprise storage gedaan: Ze hebben dit waarschijnlijk gedaan omdat "bad sector count" helemaal niets zegt over de gezondheid van de drive. Iedere schijf heeft bad sectors en dat dit oploopt is ook een normaal onderdeel van de lifecycle ([url="https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bitrot"]Bit rot)[/url. Er wordt op een schijf altijd een bepaald gebied gereserveerd voor bitrot zodat het geen impact heeft.

Het nummer zegt dus niets maar mensen die er geen verstand van hebben kunnen er wel verkeerde conclusies uit trekken: 1 schijf heeft 54 slechte sectoren en de ander 106? Ow, dan is die 106 schijf waarschijnlijk kapot aan het gaan?

Pas als je 'bad sectors' langzaam (of snel) oplopen is er reden voor alarm. Het is dus logisch dat ze dit naar een andere pagina hebben verplaatst met de geschiedenis. Pas daar kun je goede conclusie trekken.
Reageer
theMob
@zaadstra10 augustus 2022 22:34
Vroeg ik me ook al af...
Reageer
SED
11 augustus 2022 17:25
Als je wilt testen is het wel zinvol om dit topic te bezoeken.
Daar worden wat problemen gemeld.
https://www.reddit.com/r/...142951_release_candidate/
Reageer
plmagis
11 augustus 2022 17:40
Heb onlangs de Synology RT6600ax gekocht om te gebruiken in een mesh-configuratie met de Synolgy MR2200ac. Om die twee feilloos met elkaar te laten integreren en communiceren was de RC versie van de laatste versie van de SRM software nodig.

Dus voor mij geen probleem dat Tweakers ons op de hoogte houdt van RC versies en ook geen probleem om die versies uit te testen.
Reageer
Hmmbob
10 augustus 2022 21:28
Gaan we hier nu ook RC en beta versies tracken ja? 🤔

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hmmbob op 10 augustus 2022 21:41]

Reageer
Boeshnl
@Hmmbob10 augustus 2022 21:33
Volgens mij is dit de eerste keer dat Synology dit aanbied als download via hun site.

Gezien de security fixes vind ik dit heel interessant.
Reageer
firedancer-88
@Boeshnl11 augustus 2022 08:19
Idem, ga hier vooral mee door Tweakers 👍
Reageer
SED
@Hmmbob11 augustus 2022 19:42
De site heet nog steed tweakers.. en voor de echte tweaker is een RC of Beta leuk snoepgoed.
Daarnaast is het zinvol om een ontwikkeling te volgen en te zien waar zaken beter kunnen.
Reageer
Von Henkel
11 augustus 2022 12:41
En toch sla ik deze over, geen RC of beta versies op mijn Synology en of Windows.
Maar ik heb alle respect voor degene die dit testen.
Reageer

Kies score Let op: Beoordeel reacties objectief. De kwaliteit van de argumentatie is leidend voor de beoordeling van een reactie, niet of een mening overeenkomt met die van jou.

Een uitgebreider overzicht van de werking van het moderatiesysteem vind je in de Moderatie FAQ

Rapporteer misbruik van moderaties in Frontpagemoderatie.


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee