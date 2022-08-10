Synology heeft versie 7.1.1 Disk Station Manager uitgebracht, een versie die als release candidate wordt aangeboden. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.
Voordat versie 7.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is 7.1 uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal ook de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.1 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet, zijn wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Important Notes
What’s New
- Starting from this version, the bad sector count column will not be displayed along with hard drive information. Users should go to each drive's Health Info > History to view its complete bad sector information. To determine whether bad sectors are affecting the drive, see if there's a significant increase in the number of bad sectors over time.
- Adjusted how the system calculates M.2 NVMe SSD'S estimated lifspan to provide a more accurate estimation.
Fixed Issues
- Added support for recipient profiles for email notifications, allowing users to add multiple email addresses under each profile and customize rules for the profiles.
- Users can now enable the quota setting for shared folders that are located on volumes with data deduplication enabled.
- Added support for RAID arrays with 16 and 20 hard drives when creating RAID groups.
- Supports checking the 2-factor authentication status of user accounts at Control Panel > User & Group > Users.
- Fixed an issue where the "Enable UID/GID shifting" setting would be deactivated after modifying the time interval for updating the user/group list on an LDAP client.
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding CIFS-utils (CVE-2022-27239, CVE-2022-29869).
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding OpenLDAP (CVE-2022-29155).
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding cURL (CVE-2022-22576).
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Zlib (CVE-2018-25032).
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Freetype (CVE-2022-27406).
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding 802.1X (CVE-2021-30004, CVE-2021-30266).
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding GNU C Library(CVE-2021-43396, CVE-2022-23218, CVE-2022-23219).
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding YAML-cpp (CVE-2018-20573, CVE-2018-20574, CVE-2019-6285).
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2019-11477, CVE-2019-11478, CVE-2019-11479, CVE-2020-12770, CVE-2019-18282, CVE-2019-19527, CVE-2019-19532, CVE-2019-19537, CVE-2021-0605, CVE-2021-3732, CVE-2021-3739, CVE-2021-3753, CVE-2021-4149, CVE-2021-4203, CVE-2021-20317, CVE-2021-20321, CVE-2021-20322, CVE-2021-29154, CVE-2021-29650, CVE-2021-34556, CVE-2021-35477, CVE-2021-39633, CVE-2021-39698, CVE-2021-45868, CVE-2022-0185, CVE-2022-0330, CVE-2022-0617, CVE-2022-0847, CVE-2022-1011, CVE-2022-1048, CVE-2022-1055, CVE-2022-1353, CVE-2022-20008, CVE-2022-27666, CVE-2022-28893, CVE-2022-29582).
- Updated OpenSSL to version 1.1.1o to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-1292, CVE-2021-3712, CVE-2022-0778).
- Updated libarchive to version 3.6.1 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-36976, CVE-2022-26280).
- Updated Mbed-TLS to version 2.28 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-44732, CVE-2021-45450, CVE-2021-43666).
- Updated Python to version 3.8.12 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-3733, CVE-2021-3737, CVE-2022-0391).
- Updated Redis to version 6.2.7 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-24735, CVE-2022-24736).
- Updated ISC DHCP to version 4.4.3 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-25217).