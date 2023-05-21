Software-update: Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.6

Bulk Crap Uninstaller logo (75 pix) Klocman Software heeft versie 5.6 van Bulk Crap Uninstaller uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat onder een opensourcelicentie wordt uitgebracht, kunnen in een keer diverse programma's en Windows Store-apps van de computer worden verwijderd. Het voert eerst de standaard verwijderprocedure uit en scant vervolgens de computer op overgebleven snelkoppelingen en registersleutels om die ook nog te verwijderen. Na afloop kunnen eventueel ook nog externe programma's zoals CCleaner worden gestart. Ten slotte bevat het een start-upmanager, waarmee programma's die met Windows meestarten uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in Bulk Crap Uninstaller version 5.6:
  • Improved Dutch translations in #459
  • More Dutch improvements in #471
  • French localization update by Thierry in 508d49d
  • Traditional Chinese translation in 3cf5d93
  • Allow multi-selecting in UninstallConfirmation dialog in f2060f7
  • Blacklist 7z.exe from executable search in c930c72
  • Ensure that scoop export is actually in an old format instead of parsing corrupted json data in 6b868aa
  • Improve InstallDate format handling in d1f168a
  • Improve app merging for items from some application stores in 775696e
  • Improve detection of saved main window position being off-screen in 24a5d6c
  • In checkbox mode, on right click add the item to the selection instead of clearing the selection in 6fe9cd7
  • Penalize files with "report" and "crash" in name when sorting app executables in 1afab13
  • Prevent SelectedUninstallers from somehow having nulls in f3c0fe5
  • Prevent crashes in MainWindow.OnDpiChanged in 7c007af
  • Search AppData/Programs directories for applications in 223bbd5
  • Update Steam detection in 3fcdaff
  • Fixed GetFullPath crash in SteamFactory.FindJunk in be01b5d
  • Fixed NullReferenceException crash in JunkDoesNotPointToSelf in 8b030dd
  • Fixed ObjectDisposedException crash SearchForAndRemoveProgramFilesJunk in 1ea9e60
  • Fixed PlayCorrespondingSystemSound FileNotFoundException crash in 5ad1671
  • Fixed UninstallerListDoubleClickAction setting not being saved correctly in 57174e7
  • Fixed ratings not being available for Scoop in a3fb12f
  • Fixed some distinct applications being erronously merged in e4b5147
  • Fixed the "Uninstall BCUninstaller" menu option not working in 2b90f32
  • Fixed version extraction in b3253f9
  • Clean up project files; Fixed AnyCPU target actually being x64 in dab6bf3
  • Remove unnecessary packages.config files in 4e610e6
  • Update packages in d8e06a0

Bulk Crap Uninstaller

Versienummer 5.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Klocman Software
Download https://github.com/Klocman/Bulk-Crap-Uninstaller/releases/tag/v5.6
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-05-2023 11:46 11

21-05-2023 • 11:46

11

Bron: Klocman Software

Update-historie

21-02 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.8.3 14
14-11 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.8.2 8
08-'24 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.8.1 18
05-'24 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.8 7
09-'23 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.7 6
05-'23 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.6 11
03-'23 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.5 31
08-'22 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.4 0
05-'22 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.3 10
02-'22 Bulk Crap Uninstaller 5.2 26
Meer historie

Lees meer

Bulk Crap Uninstaller

geen prijs bekend

Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
11
11
8
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
telenut 21 mei 2023 19:35
net eens bekeken en getest op mijn PC.
de grote vraag hierbij is... wat is 'crap' volgens die toepassing.
Dit is ook deels persoonlijk natuurlijk. Als ik sorteer volgens rating zie ik dat alles van Microsoft 1 ster krijgt.
Echter zitten daar ook heel nuttige toepassingen tussen. Het is een standaard uitrol die ik heb staan, dus eigenlijk ben ik wel best tevreden over de hoeveelheid crap die Dell er bij zet. Niks dus.
ari2asem @telenut21 mei 2023 20:28
wat is crap?
mijn definitie: xbox spul op windows, team, skype, onenote, mail, onedrive. misschien nog meer MS bloatware. dit krijg je met andere uninstallers niet weg.
wel met deze.
dit is 1 van de eerste tools voor mij die ik na verse windows-install erop gooi.

net wat je crap vindt
telenut @ari2asem21 mei 2023 22:52
Ik gebruik daar de helft van voor het werk. En xbox, skype.. zonder deze tool wist ik zelfs niet dat ze er op stonden. Dus echt storen doen ze ook niet.
Vroeger had je bij aankoop van een Packard Bell of HP belachelijk veel crapware. Geen idee of dit nu nog steeds zo is eigenlijk...

Nu we bezig zijn; ik merk hier plots onderaan rechts iets in Windows 11, als ik er over ga krijg ik een soort nieuwsoverzicht waar ik totaal geen nood aan heb. Enig idee wat dit is? Die crap mag er wel van :p
TheVivaldi @telenut22 mei 2023 17:55
Nu we bezig zijn; ik merk hier plots onderaan rechts iets in Windows 11, als ik er over ga krijg ik een soort nieuwsoverzicht waar ik totaal geen nood aan heb. Enig idee wat dit is? Die crap mag er wel van :p
Gewoon niet meer naar rechtsonder gaan, dan weet je ook niet meer dat het er op staat en stoort het ook niet meer. ;)
telenut @TheVivaldi22 mei 2023 23:21
goeie tip :p
Was helaas mis, tis linksonder ;)
Xfade @telenut22 mei 2023 14:15
Crap is alle troep wat een app er om heen installeert. Of een installatie verwijderen die niet eens een eigen uninstaller heeft, of die kapot is. Of een applicatie welke portable is. Mogelijkheid om leftovers te verwijderen. Beter inzicht in welke Windows store apps zijn geinstalleerd. Mogelijklheid van gebruikers om apps een rating te geven.

Gebruik hem zelf om leftovers te verwijderen. Er blijft altijd veel hangen qua data en registry entries.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xfade op 27 juli 2024 20:23]

HarryL 21 mei 2023 11:50
Ik heb altijd mijn vraagtekens bij dit soort applicaties.
't Zal zeker zijn ding doen, maar is dat "goed"?
Wylana @HarryL21 mei 2023 12:18
Ik ook. Daarom gebruik ik liever Windows Package Manager (Winget) of WinGetUI.
Nairu777 @Wylana21 mei 2023 15:57
Dit is een GUI voor het uitvoeren van meerdere van dat soort commando's in een keer.
Wylana @Nairu77721 mei 2023 15:59
I know. Maar heb zelf al meerdere scripts gemaakt voordat WinGetUI kwam ;)
Hackus @Wylana21 mei 2023 16:21
I know. Maar heb zelf al meerdere scripts gemaakt voordat WinGetUI kwam ;)
Het(BCU) is een handige tool waar je veel meuk mee weg kan halen, je moet wel weten wat !

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq