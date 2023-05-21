Klocman Software heeft versie 5.6 van Bulk Crap Uninstaller uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat onder een opensourcelicentie wordt uitgebracht, kunnen in een keer diverse programma's en Windows Store-apps van de computer worden verwijderd. Het voert eerst de standaard verwijderprocedure uit en scant vervolgens de computer op overgebleven snelkoppelingen en registersleutels om die ook nog te verwijderen. Na afloop kunnen eventueel ook nog externe programma's zoals CCleaner worden gestart. Ten slotte bevat het een start-upmanager, waarmee programma's die met Windows meestarten uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in Bulk Crap Uninstaller version 5.6:
- Improved Dutch translations in #459
- More Dutch improvements in #471
- French localization update by Thierry in 508d49d
- Traditional Chinese translation in 3cf5d93
- Allow multi-selecting in UninstallConfirmation dialog in f2060f7
- Blacklist 7z.exe from executable search in c930c72
- Ensure that scoop export is actually in an old format instead of parsing corrupted json data in 6b868aa
- Improve InstallDate format handling in d1f168a
- Improve app merging for items from some application stores in 775696e
- Improve detection of saved main window position being off-screen in 24a5d6c
- In checkbox mode, on right click add the item to the selection instead of clearing the selection in 6fe9cd7
- Penalize files with "report" and "crash" in name when sorting app executables in 1afab13
- Prevent SelectedUninstallers from somehow having nulls in f3c0fe5
- Prevent crashes in MainWindow.OnDpiChanged in 7c007af
- Search AppData/Programs directories for applications in 223bbd5
- Update Steam detection in 3fcdaff
- Fixed GetFullPath crash in SteamFactory.FindJunk in be01b5d
- Fixed NullReferenceException crash in JunkDoesNotPointToSelf in 8b030dd
- Fixed ObjectDisposedException crash SearchForAndRemoveProgramFilesJunk in 1ea9e60
- Fixed PlayCorrespondingSystemSound FileNotFoundException crash in 5ad1671
- Fixed UninstallerListDoubleClickAction setting not being saved correctly in 57174e7
- Fixed ratings not being available for Scoop in a3fb12f
- Fixed some distinct applications being erronously merged in e4b5147
- Fixed the "Uninstall BCUninstaller" menu option not working in 2b90f32
- Fixed version extraction in b3253f9
- Clean up project files; Fixed AnyCPU target actually being x64 in dab6bf3
- Remove unnecessary packages.config files in 4e610e6
- Update packages in d8e06a0