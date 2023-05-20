Versie 5.0.4 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen en wegens een fout is ook versie 5.0.5 verschenen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. Sinds versie 5.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.0.5: Fixed a bug that prevented loading images that have multiple frames (GIF, TIFF) (only the first frame is loaded) New: GPU effects and plugins now support gamma correction, with linear gamma being the default rendering mode for new plugins. This can be changed by overriding OnInitializeRenderInfo() and setting the renderInfo.GpuEffectColorContext property to GpuEffectColorContext.WorkingSpace (the default is WorkingSpaceLinear)

GPU effect plugins have better access to color management information via the IGpuEffectImage interface and its ColorContext property. All input images (e.g. Environment.SourceImage) are now provided via this interface. In addition to the built-in effects that already render with gamma correction, the following built-in effects now also render with gamma correction: Improved: Image->Resize has been updated The default resampling mode is now Bicubic, which has been updated to use the Catmull-Rom (“Catrom”) cubic filter. This matches the Bicubic mode of the Move Selected Pixels tool (which uses Direct2D’s “HighQualityCubic” mode). Added a new resampling mode, “Bicubic (Smooth)”, which has no sharpening. It produces subjectively blurrier results, but is important for scenarios where you need to completely avoid the (usually) subtle ringing artifacts that other modes (Bicubic, Lanczos, and Adaptive) can introduce due to their added sharpness. “Adaptive (Best Quality)” has been renamed to “Adaptive (Sharp)” and is no longer the default resampling mode. It is still a very good choice when resizing photos, but whether you use Adaptive, Bicubic, or Lanczos is up to your own personal preference. A new option has been added, “Use gamma correction”, which is enabled by default. The text box for typing in a percentage now accepts two digits past the decimal point, e.g. 35.79%

Move Selected Pixels (free transform) has been updated New: Added a “Multisample Bilinear” sampling mode. This has a sharper look than Anisotropic and avoids the “ringing” artifacts that can be apparent when using Bicubic with high-contrast images (like screenshots). However, it doesn’t usually work as well when reducing a selected area to a much smaller size. New: Added a “Gamma mode” button in the toolbar to toggle gamma correction on and off. The default is on, which improves the quality of rendering by preserving luminance (brightness). Fixed a bug when using Bicubic sampling that would result in added sharpening when resizing the selected area to 1/8th its original size or smaller

The rendering quality of the canvas area has been greatly improved Gamma correction is now used for mipmap generation and compositing, ensuring consistent luminance (brightness) and higher quality antialiasing. Multisampling is now used for antialiasing, which eliminates pixelation distortions when zooming in, and greatly reduces aliasing artifacts when zooming out.

Thumbnails within the app now use gamma correction, which ensures consistent luminance (brightness)

Increased the maximum zoom range from 1.5625% (1/64) -> 6,400% to 1% -> 10,000%

Improved the reliability of the wrapper classes for Windows COM libraries (Direct2D, etc.)

Improved the /ignoreCorruptPDNChunks command-line parameter to allow an additional type of corrupt PDN image to be partially recovered

Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.11.8.0, which adds gamma correction for mipmap generation

Updated the bundled AvifFileType plugin to version 1.1.25.0, which now uses a checkbox to enable lossless compression

Updated the bundled WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.17.0, which reduces some confusion when using lossless compression Fixed: Ctrl + G has been reinstated as the shortcut key for Image -> Rotate 90° Counter-Clockwise

+ has been reinstated as the shortcut key for Image -> Rotate 90° Counter-Clockwise Fixed a rendering glitch in Effects -> Distort -> Dents that would sometimes result in rows or columns of incorrectly colored pixels

Some systems were having problems with Paint.NET not appearing in the “Open With” list in Windows File Explorer. This should now be fixed.

When installing an update, the desktop shortcut is no longer recreated. This means you can delete it without it reappearing after every update. This was a bug accidentally reintroduced back in Paint.NET v4.3.