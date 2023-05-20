Software-update: Paint.NET 5.0.5

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0.4 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen en wegens een fout is ook versie 5.0.5 verschenen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. Sinds versie 5.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.0.5:
  • Fixed a bug that prevented loading images that have multiple frames (GIF, TIFF) (only the first frame is loaded)
New:
  • GPU effects and plugins now support gamma correction, with linear gamma being the default rendering mode for new plugins. This can be changed by overriding OnInitializeRenderInfo() and setting the renderInfo.GpuEffectColorContext property to GpuEffectColorContext.WorkingSpace (the default is WorkingSpaceLinear)
    GPU effect plugins have better access to color management information via the IGpuEffectImage interface and its ColorContext property. All input images (e.g. Environment.SourceImage) are now provided via this interface.
    In addition to the built-in effects that already render with gamma correction, the following built-in effects now also render with gamma correction:
    • Adjustments -> Exposure
    • Blurs -> Fragment
    • Blurs -> Motion Blur
    • Blurs -> Radial Blur
    • Blurs -> Zoom Blur
    • Distort -> Bulge
    • Distort -> Crystalize
    • Distort -> Dents
    • Distort -> Frosted Glass
    • Distort -> Pixelate
    • Distort -> Polar Inversion
    • Distort -> Tile Reflection
    • Distort -> Twist
    • Layers -> Rotate/Zoom
    • Object -> Drop Shadow
    • Photo -> Straighten
    • Render -> Julia Fractal
    • Render -> Mandelbrot Fractal
Improved:
  • Image->Resize has been updated
    • The default resampling mode is now Bicubic, which has been updated to use the Catmull-Rom (“Catrom”) cubic filter. This matches the Bicubic mode of the Move Selected Pixels tool (which uses Direct2D’s “HighQualityCubic” mode).
    • Added a new resampling mode, “Bicubic (Smooth)”, which has no sharpening. It produces subjectively blurrier results, but is important for scenarios where you need to completely avoid the (usually) subtle ringing artifacts that other modes (Bicubic, Lanczos, and Adaptive) can introduce due to their added sharpness.
    • “Adaptive (Best Quality)” has been renamed to “Adaptive (Sharp)” and is no longer the default resampling mode. It is still a very good choice when resizing photos, but whether you use Adaptive, Bicubic, or Lanczos is up to your own personal preference.
    • A new option has been added, “Use gamma correction”, which is enabled by default.
    • The text box for typing in a percentage now accepts two digits past the decimal point, e.g. 35.79%
  • Move Selected Pixels (free transform) has been updated
    • New: Added a “Multisample Bilinear” sampling mode. This has a sharper look than Anisotropic and avoids the “ringing” artifacts that can be apparent when using Bicubic with high-contrast images (like screenshots). However, it doesn’t usually work as well when reducing a selected area to a much smaller size.
    • New: Added a “Gamma mode” button in the toolbar to toggle gamma correction on and off. The default is on, which improves the quality of rendering by preserving luminance (brightness).
    • Fixed a bug when using Bicubic sampling that would result in added sharpening when resizing the selected area to 1/8th its original size or smaller
  • The rendering quality of the canvas area has been greatly improved
    • Gamma correction is now used for mipmap generation and compositing, ensuring consistent luminance (brightness) and higher quality antialiasing.
    • Multisampling is now used for antialiasing, which eliminates pixelation distortions when zooming in, and greatly reduces aliasing artifacts when zooming out.
  • Thumbnails within the app now use gamma correction, which ensures consistent luminance (brightness)
  • Increased the maximum zoom range from 1.5625% (1/64) -> 6,400% to 1% -> 10,000%
  • Improved the reliability of the wrapper classes for Windows COM libraries (Direct2D, etc.)
  • Improved the /ignoreCorruptPDNChunks command-line parameter to allow an additional type of corrupt PDN image to be partially recovered
  • Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.11.8.0, which adds gamma correction for mipmap generation
  • Updated the bundled AvifFileType plugin to version 1.1.25.0, which now uses a checkbox to enable lossless compression
  • Updated the bundled WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.17.0, which reduces some confusion when using lossless compression
Fixed:
  • Ctrl+G has been reinstated as the shortcut key for Image -> Rotate 90° Counter-Clockwise
  • Fixed a rendering glitch in Effects -> Distort -> Dents that would sometimes result in rows or columns of incorrectly colored pixels
  • Some systems were having problems with Paint.NET not appearing in the “Open With” list in Windows File Explorer. This should now be fixed.
  • When installing an update, the desktop shortcut is no longer recreated. This means you can delete it without it reappearing after every update. This was a bug accidentally reintroduced back in Paint.NET v4.3.

Paint.NET

Versienummer 5.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://github.com/paintdotnet/release/releases/tag/v5.0.5
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Paint.NET

Paint.NET

Reacties (21)

Kraz 20 mei 2023 09:29
Het enige wat ik mis in Paint.NET is het aanpassen van tekst. Nadat je deze hebt 'bevestigd' kun je deze niet meer aanpassen.

Voor de rest is dit inmiddels al jaren mijn go-to tool voor het aanpassen van afbeeldingen en foto's.
CriticalHit_NL @Kraz20 mei 2023 14:26
Of het in bulk aanpassen & opslaan van bestanden.
Zo wilde ik wel eens in het verleden een map met dezelfde resolutie afbeeldingen aanpassen door de resolutie aan te passen en de kleurweergave te corrigeren en op te slaan, maar dat moet dus een voor een.

En ja, voor bulk was er vroeger een plugin (dat werkt dus niet met de huidige versies) en andere tools bestaan ook, maar dan krijg ik niet de aanpassingen zoals die ik wilde doen.

Verder top programma al wordt ik schijtziek van het falen van de installatie onder domein accounts onder controle van een Windows server want je krijgt telkens een onherstelbare fout tijdens installatie omdat hij bestanden niet kan vinden en de installatie dan vrijwel weg is, moet je handmatig in het register zooi weggooien van paint.net die lijkt te verwijzen naar een netwerklocatie om de installatie weer goed te krijgen.
downtime @CriticalHit_NL20 mei 2023 18:58
Vreemd. Ik gebruik Paint.NET thuis en ik doe ook alles onder domain accounts. Dat heeft nog nooit problemen opgeleverd. Of bestaat dat probleem alleen in 5.0.4? Ik gebruik namelijk 5.0.2 nog.
CriticalHit_NL @downtime20 mei 2023 19:35
Nee dat had ik al met de eerdere versies van 4.x.x ook al.
MicGlou @CriticalHit_NL20 mei 2023 20:34
Wat betreft het installeren onder een domein accounts, nog nooit problemen mee gehad. Dat zit als je het mij vraagt in de configuratie van het account en eventuele policies die er worden toegepast.
CriticalHit_NL @MicGlou20 mei 2023 20:36
Zal wel de policy zijn inderdaad want er is er wel een ingesteld om versies te pushen, maar dat zou mijn inziens lokaal installeren niet in de weg moeten staan, dat doet het bij andere software ook niet.
Sir Guinhill @CriticalHit_NL22 mei 2023 10:30
Bij mij heeft redirection van de my documents map naar een NAS vaak instalaltie problemen.
Ik los dat vaak op door de installatie dmv een lokale account of een domain account zonder redirection uit te voeren.

Hopelijk maakt voor jouw ook verschil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sir Guinhill op 23 juli 2024 09:01]

Pep7777 @Kraz20 mei 2023 09:31
Je kan er een beetje omheen werken door layers te gebruiken en de text eerst in een aparte layer te zetten.
Als het niet bevalt hoef je alleen de layer aan te passen.
En ja verder is het gewoon een snel makkelijk te gebruiken programma idd ook mijn goto voor aanpassen van afbeeldingen/screenshots etc.
slaay @Kraz20 mei 2023 10:29
Daar liep ik laatst ook tegenaan! Er is een plugin waarmee je tekst kan aanpassen, jammer genoeg werkt de plugin niet geheel vlekkeloos: https://www.lifewire.com/editable-text-in-paint-net-1702095
Znorkus 20 mei 2023 10:51
Nooit van gehoord, maar ben onder de indruk van wat ik zie. Mooie extensive update documentation ook, goed bezig. Dit ga ik zeker uitproberen.
RRRobert
@Znorkus20 mei 2023 19:18
De community rondom dit programma is ook zeer actief, dus mocht je je wat meer willen verdiepen in de mogelijkheden, plugins, etc., dan bevatten de fora ook een schat aan kennis en ondersteuning.
Bolletje Moderator Harde Waren 20 mei 2023 10:56
Top stukje software. Gebruik het zowat dagelijks. Handig voor screenshots snel bijwerken, resizen.
Alleen dat met tekst nadien nog kunnen bewerken zou handig zijn. Is volgens mij een beperking op de tool in hoe dit het opslaat (alles als een afbeelding).
crazyboy01 @Bolletje20 mei 2023 14:39
Klopt, dat kan gewoon niet. In bv. Photoshop heb je echt 'tekst' lagen. Die kun je naderhand gewoon weer aanpassen op alle manieren, alsof je ze voor het eerst plaatst. Font, effect, stijl, alles. In Paint.NET zal je de hele laag moeten verwijderen en weer opnieuw moeten maken en deze keer alles moeten zetten zoals je het wilt hebben, want nadat je de laag loslaat is het statisch.
easyriider 20 mei 2023 13:37
Ik gebruik het ook vrijwel dagelijks om foto's te bewerken. Daarbij gebruik ik een aantal plugins om de functionaliteit van Paint.net uit te breiden zoals G'MIC en BoltBait.
Grumsel 20 mei 2023 20:59
5.0.5 is ook al uit

paint.net 5.0.5 - released on May 20th, 2023
This update is a hotfix for 5.0.4 that fixes loading images that have multiple frames (GIF or TIFF).

Fixed a bug that prevented loading images that have multiple frames (GIF, TIFF) (only the first frame is loaded)

Edit: artikel is ook bijgewerkt zie ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Grumsel op 23 juli 2024 09:01]

Autisme_tech 20 mei 2023 09:48
Het begint volwassen te worden, zelf gebruik ik affinity photo, waar ex medewerkers van adobe ook aan werken. Je betaald iets meer hiervoor maar krijg een goed photoshop alternatief zonder abonnement
ShadLink @Autisme_tech20 mei 2023 12:46
Affinity suite is idd wel echt stappen voorbij Paint.net. In wat het kan en ook qua complexiteit. Een heel goed stuk software, dat dan weer wel :)
Microwilly 20 mei 2023 09:04
Zo ziet er best wel goed uit!
Stufipower 20 mei 2023 19:58
Leuk, paint.net maar figma heb je ook zo door en werkt voor mij persoonlijk een stuk fijner. Ben zelf nu ook over :)
MicGlou @Stufipower20 mei 2023 20:37
Figma is echt compleet wat anders dan Paint.net...
basseytje @Stufipower21 mei 2023 10:23
Ik gebruik figma ook heel veel, maar daar kun je niet wat achtergronden transparant maken. Dus gebruik ik ze naast elkaar en dan vullen ze elkaar heel goed aan.

