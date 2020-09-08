Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PicoTorrent 0.20

PicoTorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 0.20 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de core cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in PicoTorrent 0.20
  • Rasterbar-libtorrent has been updated to 2.0. This adds real v2 and v1+v2 hybrid torrent support. Yay! (#863, #874, #883, #884)
  • Fixed a bug when displaying Cyrillic characters. (#865)
  • Removed the minimum size constraint. PicoTorrent can now be resized freely. (#866)
  • Added GitVersion to automagically version everything. No more VERSION.txt juggling. (#868)
  • Updated the C++ redistributable version downloaded when installing. (#869)
  • Added empty columns to the list views to prevent the last column from stretching. (#875)
  • Activating the torrent selection (either double clicking or pressing Enter) will open the paths in Explorer. (#877)
  • Updated Russian translations - thanks @birkoffe! (#878, #881)
  • Fixed a bug where the status bar didn't place itself correctly when restoring from the taskbar. (#880)

PicoTorrent

Versienummer 0.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PicoTorrent
Download https://github.com/picotorrent/picotorrent/releases/tag/v0.20.0
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0Settler11
8 september 2020 09:22
Merk zelf dat ik wat issues heb met qbittorrent.. Reminder voor mezelf om Pico te uitproberen.
0Dacuuu
@Settler118 september 2020 10:06
Issues?
0Settler11
@Dacuuu8 september 2020 14:09
Ja, een hele rare o.a. namelijk dan bestanden raar genoeg in ongevraagde submapjes terecht komen, het updaten van en wat finetuning die ik mis als een download klaar is.
0RalphM.
@Settler118 september 2020 18:57
Mocht het tegenvallen is Deluge wellicht een aanrader. Ik merk dat ik daar telkens weer op terug kom na vele pogingen met andere clients, juist omdat het zo robuust en to-the-point is.
0Settler11
@RalphM.9 september 2020 08:40
Ja, Deluge heb ik ook gehad. :) Die werkte wel fijn, maar versie 2.x is er helaas (nog) niet voor Windows.
0Redsandro
8 september 2020 12:18
Is PicoTorrent de nieuwe MicroTorrent?
0jorisvergeerTBA
@Redsandro8 september 2020 14:40
Wie o wie zal FemtoTorrent maken?
0nXXt
@jorisvergeerTBA8 september 2020 15:00
Misschien iets voor Femme.

