Versie 0.20 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de core cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in PicoTorrent 0.20 Rasterbar-libtorrent has been updated to 2.0. This adds real v2 and v1+v2 hybrid torrent support. Yay! (#863, #874, #883, #884)

Fixed a bug when displaying Cyrillic characters. (#865)

Removed the minimum size constraint. PicoTorrent can now be resized freely. (#866)

Added GitVersion to automagically version everything. No more VERSION.txt juggling. (#868)

Updated the C++ redistributable version downloaded when installing. (#869)

Added empty columns to the list views to prevent the last column from stretching. (#875)

Activating the torrent selection (either double clicking or pressing Enter) will open the paths in Explorer. (#877)

Updated Russian translations - thanks @birkoffe! (#878, #881)

Fixed a bug where the status bar didn't place itself correctly when restoring from the taskbar. (#880)