Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PeaZip 7.4.1

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.4.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • Pea 0.74
    • Introduced PEA format revision 1.3, supporting multiple cascade authenticated encryption, each cipher with 256 bit key, in EAX mode: AES+Twofish+Serpent, Twofish+Serpent+AES, Serpent+AES+Twofish
    • Fixed a bug preventing extraction of PEA archives in case of naming conflicts
Code
  • Fixed Fast-LZMA2 dictionary sizes
  • Fixed error 127 erroneously raised in some cases
File Manager
  • Improved directories smart sorting in file manager
  • Improved tabs
    • closing last tab collapses tab bar
    • mouse middle button closes tab
Windows & Linux Installers
  • (Windows) Fixed context menu entry "CRC, hash and file tools", now pointing by default to "Checksum/hash (common algorithms)" consistently to all other calls form PeaZip
Versienummer 7.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PeaZip
Download https://github.com/peazip/PeaZip/releases/tag/7.4.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-09-2020 16:480

08-09-2020 • 16:48

0 Linkedin

Bron: PeaZip

Update-historie

20-02 PeaZip 8.5.0 15
15-12 PeaZip 8.4.0 0
14-11 PeaZip 8.3.0 3
12-09 PeaZip 8.2.0 0
25-07 PeaZip 8.1.0 0
06-'21 PeaZip 8.0.0 0
04-'21 PeaZip 7.9.0 1
03-'21 PeaZip 7.8.0 8
02-'21 PeaZip 7.7.1 0
01-'21 PeaZip 7.7.0 15
Meer historie

Lees meer

PeaZip

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True