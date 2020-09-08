Versie 7.4.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Pea 0.74 Introduced PEA format revision 1.3, supporting multiple cascade authenticated encryption, each cipher with 256 bit key, in EAX mode: AES+Twofish+Serpent, Twofish+Serpent+AES, Serpent+AES+Twofish Fixed a bug preventing extraction of PEA archives in case of naming conflicts

Code Fixed Fast-LZMA2 dictionary sizes

Fixed error 127 erroneously raised in some cases File Manager Improved directories smart sorting in file manager

Improved tabs closing last tab collapses tab bar mouse middle button closes tab

Windows & Linux Installers (Windows) Fixed context menu entry "CRC, hash and file tools", now pointing by default to "Checksum/hash (common algorithms)" consistently to all other calls form PeaZip