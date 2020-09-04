PicoTorrent 0.19

Versie 0.19 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de core cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Hi everyone! I've baked a brand new version of PicoTorrent - and this time it's a bit special. We have gone back to wxWidgets since Qt made some developer-hostile moves which I don't agree with. The feeling I've had looking through issues has been that v0.15 was pretty sweet, much thanks to wxWidgets.

Anyway, there's been a rewrite of most of the application, much code has been borrowed from the older wxWidgets release but not all.

I don't have a structured list of PR's this time around since most of the work took place in #843. Notable changes includes (but are not limited to),

Reduced file size by a significant amount.

A brand new About dialog which showcases dependencies and their versions. Sweet!

More information in the Overview panel.

Better preferences page for listen interfaces.

An experimental C API.

For the future, I'm planning a much faster release cadence. There's also a few pretty sweet features I want to completely stabilize, such as support for v2 torrents, SSL torrents and more. You can read more about this release on the new blog - Behind the release. I will write a similar article for each release and try to publish news and development updates as well.