Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PicoTorrent 0.19

PicoTorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 0.19 van PicoTorrent is uitgekomen. PicoTorrent is geschreven in C++ en maakt net als vele andere cliënts gebruik van libtorrent. PicoTorrent is naar eigen zeggen modern, snel en licht in het gebruik. Ondanks dat de core cross-platform is, is het programma momenteel alleen beschikbaar voor Windows. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

PicoTorrent 0.19

Hi everyone! I've baked a brand new version of PicoTorrent - and this time it's a bit special. We have gone back to wxWidgets since Qt made some developer-hostile moves which I don't agree with. The feeling I've had looking through issues has been that v0.15 was pretty sweet, much thanks to wxWidgets.

Anyway, there's been a rewrite of most of the application, much code has been borrowed from the older wxWidgets release but not all.

I don't have a structured list of PR's this time around since most of the work took place in #843. Notable changes includes (but are not limited to),

  • Reduced file size by a significant amount.
  • A brand new About dialog which showcases dependencies and their versions. Sweet!
  • More information in the Overview panel.
  • Better preferences page for listen interfaces.
  • An experimental C API.
What's next?

For the future, I'm planning a much faster release cadence. There's also a few pretty sweet features I want to completely stabilize, such as support for v2 torrents, SSL torrents and more. You can read more about this release on the new blog - Behind the release. I will write a similar article for each release and try to publish news and development updates as well.

PicoTorrent

Versienummer 0.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PicoTorrent
Download https://github.com/picotorrent/picotorrent/releases/tag/v0.19.0
Bestandsgrootte 4,93MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-09-2020 14:454

04-09-2020 • 14:45

4 Linkedin

Bron: PicoTorrent

Update-historie

05-'21 PicoTorrent 0.25.0 4
01-'21 PicoTorrent 0.24 2
11-'20 PicoTorrent 0.23 9
10-'20 PicoTorrent 0.22 37
09-'20 PicoTorrent 0.21 30
09-'20 PicoTorrent 0.20 8
09-'20 PicoTorrent 0.19 4
01-'20 PicoTorrent 0.18 31
04-'18 PicoTorrent 0.15 26
04-'18 PicoTorrent 0.14 21
Meer historie

Lees meer

PicoTorrent

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+12+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Eonfge
4 september 2020 14:51
We have gone back to wxWidgets since Qt made some developer-hostile moves which I don't agree with.
Waarschijnlijk bedoelt hij dit incident:
https://devclass.com/2020...atory-for-binaries-again/
+1guillaume
@Eonfge4 september 2020 20:07
Jup, dat bedoelt 'ie: https://picotorrent.blog/behind-the-release-v019/ (link staat ook in de changelog).

Ik kan me goed voorstellen dat als je eerder toch al je interface had geïmplementeerd in een ander framework de keuze nu snel gemaakt is.

Ik heb de ontwikkeling van deze client een beetje gevolgd, maar vooralsnog was ik er niet zo over te spreken: net te weinig functionaliteit en een trage release cycle. Met de belofte dat dit wat vlotter gaat zijn en de verdere ontwikkeling van de API (en dus wellicht leuke plugins), kan 't wel iets leuks worden.
0Marctraider
4 september 2020 17:14
Beter dan qBittorrent? ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 4 september 2020 17:14]

0lezzmeister
@Marctraider6 september 2020 06:59
Ik bond het net wat the beperkt qua mogelijkheden dus ik ging juist over naar qbittorrent.
Misschien nog eens kijken naar wat er allemaal verbeterd is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True