Er is met versienummer 5.19 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.479 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Wine Mono engine updated to 5.1.1, with WPF text formatting support.

KERNEL32 library converted to PE.

DSS cryptographic provider.

Windowing support in the new console host.

A number of exception handling fixes. Bugs fixed in 5.19 (total 27): 15437: Multiple programs using madCodeHook crash (in-memory PE image of Wine builtins vs. ELF image on disk)

29926: Multiple games need IDirectDrawStreamSample::Update() (Beach Life, The Sims Complete Collection, Risk II, Earth 2150, Need for Russia)

31342: Multiple applications need msvcirt.dll.??0ofstream@@QAE@XZ (Trespasser, Max Payne 1, 3Dmark1999 MAX, 3Dmark2000, 3Dmark2001 SE, GraphCalc, Charon)

39123: Fairy Fencer F depends on NtQuerySystemInformation(SYSTEM_INTERRUPT_INFORMATION) volatility for random number generation

45090: (nearly) every test shows a leak in kernel32/{console,term}.c

45331: Exile: Escape From the Pit crashes after splash screen

45400: eden* (VN) some font characters display with the wrong glyph (capitals/spaces)

45489: World of Warcraft needs GetRawInputBuffer

46588: Cegid Business Line installer fails in custom script action installing "BLJNR.MSI" component.

48529: Avencast: Rise of the Mage fails to launch

49172: Always true condition `code > 0xffff` in vbscript/global.c

49367: 1971 Project Helios shows a black screen

49470: Silent Hill 4 crashes when a person is suppose to scream.

49549: winetricks -q dotnet45 leaves dozens of mscorsvw.exe processes

49586: valgrind shows a leak in dlls/ntdll/env.c:set_wow64_environment()

49659: Multiple games crash on launch (Mahjong Titans, Resident Evil HD Remaster, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster)

49857: NCLauncher2: Crypto error on a successful login

49873: Warzone 2100 crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-convert-l1-1-0.dll.strtold

49894: Regression in "kernelbase: Use conhost to handle Unix consoles."

49895: [Regression] Steam fails to load pages

49899: Multiple games need IDirectDrawMediaStream::NewSegment() implementation (The Sims Complete Collection, Earth 2150, Beach Life, Risk II, Need for Russia)

49906: Fallout New Vegas: broken gog installation

49909: Win Toolkit v.1.4.37.20 (.NET 3.5 app) crashes with wine-mono

49911: Sebastien Loeb Rally EVO 64-bit version crashes with builtin xactengine3_7

49924: IP address control does not focus its fields on focus change

49929: Game for Windows Live installer fails with 'winetricks -q gfw'

49946: Themida-packed application crashing on multi-hop import forward