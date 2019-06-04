GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 11.11.1, 11.10.5 en 11.9.12 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

GitLab Security Release: 11.11.1, 11.10.5, and 11.9.12



Today we are releasing versions 11.11.1, 11.10.5, and 11.9.12 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). These versions contain important security fixes, and we strongly recommend that all GitLab installations be upgraded to one of these versions immediately. The vulnerability details will be made public on our issue tracker in approximately 30 days. Remote Command Execution Vulnerability on Repository Download Feature

Confidential Issue Titles Revealed to Restricted Users on Unsubscribe

Disclosure of Milestone Metadata through the Search API

Private Project Discovery via Comment Links

Metadata of Confidential Issues Disclosed to Restricted Users

Mandatory External Authentication Provider Sign-In Restrictions Bypass

Internal Projects Allowed to Be Created on in Private Groups

Server-Side Request Forgery Through DNS Rebinding

Stored Cross-Site Scripting on Wiki Pages

Stored Cross-Site Scripting on Notes

Repository Password Disclosed on Import Error Page

Protected Branches Restriction Rules Bypass

Stored Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability on Child Epics

Upgrade to Knative 0.5