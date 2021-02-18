Software-update: Symantec Endpoint Encryption 11.3.1

Symantec dat tegenwoordig onderdeel is van Broadcom, heeft in het verleden twee verschillende bedrijven overgenomen die encryptiesoftware ontwikkelden: GuardianEdge en PGP. Symantec bracht de software van deze twee acquisities lange tijd als twee verschillende encryptieproductlijnen uit. De GuardianEdge-lijn werd hernoemd in 'Endpoint Encryption' en de PGP-lijn werd hernoemd in 'Encryption Desktop', samen met 'Encryption Management Server'. Voor een buitenstaander was het verwarrend dat één bedrijf twee verschillende encryptieproducten uitbracht die met elkaar concurreerden en die niet met elkaar konden samenwerken. Daaraan is met de uitgave van Endpoint Encryption 11 in 2014 grotendeels een einde gekomen. Aangezien er geen makkelijke weg is om te upgraden van SED en SEMS naar SEE, worden er nog maintenancepacks uitgebracht voor de oude PGP-lijn. De ontwikkeling van nieuwe functies wordt echter alleen gericht op de gefuseerde Endpoint Encryption-lijn. Het ontwikkelteam heeft Endpoint Encryption versie 11.3.1 uitgebracht, met de volgende lijst veranderingen:

What's new in Symantec Endpoint Encryption 11.3.1

Platform certifications
  • Added support for Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise October 2020 Update (version 20H2)
  • Added compatibility with the following operating system for Symantec Endpoint Encryption for FileVault and Removable Media Access Utility: macOS 11.0.x (Big Sur)
Drive Encryption
  • Support for DMA. Symantec Endpoint Encryption Drive Encryption is now compatible with Direct Memory Access (DMA) enabled systems.
  • Enhancements for Drive Encryption Autologon. Enabling autologon for a client computer is now part of the Drive Encryption installer. The support for generating a separate Autologon MSI using the Autologon snap-in is removed from the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server console. There is now a compact Drive Encryption MSI installer that combines the autologon policies along with the Drive Encryption policies. You can disable the autologon completely through the install-time Do not use Autologon policy option from the Drive Encryption - Autologon page. In this case, you cannot enable autologon on the client computers even through Drive Encryption Administrator Command Line or using policies. To enable autologon in such a case, you need to uninstall the client and install again with the Do not use Autologon policy option deselected. To better manage the use of Trusted Platform Module (TPM), the TPM settings for autologon are added to the Drive Encryption - Autologon native and GPO policies. The default TPM PCR values are updated to 0,2 in the de.autoLogon.pcrList field on the Management Agent - Advanced Settings page. In the earlier releases, these default values were 0,2,4. When you upgrade to Symantec Endpoint Encryption version 11.3.1, the default value of TPM PCR in all native and GPO policies will be 0,2. The Autologon Status report is added on the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server console to display the status of autologon on the client computers.
  • Support for single sign-on with hibernation. A Management Agent advanced setting lets you enable single sign-on when resumed from hibernation on a client computer. This setting comes into effect only when the Drive Encryption – Single Sign-On policy option is enabled. If single sign-on with hibernation is enabled, then after resume from hibernation, a user is automatically logged on to Windows after the user authenticates with Windows credentials at preboot. This Advanced Settings policy can be enabled as an install-time setting, GPO, or native policy. This setting is disabled by default.
  • Prompt for user details when using Symantec Endpoint Encryption self-recovery for all users. When the Drive Encryption - Self-Recovery feature for recovery at the preboot authentication screen is used, users are now prompted to enter their user name and their domain details before answering preconfigured security questions for authentication. This feature is applicable for all types of users, including token and smart card users. This feature is applicable for UEFI boot mode only.
Management Agent
  • Support for ability to assign a policy group to client computers at install-time. You can use the Management Agent - Communication policy page to assign a policy group to client computers at install-time. Previously, assigning a policy group to client computers required an administrator to manually move client computers from a SEE Managed Computer group to another group. An organization could have comparable client computers, which required an administrator to manually move all of them to the required groups. Assigning a native policy group at install-time lets the administrator to quickly assign client computers to a specified group for a rapid deployment. However, if a computer is already assigned to a particular group, then after upgrade this computer will continue to be assigned to the same group. This computer will not be assigned to the policy group selected while creating the client install-time policy.
  • Support to restrict the uninstallation of Symantec Endpoint Encryption clients to Active Director group. A Management Agent advanced setting lets you specify an Active Directory group whose members can uninstall a standalone Removable Media Encryption client from end-user systems. Earlier a client administrator could uninstall a Removable Media Encryption client only if Drive Encryption was also installed on the same system. A standalone Removable Media Encryption client could never be uninstalled. The existing Do not allow users to uninstall the product policy option is removed from the Removable Media Encryption - Access and Encryption policy page. Along with Removable Media Encryption, the members of the Active Directory group can uninstall a standalone Drive Encryption or Symantec Endpoint Encryption for BitLocker client from end-user systems. Only the members of the specified Active Directory group can uninstall these Symantec Endpoint Encryption clients. Other users, such as Windows administrators, cannot uninstall the Symantec Endpoint Encryption clients. However, if you do not specify an active directory group in the advanced setting, then any user having local admin rights can uninstall the Symantec Endpoint Encryption clients. This Advanced Settings policy can be enabled as an install-time setting, GPO, or native policy.
Removable Media Encryption
  • Support for manual check-in button for Removable Media Encryption. A standalone Removable Media Encryption user can manually communicate with the server by clicking the Check In button. This attempts to establish a client-server connection between the Removable Media Encryption client computer and Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server. When the client-server communication is successful, the native policy is applied on the client and the client status is sent to the server. Previously, manually checking in with the server was available for Drive Encryption and Symantec Endpoint Encryption for BitLocker users. A standalone Removable Media Encryption user was not able to manually check in with the server. All the Symantec Endpoint Encryption clients can manually communicate with the server through the common Agent - Status page.
Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server
  • Support for client-monitor and admin server roles reports. You can view the summary of the client-monitor status for the client computers and admin server roles details on the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server console through the following reports.
    • Client Monitor Report - Displays the records of the client computers that have Drive Encryption - Client Monitor policy enabled and displays their client monitor status.
    • Admin Server Roles Report - Displays the records of the administrators and their configured roles, such as server, setup, report, policy and helpdesk. These administrators are assigned the server roles through the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Configuration Manager console.
Symantec Endpoint Encryption client
  • Access to Symantec Endpoint Encryption client help online at Tech Docs Portal
Fixed issues in Symantec Endpoint Encryption 11.3.1
  • EPG-19426 Users can now successfully use the German (QWERTZ) keyboard layout and authenticate at preboot authentication screen on the Dell Latitude 3400 systems.
  • EPG-19455 The Registration Time field in the Computer Status Report > Associated Users tab correctly displays the date and time when the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Client Administrator was registered on the client computer. In this scenario, the client computers are connected in a domain and are managed through Active Directory.
  • EPG-19469 The Database Access screen is authenticated successfully with Active Directory user at 100th and above position, and Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server is successfully installed. This server is installed on supported Microsoft Windows Server 2016 that is managed by Microsoft Windows Server 2019.
  • EPG-19550 If the Drive Encryption fails due to insufficient space in an Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) partition, then the Drive Encryption service logs now contains an explicit failure message.
  • EPG-19470 When you export a report from the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server to a CSV file, the report is successfully generated with the columns that not have a leading space, a trailing comma, and a space after each line.
  • EPG-19471 When the Active Directory is synchronized with the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server, then the Last Synchronization field is successfully updated with the latest synchronization date and time on the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Configuration Manager console.
  • EPG-19472 PIV 8.1 smart cards work successfully at preboot authentication on the Dell Latitude E5470s systems.
  • EPG-19473 The status of the Opal v2 compliant drives that are software encrypted by Drive Encryption is correctly displayed on the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server console reports as software encrypted instead of hardware-encrypted.
  • EPG-19475 After full disk decryption of all partitions, the Symantec Endpoint Encryption decryption status is correctly updated in the registry and their status is displayed as Not Encrypted on the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Agent.
  • EPG-19662 The Change Web Access command runs successfully from the Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server even if it has TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 disabled.
  • EPG-19982 System boots properly after installing Symantec Endpoint Encryption Removable Media Encryption with Secure Boot enabled and with virtualization-based security running.
  • EPG-20214 When you upgrade the server, you can use a database account that is either a Symantec Endpoint Encryption Management Server database owner or has sysadmin role in the Microsoft SQL authentication dialog. In the releases prior to Symantec Endpoint Encryption 11.3.1, while upgrading the server, it was mandatory to enter the credentials of an account that had the sysadmin role.
Versienummer 11.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Broadcom
Download https://www.broadcom.com/mybroadcom/
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties (18)

+2OMEGA_ReD
19 februari 2021 07:56
De overname van Broadcom was echt dramatisch, allemaal houtje touwtje instructies over hoe je je account moest migreren. Geen reacties op berichten etc. Wij zijn met ons bedrijf overgestapt en gaan nooit meer terug!

[Reactie gewijzigd door OMEGA_ReD op 19 februari 2021 12:46]

+1webfreakz.nl
@OMEGA_ReD19 februari 2021 09:56
overgestapt op?
+1OMEGA_ReD
@webfreakz.nl19 februari 2021 12:46
Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection. We zitten al helemaal in MS365 en dit was voor ons de meest logische keuze.

Wij maken nu gebruik van Microsoft 365 Business Premium waardoor de standaard W10 Defender wat meer opties krijgt, hierdoor hoeven we deze Defender ATP. ook alleen nog maar licenties af te nemen voor de Servers.
0Padje
@OMEGA_ReD20 februari 2021 11:27
Welke opties zou je "extra" krijgen binnen Defender met M365BP? ATP bij M365BP is namelijk enkel Office 365 ATP plan 1 en dus geen lokale Defender ATP waar je als nog extra licenties voor nodig zou hebben voor je endpoints...

De ATP die bij M365BP zit bevat
Safe Attachments
Safe Links
Safe Attachments for SharePoint, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams
Anti-phishing in Defender for Office 365 protection
Real-time detections

Dit heeft dus niet veel met je endpoint te maken.
+1Jazco2nd
19 februari 2021 10:03
Symantec Norton SystemWorks
:D
Dat waren nog eens tijden.
PC in elkaar zetten, Windows erop, Office erop maar pas als Norton SystemWorks erop zat voelde het echt goed. Dan was je PC rock stabiel beschermd met het meest luxe pakket en kon er niks mis gaan ;)
Want als er wel iets misging, had je alle Norton tools tot je beschikking, inclusief Ghost.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 19 februari 2021 10:04]

0Robthebest
@Jazco2nd19 februari 2021 21:25
Die goeie ouwe tijd
0fevenhuis
@Jazco2nd20 februari 2021 12:55
Norton = voor consumenten

Symantec = voor bedrijven
0Jazco2nd
@fevenhuis20 februari 2021 13:13
En?
Er stond netjes Symantec bovenaan Norton Systemworks.
0fevenhuis
@Jazco2nd20 februari 2021 13:39
Het was geen kritiek, gewoon een stukje informatie, omdat het hier om Symantec gaat.
0Jazco2nd
@fevenhuis20 februari 2021 21:13
Oh ja dat wist ik vroeger allemaal niet. Ik dacht zelfs dat Symantec Norton had overgenomen, maar geen idee eigenlijk. In elk geval mooie tijd. Gelukkig heb je al die additionele zaken niet meer nodig als consument. Voor werk zit ook alles op Endpoint Encryption..
0gaskabouter
19 februari 2021 08:08
Ik ken het eigenlijk alleen als dat programma wat volgens de taakbalk de helft van mijn resources opvrat terwijl ik minesweeper speelde, omdat de rest niet meer kon. En updates die net zo groot waren als het programma zelf en meestal heel efficiënt en paar problemen extra creëerde. Dat minesweeper voortdurend crashte of zo.

Maar wel fijn dat ze daar nu nog maar één programma voor hebben in plaats van twee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gaskabouter op 19 februari 2021 08:09]

0Zackito
@Dragonheart-0319 februari 2021 18:05
Wat heeft leeftijd met mijn opmerking te maken? Het is mijn ervaring wat maakt het uit of ik nou 7 jaar in het vak zit of een vastgeroeste systeembeheerder van 40+? Wellicht dat de ouderwetse systeembeheerder het helemaal geweldig vond?

Mijn ervaring met Symantec is een aantal jaar geleden, ik heb eigenlijk nog nooit een product gezien van Symantec wat goed in elkaar zat. Onlogische GUI en foutmeldingen die je nergens naar kan herleiden. Wellicht dat het 10+ jaar geleden helemaal super was of dat het tegenwoordig beter is maar dat verwacht ik niet.
0Dragonheart-03
@Zackito19 februari 2021 20:10
Ik zou zeggen. Het staat je vrij om op gelijkaardige schaal een beter product te ontwerpen en op de markt te brengen en er aan te verdienen.

I bet you can't.

De goedkope afkrakers aan de zijlijn, dat is altijd zo makkelijk.
+1Zackito
@Dragonheart-0319 februari 2021 20:40
Waarom zou ik dat willen? Ik heb het over de gebruikerservaring.

Als jij een nieuwe huis koopt en er klopt geen pepernoot van dan klaag je toch ook bij de aannemer? Of is dat niet terecht in jou ogen? Ben je dan een goedkope afkraker?
0Clubbtraxx
@Dragonheart-0319 februari 2021 16:46
Oud of jong, hij heeft gewoon een punt. Grotere crap kan je niet vinden.
Hoewel, wij zitten verplicht aan de McAffee drive encryption.
Dat krijgt zelfs de snelste SSD nog trager dan een 15 jaar oude laptop HDD.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Clubbtraxx op 19 februari 2021 16:49]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

