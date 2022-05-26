Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AlmaLinux 9.0

AlmaLinux logo (79 pix)Net als Red Hat die Enterprise Linux versie 9.0 heeft uitgebracht is ook de CloudLinux met versie 9.0 van AlmaLinux gekomen. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor AlmaLinux versie 9.0:

AlmaLinux 9 Now Available!

Hello Community! The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is proud to announce general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.0. AlmaLinux 9 supports the following 4 architectures providing full parity with upstream:

ISOs, Live Images, Cloud and Containers

Installation ISOs are nice but AlmaLinux has got you covered for so much more. We have begun updating the following images and those will be available shortly:

Release Notes and More Information

AlmaLinux OS 9.0 is based on upstream kernel version 5.14 and contains enhancements around cloud and container development and improvements to the web console (cockpit). This release also delivers enhancements for security and compliance, including additional security profiles, greatly improved SELinux performance and user authentication logs. Other various updates include Python 3.9, GCC 11 and the latest versions of LLVM, Rust and Go compilers to make modernizing the applications faster and easier. You can read more about it by checking out the Release Notes.

Visual Enhancements

We know some of y'all will be pleased to see a couple of new wallpapers available in this release. We've also kept the standard ones from AlmaLinux 8, to fit any mood :)

Versienummer 9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website AlmaLinux
Download https://mirrors.almalinux.org/isos.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-05-2022 21:241

26-05-2022 • 21:24

1 Linkedin

Bron: AlmaLinux

Update-historie

21:24 AlmaLinux 9.0 1
14-05 AlmaLinux 8.6 32

Lees meer

AlmaLinux

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1afterburn
26 mei 2022 22:26
Hoewel ik denk dat de meeste mensen prima kunnen werken met CentOS Stream, als je zoekt naar een alternatief voor RHEL of CentOS oude stijl, dan is AlmaLinux wel een erg fijn alternatief. Goede support en communicty en zoals je kunt zien ook heel snel in het volgen van de officiele RHEL releases (de snelste denk ik).

Persoonlijk is mijn daily driver Fedora, maar mijn homelab is rijkelijk voorzien van Alma instances naast een aantal gratis RHEL dev licenses.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True