Net als Red Hat die Enterprise Linux versie 9.0 heeft uitgebracht is ook de CloudLinux met versie 9.0 van AlmaLinux gekomen. AlmaLinux is net als Rocky Linux een van de nieuwkomers die in het gat is gesprongen dat CentOS heeft achtergelaten. Door het grote aantal sponsors lijkt AlmaLinux ook wel een blijvertje te zijn. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor AlmaLinux versie 9.0:

Hello Community! The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is proud to announce general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.0. AlmaLinux 9 supports the following 4 architectures providing full parity with upstream:

Installation ISOs are nice but AlmaLinux has got you covered for so much more. We have begun updating the following images and those will be available shortly:

AlmaLinux OS 9.0 is based on upstream kernel version 5.14 and contains enhancements around cloud and container development and improvements to the web console (cockpit). This release also delivers enhancements for security and compliance, including additional security profiles, greatly improved SELinux performance and user authentication logs. Other various updates include Python 3.9, GCC 11 and the latest versions of LLVM, Rust and Go compilers to make modernizing the applications faster and easier. You can read more about it by checking out the Release Notes.

We know some of y'all will be pleased to see a couple of new wallpapers available in this release. We've also kept the standard ones from AlmaLinux 8, to fit any mood :)