RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 7.00 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Bugs fixed:
- 64-bit WinRAR version uses 64-bit SFX modules by default. 64-bit SFX modules are needed to unpack archives with dictionaries exceeding 1 GB.
32-bit modules are renamed to Default32.SFX, Zip32.SFX, WinCon32.SFX.
- Maximum allowed dictionary size for archiving and extraction can be specified in gigabytes in MaxDictA and MaxDictE variables in "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\WinRAR\Policy" Registry key. If these variables are smaller than corresponding values defined in WinRAR interface, they override interface values.
- "Benchmark" command:
- Wider text area allows to fit longer system information strings;
- "Copy to clipboard" buttom copies both text and window screenshot.
- Note to software developers: FCI_RAR5_COMPAT and UNPACK_MAX_DICT values have been added in UnRAR source code 7.0.3. If earlier version of UnRAR 7 source code was integrated into application, it is necessary to update it to support them.
- Console RAR filters out character 27 from screen output. It is done for security reasons, because this character can be used to declare ANSI escape control sequences in some terminal applications.
We are thankful to Siddharth Dushantha for bringing this issue to our attention.
- "Remove" option is added to "Original archive name and time" list on "Options" page of "Info" dialog. Unlike "Do not save", it removes the archive information even if no other options in this dialog are modified.
- It is possible to enable "Packed" column in WinRAR file list also outside of archives to see NTFS compressed file size.
- Invalid names could be displayed for files inside of LZH archives;
- Archiving dialog opened from Windows 11 context menu could be unexpectedly closed soon after opening;
- Asterisk character wasn't displayed after encrypted archived files in WinRAR file list;
- Value displayed as the dictionary size in archive properties in Windows Explorer could be either by 1024 larger than actual dictionary size or missing completely;
- '+' character from "Generate archive name by mask" string was included into resulting archive name;
- Environment variables were not expanded in command parameters inside of SFX archive script.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 7.00 bèta 2 (32bit)
WinRAR 7.00 bèta 2 (64bit)
RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor macOS (64bit)
RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor macOS (Arm)