Software-update: WinRAR 7.00 bèta 2

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de tweede bètarelease van versie 7.00 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • 64-bit WinRAR version uses 64-bit SFX modules by default. 64-bit SFX modules are needed to unpack archives with dictionaries exceeding 1 GB.
    32-bit modules are renamed to Default32.SFX, Zip32.SFX, WinCon32.SFX.
  • Maximum allowed dictionary size for archiving and extraction can be specified in gigabytes in MaxDictA and MaxDictE variables in "HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\WinRAR\Policy" Registry key. If these variables are smaller than corresponding values defined in WinRAR interface, they override interface values.
  • "Benchmark" command:
    • Wider text area allows to fit longer system information strings;
    • "Copy to clipboard" buttom copies both text and window screenshot.
  • Note to software developers: FCI_RAR5_COMPAT and UNPACK_MAX_DICT values have been added in UnRAR source code 7.0.3. If earlier version of UnRAR 7 source code was integrated into application, it is necessary to update it to support them.
  • Console RAR filters out character 27 from screen output. It is done for security reasons, because this character can be used to declare ANSI escape control sequences in some terminal applications.
    We are thankful to Siddharth Dushantha for bringing this issue to our attention.
  • "Remove" option is added to "Original archive name and time" list on "Options" page of "Info" dialog. Unlike "Do not save", it removes the archive information even if no other options in this dialog are modified.
  • It is possible to enable "Packed" column in WinRAR file list also outside of archives to see NTFS compressed file size.
Bugs fixed:
  • Invalid names could be displayed for files inside of LZH archives;
  • Archiving dialog opened from Windows 11 context menu could be unexpectedly closed soon after opening;
  • Asterisk character wasn't displayed after encrypted archived files in WinRAR file list;
  • Value displayed as the dictionary size in archive properties in Windows Explorer could be either by 1024 larger than actual dictionary size or missing completely;
  • '+' character from "Generate archive name by mask" string was included into resulting archive name;
  • Environment variables were not expanded in command parameters inside of SFX archive script.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 7.00 bèta 2 (32bit)
*WinRAR 7.00 bèta 2 (64bit)
*RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 7.00 bèta 2 voor macOS (Arm)

WinRAR
Versienummer 7.00 bèta 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-11-2023 • 13:19
submitter: BlueInk

23-11-2023 • 13:19

15

Submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

Reacties (15)

houwimmie 23 november 2023 13:25
gemeende vraag: waarom zou je deze willen gebruiken als je weet dat er iets bestaat zoals 7zip?
Is er iets wat WinRAR kan dat 7zip niet kan?
biteMark @houwimmie23 november 2023 13:40
Ik heb zelf jarenlang WinRAR gebruikt en ben inmiddels overgestapt naar 7zip. Eerlijk, het verschil in UX-opzicht vind ik verwaarloosbaar. In mijn optiek is WinRAR vooral voor mensen die om wat voor reden dan ook graag rar-archieven willen kunnen maken

Let op:
- Ik heb me nooit verdiept in de voor-/nadelen van RAR t.o.v. zip, 7z etc.;
- Ik gebruik Windows 10, ik weet niet hoe WinRAR en 7zip omgaan met Windows 11 Explorer context menus.
houwimmie @biteMark23 november 2023 13:58
Voor mij is het belangrijkste voordeel van 7zip dat het volledig gratis is.
De vergelijking met auto's gaat voor mij ook niet helemaal op; er is namelijk geen enkele auto gratis.
Als ik dan toch moet betalen voor een auto, dan betaal ik liefst voor een die ik mooi vind. Met bepaalde wagens straal je ook een bepaalde klasse uit...dat gaat niet op voor software waarbij functionaliteit de grootste drijfveer is en het esthetische een nice to have is.
MoonRaven @houwimmie23 november 2023 13:28
1. gewenning
2. het werkt prima
3. ik heb toch al een licentie
4. je kan iets comprimeren naar rar
Aerkhanite @MoonRaven23 november 2023 14:39
3. ik heb toch al een licentie
Wat een held!
alex3305 @houwimmie23 november 2023 13:28
Is er iets wat WinRAR kan dat 7zip niet kan?
RAR bestanden inpakken.

Maar ook gewoonte, Ik ben enorm blij met mijn licentie van WinRAR en gebruik het programma ook dagelijks. Ik ken de sneltoetsen en kan daarmee dus ook enorm snel door het programma heen. 7zip vind ik altijd kneuterig aanvoelen. Wellicht niet omdat het dat is, maar omdat het anders is.

Dat iets anders is, hoeft het niet altijd beter of slechter te maken. Zo vind de een BWM mooi, terwijl de ander bij Mercedes zweert. Kwestie van smaak dus.
Kaastosti @houwimmie23 november 2023 13:33
Ongetwijfeld een stukje gewenning. Je kunt WinRar beter aanpassen naar eigen inzicht. Welke context menu opties gebruik je, wat moet 'ie daar precies mee doen. Mede daarvoor vind ik de werking ook een stukje prettiger dan 7zip.

Qua compressie zal het weinig uitmaken of je er een zip of rar van maakt, da's geneuzel in de marge.
CriticalHit_NL
@houwimmie23 november 2023 13:35
gemeende vraag: waarom zou je deze willen gebruiken als je weet dat er iets bestaat zoals 7zip?
Is er iets wat WinRAR kan dat 7zip niet kan?
Dit commentaar komt elke keer weer terug, zal ook maar even een van m'n comments van een vorige versie reposten:
CriticalHit_NL in 'WinRAR 6.24'

Verder ben ik benieuwd hoe de nieuwe dictionary size gaat zijn voor compressie en of dit veel gaat helpen t.a.v. het huidige RAR5 en wat de belasting daarvan is, ik wacht nog even op de final versie.

Ik heb 128GB DDR5 in m'n systeem dus ik heb wel wat speelruimte, laatst een stuk of 10-12 WinRAR tegelijkertijd laten lopen terwijl ik WoW aan het spelen was en het geheugenverbruik bleef tot zo'n 120GB beperkt. :+ En het spel was nog speelbaar.

Update:
Sterker nog, het waren 16 WinRAR archiveringsacties met RAR5 met 1GB dictionary:
https://i.imgur.com/QeVlRcF.png
https://i.imgur.com/DjwRXd4.png
https://i.imgur.com/IQYS21C.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 24 juli 2024 15:26]

CH4OS
@houwimmie23 november 2023 14:17
Tja, ik gebruik al jaren WinRAR, ik heb daar ook een licentie voor, die tot nu toe ook mee gaat met mayor releases. Ik zie dus niet waarom ik zou moeten overstappen op 7zip. Leuk dat het gratis is, maar ook dat heeft zijn beperkingen (kan geen rar files maken bijvoorbeeld, voor Windows 11 komt dat pas in 2024 om een voorbeeld te noemen). Elke post van WinRAR in de meuktracker krijgt deze opmerking/vraag wel. Kijk dus ook even bij de oudere versies. :)
IrBaboon79 @houwimmie23 november 2023 14:47
Nou - Fatsoendelijke multi-volume archives is erg prettig (ja, dat klinkt oud maar is om dikke databases over een dunne lijn te krijgen erg praktisch - je wilt niet weten wat buitenlandse klanten en datacenters soms voor fantastische verbindingen hebben...), verder is de SFX module erg fijn (soms handig als je wat losse tools zonder installer en zonder al te veel zwervende files bij je deployment scripts wilt steken), hier en daar wat kleine meer specialistische dingetjes die je niet gauw gebruikt (maar dan wel enorm handig zijn omdat het kan) maar over het algemeen is het een stukje gewenning...

7zip comprimeert goed, werkt in de meeste gevallen ook gewoon maar laat wat steken vallen in bepaalde scenarios (in de manier van mijn gebruik dan - kan ik feitelijk allemaal omheen werken of is wat behelpen maar ik steek dat soort moeite liever in andere zaken); maar als je nog moet kiezen en winrar niet eerder gebruikt hebt en alleen redelijke simpele pack/unpacks doet maakt het weinig uit...

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 24 juli 2024 15:26]

Cergorach @houwimmie23 november 2023 18:59
In mijn ervaring is winrar sneller met in en uitpakken op default instellingen. Niet significant als je een beetje in en uitpakt, maar significant als je dat heel, heel veel doet en zeker zakelijk. 7z is iets efficiënter (qua filesize) dan winrar op default settings, maar het verschil is ongeveer 1/1000e... Als je het op Ultra zet wellicht 4/1000e verschil, maar dan duurt het ook 2x+ langer. Natuurlijk allemaal geheel afhankelijk van wat voor bestanden en wat voor hardware.

Standaard installeren ze beide in je context menu (rechtermuisknop), alleen 7zip doet dat in een sub menu en Winrar geeft je direct opties in je context menu. Dus minder klikken => efficiënter werken. Ik vind 7-zip hierin minder fijn werken.

Persoonlijk vind ik de notatie van multiarchive bestanden niet zo fijn bij 7zip: 7z.001 vs part01.rar

Ik gebruik winrar al 25+ jaar, 7-zip 20+ en zeker in het begin had 7-zip wat eigenaardigheden/issues. Dat is zeker een heel stuk beter geworden over de jaren. Ik zou beide gratis versies naast elkaar zetten en testen welke je beter vind werken voor jou situatie.

Zelf heb ik heel lang winrar en 7-zip heel lang naast elkaar gebruikt, zakelijk. 7-zip is ideaal voor een zakelijke omgeving, namelijk geen licentiekosten en toch een stukje basis functionaliteit (net als bv. notepad++) die je eigenlijk elke gebruiker wil geven. Maar ik deed heel veel migraties waarbij een hele hoop houtje-touwtje verliep, waardoor ik heel veel bestanden zelf inpakte en nog veel meer uitpakte (en daarna PARde). Maar als je soms (oude) machines hebt die in sommige gevallen dagen bezig zijn met inpakken/uitpakken van bestanden, dan is 5%-10% snelheidswinst zo terug verdient...

En gratis is niet altijd beter dan betaald, ook al kan je hetzelfde uiteindelijk bereiken. Veel mensen vergeten dingen als performance, efficiëntie, gebruikers ervaring, etc. Over het algemeen vergeten ze dat wanneer ze hun eigen punt (voorkeur) willen maken...
grimson @houwimmie24 november 2023 09:15
Voor mij eigenlijk deze 2 opties:

Gebruikt bij afhandelen van meerdere 50GB+ archives tegelijk;

- Wait if other Winrar copies are active
Zo kan je meerdere archives onafhankelijk uitpakken maar Winrar start pas met uitpakken als een andere instance klaar is. Dit voorkomt het 'trashen' van de HDD (ja idd voor mass storage gebruik) door meerdere lees schrijfacties tegelijk op dezelfde HDD.

- Delete archive | always
Dit ook om na het uitpakken van de archives meteen zeker te zijn dat;
Diskruimte weer beschikbaar
Archief is uitgepakt dus ingepakte versie is niet meer nodig
Geheugensteuntje dat archief wel of niet is uitgepakt.

Dus Winrar is voor mij nog prima gerechtvaardigd

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimson op 24 juli 2024 15:26]

88Gamer88 23 november 2023 13:26
Vindt het een heel fijn programma, afgelopen keer via Windows zelf bestanden uitgepakt dit duurde extreem lang.... Toen maar weer via Winrar gedaan en was zo gepiept... Blijf het wel jammer vinden dat er nooit een goeie Mac versie gekomen is.
CriticalHit_NL
@88Gamer8823 november 2023 14:30
Toevallig RAR5 volume? Het uitpakken gaat met dit type via WinRAR multi-threaded, misschien dat Windows dit dus maar single-threaded aanpakt.

Aanvulling voor bewijs hiervoor van versie 5.00:
e) RAR 5.0 decompression can utilize several CPU cores.
Though not to same extent as in compression algorithm,
it improves the decompression speed on large files
with poorly compressible data or when using BLAKE2 checksums.
Bron: https://www.win-rar.com/whatsnew.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 24 juli 2024 15:26]

NopeNopeNope @CriticalHit_NL23 november 2023 18:24
Windows kan enkel .zip uitpakken (al komt daar heel binnenkort verandering in).
Maar dat gaat idd bedroevend traag. Meestal is 7zip downloaden/installeren en daarmee uitpakken sneller (bij .zips van enkele 100'en MBs).

