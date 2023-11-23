De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.6 zijn onder meer stijlthema's toegevoegd in Writer, is er een nieuwe wizard voor paginanummering en kan er in Calc op kleur worden gesorteerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.6.3 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 116 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Changes in version 7.6.3 RC1:
Changes in version 7.6.3 RC2:
- cool#7254 crash on double click of value set item in bullets and numbering
- ofz#62935 avoid negative numbers in olHanglJaso
- tdf#48083 FILEOPEN PPT: Slide Background Fill is none instead of slide color (PPTX fixed in 5.2)
- tdf#51510 FILESAVE: Exporting documents with embedded SVG (e.g. QR code) to doc or docx converts the image to low-resolution pixel graphics
- tdf#89178 Mail merge does not change the merge fields in files (when saved as individual documents) to plain text
- tdf#97710 SVG import cant fill overlapped polyline
- tdf#99822 FILEOPEN: Floating table objects in tables horizontal position relative to margin is wrong in Writer
- tdf#100034 Impossible to persistently remove print-range restrictions in .xlsx spreadsheet
- tdf#100584 With an RTL sheet, make added sheets RTL as well
- tdf#101376 Wordcount Beanshell macro execution causes crash
- tdf#103064 Introduce a comment style
- tdf#106057 General input/output error loading pdf file (because of multiple trailers which is valid per PDF specification)
- tdf#112287 FILEOPEN DOCX Text frame moves to the top, pushing regular text to the bottom of the page in a DOCX document created with Microsoft Word
- tdf#123983 Read Error if embedded images are not into the Pictures directory
- tdf#124675 CRASH: after moving the content down and undoing
- tdf#126449 Tables in DOC document are overlapping (one floating multipage table-in-table-in-table)
- tdf#128437 FILEOPEN: Cell in table is displayed on next page
- tdf#128966 Writer table: Center Vertically shows some rows as Align Top (click-in restores until next fileopen) (see comment 10)
- tdf#132605 Connector dialog does not allow negative value for Line Skew
- tdf#133870 Page wrap and anchoring changes copy/paste using Windows clipboard (since 6.4)
- tdf#137523 Part of the footer of the first page is not shown at doc opening even is visible at save
- tdf#139141 Make Field > Date (variable) the default and rename
- tdf#141198 EDITING Cycle case with change tracking doesn't work on the word under the text cursor
- tdf#141457 Statistics button doesn't works in Calc's tabbed compact UI
- tdf#141828 KF5 VCL PLUGIN: Wrong cursor for handle of configurable shapes
- tdf#144092 FILEOPEN PPTX: Empty table rows appear with lower height
- tdf#146984 Lost page break: Image in frame jump to second page on DOCX export (fine with DOC)
- tdf#148959 Calc: Transparency of axis font not saved
- tdf#149598 "Format cells" dialog does not remember size
- tdf#150316 FILESAVE: PPTX: Incorrect indent after RT
- tdf#150639 Master Slides sidebar opens with zero width
- tdf#151059 Can't type "^" character with AltGr+3 using Slovenian keyboard, opening Gallery instead
- tdf#151188 Area-Fill color in Sidebar is not selected on click on the 1st element
- tdf#151919 Forms - Tablecontrol: Content of numeric fields becomes invisible when moving cursor from new row to rows above
- tdf#152675 font clipped at top pixel row at certain zoom-levels (kf5 and qt5 with Cairo, gtk3)
- tdf#153519 heap-use-after-free involving SwContentTree::m_aUpdTimer during UITest_sw_navigator
- tdf#153613 FILEOPEN DOCX: export puts page break before textbox, instead of after
- tdf#154129 FILEOPEN DOCX: framePr anchored to text, not page when unspecified
- tdf#154142 Crash in: SfxUndoManager::SetMaxUndoActionCount(unsigned __int64)
- tdf#154198 TABLE: Second + second-last v-borders hidden in RTL documents after saving as DOCX and reopening
- tdf#154454 Incorrect numbering in Show Changes mode
- tdf#154775 Part of document missing when opened from an email
- tdf#155040 FILEOPEN RTF Floating table is overlapped by subsequent non-floating ones
- tdf#155177 Writer: Widow/orphan behaviour not reliably predictable
- tdf#155512 PPTX import doesn't import unused master slides
- tdf#155682 DOCX with big pictures causes endless loop
- tdf#155756 UI Properties sidebar not displaying height over 100 and can't modify field over 100
- tdf#155846 Change tracking error while moving a column.
- tdf#156033 Picture Content Control usage with QT5/KDE interface
- tdf#156146 FILEOPEN ODT Paragraphs have greater indent than in 7.5
- tdf#156306 tagged PDF export of odt document runs in a loop (hangs)
- tdf#156525 Save as > HTML or direct gif export loses drawing objects, charts and formulas as invalid gif
- tdf#156539 Fontwork with transparency won't be visible in presentation mode with Skia Raster
- tdf#156565 FILESAVE PDF Using tabulator inside a link results to a PAC2021 "Inconsistent entry found" error
- tdf#156593 FILEOPEN PPTX: image shown in full instead of cropped
- tdf#156599 Error message when load a form. System works correct after confirming the message
- tdf#156724 Document layout changed in PDF export: content overlaps footnote
- tdf#156756 Icon sizes for the toolbar don't correspond to the actual sizes of icons
- tdf#156847 Transparency in drop-down lists Line and Width on Sidebar
- tdf#156881 Background padding is green on 7.6.0.3 with Skia/Metal
- tdf#156902 FILEOPEN PPTX: graphics not shown (edit mode and presentation mode)
- tdf#156985 SUM() with mixed formula and value cells may give slightly inaccurate result
- tdf#157005 Floating table view glitches while inserting lines
- tdf#157028 FILESAVE PDF Tagged PDF export makes file size grow significantly
- tdf#157038 Auto Spell Checker Prevents Cell Selection Right Click
- tdf#157067 "Character styles" panel is not showing highlighting color style
- tdf#157119 Third part of multi-page floating tables
- tdf#157131 CRASH: after pasting all and undoing
- tdf#157132 LibreOffice 7.6.0 copying of formulas in writer table – relative distance of cells in formula not preserved after copying to other lines
- tdf#157145 PDF/UA Paragraph border generates "Path object not tagged" error in PAC tool
- tdf#157164 Frame > Position and Size > Vertical Position preview does not show red line for baseline anymore
- tdf#157168 MetricSpinButton ignores out-of-range value instead of limiting to range
- tdf#157182 Crashes when exporting a certain presentation as PDF in Archival format PDF/A-1b
- tdf#157260 Test connection is not using the port specified in connection string for PostgreSQL using 5432 instead
- tdf#157263 DOCX of 3 pages opens 4 pages for split table
- tdf#157289 FILESAVE DOCX: Saving curved arrow shape works all right in 7.2 but not in 24.2
- tdf#157299 Calc crashes when accessing cells containing a sumif formula with NVDA
- tdf#157318 Named ranges defined at the sheet level are not exported to XLSX
- tdf#157360 Offline Help (DE) triggers contact attempt to to piwik.documentfoundation.org
- tdf#157388 LibreLogo sqrt undefined
- tdf#157394 Inserting cross references doesn't work anymore
- tdf#157397 PDF export: Hyperlinks will be interchanged if there is a form control in document
- tdf#157442 Redlining of a misspelled word disappears when you write an erroneous word with a number after it
- tdf#157465 SQL query produces no output in database with external HSQLDB driver (Windows-only)
- tdf#157492 Missing change tracking when insertion rows during drag & drop in Writer.
- tdf#157515 Crash on clicking Reset when modifying Background presentation style (gtk3)
- tdf#157517 possible regression in PDF/UA export: PDF/UA identifier missing when PDF/A also used
- tdf#157532 ProjectionMode PERSPECTIVE for extruded custom shapes not possible via BASIC macro
- tdf#157565 The Font Color chooser does not show color names any more since 7.6
- tdf#157568 After deleting the content of a cell by pressing the delete key, Orca still speaks the content.
- tdf#157571 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect blank space after table
- tdf#157572 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect position of text frames inside pseudo-table because of wrong vAnchor default
- tdf#157573 FILEOPEN: Incorrect text frame position
- tdf#157574 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Two pages document is displayed in one page
- tdf#157590 HANG: opening file with floating table
- tdf#157593 PDF export: Document is blank after exporting
- tdf#157613 Crash - Database Form - editing size of grid control causes hang requiring forced kill - SKIA raster rendering on (by default)
- tdf#157643 Saving to HTML a table with a wide horizontal border between rows, produces extra tr elements
- tdf#157679 PPTX: Default custom text is shown in slideshow or when exporting to PDF
- tdf#157680 Impress export corrupted pdf on MacOS
- tdf#157686 UI freezes after setting new master password
- tdf#157703 FILESAVE PDF: Since LO 7.6.0 Beta1, Numbered headings result to a Acrobat / PAC2021 "Lbl / LBody" errors
- tdf#157726 Making a Base report with chart generates "General error"
- tdf#157784 In libreoffice calc, the names of the sheets are displayed in opposite direction now, which is annoying.
- tdf#157786 DAY, MONTH, YEAR functions are one day off for date+time before epoch / null-date day
- tdf#157797 ifna() returns #VALUE! if the input is a sum of a N/A value and another text cell
- tdf#157817 PAC gives "Invalid use of a "P" structure element" with title of multi page TOC
- tdf#157820 Command line argument does not accept Windows \?\ path prefix
- tdf#157826 MariaDB, direct Connection, Windows-Server: Data could be read by Base through Tools → SQL, but not by the GUI (table, form …)
- tdf#157849 EDITING: crash on "Set Character Spacing" with custom value when hitting Enter (GTK3)
- tdf#157897 Calc: linked files adding print ranges with each update
- tdf#157937 EDITING Cycle case with change tracking freezes Writer
- tdf#157966 "Fit to page" option makes printed formula huge
- tdf#157988 EDITING Fix cycle case on a selected word during change tracking
- tdf#158038 General input/output error when trying to open PDF in macOS appstore version
- tdf#158125 Android Viewer fails in Google Play CI: "No suitable EGL configuration found"