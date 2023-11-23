De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.6 zijn onder meer stijlthema's toegevoegd in Writer, is er een nieuwe wizard voor paginanummering en kan er in Calc op kleur worden gesorteerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.6.3 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 116 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.6.3 RC1: cool#7254 crash on double click of value set item in bullets and numbering

ofz#62935 avoid negative numbers in olHanglJaso

tdf#48083 FILEOPEN PPT: Slide Background Fill is none instead of slide color (PPTX fixed in 5.2)

tdf#51510 FILESAVE: Exporting documents with embedded SVG (e.g. QR code) to doc or docx converts the image to low-resolution pixel graphics

tdf#89178 Mail merge does not change the merge fields in files (when saved as individual documents) to plain text

tdf#97710 SVG import cant fill overlapped polyline

tdf#99822 FILEOPEN: Floating table objects in tables horizontal position relative to margin is wrong in Writer

tdf#100034 Impossible to persistently remove print-range restrictions in .xlsx spreadsheet

tdf#100584 With an RTL sheet, make added sheets RTL as well

tdf#101376 Wordcount Beanshell macro execution causes crash

tdf#103064 Introduce a comment style

tdf#106057 General input/output error loading pdf file (because of multiple trailers which is valid per PDF specification)

tdf#112287 FILEOPEN DOCX Text frame moves to the top, pushing regular text to the bottom of the page in a DOCX document created with Microsoft Word

tdf#123983 Read Error if embedded images are not into the Pictures directory

tdf#124675 CRASH: after moving the content down and undoing

tdf#126449 Tables in DOC document are overlapping (one floating multipage table-in-table-in-table)

tdf#128437 FILEOPEN: Cell in table is displayed on next page

tdf#128966 Writer table: Center Vertically shows some rows as Align Top (click-in restores until next fileopen) (see comment 10)

tdf#132605 Connector dialog does not allow negative value for Line Skew

tdf#133870 Page wrap and anchoring changes copy/paste using Windows clipboard (since 6.4)

tdf#137523 Part of the footer of the first page is not shown at doc opening even is visible at save

tdf#139141 Make Field > Date (variable) the default and rename

tdf#141198 EDITING Cycle case with change tracking doesn't work on the word under the text cursor

tdf#141457 Statistics button doesn't works in Calc's tabbed compact UI

tdf#141828 KF5 VCL PLUGIN: Wrong cursor for handle of configurable shapes

tdf#144092 FILEOPEN PPTX: Empty table rows appear with lower height

tdf#146984 Lost page break: Image in frame jump to second page on DOCX export (fine with DOC)

tdf#148959 Calc: Transparency of axis font not saved

tdf#149598 "Format cells" dialog does not remember size

tdf#150316 FILESAVE: PPTX: Incorrect indent after RT

tdf#150639 Master Slides sidebar opens with zero width

tdf#151059 Can't type "^" character with AltGr+3 using Slovenian keyboard, opening Gallery instead

tdf#151188 Area-Fill color in Sidebar is not selected on click on the 1st element

tdf#151919 Forms - Tablecontrol: Content of numeric fields becomes invisible when moving cursor from new row to rows above

tdf#152675 font clipped at top pixel row at certain zoom-levels (kf5 and qt5 with Cairo, gtk3)

tdf#153519 heap-use-after-free involving SwContentTree::m_aUpdTimer during UITest_sw_navigator

tdf#153613 FILEOPEN DOCX: export puts page break before textbox, instead of after

tdf#154129 FILEOPEN DOCX: framePr anchored to text, not page when unspecified

tdf#154142 Crash in: SfxUndoManager::SetMaxUndoActionCount(unsigned __int64)

tdf#154198 TABLE: Second + second-last v-borders hidden in RTL documents after saving as DOCX and reopening

tdf#154454 Incorrect numbering in Show Changes mode

tdf#154775 Part of document missing when opened from an email

tdf#155040 FILEOPEN RTF Floating table is overlapped by subsequent non-floating ones

tdf#155177 Writer: Widow/orphan behaviour not reliably predictable

tdf#155512 PPTX import doesn't import unused master slides

tdf#155682 DOCX with big pictures causes endless loop

tdf#155756 UI Properties sidebar not displaying height over 100 and can't modify field over 100

tdf#155846 Change tracking error while moving a column.

tdf#156033 Picture Content Control usage with QT5/KDE interface

tdf#156146 FILEOPEN ODT Paragraphs have greater indent than in 7.5

tdf#156306 tagged PDF export of odt document runs in a loop (hangs)

tdf#156525 Save as > HTML or direct gif export loses drawing objects, charts and formulas as invalid gif

tdf#156539 Fontwork with transparency won't be visible in presentation mode with Skia Raster

tdf#156565 FILESAVE PDF Using tabulator inside a link results to a PAC2021 "Inconsistent entry found" error

tdf#156593 FILEOPEN PPTX: image shown in full instead of cropped

tdf#156599 Error message when load a form. System works correct after confirming the message

tdf#156724 Document layout changed in PDF export: content overlaps footnote

tdf#156756 Icon sizes for the toolbar don't correspond to the actual sizes of icons

tdf#156847 Transparency in drop-down lists Line and Width on Sidebar

tdf#156881 Background padding is green on 7.6.0.3 with Skia/Metal

tdf#156902 FILEOPEN PPTX: graphics not shown (edit mode and presentation mode)

tdf#156985 SUM() with mixed formula and value cells may give slightly inaccurate result

tdf#157005 Floating table view glitches while inserting lines

tdf#157028 FILESAVE PDF Tagged PDF export makes file size grow significantly

tdf#157038 Auto Spell Checker Prevents Cell Selection Right Click

tdf#157067 "Character styles" panel is not showing highlighting color style

tdf#157119 Third part of multi-page floating tables

tdf#157131 CRASH: after pasting all and undoing

tdf#157132 LibreOffice 7.6.0 copying of formulas in writer table – relative distance of cells in formula not preserved after copying to other lines

tdf#157145 PDF/UA Paragraph border generates "Path object not tagged" error in PAC tool

tdf#157164 Frame > Position and Size > Vertical Position preview does not show red line for baseline anymore

tdf#157168 MetricSpinButton ignores out-of-range value instead of limiting to range

tdf#157182 Crashes when exporting a certain presentation as PDF in Archival format PDF/A-1b

tdf#157260 Test connection is not using the port specified in connection string for PostgreSQL using 5432 instead

tdf#157263 DOCX of 3 pages opens 4 pages for split table

tdf#157289 FILESAVE DOCX: Saving curved arrow shape works all right in 7.2 but not in 24.2

tdf#157299 Calc crashes when accessing cells containing a sumif formula with NVDA

tdf#157318 Named ranges defined at the sheet level are not exported to XLSX

tdf#157360 Offline Help (DE) triggers contact attempt to to piwik.documentfoundation.org

tdf#157388 LibreLogo sqrt undefined

tdf#157394 Inserting cross references doesn't work anymore

tdf#157397 PDF export: Hyperlinks will be interchanged if there is a form control in document

tdf#157442 Redlining of a misspelled word disappears when you write an erroneous word with a number after it

tdf#157465 SQL query produces no output in database with external HSQLDB driver (Windows-only)

tdf#157492 Missing change tracking when insertion rows during drag & drop in Writer.

tdf#157515 Crash on clicking Reset when modifying Background presentation style (gtk3)

tdf#157517 possible regression in PDF/UA export: PDF/UA identifier missing when PDF/A also used

tdf#157532 ProjectionMode PERSPECTIVE for extruded custom shapes not possible via BASIC macro

tdf#157565 The Font Color chooser does not show color names any more since 7.6

tdf#157568 After deleting the content of a cell by pressing the delete key, Orca still speaks the content.

tdf#157571 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect blank space after table

tdf#157572 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect position of text frames inside pseudo-table because of wrong vAnchor default

tdf#157573 FILEOPEN: Incorrect text frame position

tdf#157574 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Two pages document is displayed in one page

tdf#157590 HANG: opening file with floating table

tdf#157593 PDF export: Document is blank after exporting

tdf#157613 Crash - Database Form - editing size of grid control causes hang requiring forced kill - SKIA raster rendering on (by default)

tdf#157643 Saving to HTML a table with a wide horizontal border between rows, produces extra tr elements

tdf#157679 PPTX: Default custom text is shown in slideshow or when exporting to PDF

tdf#157680 Impress export corrupted pdf on MacOS

tdf#157686 UI freezes after setting new master password

tdf#157703 FILESAVE PDF: Since LO 7.6.0 Beta1, Numbered headings result to a Acrobat / PAC2021 "Lbl / LBody" errors

tdf#157726 Making a Base report with chart generates "General error"

tdf#157784 In libreoffice calc, the names of the sheets are displayed in opposite direction now, which is annoying.

tdf#157786 DAY, MONTH, YEAR functions are one day off for date+time before epoch / null-date day

tdf#157797 ifna() returns #VALUE! if the input is a sum of a N/A value and another text cell

tdf#157817 PAC gives "Invalid use of a "P" structure element" with title of multi page TOC

tdf#157820 Command line argument does not accept Windows \?\ path prefix

tdf#157826 MariaDB, direct Connection, Windows-Server: Data could be read by Base through Tools → SQL, but not by the GUI (table, form …)

tdf#157849 EDITING: crash on "Set Character Spacing" with custom value when hitting Enter (GTK3)

tdf#157897 Calc: linked files adding print ranges with each update

tdf#157937 EDITING Cycle case with change tracking freezes Writer

tdf#157966 "Fit to page" option makes printed formula huge

tdf#157988 EDITING Fix cycle case on a selected word during change tracking

tdf#158038 General input/output error when trying to open PDF in macOS appstore version Changes in version 7.6.3 RC2: tdf#158125 Android Viewer fails in Google Play CI: "No suitable EGL configuration found"