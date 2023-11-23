Software-update: LibreOffice 7.6.3

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.6 zijn onder meer stijlthema's toegevoegd in Writer, is er een nieuwe wizard voor paginanummering en kan er in Calc op kleur worden gesorteerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.6.3 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 116 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.6.3 RC1:
  • cool#7254 crash on double click of value set item in bullets and numbering
  • ofz#62935 avoid negative numbers in olHanglJaso
  • tdf#48083 FILEOPEN PPT: Slide Background Fill is none instead of slide color (PPTX fixed in 5.2)
  • tdf#51510 FILESAVE: Exporting documents with embedded SVG (e.g. QR code) to doc or docx converts the image to low-resolution pixel graphics
  • tdf#89178 Mail merge does not change the merge fields in files (when saved as individual documents) to plain text
  • tdf#97710 SVG import cant fill overlapped polyline
  • tdf#99822 FILEOPEN: Floating table objects in tables horizontal position relative to margin is wrong in Writer
  • tdf#100034 Impossible to persistently remove print-range restrictions in .xlsx spreadsheet
  • tdf#100584 With an RTL sheet, make added sheets RTL as well
  • tdf#101376 Wordcount Beanshell macro execution causes crash
  • tdf#103064 Introduce a comment style
  • tdf#106057 General input/output error loading pdf file (because of multiple trailers which is valid per PDF specification)
  • tdf#112287 FILEOPEN DOCX Text frame moves to the top, pushing regular text to the bottom of the page in a DOCX document created with Microsoft Word
  • tdf#123983 Read Error if embedded images are not into the Pictures directory
  • tdf#124675 CRASH: after moving the content down and undoing
  • tdf#126449 Tables in DOC document are overlapping (one floating multipage table-in-table-in-table)
  • tdf#128437 FILEOPEN: Cell in table is displayed on next page
  • tdf#128966 Writer table: Center Vertically shows some rows as Align Top (click-in restores until next fileopen) (see comment 10)
  • tdf#132605 Connector dialog does not allow negative value for Line Skew
  • tdf#133870 Page wrap and anchoring changes copy/paste using Windows clipboard (since 6.4)
  • tdf#137523 Part of the footer of the first page is not shown at doc opening even is visible at save
  • tdf#139141 Make Field > Date (variable) the default and rename
  • tdf#141198 EDITING Cycle case with change tracking doesn't work on the word under the text cursor
  • tdf#141457 Statistics button doesn't works in Calc's tabbed compact UI
  • tdf#141828 KF5 VCL PLUGIN: Wrong cursor for handle of configurable shapes
  • tdf#144092 FILEOPEN PPTX: Empty table rows appear with lower height
  • tdf#146984 Lost page break: Image in frame jump to second page on DOCX export (fine with DOC)
  • tdf#148959 Calc: Transparency of axis font not saved
  • tdf#149598 "Format cells" dialog does not remember size
  • tdf#150316 FILESAVE: PPTX: Incorrect indent after RT
  • tdf#150639 Master Slides sidebar opens with zero width
  • tdf#151059 Can't type "^" character with AltGr+3 using Slovenian keyboard, opening Gallery instead
  • tdf#151188 Area-Fill color in Sidebar is not selected on click on the 1st element
  • tdf#151919 Forms - Tablecontrol: Content of numeric fields becomes invisible when moving cursor from new row to rows above
  • tdf#152675 font clipped at top pixel row at certain zoom-levels (kf5 and qt5 with Cairo, gtk3)
  • tdf#153519 heap-use-after-free involving SwContentTree::m_aUpdTimer during UITest_sw_navigator
  • tdf#153613 FILEOPEN DOCX: export puts page break before textbox, instead of after
  • tdf#154129 FILEOPEN DOCX: framePr anchored to text, not page when unspecified
  • tdf#154142 Crash in: SfxUndoManager::SetMaxUndoActionCount(unsigned __int64)
  • tdf#154198 TABLE: Second + second-last v-borders hidden in RTL documents after saving as DOCX and reopening
  • tdf#154454 Incorrect numbering in Show Changes mode
  • tdf#154775 Part of document missing when opened from an email
  • tdf#155040 FILEOPEN RTF Floating table is overlapped by subsequent non-floating ones
  • tdf#155177 Writer: Widow/orphan behaviour not reliably predictable
  • tdf#155512 PPTX import doesn't import unused master slides
  • tdf#155682 DOCX with big pictures causes endless loop
  • tdf#155756 UI Properties sidebar not displaying height over 100 and can't modify field over 100
  • tdf#155846 Change tracking error while moving a column.
  • tdf#156033 Picture Content Control usage with QT5/KDE interface
  • tdf#156146 FILEOPEN ODT Paragraphs have greater indent than in 7.5
  • tdf#156306 tagged PDF export of odt document runs in a loop (hangs)
  • tdf#156525 Save as > HTML or direct gif export loses drawing objects, charts and formulas as invalid gif
  • tdf#156539 Fontwork with transparency won't be visible in presentation mode with Skia Raster
  • tdf#156565 FILESAVE PDF Using tabulator inside a link results to a PAC2021 "Inconsistent entry found" error
  • tdf#156593 FILEOPEN PPTX: image shown in full instead of cropped
  • tdf#156599 Error message when load a form. System works correct after confirming the message
  • tdf#156724 Document layout changed in PDF export: content overlaps footnote
  • tdf#156756 Icon sizes for the toolbar don't correspond to the actual sizes of icons
  • tdf#156847 Transparency in drop-down lists Line and Width on Sidebar
  • tdf#156881 Background padding is green on 7.6.0.3 with Skia/Metal
  • tdf#156902 FILEOPEN PPTX: graphics not shown (edit mode and presentation mode)
  • tdf#156985 SUM() with mixed formula and value cells may give slightly inaccurate result
  • tdf#157005 Floating table view glitches while inserting lines
  • tdf#157028 FILESAVE PDF Tagged PDF export makes file size grow significantly
  • tdf#157038 Auto Spell Checker Prevents Cell Selection Right Click
  • tdf#157067 "Character styles" panel is not showing highlighting color style
  • tdf#157119 Third part of multi-page floating tables
  • tdf#157131 CRASH: after pasting all and undoing
  • tdf#157132 LibreOffice 7.6.0 copying of formulas in writer table – relative distance of cells in formula not preserved after copying to other lines
  • tdf#157145 PDF/UA Paragraph border generates "Path object not tagged" error in PAC tool
  • tdf#157164 Frame > Position and Size > Vertical Position preview does not show red line for baseline anymore
  • tdf#157168 MetricSpinButton ignores out-of-range value instead of limiting to range
  • tdf#157182 Crashes when exporting a certain presentation as PDF in Archival format PDF/A-1b
  • tdf#157260 Test connection is not using the port specified in connection string for PostgreSQL using 5432 instead
  • tdf#157263 DOCX of 3 pages opens 4 pages for split table
  • tdf#157289 FILESAVE DOCX: Saving curved arrow shape works all right in 7.2 but not in 24.2
  • tdf#157299 Calc crashes when accessing cells containing a sumif formula with NVDA
  • tdf#157318 Named ranges defined at the sheet level are not exported to XLSX
  • tdf#157360 Offline Help (DE) triggers contact attempt to to piwik.documentfoundation.org
  • tdf#157388 LibreLogo sqrt undefined
  • tdf#157394 Inserting cross references doesn't work anymore
  • tdf#157397 PDF export: Hyperlinks will be interchanged if there is a form control in document
  • tdf#157442 Redlining of a misspelled word disappears when you write an erroneous word with a number after it
  • tdf#157465 SQL query produces no output in database with external HSQLDB driver (Windows-only)
  • tdf#157492 Missing change tracking when insertion rows during drag & drop in Writer.
  • tdf#157515 Crash on clicking Reset when modifying Background presentation style (gtk3)
  • tdf#157517 possible regression in PDF/UA export: PDF/UA identifier missing when PDF/A also used
  • tdf#157532 ProjectionMode PERSPECTIVE for extruded custom shapes not possible via BASIC macro
  • tdf#157565 The Font Color chooser does not show color names any more since 7.6
  • tdf#157568 After deleting the content of a cell by pressing the delete key, Orca still speaks the content.
  • tdf#157571 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect blank space after table
  • tdf#157572 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect position of text frames inside pseudo-table because of wrong vAnchor default
  • tdf#157573 FILEOPEN: Incorrect text frame position
  • tdf#157574 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Two pages document is displayed in one page
  • tdf#157590 HANG: opening file with floating table
  • tdf#157593 PDF export: Document is blank after exporting
  • tdf#157613 Crash - Database Form - editing size of grid control causes hang requiring forced kill - SKIA raster rendering on (by default)
  • tdf#157643 Saving to HTML a table with a wide horizontal border between rows, produces extra tr elements
  • tdf#157679 PPTX: Default custom text is shown in slideshow or when exporting to PDF
  • tdf#157680 Impress export corrupted pdf on MacOS
  • tdf#157686 UI freezes after setting new master password
  • tdf#157703 FILESAVE PDF: Since LO 7.6.0 Beta1, Numbered headings result to a Acrobat / PAC2021 "Lbl / LBody" errors
  • tdf#157726 Making a Base report with chart generates "General error"
  • tdf#157784 In libreoffice calc, the names of the sheets are displayed in opposite direction now, which is annoying.
  • tdf#157786 DAY, MONTH, YEAR functions are one day off for date+time before epoch / null-date day
  • tdf#157797 ifna() returns #VALUE! if the input is a sum of a N/A value and another text cell
  • tdf#157817 PAC gives "Invalid use of a "P" structure element" with title of multi page TOC
  • tdf#157820 Command line argument does not accept Windows \?\ path prefix
  • tdf#157826 MariaDB, direct Connection, Windows-Server: Data could be read by Base through Tools → SQL, but not by the GUI (table, form …)
  • tdf#157849 EDITING: crash on "Set Character Spacing" with custom value when hitting Enter (GTK3)
  • tdf#157897 Calc: linked files adding print ranges with each update
  • tdf#157937 EDITING Cycle case with change tracking freezes Writer
  • tdf#157966 "Fit to page" option makes printed formula huge
  • tdf#157988 EDITING Fix cycle case on a selected word during change tracking
  • tdf#158038 General input/output error when trying to open PDF in macOS appstore version
Changes in version 7.6.3 RC2:
  • tdf#158125 Android Viewer fails in Google Play CI: "No suitable EGL configuration found"

Versienummer 7.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-nieuwste-versie/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-11-2023 13:59 35

23-11-2023 • 13:59

35

Bron: The Document Foundation

Update-historie

07-06 LibreOffice 25.2.4 32
30-04 LibreOffice 25.2.3 13
28-03 LibreOffice 25.2.2 15
27-02 LibreOffice 25.2.1 8
30-01 LibreOffice 25.2.0 26
19-12 LibreOffice 24.8.4 11
14-11 LibreOffice 24.8.3 2
27-09 LibreOffice 24.8.2 12
09-'24 LibreOffice 24.8.1 8
09-'24 LibreOffice 24.2.6 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (35)

-Moderatie-faq
35
35
23
1
0
10
Wijzig sortering
mrmrmr 23 november 2023 14:21
Download link is nog niet up to date. Dit is een alternatieve download url: https://download.document.../stable/7.6.3/win/x86_64/
Grimm @mrmrmr23 november 2023 14:28
Verkeerde link, het moet zijn:
https://download.document...3_Linux_x86-64_rpm.tar.gz
mrmrmr @Grimm23 november 2023 14:32
Alle versies: https://download.documentfoundation.org/libreoffice/stable
Qalo
23 november 2023 15:02
Ik heb laatst nog een redelijk complexe presentatie gemaakt met LibreOffice Impress. Zonder de huisstijl geweld aan te doen had ik de presentatie toch wat flitsender en boeiender gemaakt zodat de kijker zich niet snel zou vervelen. Deze presentatie is uiteindelijk door een collega aan de directie van waar ik werk gepresenteerd, en hij kreeg de nodige complimenten toegeworpen. Uiteraard is de inhoud van zo'n presentatie het belangrijkste, maar ze vonden ook hoe de presentatie in elkaar zat erg mooi.

Ja mensen, dat is allemaal mogelijk met een gratis kantoorpakket. Ondanks dat LibreOffice in de jaren de vele kritieken tegemoet is gekomen blijft men maar afgeven op en negatief over dit schitterende kantoorpakket. Met drogredenen en de overtuiging dat een gratis kantoorpakket niet goed kán zijn en dat het geen exacte kloon is van MSO. Dat zijn vooral mensen die MS Office als "heilige graal" van de kantoorpakketten blijven zien, ook al maken ze daar zelden een complex document mee. Ik werk zowel voor het werk als privé intensief met zowel MSO als LO, en beiden hebben hun voor- en nadelen. Voor mijzelf ben ik eruit dat LO voor mij lekkerder en logischer werkt. Al jaren. En het heeft me een hoop geld bespaard.
Cergorach
@Qalo23 november 2023 17:36
Ja mensen, dat is allemaal mogelijk met een gratis kantoorpakket.
Het kan er in, maar ik vraag me af hoeveel tijd je kwijt bent om hetzelfde te bereiken als iemand met Powerpoint expertise in Powerpoint?

Mijn ervaring met Excel vs. Open/LibreOffice was dat ik veel efficiënter kon werken in Excel dan in Open/LibreOffice en ik heb het heel lang geprobeerd (dat was echt echt geen paar dagen/weken)... Dan is op een gegeven moment de conclusie, hoe vaak doe ik dit over een jaar en hoe staat dat tov. de kosten van bv. een Office 365 Family? Zeker als er nog meer mensen in de familie met een Word, Excel, Outlook, etc. aan de slag gaan?

In mijn geval was het simpel, ja ik doe er genoeg prive mee dat die €60/jaar peanuts is. Helemaal als iemand in huis al Outlook nodig heeft (ja, ik heb ook heel, heel veel ervaring met Thunderbird), naast de cloud storage. Ik ben nu ook OneNote gaan gebruiken ipv. 50+ tabjes open in Notepad++ (gebruik nog steeds Notepad++, maar niet om al mijn aantekeningen in op te slaan/organiseren). Sure het kan ook met gratis software, maar dat kost over het algemeen meer tijd/werk en dan moet je gaan nadenken over de kosten vs. baten (tijd=geld).

Het is een pracht pakket voor een open source project, maar imho is MS Office nog steeds beter/uitgebreider/efficiënter. Maar er zijn ook software pakketten die beter zijn dan diens betaalde equivalent, ik ben alleen niet van mening dat dit het geval is tussen LO en MSO. Kosten zijn voor verschillende mensen immers heel verschillend qua impact, voor de een is €60/jaar een hoop, voor de ander niet. Voor de een die merkt amper het verschil en de ander heel erg. Ik zie het als met je auto naar je werk gaan vs. het OV, ligt er heel erg aan waar je woont en waar je werkt... ;)
gekkie @Cergorach23 november 2023 22:20
Het zal er vanaf hangen wat je gebruikt en hoe je het gebruikt.

Ik zelf geef niet zoveel om eye-candy, maar ik vind reguliere expressies soms toch wel handig in calc, in excel moet ik dan al weer een VBA snippet inladen.

Bovendien werk ik zelf voornamelijk op Linux en dan is LO wel een no-brainer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gekkie op 22 juli 2024 13:46]

wimhey @gekkie24 november 2023 07:05
De gebruikers van MSOffice gebruiken meestal lettertypes van Microsoft. Daar kan zeker een probleem qua compatibiliteit liggen, zeker voor Linux gebruikers. Daarom raadt men aan om op een Linux installatie ook de meest gebruikte MS lettertypes te installeren. Omgekeerd kan natuurlijk ook, dat men op een Windows computer met MS Office de lettertypes installeert die meestal gebruikt worden in LibreOffice.
Ron79 @wimhey8 december 2023 12:57
Als er ergens een lettertype pack van MSO te downloaden is, die ik kan gebruiken voor LO, dan hoor ik dat graag. :)
Mad-Djek @Cergorach23 november 2023 19:08
Ben het helemaal met je eens. Ik gebruik LO puur omdat ik misschien 1 of 3 keer per jaar iets moet doen met een office pakket voor prive. Maar voor iemand die het letterlijk elke dag nodig heeft dan neem je wat net dat ietsje beter werkt en heb best wat € voor over.
magician2000 @Cergorach23 november 2023 22:48
Ik denk toch echt dat dit aan jou zelf ligt. Met beide pakketten (Excel vs. calc en Word vs writer) de nodige ervaring. Zelfs vanaf de hele vroege versies vind ik Open Office, later Libre Office (in wat mindere mate want niet zo stabiel Star Office) vele malen beter, sneller en dus prettiger werken.

En simpel voorbeeld is formulieren ontwerpen die door derden ingevuld kunnen worden. Onmogelijk met Word (althans, die troep wilde maar niet fatsoenlijk werken zoals de bedoeling was) en supersnel klaar met Writer. Met beide pakketten praat ik over de eerste keer dat ik dit deed.
Qalo
@Cergorach24 november 2023 15:25
Het kan er in, maar ik vraag me af hoeveel tijd je kwijt bent om hetzelfde te bereiken als iemand met Powerpoint expertise in Powerpoint?
Als je gewend bent aan de workflow van LibreOffice (die niet eens heel erg verschilt van MSO 2016 (alles erna heb ik nog nooit gebruikt!): nauwelijks tot geen tijdsverschil. Je kunt in LibreOffice namelijk meerdere delen van je tekst in één keer voorzien van een actie door deze te selecteren terwijl je de Shift-toets ingedrukt houdt. Als je bijvoorbeeld na het tonen van een sheet de hele tekst naar beneden wil laten vallen, dan selecteer je met de muis en de Shift-knop ingedrukt houden de hele tekstselectie en kent deze een actie toe. BAM! Alles gaat tegelijk. Zo kun je dus een presentatie snel voorzien van acties/bewegingen. Dit als voorbeeld.
Mijn ervaring met Excel vs. Open/LibreOffice was dat ik veel efficiënter kon werken in Excel dan in Open/LibreOffice
Bij mij is het precies andersom. Blijkbaar ligt de workflow bij LibreOffice mij beter, en bij jou MSO. Dat kan. Voorkeuren zijn persoonlijk, dus....

Ik ga geen geld betalen aan software die op platformen draaien waar ik niet mee werk. Ik werk zoveel als mogelijk onder Linux, en ik zie het niet zitten om afhankelijk te zijn van Windows. Dat is sinds 2007 voor mij een harde principe. Die vrijheid bevalt me meer dan uitstekend, en dus heeft LibreOffice ALTIJD mijn voorkeur boven MSO. Ook al zou LibreOffice ineens 2x zoveel kosten als MSO, ik blijf bij LO. Waarom? Omdat ik niet wordt beperkt tot één OS. Het zal je daarom ook niet verbazen dat ik zelfs onder Windows (die ik nauwelijks gebruik) alleen programma's gebruik die óók onder een ander platform kunnen draaien (in mijn geval Linux, BSD of een ander Unix-systeem zoals OpenSolaris, Illumos of OpenIndiana.

Ik heb niet de indruk dat ik veel meer tijd kwijt ben aan het maken van zaken in LibreOffice dan ik met MSO zou doen. Ik werk met beiden zeer intensief. Maar als ik het in LibreOffice kan doen, dan zal ik het niet nalaten. Gewoon, omdat ik het werken onder LibreOffice niet alleen prettiger vindt, maar ook omdat ik dat principe hanteer dat ik niet afhankelijk wil zijn van commerciële software. Zodra de afhankelijkheid erin sluipt blijf je geld storten. Geld dat ik liever besteed aan andere zaken (uiteraard ook aan donaties aan de vrijwillgers van de software die zij maken/onderhouden). Wel zo eerlijk...
af_bert @Qalo23 november 2023 16:33
Ik vraag me of de meerderheid van de gebruikers wel de laatste versie van Office nodig hebben? Ik denk dat velen niet meer nodig hebben dan Office 2000 destijds.
Excel is voor de meesten niet meer dan wat getallen, woorden of zinnetjes invullen in een veld.
Velen kunnen nog niet eens met formules overweg.
Voor een gewone brief zonder poespas, is een 'oude' versie van Word voldoende.

Tja, Libre Office en zijn voorganger OpenOffice zien er wat spartaans of oubollig uit. Maar het werkt (goed).
Ik weet niet hoe Office er nu uit ziet. Thuis en op het werk gebruik ik al jaren OO en nadien LO. Nog geen spijt van gehad en nog nooit problemen gehad. Naar klanten, leveranciers of ... gaat een pdf. Die hebben geen Write of Calc document nodig. Diegenen die het nodig hebben, kunnen in MSO evengoed overweg met deze open standaarden. Misschien niet voor heel complexe zaken, waar compabiliiteit tss LO en MSO wat stroef verloopt misschien, maar daar hebben wij geen last van.
Emielio @af_bert24 november 2023 08:10
Het gaat niet zozeer om functies, maar hoe vloeiend het werkt. Ik vind zelf bijvoorbeeld een MS office van 10 a 15 jaar geleden nog steeds vloeiender en stabieler werken dan de laatste LibreOffice.

Ik denk dat ze bij LibreOffice eens volledig moeten focussen op slenheid en stabiliteit, dan zouden ze binnen no time de standaard worden. Want MS office is gewoon erg duur, en men neemt office echt niet omdat ze al die mogelijkheden nodig hebben, maar omdat het gewoon best wel stabiel werkt.
sebati
@Emielio24 november 2023 11:57
Stabiliteit en snelheid zijn zeker focuspunten voor iedere release, crashes hebben altijd de hoogte prioriteit boven functionaliteit. Over dit proces en gebruikte tooling zijn veel presentaties te vinden oa van Fosdem zoals Crashtesting LibreOffice in the backyard.

Mbt snelheid: kan het zijn dat je veel plaatjes hebt in je documenten? Kan me herinneren dat er gewerkt wordt aan het caching mechanisme hiervan en dat de gootte en hoeveelheid plaatjes (logischerwijs) een probleem kan zijn. Kan de ticket niet zo snel terugvinden, probeer deze later even te koppelen.
Emielio @Qalo24 november 2023 08:06
Ik ben een ontzettend grote opensource fan, en heb dan ook ooit jaren linux op de desktop gedraaid, destijds voornamelijk Arch en Slackware. Ik heb de afgelopen 20 jaar behoorlijk vaak geprobeert LibreOffice
(of daarvoor OpenOffice) maar ook Abi Word/Genummeric te gebruiken. Maar het is mij nooit gelukt. En dat gaat dan vooral om vloeiend werken bij grotere of complexere bestanden. Ik schrijf lesmateriaal in de tekstverwerker, en dan zit er een ontzettend groot verschil tussen een boek van 300 pagina's openen in Word or in Writer. MS Office is best wel goed. Word, Excel en Powerpoint vind ik beter dan de LibreOffice alternatieven. Echter MS Publisher is weer erg instabiel, en dan werken andere pakketten beter.
Qalo
@Emielio24 november 2023 15:32
Ik heb daar zelf geen moeite mee. Ik maak regelmatig (lange) tutorials of stappenplannen in Writer voor mijn collega's, maar dat gaat uitstekend in Writer zonder problemen. Voorwaarde is wel dat je stijlen gebruikt (die je bij voorkeur vooraf instelt voordat je je document begint te schrijven), zodat je opmaak consequent blijft van begin tot einde. Daarmee vang je eventuele problemen al voor 80% af. En gebruik een lettertype die ook door MSO geslikt kan worden, mocht je je werk ook opslaan als .docx.

Ik beweer niet dat jij dat doet, maar veel mensen gebruiken de tekstverwerker (ook MS Word) helemaal verkeerd. Mensen lopen maar te spatiën, te enteren en te tabben in hun documenten, en vinden het daarna vreemd dat de hele tekst op een gegeven moment compleet uit het lood staat. Door dat niet te doen bespaart men achteraf een hoop gedonder met de opmaak van het document. Zeker als je je document ook beschikbaar stelt voor andere kantoorpakketten als waarin je je document gemaakt hebt.
Emielio @Qalo25 november 2023 09:22
Wij gebruiken MS Word relatief uitgebreid. Zeker qua opmaak gebruiken we stijlen, secties, automatische inhoudsopgaves, bronvermeldingen, woordindex en al dat soort dingen. Spatiën en dergelijke is uit den boze.
De naslagwerken maken wij geheel op in word (in tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld Adobe InDesign) omdat de naslagwerken teveel mutaties hebben op jaarbasis om elke keer weer in InDesign op te laten maken. En het zijn echt wel serieuze naslagwerken omdat ze ook gewoon in de boekhandel te koop zijn.
Qalo
@Emielio25 november 2023 14:40
Dat is ook precies zoals het zou moeten. Zowel in MS Word als in LibreOffice Writer (of welk kantoorpakket dan ook dat stijlen, secties, indexen et cetera ondersteunt). En al helemaal als het "serious business" is zoals je beschrijft.

Veel mensen klagen over opmaakverschillen tussen de verschillende kantoorpakketten, maar veelal is het de schuld van de opsteller van het document. Als ik af en toe zie hoe men zijn/haar documenten maken, dan zie je ze nog steeds de klassieke fouten maken en hannesen met de spatiebalk, tabs en andere primitieve trucjes. Tja, dan kán het bijna niet anders dan dat het misloopt.

Ik maak mijn tekstdocumenten bijna altijd in LibreOffice, en ik zie bij het (her)openen in bijvoorbeeld MS Word nooit echt rare dingen. De opmaak is precies zo overgenomen. Maar wederom: werken met de onderdelen zoals je beschrijft blijft wel een pré. En, ook niet onbelangrijk: gebruik een font die óók het andere programma gebruikt. Anders kan de opmaak er alsnog anders uitzien.
mbb
@Qalo26 november 2023 13:12
Ik zag laatst dat er ook een ChatGPT extentie voor Libreoffice bestaat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KGw2T45D8U
https://extensions.libreoffice.org/en/extensions/show/41988

Heeft iemand daar al ervaring mee? Weet iemand een goede tutorial? Zelf afgelopen jaar verhuizing gehad, dus nog geen tijd gehad om me erin te verdiepen.

Zag vorig jaar een aantal demo video's hoe ChatGPT zelf Harry Potter fanfics kon schrijven. Maar kun je ook zelf ook data (bijv TV show scripts of boekenseries, of je eigen verhaal) als basis invoeren voor personages, en dan 'filler' scenes tussen twee stukken tekst laten opvullen? Net zoals je met AI in fotobewerking kan?

Vind het jammer dat ondanks dat veel AI als open source begint, er weinig bij de eindgebruiker in open source eindgebruiker programma's lijkt te komen.
Bestaat er een soort torrent/distributed computing systeem waar je als gebruiker processorkracht en schijfruimte aan kan doneren, en in ruil AI capability credits mee opbouwt voor vertalingen of andere AI functionaliteit?
Qalo
@mbb27 november 2023 03:19
Nee, zelf helaas geen ervaring mee. Het is ook voor het eerst dat dit gegeven mij bereikt. Maar het is in ieder geval een mooie ontwikkeling dat er zo'n extensie bestaat voor LibreOffice.

Zodra ik wat meer tijd heb (waarschijnlijk in december rond de Kerstperiode, want dan ben ik voornemens om even lekker een tijdje verlof op te nemen) zal ik het onderzoeken. Dank je voor de tip!
KKose 23 november 2023 15:00
Is dit beter of minder dan openoffice? Ik gebruik openoffice maar heb teveel problemen bij openen van powerpoint of word bestanden. Weergave is altijd incorrect .
UTMachine @KKose23 november 2023 15:05
Ja, dit is beter dan openoffice. Qua ontwikkeling staat openoffice stil en er wordt druk ontwikkeld aand LibreOffice.
KKose @UTMachine23 november 2023 15:07
Dank u
sebati
@KKose23 november 2023 15:34
LibreOffice kan niet alleen OOXML (docx, pptx, etc) openen, maar ook documenten in dat formaat opslaan. Wordt ook veel aandacht besteed aan goede weergave van deze document.

Wanneer je LibreOffice op je tablet of telefoon wilt gebruiken, kijk dan in de Android/IOS AppStore naar Collabora Office, deze is gebouwd op de LibreOffice code.
scholtnp @sebati23 november 2023 16:59
Omdat ik alleen documenten bekijk op de telefoon, en dus niet edit, kan ik ook met de Libre Office viewer uit de voeten. Deze is bijgewerkt t/m 4 Oktober van dit jaar (Dan ben je niet gebonden aan de Playstore).

[Reactie gewijzigd door scholtnp op 22 juli 2024 13:46]

sebati
@scholtnp23 november 2023 17:27
Natuurlijk een prima oplossing voor Android gebruikers, maar deze App is er niet voor IOS.
Jazco2nd @sebati23 november 2023 19:36
Mwah, als het om correcte weergave van MS Office documenten gaat lijkt OnlyOffice het beter te doen.

Op mobiel (Android) gebruik ik trouwens "Office Reader":
https://play.google.com/s...id=net.sjava.officereader

Want deze kan ook PDFs weergeven, alles fullscreen tonen. Handige knopjes voor tekst zoeken en direct printen.

Collabora heb ik lang een kans gegeven op Android maar dat was echt onbruikbaar. Voor die ene keer per jaar dat ik een document wil bewerken ipv alleen bekijken, gebruik ik OnlyOffice voor Android.

Kan best zijn dat met recente releases LibreOffice en Collabora beter zijn geworden.
sebati
@Jazco2nd24 november 2023 07:36
Kan best zijn dat met recente releases LibreOffice en Collabora beter zijn geworden.
Dat zijn ze zeker en het wordt met iedere versie beter, andere oplossingen zoals OnlyOffice zullen wellicht ook iedere versie beter worden. 100% compatibiliteit met MS Office formaten zal er misschien nooit komen, maar dat is ook het geval met OnlyOffice of andere niet-Microsoft oplossingen (dat kan geen verassing zijn, dit is al veelvuldig naar voren gebracht).

Collabora Office voor IOS en Android kan alle document formaten openen (en bewerken) die LibreOffice ondersteund, dus ook PDF formaten openen en een notitie toevoegen.

Het zijn bijvoorbeeld dit soort zaken die MS Office formaten als defacto standaard in stand houden; er voor kiezen dat gebruikers niet zelf hun standaard document formaat kunnen instellen en dat is waar LibreOffice zich onderscheid van andere oplossingen.
KKose @sebati23 november 2023 15:44
👍🏼
hackerhater @KKose23 november 2023 15:32
LibreOffice is een fork van OpenOffice en wordt veel actiever ontwikkeld.
magician2000 @KKose23 november 2023 22:51
Met Open Office ervoer ik ook problemen met het openen van met name Powerpoint. Met Libre Office lijkt dit verleden tijd. De Word bestanden zien er ook beter uit. Sinds het debacel dat Open Office overgenomen is door Oracle ben ik al snel overgegaan.
Qalo
@KKose25 november 2023 14:43
LibreOffice is the way to go. OpenOffice is oude meuk en vergane glorie. Het is op zichzelf best een goed kantoorpakket, maar omdat de ontwikkeling al jaren stil staat en ze niet zijn meegegaan met de tijd moet je vele functies ontberen. Als belangrijkste is de ondersteuning voor het Open Document Format 1.3, die LibreOffice wel ondersteunt, maar OpenOffice (nog steeds) niet.

Verder herkent OpenOffice Calc lang niet alle formules die LibreOffice in de loop der tijd wél aan boord heeft gekregen.

Nee, ruil OpenOffice maar in voor LibreOffice, en je bent meteen weer helemaal bij de tijd. :)
KKose @Qalo25 november 2023 15:15
👍🏼
GeroldM 24 november 2023 06:41
Heb een paar maanden geleden een nieuwe wiki in moeten richten, want de oude computer waar mijn MediaWiki server op draaide krijgt geen updates meer (omdat het nog op een 32-bit processor draait).

Dus na wat onderzoek met de Docker versie van BlueSpice wiki aan de slag. Wat een verademing was dat. Veel betere editor daarin, en het "nieuwe jasje" een wereld van verschil. Maar goed, het blijft Docker en voor een reden die me tot vandaag nog steeds niet duidelijk is, starte de Docker container niet meer op. De instructies van de BlueSpice website werkten niet. Advies van het internet ook niet. Ook maar eens aan AI gevraagd welke opties er nog waren. Maar daarmee vermoed ik dat het probleem verergde.

Dus maar eens naar een geheel andere wiki oplossing gezocht die ook buiten het Docker-gebeuren goed werkt. Dus xWiki geprobeert. Dit is een serieuze stap hoger. Heb in dezelfde tijd dat ik nodig had om de inhoud van mijn oude wiki over te hevelen (en fouten in syntax/layout op te lossen en gelijk te trekken) naar de BlueSpice wiki, bijna 10 keer zoveel inhoud in de xWiki kunnen proppen.

Met xWiki heb je de tijdens installatie de keuze om een office pakket te integreren. De standaard instructies raden LibreOffice aan, (je kan er ook Elastic Search of OpenSearch integreren).

Niet alleen is de editor in xWiki beter/capabeler dan de editor in BlueSpice, de LibreOffice integratie is een verademing. xWiki heeft ook opties om Office documenten (Word/Excel/Powerpoint) diret te importeren. Je hoeft er daarna niets of weing aan te doen en het document wordt net zo weergegeven in xWiki als in het originele document.

Vind het makkelijker om een document in xWiki te maken en deze later te exporteren naar PDF/ODT. En er zijn een heleboel extensies ervoor te krijgen. 1 ervan is dat je ook Office365 kunt integreren, i.p.v. LibreOffice. Er is zelfs een extensie waarmee je de xWiki aan de door jouw gekozen AI (LLM) te hangen, waardoor het maken van content nog makkelijker word dan het al was.

LibreOffice integratie bevalt me uitstekend, dus de Office365 extensie ga ik niet gebruiken. De extensie voor het integreren van de draw.io editor, die is wel interessant.

Een computer waar je geen Office pakket op hoeft te installeren, omdat een Linux VM met xWiki (en een berg aan extensies + 15 jaar aan data) net zo groot is als een Office 2021 installatie. Maar dan met goede zoekmogelijkheden en versie-controle die wel logisch werkt. Als je van mening bent dat zoeken en VC in MS-Office wel goede opties zijn, dan heb je niet gezien wat xWiki voor je kan betekenen.

Niet alles is natuurlijk rozengeur en maneschijn met xWiki. Maar tot op heden heb ik geen enkele Office applicatie opgestart, omdat ik dat net zo snel of beter voor elkaar krijg in xWiki. Voor diegenen die met Jira werken, die zijn vast ook wel Confluence tegengekomen. xWiki is de open source variant daarvan, die je zelf op je eigen hardware of cloud kan hosten. Of je betaalt de mensen bij xWiki om dat voor jou te doen. Opnieuw een verademing na het gedram van Atlassian om alsmaar meer in hun cloud-net gevangen te komen zitten en de (vrij) hoge prijzen die daarbij horen maar te betalen.

xWiki draait ook via Docker, als dat een must voor je is.

Er is tegenwoordig nog maar weinig software over waar ik van bevlogen raak. Ben daarom blij dat ik xWiki tegen het lijf ben gelopen. De integratie met LO werkt uitstekend voor me, dus word ik ook vrolijk van LibreOffice.
sebati
@GeroldM27 november 2023 12:33
Naast LibreOffice ingratie en de MS Office (Online) integratie is er ook nog de Collabora Office integratie. Collabora Office is LibreOffice Online waar je je documenten geheel in de browser kunt bewerken.
https://xwiki.com/en/Blog/Collabora-Connector-Application/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq