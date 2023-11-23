Versie 8.6 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen, precies twintig jaar nadat de eerste versie is verschenen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Notepad++ (November 23, 2003), when it launched its first version (v1.0) on SourceForge. From v1.0 to the current v8.6, there have been 238 official releases (excluding some releases that were withdrawn due to critical bugs). I still recall that between the v1.x and the v2.0, I repeatedly signed up on various websites, so that I could spam the forums with “Notepad++ is awesome!” message. At the beginning of the project, it has been a one-man show from coding to web design to marketing to logo design to user interaction, which confirms that “Doing open source projects is like being stranded on a deserted island. The bad news is you have to do everything yourself. The good news is you have to do everything yourself.”

As the user base grew, so did Notepad++’s popularity, and I no longer needed to go to different forums and scream “Notepad++ is awesome!”. Meanwhile, the feature requests and bug reports also surged, and fortunately contributors started to join the Notepad++ project and help to enhance features and fix bugs. These contributors include coders, testers, translators from various countries, and power users who know Notepad++ functions better than I do (they exist, though they are rare :) ) who write and maintain Notepad++ User Manual, and also help to manage issues and answer the questions of regular users on the forum - thanks to these contributors’ dedication to the project, the Notepad++ community has emerged. On this occasion of Notepad++’s 20th birthday, I want to express my gratitude to all the contributors: without you, Notepad++ wouldn’t be what it is today.