Software-update: Aomei Partition Assistant 10.0

Aomei Partition Assistant logo (79 pix) Aomei heeft versie 10.0 van Partition Assistant uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen partities worden aangepast. Zo kunnen deze vergroot, verkleind, opgedeeld of samengevoegd worden, kan de alignment worden aangepast en kan een partitie worden gekopieerd, wat handig is als er bijvoorbeeld van een harde schijf naar een ssd gemigreerd wordt. Partition Assistant is gratis, maar er is ook een Pro-uitvoering, die onder meer converteren van de indeling van mbr naar gpt voor een bootpartitie mogelijk maakt en overweg kan met dynamische volumes. De changelog sinds versie 9.13 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 10.0.0:
  • Brand-new user interface: new version brings a more streamlined, modern and intuitive look and feel.
  • Added: support creating multiple partitions on a USB drive and assigning drive letters to each partition.
  • Fixed issue: program crashes when recovering lost or deleted partitions on a disk whose index number is larger than 10.
Changes in version 9.15.0:
  • Added "Reset Password": Remove or reset forgotten Windows password for your computer without logging in.
  • Added "Recover Data": Quickly recover any lost, deleted, formatted data from HDD, SSD, USB drive, SD card, and more devices.
  • Fixed issue: Resizing partition under WinPE stuck at 80% in individual environments.
Changes in version 9.14.0:
  • Added "Using new mode to resize/move partition in the fastest and safest way" to Resize/Move Partition.
  • Fixed issue: Unable to adjust header separator bar on App Mover application list page when there is no application.
  • Fixed issue: Unable to terminate the process of moving applications or folders in "App Mover".
  • Enhanced "Dynamic Disk Manager": Now it allows to convert GPT disk from dynamic to basic.
  • Fixed issue: Computer cannot boot after converting its dual-boot system disk between MBR and GPT.
Changes in version 9.13.1:
  • Fixed issue: BCD failure occurred if partial operations of the program cannot obtain the system part GUID in individual environments.
  • Fixed some other known bugs.

AOMEI Partition Assistant screenshot

Versienummer 10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Aomei
Download https://www2.aomeisoftware.com/download/pa/PAssist_Std.exe
Bestandsgrootte 48,57MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 11-05-2023 12:55 8

11-05-2023 • 12:55

8

guillaume 11 mei 2023 15:54
Ik ging hiermee pas een schijf klonen naar een volledig unallocated SSD. Gevolg:

- De bronschijf was GPT, maar de doelschijf werd MBR. Absurd imho.
- Ik had checksums van alle bestanden gemaakt en een tiental foto's bleek corrupt te zijn op de doelschijf.
- Bovendien moest ik handmatig bcdboot gebruiken om de schijf weer te laten booten (waarschijnlijk doordat bcd nog de GUIDs van de bronschijf had).

nubro01 11 mei 2023 13:29
Waardeloze upgrading, elke keer weer opnieuw installeren en activeren en na x keer weer bellen om de code te laten resetten. Sorry, in de war met EaseUS Partition master, want na de upgrade registreerde mijn licentie weer goed.
Wel knullig dat men niet zoals veel anderen, wel vanuit het programma zelf kan upgraden, maar eerst zelf moet downloaden en handmatig installeren.
Mooier zou zijn gewoon via "Winget --install --install AomeiPartitionAssistant --source winget"

bussie66 @nubro0111 mei 2023 17:00
Vreemd.

Bij mij werkt upgrade altijd perfect.

Misschien ben je gehackt? :)
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@nubro0112 mei 2023 08:28
Je kan aomei-partition-assistant gewoon via winget upgraden. Waar loop je exact tegenaan? Ik herken de problemen die je noemt helemaal niet.
Raymond Deen 11 mei 2023 14:29
Type Freeware kun je wel weglaten, want om maar de kleinste wijziging te laten uitvoeren moet je upgraden. Echt waardeloos.
aswelter @Raymond Deen11 mei 2023 14:40
Gebruik de freeware versie al jaren zonder problemen. Alleen mbr naar gpt is daarmee niet mogelijk.
SadBob @aswelter11 mei 2023 14:52
Mbr ? Wordt dat nog gebruikt dan ?
Phenos2 @Raymond Deen12 mei 2023 00:47
Idd, selecteer bron en doelschijf en daarna: om je GPT (alles tegenwoordig) schijf te klonen mag je dokken voor de eenmalige actie die even nodig is om het op een SSD te krijgen.
Bij Samsung SSD's heb je een stukje software dat goed kloont incl opstart settings.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

