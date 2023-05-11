Aomei heeft versie 10.0 van Partition Assistant uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen partities worden aangepast. Zo kunnen deze vergroot, verkleind, opgedeeld of samengevoegd worden, kan de alignment worden aangepast en kan een partitie worden gekopieerd, wat handig is als er bijvoorbeeld van een harde schijf naar een ssd gemigreerd wordt. Partition Assistant is gratis, maar er is ook een Pro-uitvoering, die onder meer converteren van de indeling van mbr naar gpt voor een bootpartitie mogelijk maakt en overweg kan met dynamische volumes. De changelog sinds versie 9.13 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 10.0.0: Brand-new user interface: new version brings a more streamlined, modern and intuitive look and feel.

Added: support creating multiple partitions on a USB drive and assigning drive letters to each partition.

Fixed issue: program crashes when recovering lost or deleted partitions on a disk whose index number is larger than 10. Changes in version 9.15.0: Added "Reset Password": Remove or reset forgotten Windows password for your computer without logging in.

Added "Recover Data": Quickly recover any lost, deleted, formatted data from HDD, SSD, USB drive, SD card, and more devices.

Fixed issue: Resizing partition under WinPE stuck at 80% in individual environments. Changes in version 9.14.0: Added "Using new mode to resize/move partition in the fastest and safest way" to Resize/Move Partition.

Fixed issue: Unable to adjust header separator bar on App Mover application list page when there is no application.

Fixed issue: Unable to terminate the process of moving applications or folders in "App Mover".

Enhanced "Dynamic Disk Manager": Now it allows to convert GPT disk from dynamic to basic.

Fixed issue: Computer cannot boot after converting its dual-boot system disk between MBR and GPT. Changes in version 9.13.1: Fixed issue: BCD failure occurred if partial operations of the program cannot obtain the system part GUID in individual environments.

Fixed some other known bugs.