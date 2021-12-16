Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: Intel Graphics Drivers 30.0.101.1191

Intel Graphics logo (79 pix)Intel heeft nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Alder Lake- Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Ice Lake-, Tiger Lake-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Comet Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Intel Iris Pro Graphics en de Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 30.0.101.1191. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Key Issues Fixed:
  • Playability improvements for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary in classic graphics mode on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
  • Crash or hang seen in Battlefield 2042 (DX12), FIFA 21 (DX12) on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
  • Minor graphic anomalies seen in Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX11).
  • Error message seen when running Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12) on Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics.
  • Stability improvements with Desktop Window Manager (DWM) on 6th generation Intel Core Processors through 10th generation Intel Core Processors.
Known Issues:
  • Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (DX12), Call of the Duty: Vanguard (DX12), Far Cry 6 (DX12), CS: GO (while changing display mode between full screen and windowed), The Sims 4 (hot plug or unplug of external display).
  • Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Baldur’s Gate 3 (Vulkan), Dark Souls 3 (DX11), Far Cry 6 (DX12), Halo Infinite (DX12), Metro Exodus (DX12), Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (DX11), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan), The Surge 2 (Vulkan), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11).
  • “Update driver” pop-up error may be seen while launching Battlefield 1 after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers due to the driver version roll-over.
  • [11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in ANVIL (DX12), Breathedge (DX11), Detroit: Become Human (Vulkan), Microsoft Flight Simulator (during installation), NBA 2K21 (DX12) (when switching resolution from 1920 x 1080 to 1600 x 900 and 1280 x 720), The Ascent.
  • [11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: Minor graphic anomalies may be seen in Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 during video playback, Call of the Duty: Vanguard (DX12), Call of the Sea (DX11), Crysis Remastered (DX11), Elex (DX11), Forza horizon 5 (DX12), Forza Horizon 4 (DX12), Just Cause 4(DX11), Rage 2 (Vulkan), Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12), The Ascent (DX11).
  • [Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics]: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Conan Exiles (Low End Laptop Mode” in game settings), Forza Horizon 4 (DX12), Forza Motorsport 6 (DX12), Spyro: Reignited Trilogy(DX11).
  • [Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics]: Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Code Vein(DX11), Death Stranding (DX12), Microsoft Flight Simulator(DX11), GRID 2019 (DX12).
  • [11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Display is getting blanked out with 4K@60hz resolution connected via dock.
  • [12th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel UHD graphics]: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Marvel’s Avengers (DX12), Metro Exodus (DX12) (after changing quality), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12), The Sims 4 (when loading save file).
  • [12th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel UHD graphics]: Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Gears 5 (DX12), Genshin Impact(DX11), Ring of Elysium (DX12).
  • [12th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel UHD graphics]: Blank screen observed on 8k TV Monitor after setting to clone mode with 4k display
  • Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (under investigation).

Versienummer 30.0.101.1191
Releasestatus Final
Website Intel
Download https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/19344/intel-graphics-windows-dch-drivers.html?v=t
Bestandsgrootte 567,90MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-12-2021 04:48
submitter: Hackus

16-12-2021 • 04:48

18 Linkedin

Submitter: Hackus

Bron: Intel

Reacties (18)

+1JKL-NL
16 december 2021 10:28
Bij de vorige versie kwam Windows Update met een oudere versie, is dat bij deze release opgelost of kan ik beter nog even wachten?
0CornelisJ
@JKL-NL17 december 2021 02:08
Je kunt het updaten van drivers door Windows Update uitschakelen:
https://www.windowscentra...driver-updates-windows-10
0JKL-NL
@CornelisJ17 december 2021 16:49
Als het op Windows 11 vergelijkbaar werkt, is dat het proberen waard.
+1Henk Poley
16 december 2021 14:24
Er is ook eentje specifiek voor Intel 11de generatie NUC, 30.0.101.9999: https://www.intel.com/con...tel-nuc-kit-11th-gen.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 16 december 2021 14:25]

+1appollonius333
16 december 2021 18:52
Hmm ik vraag me af of dit het zwarte scherm op mijn nieuwe Dell XPS 9510 ook oplost. Zodra ik namelijk de voorgaande driver installeerde kreeg ik zwart scherm en moest ik de aan en uit knop lang inhouden mocht ik weer scherm krijgen/activeren...

Wanneer ik een driver rollback deed had ik dit niet meer...
Iemand eenzelfde probleem gehad?
0herremolog
16 december 2021 05:44
De lijst met fixed issues is stuk kleiner dan de lijst met known issues. Apart dat je toch doorgaat met de roll-out
+1Sanchaz12
@herremolog16 december 2021 06:00
Lijkt me juist goed, want dan weet je dat ze er in ieder geval van op de hoogte zijn en dat er ondertussen aan gewerkt wordt.
0herremolog
@Sanchaz1216 december 2021 06:53
Ik kom nog uit een tijdperk dat als iets niet goed is je het niet uitrolt maarja .. als er dus een paar bugs gefixed zijn en er nwe issues bij komen rollen we tegenwoordig gewoon alles uit blijkbaar en wachten af of de commotie zo groot word dan we het weer terugtrekken :S
+1ge-flopt
@herremolog16 december 2021 07:32
In de huidige tijd wordt veel gedaan op basis van sprints.
Deze issues lossen we op, of deze features voegen we toe en als ze afgerond zijn dan releasen we het en dan beginnen we weer opnieuw.
Misschien werken sommige onderdelen dan niet, maar het bedrijf bepaalt waar de programmeurs zich op moeten focussen.
+1Globber
@herremolog16 december 2021 07:33
Maar die lijst met known issues is niet specifiek voor deze versie, het is wat bijvoorbeeld AMD doet: alle issues die in de vorige drivers zaten staan er in.

Ik neem aan dat in jouw tijd het ook niet de verwachting was dat je dan maar maanden een bug niet fixt omdat er eentje is die nog niet gefixt is toch?
+1oef!
@herremolog16 december 2021 10:39
Releasenotes met known issues zie je bij alle leveranciers van grafische drivers, Intel is hier geen uitzondering.

Deze chips zitten in miljoenen apparaten waarop even zoveel grafische applicaties draaien en nieuwe games verschijnen constant. Wachten tot alles "perfect" is en dan pas releasen kan helemaal niet.
0plofkip
@herremolog16 december 2021 07:03
Wie zegt dat het nieuwe issues zijn? Wat als deze issues al bestonden? Dan voegt deze update dus alleen maar verbeteringen toe...
0Carlos0_0
@herremolog16 december 2021 07:17
Het werkt toch goed er is een gedeelte opgelost, ja niet alles maar daarvoor zijn er ook te veel bugs.
Vroeger werd dit ook gewoon gedaan, alleen zag je wellicht alleen wat er gefixed was en niet wat er nog speelde.
0Cergorach
@herremolog16 december 2021 12:26
Ik kom nog uit een tijdperk dat als iets niet goed is je het niet uitrolt maarja ..
Uit welk fantasy tijdperk kom jij?
Vroeger was de situatie echt niet beter of zo. Men teste niet goed genoeg waardoor de bugs niet known waren voor release of men wist van de bugs en publishde bij release niet de known-errors.
+1Tadango
@herremolog16 december 2021 07:48
Dan zou er nooit meer een roll-out zijn ;)
0Warpozio
@herremolog16 december 2021 15:40
Het is dan ook een mini update.
30.0.101.1069 naar
30.0.101.1191
0jordanvanbergen
30 december 2021 09:45
Sinds ik 30.0.101.1191 geinstalleerd heb op de MSI P75 Creator 9SF met deze Intel graphic card: Intel® UHD Graphics 630 kan ik aangeven dat ik windows 11 niet meer normaal kan gebruiken. Zodra je met je muis gaat scrollen door linkedin/facebook of input velden wil invullen dan flikkert het beeld van volledig zwart (milliseconde) en weer terug en hapert het allemaal even (meerdere milliseconden) om daarna weer normaal te werken.

Van dat geflikker en haperen wordt je knettergek. Ik ga deze versie dus deinstalleren.

Iemand tips hoe ik deze driver deinstalleer en voor een andere versie kan gaan? Echt balen dit. Je denkt een nieuwe up2date driver te krijgen die alles sneller maakt maar deze dikke laptop is nu zowat niet te gebruiken.

Update:
Ik heb deze versie van de driver: https://i.imgur.com/qUJNcDA.png
met rollback teruggedraaid naar: https://i.imgur.com/MeklDG6.png

Nu draait alles weer zoals het was. Iemand een idee hoe deze issue bij intel aan te dragen of iemand die weet welke driver voor Intel® UHD Graphics 630 op MSI P75 Creator 9SF het beste draait?

[Reactie gewijzigd door jordanvanbergen op 30 december 2021 09:51]

0jordanvanbergen
@jordanvanbergen6 januari 2022 08:57
I had to disable hardware acceleration to not have this strange overlay and flickering in Chrome: https://imgur.com/a/IbUQ8aA

So this driver has really messed up my system but as I use 80% my internet browser the above "fix" did the trick but of course you would like to have hardware acceleration.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

