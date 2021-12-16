Intel heeft nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Alder Lake- Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Ice Lake-, Tiger Lake-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Comet Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Intel Iris Pro Graphics en de Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 30.0.101.1191. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Key Issues Fixed:
Known Issues:
- Playability improvements for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary in classic graphics mode on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
- Crash or hang seen in Battlefield 2042 (DX12), FIFA 21 (DX12) on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
- Minor graphic anomalies seen in Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX11).
- Error message seen when running Rise of the Tomb Raider (DX12) on Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics.
- Stability improvements with Desktop Window Manager (DWM) on 6th generation Intel Core Processors through 10th generation Intel Core Processors.
- Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (DX12), Call of the Duty: Vanguard (DX12), Far Cry 6 (DX12), CS: GO (while changing display mode between full screen and windowed), The Sims 4 (hot plug or unplug of external display).
- Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Baldur’s Gate 3 (Vulkan), Dark Souls 3 (DX11), Far Cry 6 (DX12), Halo Infinite (DX12), Metro Exodus (DX12), Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (DX11), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan), The Surge 2 (Vulkan), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (DX11).
- “Update driver” pop-up error may be seen while launching Battlefield 1 after upgrading from 30.0.100.9955 or older drivers due to the driver version roll-over.
- [11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in ANVIL (DX12), Breathedge (DX11), Detroit: Become Human (Vulkan), Microsoft Flight Simulator (during installation), NBA 2K21 (DX12) (when switching resolution from 1920 x 1080 to 1600 x 900 and 1280 x 720), The Ascent.
- [11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics]: Minor graphic anomalies may be seen in Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 during video playback, Call of the Duty: Vanguard (DX12), Call of the Sea (DX11), Crysis Remastered (DX11), Elex (DX11), Forza horizon 5 (DX12), Forza Horizon 4 (DX12), Just Cause 4(DX11), Rage 2 (Vulkan), Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12), The Ascent (DX11).
- [Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics]: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Conan Exiles (Low End Laptop Mode” in game settings), Forza Horizon 4 (DX12), Forza Motorsport 6 (DX12), Spyro: Reignited Trilogy(DX11).
- [Intel Iris Xe Discrete graphics]: Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Code Vein(DX11), Death Stranding (DX12), Microsoft Flight Simulator(DX11), GRID 2019 (DX12).
- [11th and 12th Generation Intel Core Processors]: Display is getting blanked out with 4K@60hz resolution connected via dock.
- [12th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel UHD graphics]: Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Marvel’s Avengers (DX12), Metro Exodus (DX12) (after changing quality), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12), The Sims 4 (when loading save file).
- [12th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel UHD graphics]: Minor graphic anomalies may be observed in Gears 5 (DX12), Genshin Impact(DX11), Ring of Elysium (DX12).
- [12th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel UHD graphics]: Blank screen observed on 8k TV Monitor after setting to clone mode with 4k display
- Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (under investigation).