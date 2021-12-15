Versie 21.12.0 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The last and most exciting release of Kdenlive this year is out and brings long awaited features like Multicam Editing and Slip trimming mode, all of which drastically improve your editing workflow.

This version also comes with a new deep-learning based tracking algorithm, an auto-magical noise reduction filter and support for multiple Project Bins. Speaking of Bins, now you can import your video footage or audio recording folders while automatically ignoring any sub-folder structures created by some devices, such as the Sony XDCam, Panasonic P2, Canon camcorders or Zoom audio recorders.

Apart from all these nifty, features the new Kdenlive adds a vast array of enhancements and fixes across many aspects, most notably to same-track transitions and the motion tracker. We also added an option to loop the selected clip in the timeline, and, by pressing ESC, you can now default back to selection mode when using the editing tools.

In other news, we have switched our user manual to a new architecture called Sphinx. Sphinx provides a better and more user-friendly experience while making it easier to maintain. During this move we’ve started updating old sections, while adding new ones. It is a great opportunity for the community to contribute, check it out here! The macOS (Intel version) is now considered stable and ready for prime time. We’ve also updated the license of our code base to GPLv3.