Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Kdenlive 21.12.0

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 21.12.0 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Kdenlive 21.12 is out

The last and most exciting release of Kdenlive this year is out and brings long awaited features like Multicam Editing and Slip trimming mode, all of which drastically improve your editing workflow.

This version also comes with a new deep-learning based tracking algorithm, an auto-magical noise reduction filter and support for multiple Project Bins. Speaking of Bins, now you can import your video footage or audio recording folders while automatically ignoring any sub-folder structures created by some devices, such as the Sony XDCam, Panasonic P2, Canon camcorders or Zoom audio recorders.

Apart from all these nifty, features the new Kdenlive adds a vast array of enhancements and fixes across many aspects, most notably to same-track transitions and the motion tracker. We also added an option to loop the selected clip in the timeline, and, by pressing ESC, you can now default back to selection mode when using the editing tools.

In other news, we have switched our user manual to a new architecture called Sphinx. Sphinx provides a better and more user-friendly experience while making it easier to maintain. During this move we’ve started updating old sections, while adding new ones. It is a great opportunity for the community to contribute, check it out here! The macOS (Intel version) is now considered stable and ready for prime time. We’ve also updated the license of our code base to GPLv3.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 21.12.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Bestandsgrootte 86,30MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-12-2021 16:137

15-12-2021 • 16:13

7 Linkedin

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

12-03 Kdenlive 21.12.3 0
08-02 Kdenlive 21.12.2 0
08-01 Kdenlive 21.12.1 2
15-12 Kdenlive 21.12.0 7
10-11 Kdenlive 21.08.3 4
13-10 Kdenlive 21.08.2 4
05-09 Kdenlive 21.08.1 11
16-08 Kdenlive 21.08 7
06-'21 Kdenlive 21.04.2 0
05-'21 Kdenlive 21.04.1 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kdenlive

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+17+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1geerttttt
15 december 2021 19:50
Ik ben wel eens benieuwd, voor mensen die dit gebruikt hebben en iets als Final Cut Pro, hoe verhoudt zich dat tot elkaar volgens jullie? Qua UI lijkt het aardig op elkaar.
+1savale
@geerttttt15 december 2021 23:46
Ik vind het de meest gebruiksvriendelijke video editor voor linux. Het probleem met dit soort software is helaas de support voor hardware rendering. Ik kreeg het een paar maanden niet aan de gang voor mijn dji mini 2 shots. Ik kon daardoor onmogelijk zien of mijn panning wel smooth was bijvoorbeeld.
+1GekkePrutser
15 december 2021 23:21
Ik kwam laatst Kdenlive tegen toen ik een filmpje wou editten. Het beviel me behoorlijk, ik was verbaasd hoe goed het was, voor iets waar ik nooit van gehoord had. Er zijn trouwens heel veel KDE produkten die best wel pareltjes zijn. Lekker veel functies en niet zo 'dumbed down' als mobiele, Mac (catalyst) of electron apps tegenwoordig. Krita is ook zo'n pareltje.

Geen idee hoe het zich verhoudt tegenover professionele produkten want ik zit daar niet in, maar ik gebruik liever Kdenlive dan iMovie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 15 december 2021 23:22]

+1Comapatient
@GekkePrutser16 december 2021 10:23
Kan me hierbij aansluiten. Ik had nog nooit een filmpje geëdit, maar binnen 10 minuten een filmpje met wat foto's en een muziekje bij elkaar geplakt. Enorm intuïtief en volwassen product imho. En bovenal (opensource) gratis.
+1wimdebok
16 december 2021 00:14
Ben benieuwd naar de nieuwe kdenlive, al zeggen "Multicam Editing and Slip trimming mode" mij helemaal niets. Maar daar zijn vast een goed youtube filmpjes over te vinden. Ben erg enthousiast over kdenlive, het is geweldig dat er zulke mooie software is die je vrij kan gebruiken. Vind hoe dan ook dat er prachtige open source software is waarmee je alles kan wat je wil.
+1hberntsen
@wimdebok16 december 2021 00:18
Het artikel bij Kdenlive zelf laat goed zien wat die termen betekenen: https://kdenlive.org/en/2021/12/kdenlive-21-12-is-out/
+1pietervdstar
15 december 2021 23:01
Ik heb premiere pro gebruikt tijdens mijn opleiding, maar gebruik nu kdenlive, iets met licentiekosten enzo. De interface is vergelijkbaar. En met een beetje oefening krijg je een vergelijkbaar eindresultaat. Af en toe heeft mijn computer moeite met het renderen van effecten tijdens de preview, maar daar is wel omheen te werken. Aan mijn eindresultaat merk ik geen verschil.

edit:
Ik gebruik het hoofdzakelijk voor prive filmpjes van boswandelingen enzo, geen commercieele dingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pietervdstar op 15 december 2021 23:03]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True