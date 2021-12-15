Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Brave 1.33.106

Brave icoonBrave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.33.106 uitgebracht en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.33.106:
  • Added the ability to sign typed data (eth_signTypedData_v3 and eth_signTypedData_v4). (#18659)
  • Added default currency and default cryptocurrency settings in brave://settings/wallet. (#19234)
  • Added menu options to edit and remove networks under brave://settings/wallet/networks. (#19004)
  • Added rewards settings section under brave://settings/rewards. (#18158)
  • Added ability to update background images on the New Tab Page via component updates. (#19129)
  • Added a post uninstall survey on Windows. (#18063)
  • Added the ability to enable FileSystemAccess API via brave://flags/#file-system-access-api. (#18979)
  • [Security] Stripped referrer and origin in cross-origin requests from “.onion” origin as reported on HackerOne by kkarfalcon. (#18071)
  • [Security] Disabled CNAME uncloaking when a proxy extension with a SOCKS5 fallback is enabled as reported on HackerOne by neeythann. (#19070)
  • Implemented time-limited sync QR codes. (#19550)
  • Updated UI for the Brave Rewards widget on the New Tab Page. (#17483)
  • Updated certain error messages for Brave Rewards to display as modals under brave://rewards. (#16652)
  • Updated the default widget list under New Tab Page. (#19708)
  • Updated Brave to use “etc/brave/policies” on Linux. (#19052)
  • Removed known user tracking parameters “wbraid” and “gbraid” from certain URLs. (#18758)
  • Fixed rounding issues for send and swap values. (#19855)
  • Fixed values to show N/A instead of 0 if balances cannot be obtained. (#19404)
  • Fixed full fiat balance not being displayed with ERC721 tokens. (#19725)
  • Fixed being able to remove the active network under brave://settings/wallet/networks. (#19678)
  • Fixed the connect hardware screen not working for Trezor devices. (#19495)
  • Fixed double click on “Confirm/Sign” buttons for Trezor transactions closing the wallet panel. (#19490)
  • Fixed token balances not being displayed when USD balance cannot be shown. (#19407)
  • Fixed clicking “Solve” on adaptive CAPTCHA not working in certain cases. (#18858)
  • Fixed the inability to access the IPFS settings link on certain window sizes. (#19221)
  • Fixed not being able to go back on IPFS pages when automatic DNSLink redirection is enabled. (#16557)
  • Upgraded Chromium to 96.0.4664.110. (#20077) (Changelog for 96.0.4664.110)

Brave 1.0

Versienummer 1.33.106
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Brave
Download https://brave.com/download/
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Brave

Update-historie

03-03 Brave 1.36.109 0
06-02 Brave 1.35.100 21
22-01 Brave 1.34.81 17
07-01 Brave 1.34.80 0
15-12 Brave 1.33.106 0
26-11 Brave 1.32.113 5
30-10 Brave 1.31.88 7
20-10 Brave 1.31.87 1
29-09 Brave 1.30.86 9
02-09 Brave 1.29.76 0
Meer historie

