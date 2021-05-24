Driver-update: Intel (U)HD Graphics Driver 27.20.100.9466

Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Ice Lake-, Tiger Lake-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Comet Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Intel Iris Pro Graphics en de Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 27.20.100.9466. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Supports 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series mobile Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (Codename Tiger Lake - H)
GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Fix for crash and graphic anomalies seen in Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12)
KEY ISSUES FIXED:
  • Intermittent crash or hang seen in Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12), Ridge Racer Unbounded, StarCraft 2, Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12).
  • Minor graphic anomalies seen on main character during character creation in Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12).
  • Minor graphic anomalies seen on floor when graphics quality is set to High in Valorant.
  • Black squares seen after cutscenes with Video Quality Profile set to High in Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Vulkan).
  • Minor graphic anomalies seen in Battlefield I (DX11) and Valheim (Vulkan) (loading screen).
  • Lag observed while playing a 4K/2K/Full HD video in 8K60 Tiled mode with application window maximized.
  • MST side monitors will not display after unplug DP switch side monitor and plug to MST side.
  • Fourth display cannot light on in second screen only mode when four displays are connected via DP in daisy chain.
  • Video freezes and lags when playing movie in Movies and TV application and zooming in / out by double clicks.
  • Video will freeze when exit from full screen to small window during video playback.
  • 8K monitor keeps blinking in extend mode/ 2nd only mode.
  • Video will show lag or garbage observed in full screen mode with 8K monitor connected.
  • 8K monitor is inactive after upgrade to latest graphics driver.
  • Half display may blank out when rebooting with 4K single Tiled display connected via Display Port.
  • Green color corruption observed while rotating media playback.
Versienummer 27.20.100.9466
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Intel
Download https://downloadcenter.intel.com/download/30381/Intel-Graphics-Windows-10-DCH-Drivers
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+12+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1triflip
24 mei 2021 21:40
Als je een displaylink docking station hebt kan je deze driver beter links laten liggen. Kans bestaat dat je enkel zwarte schermen of flikkerende schermen krijgt. Speelt enkel met 11th gen intel cpu's met Xe igpu.

[Reactie gewijzigd door triflip op 24 mei 2021 21:40]

0Roel1966
@triflip30 mei 2021 22:28
Displaylink via een docking station heb ik geen ervaring mee in de praktijk maar displayport naar een 4K monitor werkt althans hier bij mij zonder problemen. Ook via HDMI 2.1 had ik geen problemen en beiden werken hier bij mij prima zonder flikkerende of zwarte schermen.
0triflip
@Roel196631 mei 2021 07:34
DisplayLink en DisplayPort zijn andere technieken, DisplayPort is een reguliere video output en heeft inderdaad geen issues met deze driver.

Bij DisplayLink is er nog een chip in je docking die met je video signaal aan de haal gaat voordat het over je hdmi/dp/dvi/vga naar je monitor gaat.
+1Roel1966
26 mei 2021 21:30
Het verbaasd mij dat er pas zo laat een melding van deze driverupdate op Tweakers staat want deze driver is inmiddels al een aantal weken beschikbaar. In elk geval kan ik melden dat de driver in combinatie met mijn Intel i5 11400 tot nu toe geen problemen heeft opgeleverd. De cpu zit in een Asrock Deskmini met een Intel H470 chipset waarbij ik alleen de iGPU gebruik en dit prima en snel werkt.
0mgroen
25 mei 2021 10:34
Het addresseren en fixen van bugs voor specifieke programmas (games) blijft bij toch vreemd in de oren klinken: het klinkt alsof men niet goed doorgeredeneerd heeft naar het werkelijke probleem.

Bugs zijn OF functioneel van aard, OF performance (verbetering van), OF betrekking op integratie issues (of nieuwe features natuurlijk maar dat is een aparte categorie). Benoem ze dan ook zo, en fix ze dan ook op die manier!

Videokaarten en hun drivers zijn NIET ontworpen voor specifieke applicaties (games) (uitzonderingen daargelaten), maar om functionaliteit (weergeven van grafische informatie) te realiseren, tegen (acceptable) perfomance en vrij van zoveel mogelijk bugs. Benoem en behandel bugs dan graag ook volgens dat stramien.

In dit voorbeeld (bijvoorbeeld): verbetering van de performance gerealiseerd zodat grafisch intensieve games beter worden afgehandeld.
Met betrekking tot de Cyperpunk game ligt de werkelijke oorzaak van de bug wellicht wel in de game software (en niet in de driver). Alhoewel geef ik toe, dit juist een integratie bug kan zijn waar nog wel eens discussies tussen leveranciers van software (Cyperpunk game leverancier), en de leverancier van hardware drivers (Intel in dit geval) kunnen discussieren. Maar dan nog, benoem het in dit geval als een integratie bugfix, zodat mogelijk andere software leveranciers (developers) hier lering uit kunnen trekken en hun software kunnen aanpassen. Met puur het benoemen van "Fix voor Cyperpunk" bereik je dit doel nooit.

Als we per applicatie fixes en updates gaan addresseren en oplossen, is het einde zoek! Er zijn ontelbare aantal applicaties en dus ook ontelbare bugs. Dan snapt straks niemand het meer! En wie zegt dat de fix voor het probleem van applicatie X niet een probleem veroorzaakt voor applicatie Y ? En de fix daarvan weer een probleem veroorzaakt voor applicatie Z? Etc...

Soms denk ik wel eens we verzanden met z'n allen in futiliteiten en details en verliezen het zicht op het grote verhaal.. Ben ik de enige hierin??

[Reactie gewijzigd door mgroen op 25 mei 2021 10:43]

0Roel1966
@mgroen28 mei 2021 17:38
Ik ben het met je eens wanneer het gaat om fixes voor games bij drivers voor externe videokaarten van b.v. Nvidia en AMD. Bij echter dit soort drivers voor interne gpu's vind ik eigenlijk dat deel fixes voor games totaal onbelangrijk. Dit omdat het toch al nagenoeg niet te doen is om via een interne gpu te gaan gamen en deze ook daarvoor niet bedoeld zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

