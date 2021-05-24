Intel heeft voor het Windows 10-platform nieuwe videodrivers uitgebracht voor de ingebakken gpu van de processors uit de Skylake-, Kaby Lake (Refresh)-, Coffee Lake (Refresh)-, Ice Lake-, Tiger Lake-, Amber Lake-, Apollo Lake-, Comet Lake-, Gemini Lake- en Whiskey Lake-generaties. Dat zijn de Intel UHD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Intel Iris Pro Graphics en de Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 27.20.100.9466. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
HIGHLIGHTS:
GAMING HIGHLIGHTS:
- Supports 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series mobile Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (Codename Tiger Lake - H)
KEY ISSUES FIXED:
- Fix for crash and graphic anomalies seen in Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12)
- Intermittent crash or hang seen in Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12), Ridge Racer Unbounded, StarCraft 2, Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12).
- Minor graphic anomalies seen on main character during character creation in Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12).
- Minor graphic anomalies seen on floor when graphics quality is set to High in Valorant.
- Black squares seen after cutscenes with Video Quality Profile set to High in Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Vulkan).
- Minor graphic anomalies seen in Battlefield I (DX11) and Valheim (Vulkan) (loading screen).
- Lag observed while playing a 4K/2K/Full HD video in 8K60 Tiled mode with application window maximized.
- MST side monitors will not display after unplug DP switch side monitor and plug to MST side.
- Fourth display cannot light on in second screen only mode when four displays are connected via DP in daisy chain.
- Video freezes and lags when playing movie in Movies and TV application and zooming in / out by double clicks.
- Video will freeze when exit from full screen to small window during video playback.
- 8K monitor keeps blinking in extend mode/ 2nd only mode.
- Video will show lag or garbage observed in full screen mode with 8K monitor connected.
- 8K monitor is inactive after upgrade to latest graphics driver.
- Half display may blank out when rebooting with 4K single Tiled display connected via Display Port.
- Green color corruption observed while rotating media playback.