Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog sinds versie 5.68.4 / 1.13.4 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Sandboxie 1.13.7 / 5.68.7Added
Changed
- added file version information for SbieDll.dll and SbieSvc.exe in the Sandboxie Plus About dialog
Fixed
- improved checkboxes about DropAdminRights in SandMan #3851 (thanks offhub)
- Issue with symbolic linking of files #3852
- fixed issue with start agent option #3844 (thanks offhub)
- fixed issue with Delete V2 introduced in 1.13.5
Sandboxie 1.13.6 / 5.68.6Added
Changed
- added "BlockInterferenceControl=y" option to prevent sandboxed processes from forcing windows on top and moving the mounse pointer (thanks Yeyixiao)
- Note: this option may cause issues in games hence do not enable it for gaming boxes
- added support for hard links #3826
- added mechanism to terminate stuck sandboxed processes from the driver
- added Make the trigger list editable #3742
- added Optionally extend the screenshot protection to the UI #3739
- added a button to edit local/custom templates #3738
- added Permanently Re-sizable or Larger "Run Sandboxed" Window #3697
- added Notepad++ template #3836
Fixed
- Improved Avast template #3777
- Renamed a bunch of experimental options and marked them as experimental in the UI
- "IsBlockCapture=y" -> "BlockScreenCapture=y"
- "IsProtectScreen=>" -> "CoverBoxedWindows=y"
- Fixed When I change the BlockDNS and BlockPorts options, the Apply button is not activated #3807
- Fixed troubleshooting wizard broke with new Qt #3810
- Fixed Settings dialog now showing the right ram disk letter
- Fixed issues with updater broke with new Qt due to missing SSL support #3810
- Fixed Enabling "DropAdminRights/FakeAdminRights" adds "BlockInterferePower and ForceProtectionOnMount" to the INI #3825
- Fixed KeePass "Out of Memory" crash due to "BlockScreenCapture=y" #3768
- Fixed Sandboxie 1.13.4 with IsBlockCapture=y not working on Windows 7 #3769
- Fixed explorer.exe issue "FakeAdminRights=y" #3638
- Fixed Make it possible to disable forced folder warning #3569
Sandboxie 1.13.5 / 5.68.5Added
Changed
- Added Setting all processes per box to a certain core #3276
- Set "CpuAffinityMask=0x00000001" in Sandboxie.ini, where 0x00000001 is a bit mask indicating which cores are to be used
- Only supports cores 0-31, for 32+ will be always disabled when this option is used
- Added checkbox for Samba and DNS port blocking
- Added Weasel template #3806 (thanks xWTF)
Fixed
- On systems in test signing mode, Sandboxie will try outdated offsets by default
- Changed Qt5 version to Qt5.15.13 with latest security patches #3694 (thanks LumitoLuma)
- Moved network restrictions from general restrictions tab to an own tab on the network page
- Improved certificate retrieval UI messages
- Improved MPC-BE template #3798
Removed
- Fixed Virtualization scheme Version 2 causing extremely slow file deleting speed #3650
- Removed obsolete recommendations in Templates.ini #3802