Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om Windows-programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door de programma's of webbrowsers worden aangebracht, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast. Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt als open source aangeboden. Het is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en een plus-uitvoering. Op deze pagina is te vinden welke extra's de plus-versie biedt. Daarnaast zijn enkele functies alleen beschikbaar voor mensen die het project financieel steunen. De changelog sinds versie 5.68.4 / 1.13.4 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Sandboxie 1.13.7 / 5.68.7 Added added file version information for SbieDll.dll and SbieSvc.exe in the Sandboxie Plus About dialog Changed improved checkboxes about DropAdminRights in SandMan #3851 (thanks offhub) Fixed Issue with symbolic linking of files #3852

fixed issue with start agent option #3844 (thanks offhub)

fixed issue with Delete V2 introduced in 1.13.5 Sandboxie 1.13.6 / 5.68.6 Added added "BlockInterferenceControl=y" option to prevent sandboxed processes from forcing windows on top and moving the mounse pointer (thanks Yeyixiao) Note: this option may cause issues in games hence do not enable it for gaming boxes

added support for hard links #3826

added mechanism to terminate stuck sandboxed processes from the driver

added Make the trigger list editable #3742

added Optionally extend the screenshot protection to the UI #3739

added a button to edit local/custom templates #3738

added Permanently Re-sizable or Larger "Run Sandboxed" Window #3697

added Notepad++ template #3836 Changed Improved Avast template #3777

Renamed a bunch of experimental options and marked them as experimental in the UI "IsBlockCapture=y" -> "BlockScreenCapture=y" "IsProtectScreen=>" -> "CoverBoxedWindows=y"

Fixed Fixed When I change the BlockDNS and BlockPorts options, the Apply button is not activated #3807

Fixed troubleshooting wizard broke with new Qt #3810

Fixed Settings dialog now showing the right ram disk letter

Fixed issues with updater broke with new Qt due to missing SSL support #3810

Fixed Enabling "DropAdminRights/FakeAdminRights" adds "BlockInterferePower and ForceProtectionOnMount" to the INI #3825

Fixed KeePass "Out of Memory" crash due to "BlockScreenCapture=y" #3768

Fixed Sandboxie 1.13.4 with IsBlockCapture=y not working on Windows 7 #3769

Fixed explorer.exe issue "FakeAdminRights=y" #3638

Fixed Make it possible to disable forced folder warning #3569 Sandboxie 1.13.5 / 5.68.5 Added Added Setting all processes per box to a certain core #3276 Set "CpuAffinityMask=0x00000001" in Sandboxie.ini, where 0x00000001 is a bit mask indicating which cores are to be used Only supports cores 0-31, for 32+ will be always disabled when this option is used

Added checkbox for Samba and DNS port blocking

Added Weasel template #3806 (thanks xWTF) Changed On systems in test signing mode, Sandboxie will try outdated offsets by default

Changed Qt5 version to Qt5.15.13 with latest security patches #3694 (thanks LumitoLuma)

Moved network restrictions from general restrictions tab to an own tab on the network page

Improved certificate retrieval UI messages

Improved MPC-BE template #3798 Fixed Fixed Virtualization scheme Version 2 causing extremely slow file deleting speed #3650 Removed Removed obsolete recommendations in Templates.ini #3802