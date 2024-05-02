Software-update: SABnzbd 4.3.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Archive:
  • When jobs are removed from the History, they are moved to the Archive.
  • Keep your History clean and still be able to reliably use Duplicate Detection.
Apprise Integrated:
  • Send notifications using Apprise to almost any notification service.
  • Supported notifications: https://github.com/caronc/apprise/wiki
  • Notification Script SABnzbd-notify.py is no longer needed.
Added IPv6-staging option:
  • Enable ipv6_staging in Config - Specials to get additional IPv6 features:
    • Add IPv6 hostnames during address selection.
    • Internet Bandwidth is measured separately for IPv4 and IPv6.
Other:
  • The text output format is removed from the API, json is the default.
  • Handling of multiple inputs to several API methods was improved.
  • File browser dialog is available to select file paths in the Config.
  • Users will be warned if they configure an Indexer as a Server.
  • Added SAB_API_KEY and SAB_API_URL to script environment variables.
  • Windows/macOS: Updated Python to 3.12.3, Multipar to v1.3.3.2,
    Unrar to 7.00 and 7zip to 24.03.
Bug fixes
  • Incorrect warnings of unknown status codes could be thrown.
  • Watched Folder would not work if Socks5 proxy was active.
  • Prevent crash on invalid Server Expiration Date.
  • Windows: Installer could create duplicate shortcuts.

Versienummer 4.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-05-2024 • 07:07

02-05-2024 • 07:07

18

Bron: SABnzbd

Reacties (18)

Anoniem: 390704 2 mei 2024 12:40
Die IPv6-staging option is interessant als je IPv6 hebt (dus aansluiting Caiway, Delta, KPN, Ziggo) en een van de onderstaande newsservers (lijst hieronder) gebruikt:

als je die optie IPv6-staging option aanzet, dan neemt SABnzbd ook de IPv6-variant van die newsserver (vaak: news6. ...) mee in de connecties. Bijvoorbeeld Eweka. Dankzij HayppyEyeballs selecteert SABnzbd de server die 't snelst reageert.

In je logging zie je dan
"INFO::[happyeyeballs:196] Quickest IP address for news.eweka.nl (port=563, IPv4 or IPv6): 2001:4de0:1::205 (news6.eweka.nl)"

NB: niet nodig voor newsservers die van zichzelf al IPv4 & IPv6 bieden (zoals news.newsgroupdirect.com); dan praat SAB al jaren IPv6 (als die 't snelste reageert)

news.eweka.nl
news.xlned.com
news.easynews.com
news.tweaknews.nl
news.tweaknews.eu
news.astraweb.com
news.pureusenet.nl
news.sunnyusenet.com
news.newshosting.com
news.usenetserver.com
news.frugalusenet.com
eunews.frugalusenet.com
Carlos0_0 2 mei 2024 08:23
Nu download ik zo goed als nooit meer iets, en ik heb dit jaren met de Nas gedaan met de download manager van Synology(Die werkte meer dan prima).
Heb ik sinds kort toch weer Sabnzb in gebruik op de pc, aangezien ik mijn synology niet meer gebruik. En het werkt nog steeds perfect(Dus morgen op mijn vrije dag de update maar eens zetten op mijn nieuwe pc :) ).
TV_NERD @Carlos0_02 mei 2024 08:51
Is dat hele usenet nog een beetje wat, of moet je nog steeds 2 abo's hebben op verschillende backbones vanwege de hoge incomplete rate zoals ~5jr geleden?
Keiran @TV_NERD2 mei 2024 09:08
Al meer dan 10 jaar bij dezelfde usenet provider en geen issues gehad. Krijg nagenoeg alles gevonden en downloaden geen probleem. Helemaal niet in combinatie met een paar goede index sites.

Alles in Radarr en Sonarr zetten en het werkt nagenoeg automagisch :)
Joao @Keiran2 mei 2024 09:44
FYI je kan ook Prowlarr erbij gebruiken, dat synced the indexer info automatisch naar Radarr en Sonarr.
Keiran @Joao2 mei 2024 09:45
Uiteraard draait die ook, maar vergeten te benoemen :)
PageFault @Keiran2 mei 2024 10:18
Welke provider heb jij als ik vragen mag?
Joao @PageFault2 mei 2024 10:44
Ik gok Eweka :-)
timeraider @Joao2 mei 2024 11:36
Eweka krijgt iig een +1 van mij :P
Keiran @Joao2 mei 2024 14:49
Yes Eweka 💪🏻
Kjoe_Ljan @PageFault2 mei 2024 10:53
Niet de OP, maar ik heb een soortgelijke ervaring. Ik gebruik Pure Usenet.
deknegt @TV_NERD2 mei 2024 09:16
Ik heb al jaar en dag 1 provider, en het enige wat ik heb is 2 indexers omdat het soms kan voorkomen dat 1tje iets meer van het ene heeft dan de andere, of dat 1 tijdelijk down is. Voor de rest loopt alles als een stoomtrein.
Carlos0_0 @TV_NERD2 mei 2024 17:56
Kreeg toen nog veel downloaden maar nu ook alles gedownload, ook dingen van 5 of 7 jaar geleden.
Heb altijd maar 1 en de zelfde provider gehad Eweka net als @Keiran .
CH4OS
@TV_NERD3 mei 2024 07:11
Dan heb je niet de goede indexers of niet de juiste provider of te pakken, ik heb nauwelijks last van incompleetheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 06:58]

lasharor 2 mei 2024 08:29
File browser dialog is available to select file paths in the Config.
Dit is in mijn ogen wel een goede toevoeging. Helemaal als je met meerdere dockers werkt is het soms irritant als je al die paden de hele tijd op moet zoeken.
grimson 2 mei 2024 10:01
Sinds ik hem eigenlijk netjes upgrade (zodat de statistieken blijven bestaan) toch pittig gebruik gemaakt van deze app.
14.5 GB This Month 84.7 TB Total
Zover ik kan zien was de eerste download '5 years ago' completed. Ben ik een datahoarder? :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimson op 23 juli 2024 06:58]

Marve79 @grimson2 mei 2024 10:57
409.7 GB This Month 103.6 TB Total

Maar ik heb al 2x moeten re-installen over de laatste 9 a 10 jaar :P
timeraider @grimson2 mei 2024 11:42
4,7TB :(

Mja.. ik download alleen maar wat ik daadwerkelijk gebruik (en gooi het ook van me NAS als ik het niet meer nodig heb) dus voor mij is dit nog best wat in de 2 jaar dat mijn setup staat :P

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

