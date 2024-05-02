Versie 4.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Archive:
Apprise Integrated:
- When jobs are removed from the History, they are moved to the Archive.
- Keep your History clean and still be able to reliably use Duplicate Detection.
Added IPv6-staging option:
- Send notifications using Apprise to almost any notification service.
- Supported notifications: https://github.com/caronc/apprise/wiki
- Notification Script
SABnzbd-notify.pyis no longer needed.
Other:
- Enable
ipv6_stagingin Config - Specials to get additional IPv6 features:
- Add IPv6 hostnames during address selection.
- Internet Bandwidth is measured separately for IPv4 and IPv6.
Bug fixes
- The
textoutput format is removed from the API,
jsonis the default.
- Handling of multiple inputs to several API methods was improved.
- File browser dialog is available to select file paths in the Config.
- Users will be warned if they configure an Indexer as a Server.
- Added
SAB_API_KEYand
SAB_API_URLto script environment variables.
- Windows/macOS: Updated Python to 3.12.3, Multipar to v1.3.3.2,
Unrar to 7.00 and 7zip to 24.03.
- Incorrect warnings of unknown status codes could be thrown.
- Watched Folder would not work if Socks5 proxy was active.
- Prevent crash on invalid Server Expiration Date.
- Windows: Installer could create duplicate shortcuts.