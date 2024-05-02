Versie 4.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Archive: When jobs are removed from the History, they are moved to the Archive.

Keep your History clean and still be able to reliably use Duplicate Detection. Apprise Integrated: Send notifications using Apprise to almost any notification service.

Supported notifications: https://github.com/caronc/apprise/wiki

Notification Script SABnzbd-notify.py is no longer needed. Added IPv6-staging option: Enable ipv6_staging in Config - Specials to get additional IPv6 features: Add IPv6 hostnames during address selection. Internet Bandwidth is measured separately for IPv4 and IPv6.

in Config - Specials to get additional IPv6 features: Other: The text output format is removed from the API, json is the default.

output format is removed from the API, is the default. Handling of multiple inputs to several API methods was improved.

File browser dialog is available to select file paths in the Config.

Users will be warned if they configure an Indexer as a Server.

Added SAB_API_KEY and SAB_API_URL to script environment variables.

and to script environment variables. Windows/macOS: Updated Python to 3.12.3, Multipar to v1.3.3.2,

Unrar to 7.00 and 7zip to 24.03. Bug fixes Incorrect warnings of unknown status codes could be thrown.

Watched Folder would not work if Socks5 proxy was active.

Prevent crash on invalid Server Expiration Date.

Windows: Installer could create duplicate shortcuts.