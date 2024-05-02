De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.3 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 79 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Bugs fixed in 24.2.3 RC1:
Bugs fixed in 24.2.3 RC2:
- cid#1594402 unchecked dynamic_cast
- ofz#67540 negative offset
- ofz#67563 infinite loop
- ofz#67708 ignore oversized colspans
- ofz#67854 UNKNOWN READ
- tdf#63259 It should be possible to use
Shift+
F3case change (cycle case), when cursor is at the beginning or end of a word and not only in the middle
- tdf#81012 FORMATTING: Wrong chapter title in running header/footer after the first page of endnotes
- tdf#92768 support hiding title objects
- tdf#93352 UI. RTL: Horizontal scrolling for right-to-left Sheet moves in opposite direction (macOS and Linux)
- tdf#103068 New Database Wizard gets confused between ODBC and JDBC connection if you backup twice to step 1.
- tdf#108057 Primary key should default to AutoValue=Yes when type is integer
- tdf#109272 Wrong cursor position when deleting a selection in Show Changes mode
- tdf#129905 Cannot turn off section boundaries with Options-Application Colors
- tdf#142133 Hyperlinks cannot be clicked / interacted with in PDF export of RTF or DOCX files (comment 9)
- tdf#154072 crash / no effect when clicking some dropdown buttons when toolbar overflows
- tdf#154209 Using "Update entry from selection" button in "Edit Index Entry" switches to "Insert" mode
- tdf#154715 "Edit Fields" for cross-reference fields should open on the type, format, and selection of the inserted field
- tdf#156156 Add Help button to sidebar
- tdf#156655 Long text in merged cells not painted
- tdf#157258 "Always autocorrect to" deletes the word instead of replacing (affects extensions like Grammalecte, LanguageTool, Antidote)
- tdf#157480 Testing Mail Merge Email settings fails with ssl.SSLCertVerificationError
- tdf#157587 Tabbed UI: Cannot scroll through all Style Preview options with up/down arrow button
- tdf#158556 DOCX Document That Opens/Loads Extremely Slowly
- tdf#158773 FILEOPEN PPTX Slow loading of file with lots of unused master pages
- tdf#158801 CRASH: after pressing return a few times
- tdf#158986 FILEOPEN: RTF: Extra page break
- tdf#159094 FILESAVE PDF Tagged PDF export of media file fails to create PDF
- tdf#159326 Command-F assigned to both Edit > Find and Edit > Find and Replace menu items in Calc
- tdf#159498 Items in Template Manager's "Manage" dropdown should be left-aligned (gtk3)
- tdf#159529 Excessive memory consumption in v24.2
- tdf#159790 jdbcDriverOOo extension causes hang on LibreOffice macOS Arm, requiring force kill
- tdf#159805 Printing line style dotted lines (horizontal) turns into dashes.
- tdf#159918 A11Y sidebar: Tabs used in TOC create warning
- tdf#159927 Applied date/time language not detected in insert header/footer dialog
- tdf#160028 Type to select currency in split button dropdown does not work for gtk3
- tdf#160057 Document Calc's separate Footer and Header tabs if "Same content on first page" is off
- tdf#160122 The Options dialog that opens from the Solver dialog could be a bit taller to fit all options
- tdf#160139 Header and footer gets removed in Writer and cannot be restored after pasting some text from a shape (steps in comment 2)
- tdf#160159 Spellchecking dialog's main textfield background color does not update on light/dark mode switching (Linux)
- tdf#160162 Hyperlink to Draw page does not update after change in page position, since LO 6.4
- tdf#160192 CRASH when trying to overwrite file in read-only directory when its lock file exists
- tdf#160222 LibreOffice 7.6.5 - SF_Session RunApplication crash for unknown reason
- tdf#160225 "Duplicate Sheet" Causes Axis Label to Appear in Chart
- tdf#160260 Draw PDF import shows message "This PDF file is encrypted and can't be opened." if Windows account contains special character
- tdf#160278 XTextRange.setString("𝜇") or any other 32-bit Unicode character breaks the range
- tdf#160301 FILEOPEN: DOC: DOCVARIABLE fields with missing content
- tdf#160306 Formatting decimals can result in wrong rounding
- tdf#160342 Unwanted spaces in the printout
- tdf#160351 The label in the Bibliography formatting menu has been mislabeled for many years.
- tdf#160365 Writer: unable to turn off "text boundaries" for frames / tables
- tdf#160368 Crash on save after deleting sheet
- tdf#160369 Group anchored to cell below hidden row moves to next cell at save (+ visual left behind, so seems unselectable)
- tdf#160373 Broken SVG import with fill=none and clippaths
- tdf#160386 All <switch> translations overlap in imported SVG
- tdf#160390 Hang on export of a specific document to HTML
- tdf#160392 Print dialog preview's measurement are black on dark background in dark mode (gtk3)
- tdf#160399 Print Preview freezes with whole row merged in large spreadsheet
- tdf#160421 A flipped extruded custom shape is wrongly illuminated
- tdf#160430 Rotated text is partially cut off on Windows with Skia disabled
- tdf#160436 Vertically oriented rotated text is partially cut off on Windows with Skia disabled
- tdf#160444 Crash on closing the 3D-Effects Window
- tdf#160467 [NEWHELP] CSS issue with Help pages for prism code colorize
- tdf#160478 The Like LO Basic operator does not work correctly if there are certain characters in the string being tested.
- tdf#160526 An as-character object sitting in a line alone hides, when shifted outside of page boundaries, instead of moving to the next page
- tdf#160549 large objects with complex header&footer may cause loop
- tdf#129701 Skip empty cells option does not work for the last column in Calc Text Import dialog
- tdf#153306 Cursor leftovers keep being displayed when using Skia Vulkan/Metal
- tdf#154581 Paragraph language and character formatting (bold, italic) lost when pasting HTML
- tdf#157411 Loss of font size on round trip from Writer ODF to Writer-web HTML, affects direct formatting less so styled paragraphs
- tdf#158549 Copy / Paste from gDocs loses the style formatting
- tdf#159625 Can NOT un-check
- tdf#159903 Paragraph style indent settings not working correctly
- tdf#160431 Inverts webp file image when inserted
- tdf#160590 Impress crashes with skia Metal enabled, skia raster software rendering works (MacOS Monterey (12.7.4) w/Intel HD Graphics 6000)
- tdf#160700 Regression: broken cross-reference to empty element of numbered list after saving
- tdf#160714 Exporting ODP file to PDF in Impress does not export PDF figures correctly
- tdf#160765 EDITING: Insert comment - Copy - Paste Comments - Undo - Show comment -> LO crash
- tdf#160827 Crash on opening certain .docx files
- tdf#160831 Some contour lines appears in images