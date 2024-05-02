De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.3 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 79 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 24.2.3 RC1: cid#1594402 unchecked dynamic_cast

ofz#67540 negative offset

ofz#67563 infinite loop

ofz#67708 ignore oversized colspans

ofz#67854 UNKNOWN READ

tdf#63259 It should be possible to use Shift + F3 case change (cycle case), when cursor is at the beginning or end of a word and not only in the middle

tdf#81012 FORMATTING: Wrong chapter title in running header/footer after the first page of endnotes

tdf#92768 support hiding title objects

tdf#93352 UI. RTL: Horizontal scrolling for right-to-left Sheet moves in opposite direction (macOS and Linux)

tdf#103068 New Database Wizard gets confused between ODBC and JDBC connection if you backup twice to step 1.

tdf#108057 Primary key should default to AutoValue=Yes when type is integer

tdf#109272 Wrong cursor position when deleting a selection in Show Changes mode

tdf#129905 Cannot turn off section boundaries with Options-Application Colors

tdf#142133 Hyperlinks cannot be clicked / interacted with in PDF export of RTF or DOCX files (comment 9)

tdf#154072 crash / no effect when clicking some dropdown buttons when toolbar overflows

tdf#154209 Using "Update entry from selection" button in "Edit Index Entry" switches to "Insert" mode

tdf#154715 "Edit Fields" for cross-reference fields should open on the type, format, and selection of the inserted field

tdf#156156 Add Help button to sidebar

tdf#156655 Long text in merged cells not painted

tdf#157258 "Always autocorrect to" deletes the word instead of replacing (affects extensions like Grammalecte, LanguageTool, Antidote)

tdf#157480 Testing Mail Merge Email settings fails with ssl.SSLCertVerificationError

tdf#157587 Tabbed UI: Cannot scroll through all Style Preview options with up/down arrow button

tdf#158556 DOCX Document That Opens/Loads Extremely Slowly

tdf#158773 FILEOPEN PPTX Slow loading of file with lots of unused master pages

tdf#158801 CRASH: after pressing return a few times

tdf#158986 FILEOPEN: RTF: Extra page break

tdf#159094 FILESAVE PDF Tagged PDF export of media file fails to create PDF

tdf#159326 Command-F assigned to both Edit > Find and Edit > Find and Replace menu items in Calc

tdf#159498 Items in Template Manager's "Manage" dropdown should be left-aligned (gtk3)

tdf#159529 Excessive memory consumption in v24.2

tdf#159790 jdbcDriverOOo extension causes hang on LibreOffice macOS Arm, requiring force kill

tdf#159805 Printing line style dotted lines (horizontal) turns into dashes.

tdf#159918 A11Y sidebar: Tabs used in TOC create warning

tdf#159927 Applied date/time language not detected in insert header/footer dialog

tdf#160028 Type to select currency in split button dropdown does not work for gtk3

tdf#160057 Document Calc's separate Footer and Header tabs if "Same content on first page" is off

tdf#160122 The Options dialog that opens from the Solver dialog could be a bit taller to fit all options

tdf#160139 Header and footer gets removed in Writer and cannot be restored after pasting some text from a shape (steps in comment 2)

tdf#160159 Spellchecking dialog's main textfield background color does not update on light/dark mode switching (Linux)

tdf#160162 Hyperlink to Draw page does not update after change in page position, since LO 6.4

tdf#160192 CRASH when trying to overwrite file in read-only directory when its lock file exists

tdf#160222 LibreOffice 7.6.5 - SF_Session RunApplication crash for unknown reason

tdf#160225 "Duplicate Sheet" Causes Axis Label to Appear in Chart

tdf#160260 Draw PDF import shows message "This PDF file is encrypted and can't be opened." if Windows account contains special character

tdf#160278 XTextRange.setString("𝜇") or any other 32-bit Unicode character breaks the range

tdf#160301 FILEOPEN: DOC: DOCVARIABLE fields with missing content

tdf#160306 Formatting decimals can result in wrong rounding

tdf#160342 Unwanted spaces in the printout

tdf#160351 The label in the Bibliography formatting menu has been mislabeled for many years.

tdf#160365 Writer: unable to turn off "text boundaries" for frames / tables

tdf#160368 Crash on save after deleting sheet

tdf#160369 Group anchored to cell below hidden row moves to next cell at save (+ visual left behind, so seems unselectable)

tdf#160373 Broken SVG import with fill=none and clippaths

tdf#160386 All <switch> translations overlap in imported SVG

tdf#160390 Hang on export of a specific document to HTML

tdf#160392 Print dialog preview's measurement are black on dark background in dark mode (gtk3)

tdf#160399 Print Preview freezes with whole row merged in large spreadsheet

tdf#160421 A flipped extruded custom shape is wrongly illuminated

tdf#160430 Rotated text is partially cut off on Windows with Skia disabled

tdf#160436 Vertically oriented rotated text is partially cut off on Windows with Skia disabled

tdf#160444 Crash on closing the 3D-Effects Window

tdf#160467 [NEWHELP] CSS issue with Help pages for prism code colorize

tdf#160478 The Like LO Basic operator does not work correctly if there are certain characters in the string being tested.

tdf#160526 An as-character object sitting in a line alone hides, when shifted outside of page boundaries, instead of moving to the next page

tdf#160549 large objects with complex header&footer may cause loop Bugs fixed in 24.2.3 RC2: tdf#129701 Skip empty cells option does not work for the last column in Calc Text Import dialog

tdf#153306 Cursor leftovers keep being displayed when using Skia Vulkan/Metal

tdf#154581 Paragraph language and character formatting (bold, italic) lost when pasting HTML

tdf#157411 Loss of font size on round trip from Writer ODF to Writer-web HTML, affects direct formatting less so styled paragraphs

tdf#158549 Copy / Paste from gDocs loses the style formatting

tdf#159625 Can NOT un-check

tdf#159903 Paragraph style indent settings not working correctly

tdf#160431 Inverts webp file image when inserted

tdf#160590 Impress crashes with skia Metal enabled, skia raster software rendering works (MacOS Monterey (12.7.4) w/Intel HD Graphics 6000)

tdf#160700 Regression: broken cross-reference to empty element of numbered list after saving

tdf#160714 Exporting ODP file to PDF in Impress does not export PDF figures correctly

tdf#160765 EDITING: Insert comment - Copy - Paste Comments - Undo - Show comment -> LO crash

tdf#160827 Crash on opening certain .docx files

tdf#160831 Some contour lines appears in images