Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 127 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om de browser automatisch te starten wanneer Windows wordt opgestart. Verder kunnen dubbele tabbladen worden gesloten en kan voor extra bescherming de wachtwoordmanager onder Windows en macOS worden beveiligd met een vingerafdruk of gezichtsherkenning. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • You can now set Firefox to automatically launch whenever you start or restart your Windows computer. Setting Firefox to auto-launch optimizes efficiency in our browser-centric digital routines, eliminating manual startup delays and facilitating immediate web access. (Learn more)
  • We completed work to optimize and enable DNS prefetching for HTTPS documents via the rel="dns-prefetch" link hint. This standard allows web developers to specify domain names for important assets that should be resolved preemptively.
  • It is now possible to close all duplicate tabs in a window with the Close duplicate tabs command available from the List all tabs widget in the tab bar or a tab context menu.
  • Firefox will now automatically try to upgrade <img>, <audio>, and <video> elements from HTTP to HTTPS if they are embedded within an HTTPS page. If these so-called mixed content elements do not support HTTPS, they will no longer load.
  • For added protection on MacOS and Windows, a device sign in (e.g. your operating system password, fingerprint, face or voice login if enabled) can be required when accessing and filling stored passwords in the Firefox Password Manager about:logins page.
  • To reduce user fingerprinting information and the risk of some website compatibility issues, the CPU architecture for 32-bit x86 Linux will now be reported as x86_64 in Firefox's User-Agent string and navigator.platform and navigator.oscpu Web APIs.
  • Links and other focusable elements are now tab-navigable by default on macOS, instead of following macOS' "Keyboard navigation" setting. This is a more accessible default and matches the default in all other platforms. A checkbox in the settings page still allows users to restore the old behavior.
  • The Screenshots feature in Firefox has gotten a big update! It now supports taking screenshots of file types like SVG, XML, and more as well as various about: pages within Firefox. We've also made the screenshot tool more accessible to everyone by implementing new keyboard shortcuts and adding theme compatibility and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support. And finally, performance for capturing large screenshots has been improved.
  • navigator.clipboard.read()/write() has been enabled (see documentation). A paste context menu will appear for the user to confirm when attempting to read clipboard content that is not originated from a same-origin page.

Versienummer 127.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/all/#product-desktop-release
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 11-06-2024 18:15
3 • submitter: shaswin

11-06-2024 • 18:15

3

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

dasiro 11 juni 2024 19:16
Firefox will now automatically try to upgrade <img>, <audio>, and <video> elements from HTTP to HTTPS if they are embedded within an HTTPS page. If these so-called mixed content elements do not support HTTPS, they will no longer load.
dat gaat wel voor wat impact zorgen, zeker voor interfaces van devices die weinig of geen updates meer krijgen. Gelukkig hebben ze er nog een preference voor:
Set security.mixed_content.upgrade_display_content to false, such that Firefox will continue displaying mixed content insecurely (including the degraded lock icon from the first picture).
downtime 11 juni 2024 20:03
Kunnen we aannemen dat de volgende versie 127.0.0.1 gaat heten?
desalniettemin
11 juni 2024 23:40
Nog steeds geen nieuwe tab met wallpaper en verticale tabs :?

Nieuwe tab met wallpaper kan je wel aanzetten in about:config door dubbelklikken op:

browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.newtabWallpapers.enabled en dan kiezen in nieuwe tab instellingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door desalniettemin op 22 juli 2024 18:41]

