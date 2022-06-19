TechSmith heeft versie 2022.0.2 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht en meteen de dag erna een opvolger. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. Sinds versie 2022.0.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Camtasia (Windows) 2022.0.2
- Added subscription information to the About Camtasia dialog.
- Added Blending Range control to Color Adjustment effect.
- Added Blending Range control to Color LUT effect.
- Added Blending Range control to Color Tint effect.
- Added Blending Range control to Colorize effect.
- Renamed Colorize Amount property to Intensity for consistency with other effects.
- Added better error handling when media files become unavailable.
- Fuse error dialogs now link directly to a relevant help article.
- Fixed a crash that could occur during batch production if a .tscproj file was invalid
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a Library asset was missing key information.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when grouping stitched media with no visual track.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when Camtasia is shutting down.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent exporting from Audiate to Camtasia.
Camtasia (Windows) 2022.0.1
- Added context menu item to Recent Projects in Camtasia Home: Open File Location.
- Added context menu item to Recent Projects in Camtasia Home: Remove From List.
- Added context menu item to Templates in Camtasia Home: Open Template Manager.
- When prompting for a file name, Recorder will now automatically append a date-time stamp.
- Changed effect name from "Cursor Path" to "Cursor Path Creator."
- Restore Path will now restore cursor paths created by Cursor Path Creator.
- Lottie JSON files now show the correct metadata in the Media Bin.
- The Ctrl key will now disable canvas snapping while editing the cursor path.
- Added "(audio only)" for clarity to the M4A file type in the Exporter dialog.
- Updated cursor for Cursor Path Creator effect.
- Redoing a Group command now properly selects the group on the timeline.
- Fixed a Recorder crash that could occur when selecting a region.
- Added vector cursors to improve compatibility with macOS recordings.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent Audiate from exporting to Camtasia.
- Fixed a bug that caused a tooltip in Audio Properties to display for incorrect menu items.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the parent media to be deleted when deleting a cursor point.
- Fixed a bug that allowed arrow keys to affect the Canvas when Editor was not in foreground.
- Fixed a bug that caused Marker or Quiz to be incorrectly selected when reopening the menu.
- Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect height or width properties to be shown after cropping a media.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a Cursor Path to be added to a Placeholder before it was dropped.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Ctrl key from disabling snapping during Cursor Path Editing.
- Fixed a bug that could allow creation of a corrupt media in the Media Bin.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when opening multiple projects in a row.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when undoing a change to the project frame rate.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when Grouping a stitched media with no visual track.
- Fixed a crash that could occur while updating a media if the original path had an invalid filename.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Library preview windows to display at the wrong size.
- Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect playback progress to be shown when the Canvas is detached.
- Error descriptions have been improved when installation fails.
- Fixed a bug that could cause restoring items to a tool panel to affect items in other tool panels.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent keyboard shortcut changes from being reflected in context menus.