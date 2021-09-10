Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KeePass Password Safe 2.49

KeePass Password Safe logo (75 pix) Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.49 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features:
  • Added dedicated context menu for custom string fields in the entry dialog, which provides the following new commands: 'Copy Name(s)', 'Copy Value(s)', 'Copy Item(s)', 'Paste Item(s)', 'Select All' and 'Move To'.
  • Added button 'More' to the right of the custom string fields list in the entry dialog, which shows the context menu.
  • Added dedicated context menu for auto-type associations in the entry dialog, which provides the following new commands: 'Copy Target Window(s)', 'Copy Sequence(s)', 'Copy Item(s)', 'Paste Item(s)', 'Duplicate Item(s)' and 'Select All'.
  • Added button 'More' to the right of the auto-type associations list in the entry dialog, which shows the context menu.
  • Added optional 'Auto-Type - Enabled' main entry list column (turned off by default, can be turned on in 'View' → 'Configure Columns').
  • Added optional 'Auto-Type - Sequences' main entry list column (turned off by default, can be turned on in 'View' → 'Configure Columns').
  • Added support for importing Keeper 16.0.0 JSON files.
  • Added option 'Show confirmation dialog when opening a database file whose minor format version is unknown' (in 'Tools' → 'Options' → tab 'Interface', turned on by default).
  • Added tooltips for some controls.
  • Dialog banners can now be read by screen readers (if the option 'Optimize for screen reader' is turned on).
  • Added accessibility names for some controls (text boxes after check boxes, image/color buttons, warning icons, ...; if the option 'Optimize for screen reader' is turned on).
  • Controls in the accessibility/automation control tree are now ordered by their visual locations (if the option 'Optimize for screen reader' is turned on).
  • Added automatic screen reader detection based on the operating system's screen reader parameter (this does not make the option 'Optimize for screen reader' obsolete though, because not all screen readers set the parameter).
  • Various accessibility enhancements (when running on .NET 4.7.1 or higher).
  • Added UIFlags bit for not clearing the quick search terms list when closing/locking a database.
  • Added UIFlags bit for enabling the Input Method Editor (IME) on secure desktops.
  • Added customization option to override the URL that is opened for a help page.
Improvements:
  • In most list views, tooltips are now displayed for a longer time.
  • The entry string move commands can now move multiple strings at once.
  • Removed the entry string button 'Move' in the entry dialog (the move commands are available in the context menu).
  • Reordered fields/columns in the entry details view and in the 'Configure Columns' dialog for improved consistency with the entry dialog.
  • When running on .NET 4.7 or higher, rich text boxes now instantiate Rich Edit 4.1 (or higher) controls, which support various new features (e.g. Tamil characters are now displayed correctly even when the 'Latha' font is not installed).
  • Improved linkification in the entry details view of the main window (URLs, attachments, ...) and in the internal data viewer (URLs).
  • URLs in the hex view of the internal data viewer are not linkified anymore.
  • Improved tab order in various dialogs.
  • Improved accessibility control name provision.
  • Improved temporary file/directory deletion performance.
  • Improved hashing of protected binaries, UUIDs, popular passwords, images, ...
  • Improved quality of some icons.
  • In the HTML export/printing dialog, the option 'Group name' is now disabled when group names are unavailable.
  • Reduced space between tables and group headings in HTML exports/printouts.
  • In the help source selection dialog, controls are now disabled if a help source is enforced (by an enforced configuration file) or if a help URL override is specified.
  • Improved keyboard shortcut check.
  • TrlUtil: improved string table handling.
  • Various CHM file improvements.
  • Upgraded installer.
  • Various UI text improvements.
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • The save confirmation dialog of the entry dialog does not create unnecessary history entries anymore.
  • The tags button drop-down menu in the entry/group dialogs now uses the correct font.
  • TrlUtil: fixed a string table association bug.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.49
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-09-2021 21:11
42 • submitter: Munchie

10-09-2021 • 21:11

42 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: KeePass Password Safe

KeePass Password Safe

Reacties (42)

+1Splorky
10 september 2021 21:39
Erg fijn programma draai het al een tijdje.
Moet nog wel een mooie oplossing vinden om dit te syncen tussen verschillende devices. Ben er nog al huiverig voor wijzigingen maken op meerdere apparaten waarbij data verloren gaat. Syncen via de cloud gaat hem sowieso niet worden.

Verder groot fan van dat de database in enigen beheer is en niet als SaaS wordt gebracht.
+2Analyzer
@Splorky11 september 2021 14:24
Ik gebruik zelf al meerdere jaren Database Triggers om een databases te synchroniseren die op meerdere plekken ligt. Op al deze plekken wordt de database aangevuld en/of gewijzigd en tot nu toe nog nooit een issue gehad met verlies van data.

Onderstaande Database Trigger synchroniseerd mijn locale database met mijn NAS op het moment dat ik de database save (maar alleen als ik op het lokale netwerk zit).
Properties:
  • Name: Sync on Saved All Databases with Data@Home
  • Enabled: False
  • Initially on: True
  • Comment: If host at home is reachable, synchronize all database after saving with the home location.
Events:
  • Event: Saved database file
  • File/URL - Comparison: Ends with
  • File/URL - Filter: wachtwoorden.kdbx
Conditions:
  • Condition: Remote host is reachable (ping)
  • Host: <ip-address host, bijv. je NAS>
Actions:
  • (1) Action: Change trigger on/off state
  • (1) New state: Off
  • (2) Action: Synchronize active database with a file/URL
  • (2) File/URL: {ENV_DIRSEP}{ENV_DIRSEP}<ip-address host>{ENV_DIRSEP}KeePass{ENV_DIRSEP}{DB_NAME}
  • (3) Action: Change trigger on/off state
  • (3) New state: On
Ik raad trouwens af om bij 'action 2' gebruik te maken van I/O connection username en wachtwoord omdat deze informatie in plain text wordt opgeslagen in het Keepass configuratie bestand. Database Triggers zitten dus NIET in de database, vergeet dus niet je Keepass configuratie geregeld te backuppen want anders raak je de triggers kwijt (helaas al ervaring mee |:( ).
+1stverschoof
@Splorky10 september 2021 21:43
Nextcloud hosten (lokaal, thuis) en de clients voor je computers installeren/keepass2android met webdav of direct ownCloud/Nextcloud sync gebruiken in keepass2android op je android telefoon. Zo synchroniseer ik mijn kluis over apparaten heen zonder Cloud hosting. Nextcloud houdt conflicten en versies van je bestanden bij. Conflicten kan je oplossen in Keepass zelf, die heeft een "sync files" optie (wanneer je toch per ongeluk out of sync raakt verrekte handig). Gewoon alles synchroniseren en dan alle conflictbestanden weggooien en klaar.

Het vereist wat werk, maar dat is met alles wat niet door een ander gedaan (en gehost) wordt.

En niet vergeten voor de extra beveiliging om 2FA te gebruiken in Nextcloud en een "app wachtwoord" voor ieder mobiel apparaat aan te maken ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door stverschoof op 10 september 2021 21:47]

+1smv
@stverschoof11 september 2021 11:24
Wat is er mis met onedrive in dit geval voor het opslaan en syncen naar meerdere machines? :)
+1stverschoof
@smv11 september 2021 12:13
Dan staan je encrypted wachtwoorden op een server van een ander, en niet iedereen is daar comfortabel bij, zoals ik en @Splorky.
+1smv
@stverschoof11 september 2021 19:04
Ahhh zo had ik hem nog niet gezien!

Dank je wel, want daar heb je indderdaad als je het zo bekijkt wel een punt, als je dat niet wilt.
+1dwaallicht
@smv11 september 2021 16:06
Niets.

Als iemand in je one-drive kan komen dan kunnen ze daar de encrypted database herkennen en vinden. Deze kunnen ze niet openen.
Als ze ook het wachtwoord en keyfile hebben dan ontstaat er natuurlijk wel een probleem.
+1bbstreams
@stverschoof10 september 2021 21:56
nextcloud is idd de beste optie als je alles onbeperkt in eigen beheer wil houden, wel de encryptie +2FA modules installeren anders staat de kluis in plain view op de server van je hoster. niet dat ze er veel mee kunnen zonder keys/ww, maar het is altijd veiliger.
+1stverschoof
@bbstreams10 september 2021 21:57
Daarom host ik het zelf, maar je hebt volstrekt gelijk! Vergeet niet dat je keepass database al encrypted is ;)
+1Jol65
@Splorky10 september 2021 22:43
Ik sync de database via Cloud, maar op elke PC heb ik een .key bestand nodig, naast een wachtwoord om in te loggen. Dat bestand staat locaal en wordt niet gesynced.
+1bilbob
@Jol6510 september 2021 23:24
is ook mijn oplossing
+1downtime
@Jol6510 september 2021 23:46
Zo doe ik het ook
+1gekkie
@Splorky10 september 2021 21:51
Ik sync zelf via een eigen mini webdav servertje speciaal voor dit doel. (middels, file -> synchronize -> synchronize with url).
+1AmigaWolf
@Splorky10 september 2021 21:52
Erg fijn programma draai het al een tijdje.
Moet nog wel een mooie oplossing vinden om dit te syncen tussen verschillende devices. Ben er nog al huiverig voor wijzigingen maken op meerdere apparaten waarbij data verloren gaat. Syncen via de cloud gaat hem sowieso niet worden.

Verder groot fan van dat de database in enigen beheer is en niet als SaaS wordt gebracht.
Ik vind het ook een heerlijke programma, gebruik het al jaren op me Windows 10 PC's en smartphone, en nu ook al maanden op Pop! OS (Linux), die heet KeePassXC.

Ik zelf kopieer gewoon de Database op mij Computers en Smartphone en USB Stick, en dan in de zo veel tijd de Database updaten, werkt goed, wil zelf ook niks te maken hebben met Syncen via de cloud.
0Willem_54
@AmigaWolf13 september 2021 19:33
Op iOS en iPadOS gebruik ik Keepass Touch, op de Mac KeepassXC, werkt allemaal prima. De database heb ik op Dropbox, die is met 2FA beveiligd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Willem_54 op 13 september 2021 19:34]

0AmigaWolf
@Willem_5413 september 2021 20:27
Op iOS en iPadOS gebruik ik Keepass Touch, op de Mac KeepassXC, werkt allemaal prima. De database heb ik op Dropbox, die is met 2FA beveiligd.
Aha ok, ja vind het niet nodig voor cloud opslag, ik heb toch 4 kopieën er van, en ja KeePassXC werkt goed ook op Pop! OS (Linux).
+1Davema
@Splorky11 september 2021 08:51
Syncthing voor het synchroniseren zou ook goed kunnen, bv via een router met openwrt of op een nas. Dan hou je de database ook altijd lokaal opgeslagen in je netwerk.
0mtotheathe
@Davema12 september 2021 19:54
+1 voor Syncthing, werkt perfect
+1haam
@Splorky11 september 2021 09:30
Ik sync met mijn lokale Synology NAS. Daarom draai ik versie 7 nog niet, want die ondersteunt 2-way sync vanaf mobiel niet meer.
NAS is alleen voor lokaal gebruik (internet geblokkeerd), dus geen sync buitenshuis. Maar dat is voor mij geen probleem, als ik iets zou wijzigen, wordt dat gesynced als ik thuis kom
+1Zeebaard
@Splorky11 september 2021 12:01
Ik gebruik KeePassDX op mijn telefoon en laat de database via SyncThing synchroniseren met mijn nas. Mijn laptop (Xubuntu) heeft ook een keepass database en synchroniseert ook met mijn nas. Wijzigingen in de Keepass database op mijn tefoon komen dan vanzelf op mijn laptop terecht, en vice versa. Ik draai dit nu sinds begin dit jaar en het bevalt mij erg goed!
+1Wiley99
@Splorky12 september 2021 10:34
Ik gebruik al jaren Resilio Sync, gebaseerd op het Bittorrent protocol. Werkt goed zonder cloud opslag en er is een interessante modus om een encrypted node te gebruiken voor plekken die je niet vertrouwt (als backup locatie bijvoorbeeld). Belangrijkste minpunt is dat het geen open source is.
(Ik gebruik KeepassXC en KeepassX overigens op Linux en Windows)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wiley99 op 12 september 2021 10:34]

+1egelalexander
10 september 2021 22:36
Als je KeePass wel in de cloud gebruikt. Wat is de kans dat ze met de file aan de haal gaan? Zie dat heel veel mensen huiverig zijn om dit bijvoorbeeld in hun Google drive te zetten.
+212345j
@egelalexander11 september 2021 11:26
Mijne staat ook gewoon op OneDrive.

De database is versleuteld, en OneDrive zie ik als relatief veilig (2FA).

Als ze zo ver komen dan moet ik sowieso alles opnieuw inrichten.
+1Buzz_Fuzz
@egelalexander10 september 2021 22:47
De database zelf is ook al encrypted met wachtwoord en keyfile. Beide staan uiteraard niet opgeslaan op je cloud provider... De cloud provider vereist ook al wachtwoord & 2FA... Heb je dan nog veel redenen om je zorgen te maken? Ik zou zeggen van niet.
+1Milmoor
@egelalexander11 september 2021 08:09
Wil je mijn key store hebben? Daar ga je helemaal niets aan hebben. Hijdaarom bij mij gewoon in Dropbox.
+1slommer
10 september 2021 22:07
Echt top programma.
Vooral autotype is geweldig.

Weet iemand of mogelijk is om input venster te geven waar ik wat kan invullen?
Dus wachtwoord bv:
Geh[wisselende code]eim
+1curkey
@slommer11 september 2021 09:34
Ik heb het zelf niet, maar volgens mij zijn er plug ins om bijvoorbeeld met zo'n token om te gaan. Ik las dat je daarmee vaste en variabele codes kon combineren.
+1BertS
@slommer11 september 2021 09:37
Autotype is inderdaad geweldig. Ik heb enpass geprobeerd, maar ben vanwege autotype weer terug.

Voor je vraag: al eens gezocht tussen de ongekend vele plugins?
+1Analyzer
@slommer11 september 2021 12:01
Ja dat is mogelijk middels PICKCHARS
{USERNAME}{TAB}{PICKCHARS:OTP-placeholder:C=6}{PASSWORD}{ENTER}
OTP-placeholder is een string-field dat ik onder de Advanced tab heb aangemaakt (van de betreffende) entry. In mijn geval heb ik daar de cijfers 0 t/m 9 in staan maar had ook iets anders kunnen zijn.

* tekst m.b.t. OTP placeholder verbeterd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Analyzer op 11 september 2021 14:26]

0slommer
@Analyzer13 september 2021 11:27
Thanks. Niet helemaal zoals bedoeld.
We hebben password voor devices met nummer van het device erin.
Ik wil dus op bepaalde plek in het wachtwoord een code invullen via popup.

[password deel 1] [mijn invoer cijfers] [password deel2]

Weet hem uit me hoofd maar tis meer uit luiheid
0Analyzer
@slommer14 september 2021 21:25
PICKCHARS zorgt voor die pop-up :+ .

Je moet alleen een ‘placeholder’ veld meegeven (de karakters die daar in staan zijn dan verstopt onder buttons op die pop-up, het echte nut ervan heb ik nog niet ontdekt). In het pop-up venster kun je namelijk alles intikken wat je wilt.

De C=6 in mijn eerder genoemd voorbeeld zorgt dat de pop-up bij het intikken van het 6e cijfer gelijk afsluit en alles gaat ‘auto-typen’. Welke karakters je in de pop-up intikt is helemaal vrij (staat dus los van de inhoud van de placeholder al moeten in de placeholder wel een of meerdere karakters staan om dit te kunnen gebruiken).

Ik gebruik dit voor verbindingen met klanten die naast gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord ook nog een sms code of token code vragen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Analyzer op 14 september 2021 21:27]

0slommer
@Analyzer15 september 2021 08:47
Awesome en thanks.
Volledig gemist dat je daar kan typen idd.
Werkt nu perfect.
+1Frame164
12 september 2021 09:30
De beste wachtwoordmanager zit nog altijd tussen je oren. Alles wat je elektronisch opslaat kan gehackt worden.
+1Pret
@Frame16413 september 2021 08:57
zeker waar maar dan ga je heel vaak hetzelfde password gebruiken. Nu maak je per webshop een uniek password aan.
+1Tours
12 september 2021 06:43
Recent overgestapt van Keepass naar Bitwarden.
Open source, cloud hosting / sync, zero-knowledge encryption, 2FA, moderne UI, etc.
Zeker aan te raden.
0UniPer
11 september 2021 10:18
Zelf gebruik ik nu al een tijd Roboform en moet zeggen dat dit prima bevalt. Wat zou een reden zijn om over te stappen naar KeePass. Los van het feit dat Roboform niet zelf gehost kan worden (naar mijn weten), maar zij wel een extreem sterke encryptie gebruiken.
+1morphje
@UniPer11 september 2021 15:10
KeePass ondersteund meerdere vormen van sterke encryptie en biedt zelfs de mogelijkheid om een andere encryptie erbij te installeren. De standaard SHA-256 vindt ik persoonlijk wel sterk genoeg (defacto standaard, sha512 wordt over het algemeen als overkill beschouwt)

Het grootste probleem met browser based, online password platforms? Het is alleen voor browser gerelateerde wachtwoorden te gebruiken. Ik gebruik keepass zelf voor:
- integratie met remote desktop
- SSH in combinatie met een plugin die een keyagent is
- VNC
- TOTP/HTOP ondersteuning.
Een ander voordeel van keepass is het overriden van de password sequence. Heel handig om bijvoorbeeld een bitlocker wachtwoord te plakken in een browser VNC scherm (ctrl-v werkt meestal niet/slecht in dat soort applicaties).

[Reactie gewijzigd door morphje op 11 september 2021 15:13]

0Pret
13 september 2021 09:19
Ik had een tijdje NordPass, wat een verschrikkelijke app is (logt je constant uit en het is niet offline mogelijk). Ben nu over op Keepass maar mis wel de chrome plugin waarbij hij dan automatische passwords invult.
+1RoelVB
@Pret13 september 2021 12:50
Toevallig heb ik daarvoor een extensie ontwikkeld: https://chrome.google.com...omekdhacmfoblfblmncpnbahm

(GitHub: https://github.com/RoelVB/ChromeKeePass)
0Pret
@RoelVB13 september 2021 13:27
Thanks, ziet er netjes uit! ik ga hier zeker gebruik van maken.
0Gerard001a
13 september 2021 12:00
Blijft voor mij een heel fijn programma.
Even doorbijten om het te leren begrijpen, want de layout is niet echt modern, maar dat maakt niet uit, het doet wat het doen moet,, wachtwoorden veilig houden en opslaan :)
Gebruik het al jaren om al mijn wachtwoorden veilig versleuteld op te slaan.
met name de autotype functie ben ik een fan van :) even je wachtwoord en naam aanklikken en KeePass vult het foutloos voor je in :)
Kortom ik ben fan :)
0poktor
13 september 2021 18:26
meh... jaren gebruikt maar 2 jaar geleden overgestapt naar Bitwarden Self hosted. Stukken beter! _/-\o_

