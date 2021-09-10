Versie 5.27 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features When adding markdown (.md) or textile (.textile) files that contain references to images, automatically add them as txtz with the images. Bug fixes DOCX Output: Correctly convert soft hyphens in the input document to DOCX soft hyphens.

DOCX Input: Fix a bookmark at the end of a paragraph causing the bookmark at the start of the paragraph to be skipped. Closes tickets: 1942805

Edit book: Spell check: Fix EPUB 3 nav document not being spell checked when not in the spine. Closes tickets: 1942773

PDF Output: Fix a rare failure when the input document has a ToC item pointing to the last page. Closes tickets: 1942012

Windows: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that caused drag and drop from WinZip to not work. Closes tickets: 1942129

TXT Output: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that caused the max line length option to not work. Closes tickets: 1941992

When auto converting added TXT files with image references to TXTZ use a full markdown parser to detect markdown images. New news sources The Week by Kovid Goyal Improved news sources BBC News

Foreign Affairs