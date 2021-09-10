Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 5.27

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.27 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • When adding markdown (.md) or textile (.textile) files that contain references to images, automatically add them as txtz with the images.
Bug fixes
  • DOCX Output: Correctly convert soft hyphens in the input document to DOCX soft hyphens.
  • DOCX Input: Fix a bookmark at the end of a paragraph causing the bookmark at the start of the paragraph to be skipped. Closes tickets: 1942805
  • Edit book: Spell check: Fix EPUB 3 nav document not being spell checked when not in the spine. Closes tickets: 1942773
  • PDF Output: Fix a rare failure when the input document has a ToC item pointing to the last page. Closes tickets: 1942012
  • Windows: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that caused drag and drop from WinZip to not work. Closes tickets: 1942129
  • TXT Output: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that caused the max line length option to not work. Closes tickets: 1941992
  • When auto converting added TXT files with image references to TXTZ use a full markdown parser to detect markdown images.
New news sources
  • The Week by Kovid Goyal
Improved news sources
  • BBC News
  • Foreign Affairs
Calibre 4.21.0
Versienummer 5.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

+1Steef
10 september 2021 20:47
Voor mensen met recente kindle readers; de nieuwe firmware updates hebben problemen met het .MOBI formaat wat calibre wegschrijft. Je krijgt een melding dat de Kindle het boek niet kon openen.

Het .AZW3 formaat werkt wel :)

Kleine update voor onderstaanden;

Mijn Kindle (10th gen) draait firmware 5.13.7 en heeft problemen met het laden van .MOBI boeken die specifiek door Calibre van .EPUB naar .MOBI zijn geconverteerd.

Reguliere .MOBI (bijvoorbeeld project Gutenberg) openen zonder probleem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Steef op 10 september 2021 21:47]

+1Mayonaise
@Steef10 september 2021 20:55
Ik heb dan problemen met .AZW3 formaat op mijn Kindle.

Wanneer ik de Kindle sluit en later terug start om te lezen, dan skipt die bij de eerste touch automatisch naar de volgende hoofdstuk.
+1crazyboy01
@Steef10 september 2021 21:13
Sinds wanneer ongeveer? Ik heb 'm denk ik een maand of twee geleden geupdate en heb vandaag nog een mobi 'opengeslagen', maar nu weet ik niet of ik nog wel moet updaten. Ben ik de dans ontsprongen of is het een recenter probleem? Ik lees namelijk boeken van een site die legaal haar boeken aanbiedt in mobi formaat. Geen zin om dat steeds te moeten converteren.
+1P_Tingen
10 september 2021 23:00
Dit is echt een Bazenprogramma. Ik gebruik het al een paar jaar, maar ik ontdek nog regelmatig nieuwe functies.

Zo kwam ik er vandaag achter dat je de filtermode kan instellen en kan kiezen tussen "highlight" en "filter" mode. Bij die laatste zie je alleen de boeken die voldoen aan het filter.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

