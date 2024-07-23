Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 128 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 128.0 is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om de tekst van hyperlinks te vertalen via het contextmenu, is het dialoogscherm voor het verwijderen van gebruikersdata vereenvoudigd en kan het nu ook beveiligde streams van websites als Netflix afspelen in een privéscherm. In versie 128.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Fixed
  • Fixed an audio echo in video calls on macOS under certain conditions. (Bug 1908539)
  • Fixed an issue where the Adguard extension popup was not displaying. (Bug 1906132)
  • Fixed an issue causing some screen readers to fail to read when navigating by character in rich text editors. (Bug 1905021)
  • Fixed visual glitches when dark mode is enabled in Windows ARM devices. (Bug 1897444)
  • Fixed an issue causing NTLM authentication failure. (Bug 1908115)
  • Fixed an issue where content displayed on mouseover was not captured in a screenshot. (Bug 1905468)
  • Various stability fixes.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 128.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-07-2024 21:17
23 • submitter: Technomania

23-07-2024 • 21:17

23

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
04-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0 23
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 135.0.1 7
04-02 Mozilla Firefox 135.0 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
23
23
11
3
0
3
Wijzig sortering
arct4llon 24 juli 2024 21:19
Mensen moeten goed bewust zijn dat Firefox nu een datamining platform voor Meta aan het worden is, triest genoeg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door arct4llon op 24 juli 2024 21:54]

biteMark @arct4llon25 juli 2024 11:29
Het ligt wel iets genuanceerder dan dat, ik zou je (iedereen hier, overigens) van harte uitnodigen om eens uit te zoeken hoe de vork in de steel zit. Maar inderdaad, er wordt (naar eigen zeggen "anoniem") data verzameld voor advertenties.

De pleur zit hem er ook een beetje in dat Mozilla een paar jaar geleden Anonym heeft overgenomen, een platform dat ook vuistdiep in de ad-wereld zit. Mozilla heeft nu dus incentive om zich meer op ads en datamining te gaan focussen en mogelijk in de toekomst ad-blockers te weren of te omzeilen - net als Google met Chrome (Manifest v3 :X).

Uiteraard staat dit haaks op de principes van alle mensen die bewust voor Firefox hebben gekozen om de privacy - voor die mensen precies de reden om niet bijv. Chrome te gebruiken. Mozilla heeft de jacht geopend op zijn eigen userbase ten gunste van inkomsten (althans, zo schijnt men daar te denken), ze hebben tenslotte gezien hoe goed dat heeft uitgepakt voor Google: de grote massa geeft geen ene donder om zijn/haar privacy.
P-Rock 24 juli 2024 08:32
Toen mijn Vivaldi browser raar ging doen een half jaar terug, heb ik Firefox geïnstalleerd. Helaas werkte deze browser voor geen meter op mijn W10 v22h2 computer: Websites die niet wilden laden, Youtube die moeite had met afspelen van videos, fonts die waren uitgerekt.... Een aantal tips en tricks bekeken op internet hoe ik dit kon verhelpen, totdat ik me bedacht waar ik nou in hemelsnaam mee bezig was. Er zijn genoeg andere browsers! Dus Chrome geïnstalleerd en tot vandaag de dag geen enkel probleem. Ik las op Reddit dat de voornaamste reden om Firefox te gebruiken is dat het geen Chromium is, lol.
CrownVictoria @P-Rock24 juli 2024 09:51
Bijzonder, ik gebruik Firefox al 15 jaar, zonder noemenswaardige problemen.
Dat Youtube moeite had met afspelen van video's heeft meer met Google te maken die bewust (onder de motorkap) acties uitvoert waardoor performance op FF minder is.
Een andere reden om Firefox te gebruiken is het uitschakelen van Manifest V2 in Chrome.
P-Rock @CrownVictoria24 juli 2024 10:22
Is daar enig bewijs voor dat Google bewust FF benadeelt, want alles wat ik daarover heb gelezen op o.a. Reddit zijn dit gewoon verzinsels van gebruikers van een uitstervende browser.

Volgens Bloomberg.com heeft Google zelfs geholpen met de financiën voor het opstarten van de Firefox browser:
Mozilla, the nonprofit organization that makes Firefox, introduced the web browser in 2004, the year Google went public. Both projects focused on replacing a computing landscape dominated by Microsoft Corp. with an open internet that would be more resistant to centralized control. Google assigned coders to help develop Firefox, which eventually took a 30% share of the browser market; Firefox promoted the Google search engine on its homepage.
Daarbij ontvangt Mozilla tot op de dag van vandaag nog geld van Google voor het promoten van hun zoekmachine:
One thing Mozilla does have going for it is a lot of money—more than $1 billion in cash reserves, according to its latest financial statement. The primary source of this capital is Google, which pays Mozilla to be the default search engine on the Firefox home page.
Dus de bewering dat Google Firefox bewust af zou knijpen, zonder daarvoor enige vorm van bewijs aan te leveren, neem ik tot die tijd maar met een flinke korrel zout.
r4ve @P-Rock24 juli 2024 10:46
Dat Google in 2004 financieel heeft bijgesprongen lijkt me niet heel relevant voor de huidige situatie, met name omdat Chrome pas in 2008 is geïntroduceerd. Wel is het waar dat Google nog steeds een van de belangrijkste geldschieters is van Mozilla, maar dit is (in mijn optiek) om te voorkomen dat ze een totale monopolie krijgen, met alle gevolgen daarvan.

Verder is het wel vrij duidelijk dat Google probeert Firefox tegen te werken. Of tenminste, zo min mogelijk te helpen. Een simpel voorbeeld hiervan is dat de zoekresultaten op Google er brak uitzien in Firefox, tenzij je een add-on installeert die je user-agent spooft naar Chrome. Verder is er al jaren sprake van dat Youtube wordt geoptimaliseerd voor Chrome, en dit wordt ook geclaimd door Mozilla medewerkers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door r4ve op 24 juli 2024 10:54]

P-Rock @r4ve24 juli 2024 12:08
Dat Google in 2004 financieel heeft bijgesprongen lijkt me niet heel relevant voor de huidige situatie, met name omdat Chrome pas in 2008 is geïntroduceerd. Wel is het waar dat Google nog steeds een van de belangrijkste geldschieters is van Mozilla, maar dit is (in mijn optiek) om te voorkomen dat ze een totale monopolie krijgen, met alle gevolgen daarvan.

Verder is het wel vrij duidelijk dat Google probeert Firefox tegen te werken. Of tenminste, zo min mogelijk te helpen. Een simpel voorbeeld hiervan is dat de zoekresultaten op Google er brak uitzien in Firefox, tenzij je een add-on installeert die je user-agent spooft naar Chrome. Verder is er al jaren sprake van dat Youtube wordt geoptimaliseerd voor Chrome, en dit wordt ook geclaimd door Mozilla medewerkers.
Ligt dat niet gewoon aan de codering van Firefox? Want hoe verklaar je anders dat de zoekresultaten van Google er in Microsoft Edge wel normaal uitzien?
r4ve @P-Rock24 juli 2024 12:16
Omdat Edge net als de meeste browsers gebaseerd is op Chromium.
P-Rock @r4ve24 juli 2024 12:32
Ah, ik lees het nu ja. Ik was in de veronderstelling dat het een originele browser met eigen code was, maar ze zijn in 2018 overgestapt naar Chromium. Niettemin blijf ik erbij dat pagina's er zo waardeloos uitzien (mijn ervaring met FF was dat heel veel websites er 'anders' uitzagen, niet alleen zoekresultaten) een probleem van Mozilla's coding is. Zo kampt FF al jaren met een bug met het Helvetica font. Oplossing van FF gebruikers op Reddit? Verwijder dit font van je computer. Matige oplossing als je DTP'er bent.
blorf @CrownVictoria24 juli 2024 10:57
Google zit er juist heel dik in met het cookie-framework. Ook de bunker-strategie van alles naar extensies pushen heeft volgens mij iets met ze te maken.

Een community-project om FF compleet open te breken en modulair te maken zou ik financieel steunen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 24 juli 2024 11:04]

AlfABetA 24 juli 2024 01:15
Ik blijf firefox gewoon ondersteunen. Ik vindt het een fijne browser, en vindt het belangrijk dat hun Gecko engine nog een toekomst heeft in alles wat bijna Chromium is.
desalniettemin
@AlfABetA24 juli 2024 07:52
Ik ook. Gebruiker sinds versie 1 en ga het niet vervangen voor een ander.
Sphinkx 24 juli 2024 10:46
Fan van Firefox sinds het eerste uur maar de laatste tijd merk ik toch problemen met laden van sites. Mijn webmail (Telenet) wil bv niet meer de berichten weergeven. Ik kan de headers zien maar dus niet de inhoud. Geprobeerd op verschillende computers en overal hetzelfde probleem. Bij andere browsers heb ik dit probleem niet...

In de nieuwe versie heb ik nog steeds hetzelfde probleem, dus er gaat ergens toch iets fout vrees ik.
kuurtjes 23 juli 2024 21:25
Ik gebruik sinds kort LibreWolf en ben aardig verrast. Als je interesse hebt in Firefox moet je zeker eens zien of LibreWolf je interesseert :)
anzaya @kuurtjes23 juli 2024 21:58
Verrast want?
iRobbery @anzaya23 juli 2024 22:22
https://www.reddit.com/r/...oda/librewolf_vs_firefox/
AibohphobiA BoB @kuurtjes23 juli 2024 22:29
If you need feature and customization: Floorp
If you need privacy focused: Librewolf or Mullvad Browser or Arkenfox
If you need privacy in Relaxed Mode: Waterfox or Betterfox
If you want everything just work: Firefox

Bron: https://www.reddit.com/r/...x_vs_floorp_vs_librewolf/
HollowGamer @kuurtjes23 juli 2024 23:03
Ik ben aangenaam over Brave, ook omdat het gewoon allemaal werkt, en ik niet alles met super extensies hoef te doen.

Maar Firefox gaat zoals verwacht onder nieuw management, de verkeerde kant op. Waar ze vroeger nog stonden voor privacy, kun je nu beter kijken naar inderdaad iets als LibreWolf.
zordaz @HollowGamer23 juli 2024 23:34
Brave heeft een nogal bedenkelijke track record en reputatie opgebouwd. Voor mij reden om het niet meer te gebruiken.

Dus als ik een duit in het zakje mag doen: ik ben aangenaam verrast over Vivaldi.
rbr320 @HollowGamer23 juli 2024 23:35
Het probleem met Brave is dat het gebaseerd is op Chromium en dus bijdraagt aan de browser-duopoly van Chromium en Webkit, met Firefox's Gecko op een verre derde plek. Deze situatie is niet goed voor de gezondheid van het web op lange termijn.
kuurtjes @HollowGamer25 juli 2024 03:05
De reden dat ik een andere browser noem bij een Firefox download is omdat deze een Firefox fork is. Brave is gebasseerd op Chromium.
mutley69 24 juli 2024 21:30
Vanaf versie 128 serieuze problemen op bepaalde sites waaronder tweakers - met crashes tot gevolg. Enige wat werkt is javascript afzetten of in debug mode draaien. Voor mij is deze versie bagger en de beta's zijn al even slecht. Spijtig - maar als 't niet goed is, is't niet goed. Nieuw profiel, nieuwe install helpt gewoon niet.
treris @mutley6925 juli 2024 16:59
Wel bijzonder, want ervaar hier totaal geen problemen. Heb wel een redelijk cleane install met bitwarden, ublock als enige extensies, misschien maakt dat het verschil?
Kan me eerlijk gezegd niet heugen wanneer ik voor het laatst problemen heb gehad met crashes of sites die er niet goed uitzien.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq