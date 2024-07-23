Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 128 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 128.0 is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om de tekst van hyperlinks te vertalen via het contextmenu, is het dialoogscherm voor het verwijderen van gebruikersdata vereenvoudigd en kan het nu ook beveiligde streams van websites als Netflix afspelen in een privéscherm. In versie 128.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Fixed Fixed an audio echo in video calls on macOS under certain conditions. (Bug 1908539)

Fixed an issue where the Adguard extension popup was not displaying. (Bug 1906132)

Fixed an issue causing some screen readers to fail to read when navigating by character in rich text editors. (Bug 1905021)

Fixed visual glitches when dark mode is enabled in Windows ARM devices. (Bug 1897444)

Fixed an issue causing NTLM authentication failure. (Bug 1908115)

Fixed an issue where content displayed on mouseover was not captured in a screenshot. (Bug 1905468)

Various stability fixes.

