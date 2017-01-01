Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Greenshot

Greenshot logo (60 pix)Er is een update van Greenshot uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma voor Windows kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt. Na het maken van een screenshot krijg je de mogelijkheid om de afbeelding te bewerken, om zo bijvoorbeeld tekst of pijlen toe te voegen. De afbeelding kan worden opgeslagen als een bestand of direct worden geïmporteerd in een programma, of op het klembord of zelfs op een onlineopslagdienst worden gezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New:
  • FEATURE-992: When reusing the editor, it is not brought to the front
  • FEATURE-995: Paste images inside Greenshot editor to the current cursor location
  • FEATURE-998: Opening last capture in explorer should select/jump to the file
  • FEATURE-1000: Set default focus on the OK-button in the Greenshot quality dialog
Fixed:
  • BUG-2065: OverflowException in the editor
  • BUG-2077: It's not possible to disable the update check
  • BUG-2080: Exception when opening the context menu
  • BUG-2089: Greenshot crashes when hotkey registration fails and OneDrive is not installed
  • BUG-2091: Greenshot .zip version has wrong log configuration
Translations modified:
  • Nederlands by Stephan Paternotte

Greenshot 1.2Greenshot 1.2Greenshot 1.2

Versienummer:1.2.9.112
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Greenshot
Download:https://github.com/greenshot/greenshot/releases/latest
Bestandsgrootte:1,68MB
Licentietype:GPL
Reacties (2)

0 HertogJan
1 januari 2017 16:35
Admin-edit:Linken of vragen naar onofficiële bronnen van software met copyright, gratis of niet, is niet toegestaan.
Lees de Algemene voorwaarden (art. 4.2.v) voor meer info.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 1 januari 2017 16:38]

0 Drvagax
1 januari 2017 16:43
Heb deze en ShareX een tijdje gebruikt maar ik haakte toch af, alsnog een fijn programma :)
