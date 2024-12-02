Versie 24.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.3: Data Editor: Row coloring mapping now respects the visual order of columns Fixed invalid thread access on editing data in multiple results in one tab mode Boolean icons display was fixed Ability to detach result tabs is now limited to tabs with data

SQL Editor: underscore in identifiers are now supported in query validation

Navigator: Multiline comment display was fixed Scrolling during drag-n-drop was fixed

Data Transfer: Commit/rollback behavior during the data import was improved It’s now possible to not specify quote and escape characters during the import of CSV files

New Drivers: GBase 8s is now supported

Miscellaneous: Snap build was fixed again Fixed connection creation from the “File” option in the main menu Fixed an issue where reading generic foreign keys Option “Open separate connection setting” on SQL Editor and Metadata pages was disabled for embedded databases

Databases: Azure SQL Server: restored the “Show all databases” option in the Connection dialog. And added an error message to guide users on creating a new connection to access other visible databases BigQuery: Procedures handling is now supported in SQL editor, including LOOPS, IFs, BEGIN END, and CASE MySQL: Fixed an issue with table refresh when the “Server-side object filters” option is disabled Oracle: BOOLEAN type is now supported in Data Editor PostgreSQL: Schema permission editing was fixed Default privileges rendering was fixed RisingWave: array handling was improved SQLite: Fixed an issue with duplicate primary key generation in SQL scripts Fixed an issue with deleting a column without a data type CSV driver was renamed to CSV Basic

