Software-update: DBeaver 24.3

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 24.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.3:
  • Data Editor:
    • Row coloring mapping now respects the visual order of columns
    • Fixed invalid thread access on editing data in multiple results in one tab mode
    • Boolean icons display was fixed
    • Ability to detach result tabs is now limited to tabs with data
  • SQL Editor: underscore in identifiers are now supported in query validation
  • Navigator:
    • Multiline comment display was fixed
    • Scrolling during drag-n-drop was fixed
  • Data Transfer:
    • Commit/rollback behavior during the data import was improved
    • It’s now possible to not specify quote and escape characters during the import of CSV files
  • New Drivers: GBase 8s is now supported
  • Miscellaneous:
    • Snap build was fixed again
    • Fixed connection creation from the “File” option in the main menu
    • Fixed an issue where reading generic foreign keys
    • Option “Open separate connection setting” on SQL Editor and Metadata pages was disabled for embedded databases
  • Databases:
    • Azure SQL Server: restored the “Show all databases” option in the Connection dialog. And added an error message to guide users on creating a new connection to access other visible databases
    • BigQuery: Procedures handling is now supported in SQL editor, including LOOPS, IFs, BEGIN END, and CASE
    • MySQL: Fixed an issue with table refresh when the “Server-side object filters” option is disabled
    • Oracle: BOOLEAN type is now supported in Data Editor
    • PostgreSQL:
      • Schema permission editing was fixed
      • Default privileges rendering was fixed
    • RisingWave: array handling was improved
    • SQLite:
      • Fixed an issue with duplicate primary key generation in SQL scripts
    • Fixed an issue with deleting a column without a data type
    • CSV driver was renamed to CSV Basic

DBeaver

Versienummer 24.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Open source/betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: DBeaver

DBeaver

TCroezing 2 december 2024 17:37
Erg fijn programma. Helaas is de pro versie niet meer zonder abbo te krijgen ;(
GeroldM 3 december 2024 03:39
Een redelijk fijne interface heeft deze software wel. Waar het mist ook een paar zaken, zoals het uitvoeren van een ander .slq bestand dat ik aanroep in een ander sql bestand.

Dit is geen probleem met Oracle SQL Developer (welke standaard bij de volledige Oracle client is inbegrepen) en TOAD. Deze functionaliteit gebruik ik om database migratie scripts orderlijk uit te voeren. Maar DBeaver doet dis dus niet.

Dit speelt ook bij SQL Server databases en PostgreSQL databases in mijn beheer. Nu is de interface wel fijn, dus ben ik tevreden met de community versie. Ga geen Pro licentie overwegen zolnag dat er niet inzit.

En nu blijkt dus dat de Pro licentie het geen eenmalige aanschaf is maar een abonnement. Tsjah, dan moet ik maar tevreden blijven met de community versie. Mijn baas is al de abonnementen behoorlijk beu aan het geraken.

