Versie 11.3 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 11.3 is onder meer de Linux-kernel bijgewerkt naar versie 6.1.70 en zijn verder de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Home Assistant Operating System Enable IP policy routing options (#3026) (#3027)

Bump buildroot to update dbus-broker to 35 (#3008)

Enable WPA3 support in wpa_supplicant to support WPA3-SAE (#3000) Build System Suppress action-shellcheck warning from deprecated option (#3030)

Generate self-signed certificate in the prepare step and archive it (#3015)

Add script for checking resulting kernel config (#3006)

Adjust build to allow running from forks or feature branches (#2998)

Add build summary for each board build (#2990)

Add Raspberry Pi 5 to GitHub Action (#2985)

Add image size check to hdd-image.sh (#2965)

Prepare 11.3.rc1 (#3013)

Bump actions/upload-artifact from 3 to 4 (#2997) @dependabot

Bump actions/download-artifact from 3 to 4 (#2996) @dependabot

Bump actions/setup-python from 4 to 5 (#2981) @dependabot

Bump actions/stale from 8.0.0 to 9.0.0 (#2980) @dependabot Raspberry Pi Set Raspberry Pi 2 Supervisor architecture correctly (#3012)

Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)

Remove Raspberry Pi 1/Zero from docs (#2986)

Add Raspberry Pi 5 to GitHub Action (#2985)

Initial Raspberry Pi 5 support (#2914)

Bump brcmfmac_sdio-firmware-rpi to sync with RPi OS (#2971) Home Assistant Yellow Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)

Bump brcmfmac_sdio-firmware-rpi to sync with RPi OS (#2971) Home Assistant Green Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)

Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001) Open Virtual Appliance Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)

Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable virtio-mem and DMI tables/fw_cfg sysfs for aarch64 and ova (#3004)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001) Generic x86-64 Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)

Enable driver for Realtek card readers (#3005)

Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001) Hardkernel ODROID Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)

Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001) ASUS Tinker Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)

Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001) Khadas VIM Series Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)

Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001) Generic aarch64 Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)

Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)

Enable virtio-mem and DMI tables/fw_cfg sysfs for aarch64 and ova (#3004)

Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)