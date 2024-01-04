Software-update: Home Assistant OS 11.3

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 11.3 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 11.3 is onder meer de Linux-kernel bijgewerkt naar versie 6.1.70 en zijn verder de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Home Assistant Operating System
  • Enable IP policy routing options (#3026) (#3027)
  • Bump buildroot to update dbus-broker to 35 (#3008)
  • Enable WPA3 support in wpa_supplicant to support WPA3-SAE (#3000)
Build System
  • Suppress action-shellcheck warning from deprecated option (#3030)
  • Generate self-signed certificate in the prepare step and archive it (#3015)
  • Add script for checking resulting kernel config (#3006)
  • Adjust build to allow running from forks or feature branches (#2998)
  • Add build summary for each board build (#2990)
  • Add Raspberry Pi 5 to GitHub Action (#2985)
  • Add image size check to hdd-image.sh (#2965)
  • Prepare 11.3.rc1 (#3013)
  • Bump actions/upload-artifact from 3 to 4 (#2997) @dependabot
  • Bump actions/download-artifact from 3 to 4 (#2996) @dependabot
  • Bump actions/setup-python from 4 to 5 (#2981) @dependabot
  • Bump actions/stale from 8.0.0 to 9.0.0 (#2980) @dependabot
Raspberry Pi
  • Set Raspberry Pi 2 Supervisor architecture correctly (#3012)
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)
  • Remove Raspberry Pi 1/Zero from docs (#2986)
  • Add Raspberry Pi 5 to GitHub Action (#2985)
  • Initial Raspberry Pi 5 support (#2914)
  • Bump brcmfmac_sdio-firmware-rpi to sync with RPi OS (#2971)
Home Assistant Yellow
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)
  • Bump brcmfmac_sdio-firmware-rpi to sync with RPi OS (#2971)
Home Assistant Green
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)
Open Virtual Appliance
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable virtio-mem and DMI tables/fw_cfg sysfs for aarch64 and ova (#3004)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)
Generic x86-64
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)
  • Enable driver for Realtek card readers (#3005)
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)
Hardkernel ODROID
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)
ASUS Tinker
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)
Khadas VIM Series
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)
Generic aarch64
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.70 (#3029)
  • Add rtw89, mt7921 and mt7922 WiFi and BT firmware (#3003)
  • Enable virtio-mem and DMI tables/fw_cfg sysfs for aarch64 and ova (#3004)
  • Enable ZSTD compression of firmware files (#3001)

Home Assistant OS

Versienummer 11.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/11.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-01-2024 21:51

04-01-2024 • 21:51

72

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant OS

geen prijs bekend

clintr 4 januari 2024 22:33
Werk dit ook met google home?
vespino @clintr4 januari 2024 22:42
Betaald of via een omweg, reden voor mij om bij Domoticz te blijven: https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/google_assistant/
MsG @vespino4 januari 2024 23:42
Ook bij domoticz moet dat via een omweg of betaald. Het Google Home-platform vereist nou eenmaal dat je apparatuur bereikbaar is via een publiek domein met ssl. De omweg stelt overigens zeer weinig voor.
vespino @MsG5 januari 2024 07:43
Ik heb naast Domoticz een Docker container draaien met Homebridge en beiden zijn NIET via een publiek domein bereikbaar. Dat het een omweg is, ben ik met je eens, maar mijn inziens een veel eenvoudigere.
langestefan @vespino5 januari 2024 17:35
Waar heb je dan homebridge voor nodig?
vespino @langestefan5 januari 2024 17:37
“Hey Google”
langestefan @vespino5 januari 2024 17:38
Homebridge is toch voor homekit devices? Wat heeft dat dan te maken met google home?
vespino @langestefan5 januari 2024 17:44
Van origine ja, maar ondersteunt zoveel meer en dus ook Google Home: https://github.com/oznu/homebridge-gsh#readme
UTMachine @vespino5 januari 2024 09:15
Dat is niet een onderbouwde reactie. Bij Domoticz is dat ook via zo'n omweg. De omweg delen helpt ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door UTMachine op 22 juli 2024 18:35]

vespino @UTMachine5 januari 2024 10:35
De omweg is een port forward en alle rest wat uitgelegd is op de pagina die ik postte.
UTMachine @vespino5 januari 2024 10:51
Dat is dus ook de HA manier :+
vespino @UTMachine5 januari 2024 14:53
HA werkt middels een port forward, voor Domoticz icm Homebridge is dat niet nodige.
Broodro0ster @vespino5 januari 2024 15:57
Je kan gewoon de Cloudflared addon er op zetten. Het enige wat je dan nog hebt is een domainnaam. De Cloudflare functionaliteit valt onder de free tier.
Dan is jouw instance beschikbaar via SSL over een secure tunnel zonder dat je poorten hoeft open te zetten.
Emilio76 @Broodro0ster6 januari 2024 11:03
Als ik deze post https://community.home-as...add-on-cloudflared/361637 lees over deze add on dan krijg ik de indruk dat er nog wel wat kinken in de kabel zitten of niet? Ik volg dit project al een tijdje met grote interesse want het lijkt me een betere (lees:veiligere) oplossing dan port forwarding maar als ik het goed begrijp zorgt een recente aanpassing in HA mbt authenticatie voor problemen met deze opzet.
Broodro0ster @Emilio766 januari 2024 11:30
De enige issue die ik lees in jouw link (start post van het topic) is dat je niet op de authenticatie URL kunt klikken maar je hem moet copy/pasten. Dat is niet echt een issue en een eenmalig iets.

Hier draait hij al een jaar als een zonnetje.

Of heb je het over een andere post?
Emilio76 @Broodro0ster6 januari 2024 12:42
Nee hoor, geen andere post. Interessant. Ik ga het gewoon eens proberen. Nog zaken waar ik op moet letten?
Broodro0ster @Emilio766 januari 2024 13:03
Nee, het is vrij simpel op te zetten. Je moet eerst Cloudflare als DNS server instellen voor jouw domein. Ik heb een gratis .me domein genomen daarvoor omdat ik niet gelijk mijn hele domein wou verhuizen om dit te testen.

Eenmaal dat in orde is, de instructies volgen. Als je alles ingesteld hebt en de addon voor het eerste start, krijg je in de logfile een link te zien om te koppelen/authenticeren. Die copy/paste je even in een browser en geef je goedkeuring. Daarna de addon nog eens starten en dan zou het moeten werken.

Je kan bij cloudflare ook aan geo blocking doen. Zo heb ik mijn HA enkel beschikbaar in België en Nederland. Als we op vakantie gaan, voeg ik tijdelijk een uitzondering toe.
kcNL @vespino5 januari 2024 09:36
en wat is die omweg precies? heb je een linkje voor me?
vespino @kcNL5 januari 2024 10:35
De omweg is een port forward en alle rest wat uitgelegd is op de pagina die ik postte.
The__Virus @clintr4 januari 2024 22:48
Al jaren hier draaiend met een Nest Audio, Nest mini en JBL speaker met Google Assistant. Werkt fantastisch. Jaloezieën, rolgordijnen, verwarming, verlichting, alles kan ik spraakgestuurd aansturen of via de app uiteraard. En alles lokaal op oud computertje. Ooit is hardware gecrasht, binnen half uur up and running op willekeurig andere computer.
Alhoewel ik Assistant maar beperkt gebruik, heb het meeste in HA icm Node-Red geautomatiseerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The__Virus op 22 juli 2024 18:35]

Campo di Casa @The__Virus5 januari 2024 06:33
Vind het wel grappig dat je opmerkt dat je HA maar beperkt gebruikt. Volgens mij voldoet HA dan precies aan het beeld hoe Domotica hoor te werken IMO.
Ik ben ook zelden aan het putsen in HA, maar gebruik het continue bij mijn dagelijkse routine in huis. En voor een buitenstaander is het niet eens zichtbaar dat HA draait. WCD's, lichtschakelaars, alles is te schakelen via HA maar je ziet het niet. Hoogstens de 2 bewegingmelders in de gang en overloop waaraan je kan 'zien' dat er iets van Domotica draait.
Het hoeft niet, maar ik draag maandelijks een contributie af aan nabu casa om die gasten een beetje te ondersteunen. Fijn stukje software wat ik echt zou gaan missen als het niet meer zou bestaan.
vincenttor @Campo di Casa5 januari 2024 17:47
Ik had voorheen domoticz en homeseer, maar na een dagje rommelen met home assistant wil ik niets anders meer .
Echt alles is hier verbonden wat ik maar kon en kan bedenken en simpel vanwege de grote beschikbaarheid aan plugins en kant en klare scripts in bijv hacs addon.

Ideaal zou het zeker missen
AJediIAm @clintr5 januari 2024 00:10
Home Assistant werkt met Google Home en elk ander smart home product waar je zou kunnen bedenken.

Als Google Home een X-Wing is is Home Assistant de rebel fleet.
DigitalExorcist @clintr5 januari 2024 09:34
Vrij makkelijk zelfs. Ik heb in m'n firewall (Mikrotik) een aliasje gemaakt met veruit de meeste Google IP's en die toegang gegeven via een poortje zodat Google wel met HA kan communiceren maar de rest van de wereld niet. Werkt prima.
Massiefje @clintr5 januari 2024 12:25
Zeker! Het is 'gemakkelijk' als je een abonnement hebt op de cloud dienst van Home Assistant (Nabu Casa). Maar als je handig bent, kun je het ook zelf regelen. Dit is wel handmatig werk. Documentatie is wel ruim aanwezig, overigens en de support 'forums' zijn fantastisch!
Roel1966 4 januari 2024 23:50
Ik hoop eigenlijk dat er toch ook een zelfstandig werkende Home Assistant onder Windows komt, dus meer in de zin dan van een app. Voor nu is het mij nog even teveel toestanden om een VM aan te gaan maken en Linux staat ook nog even op de wachtlijst.
AJediIAm @Roel19665 januari 2024 00:14
Je kan Home Assistant direct onder Windows draaien, maar een container is veel makkelijker en wordt redelijk goed ondersteund. Er gaat echter weinig boven het gemak en lage stroomverbruik van een Raspberry pi.
CrashKonijn @AJediIAm5 januari 2024 13:37
Ik ben juist specifiek met een Raspberry + Home assistant gestopt vanwege de microsd kaartjes die elke paar maanden stuk gingen.
san070 @CrashKonijn5 januari 2024 14:34
Kwestie van installeren op SSD. Dat maakt het een stuk robuuster.
Emilio76 @san0706 januari 2024 11:09
Dat heb ik ook gedaan maar door storingen mbt interferentie wel de SSD aan een 20cm kabel van de Pi vandaan hangen. Zelfde geldt voor de Conbee II die ook ver bij de Pi weg hangt. Ik doe vast iets verkeerd, het draait nu al geruime tijd stabiel en ik vind het prima zo, maar qua uiterlijk lijkt het nergens op. 🤣
Ik zou het graag allemaal bij elkaar in een behuizing stoppen. Ideeën?
AJediIAm @CrashKonijn5 januari 2024 16:06
Begrijpelijk.

Home Assistant als echte Windows app lijkt me onwaarschijnlijk omdat een desktop niet een gebruikelijke form factor is voor een 24/7 dienst. Als je het systeem met andere diensten wilt delen kom je al snel bij docker uit.
Als je een dedicated Home Assistant systeem wilt is HA OS voor de meeste hardware (arm of x86) de makkelijkste oplossing.
Roel1966 @AJediIAm5 januari 2024 18:37
Je kan Home Assistant direct onder Windows draaien
Dacht eigenlijk dat je Home Assistant alleen in een VM onder Windows kon gebruiken maar dan wil ik dat dan toch eens proberen.
Er gaat echter weinig boven het gemak en lage stroomverbruik van een Raspberry pi.
Ik heb hier 2 Google Nest Hubs staan voor 'zelfstandig' gebruik maar het mij er meer om gaat dat als ik aan de pc zit dat ik dan Home Assistant kan gebruiken.
TheVMaster Moderator WOS @Roel19665 januari 2024 00:39
Laat jij je Windows bak dan 24x7 aan staan? Vreet toch veel teveel stroom om je hele huis te laten draaien? Het is vrij eenvoudig bare-metal (op bv. een NUC of Pi te installeren) en neemt maar 3-8W aan stroom. Veel minder dan een Windows pc die 24x7 aan staat.

En ja, je wilt HA 24x7 laten draaien, want hoe moet hij anders je huis automatiseren? :+
pe0mot @TheVMaster5 januari 2024 07:33
Goed punt.
Ik zoek al geruime tijd naar het stroomverbruik van de diverse systemen.
Met overal 5-10w led, sensoren en timers zit ik nu in rust op 3kwh per dag waarbij Starlink met Fritz en de koelkast de grootste verbruikers zijn.
Mijn ervaring is op dit moment zonder getallen maar bij de Pi en MacMini zie ik ontzettend weinig warmte.
Zijn er ergens de stroomverbruik getallen te vinden?
Wienen @pe0mot5 januari 2024 10:32
Ik draai HA op een Odroid N2+ met EMMC module welke aanzienlijk stabieler is dan een SD-Disk.
Het verbruik van stroom is in ieder geval minimaal;
Power consumption
Idle state: 2.3~2.5 Watt
Heavy load state: 5.9~6.2 Watt (stress-ng –cpu 6 –cpu-method matrixprod)
No cables are attached except DC power input and USB-UART debug console cable.
https://www.hardkernel.co...low%20power%20consumption.
Karel_Appel @TheVMaster5 januari 2024 09:35
Ik heb het draaien in een VM op een oude pc met een Pentium N3700. Draait als een tierelier en verbruikt maar iets van 5 a 6 Watt.
Kan zijn dat hij ongeveer het zelfde doet, dan valt het energieverbruik reuze mee.
TheVMaster Moderator WOS @Karel_Appel5 januari 2024 13:34
Ja, hier draait hij dus native op een Celeron NUC. Neemt ook iets van 5-6 Watt bij load. Had hem ook op een Proxmox box (of als VM binnen Unraid of Hyper-V) kunnen draaien, maar wil het gewoon native op bare metal draaien :-) Zo staat het los van alle andere platformen die het dan ook weer kan monitoren :-)
BlaDeKke @TheVMaster5 januari 2024 05:16
Geen idee hoe een os echt invloed heeft op je verbruik. Op die nuc kan gewoon Windows draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaDeKke op 22 juli 2024 18:35]

TheVMaster Moderator WOS @BlaDeKke5 januari 2024 13:31
Een OS heeft zeker wel invloed op het verbruik en Windows is nu niet het meest energiezuinige OS. Om energiezuining te draaien wil je natuurlijk zo weinig mogelijk 'onnodige' processen laten draaien. En waarom zou je Windows willen draaien op een systeem wat je native voor HA zou willen gebruiken?

Tenzij je het natuurlijk niet erg vindt als HA ineens niet meer werkt, of slecht performed als je actie in Windows bezig bent, of Windows updates gaat doen.

HA is hier in huis redelijk belangrijk, dus draait dat op een dedicated systeem zonder allerhande extra zaken die de performance kunnen beinvloeden.
RoanV @Roel19665 januari 2024 08:16
Even de andere (geldige) reacties dat het waarschijnlijk niet een heel goed idee is om HA op je desktop PC te draaien aan de kant gelegd;
Het is mogelijk om Home Assistant Core op WSL te draaien
Geen "native" windows app oid dus, maar de mogelijkheid bestaat

https://www.home-assistant.io/installation/windows
langestefan @Roel19665 januari 2024 01:18
Windows? Je maakt een grapje? Als je laagdrempelig wilt beginnen dan moet je een green of een RPI kopen.
GeeBee @langestefan5 januari 2024 08:31
Ik denk dat je laagdrempelig verwart met kleinschalig.
Een OS gebruiken dat je al kent is makkelijker dan een RPi installeren en configureren.
Tenminste… met PiHole op een RPi zit je dan met externe toegang, Linux en updaten via PuTTY. Als je dat eenmaal onder de knie hebt, draait het prima, maar als alles rechtstreeks onder Windows kan, is het toch makkelijker.
TheVMaster Moderator WOS @GeeBee5 januari 2024 13:33
Eh, Hass OS met Linux en updaten via Putty? Sorry, maar als je HASS OS draait dan zie je de cmd-line eigenlijk nooit. ALles gaat gewoon via de webinterface, updaten van OS zelf, maar ook van Supervisor en Core.
GeeBee @TheVMaster5 januari 2024 23:44
Dat is mooi inderdaad.
Bij PiHole vind ik dat drempelverhogend.
TheVMaster Moderator WOS @GeeBee5 januari 2024 23:45
Ja, daarom draai ik de AdGuard Home Add-on binnen HA :-)
The Zep Man
@GeeBee5 januari 2024 10:12
Tenminste… met PiHole op een RPi zit je dan met externe toegang, Linux en updaten via PuTTY.
Niet vergelijkbaar. Een standaard HAOS-installatie wordt enkel bediend via een webinterface. Als je ooit op de CLI aan de slag moet, dan zit je al in zodanig geavanceerd gebied dat het beter is dat je gebruikt wat ondersteund wordt. Een niet-ondersteunde omgeving 'die je gewend bent' gaat je niet helpen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 18:35]

langestefan @GeeBee5 januari 2024 11:51
Een OS gebruiken dat je al kent is makkelijker dan een RPi installeren en configureren.
In dit geval gaat dat niet op. Op windows moet je eerst een VM opspinnen, configureren en dan het OS image laden. Als je een RPI gebruikt schrijf je HAOS naar een sd kaartje weg (HAOS zit inmiddels ingebouwd in de pi imager) en je bent klaar.
bytemaster460 @GeeBee5 januari 2024 13:35
HA installeren op een Pi of iets soortgelijks is veel eenvoudiger dan in Windows. Je hoeft het besturingssysteem van de Pi niet eens te kennen. Je zet het image op het SD-kaartje of de SSD en je start de pi op. HA onmoedigt het zelfs om aan het OS te komen.
MikeT80 5 januari 2024 08:22
Hoe kun je een OS update doen?
Hij geeft bij mij alleen de core update aan
3raser @MikeT805 januari 2024 09:35
Ik kan gewoon in de web-interface bij Instellingen de update aanklikken. Dan wordt OS geüpdatet. Dit zie ik na de update ook terug in de versie informatie.
DutchCrownNL @MikeT805 januari 2024 09:37
Ik had bij Instellingen gewoon de update melding staan.
Binnen nog geen 2 min was hij bijgewerkt zonder problemen.
RPiNut 5 januari 2024 10:17
Voor de mensen met Shelly 3 producten, wacht nog even met updaten! Zelf heb ik een Shelly 3EM 3fasen, maar deze werkte niet in versie 2024.1. Ik ben terug bij 2023.12.4.
DeadMetal @RPiNut5 januari 2024 11:19
Jouw opmerking gaat over (de applicatie) Home Assistant (Core), maar deze software-update gaat over HA OS (het besturingssysteem waarop je HA kan draaien, maar er zijn ook andere manieren om HA te installeren).
RPiNut @DeadMetal6 januari 2024 13:51
Ik draai hem zelf op in Docker, 1 getal in de yml aanpassen en draai weer de oude versie. Ik weet niet hoe gemakkelijk het is om een update terug te draaien is in Home Assistant OS. Vandaar de waarschuwing.
Mister_Hunter @RPiNut5 januari 2024 13:04
Mijn Shelley 2 dimmers werden ook niet meer herkend. Helaas las ik je berichtje net te laat, maar de standaard backup heeft HA weer gered!

edit: is idd de 2024.1.0 Core-update die dit veroorzaakt

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mister_Hunter op 22 juli 2024 18:35]

RPiNut @Mister_Hunter16 januari 2024 07:57
Misschien een wat late reactie, maar mijn shelly 3EM heeft een update gehad. Het lijkt er op dat het nu weer in orde is.
AJediIAm 4 januari 2024 22:06
Misschien goed om expliciet te vernoemen dat Home Assistant OS nu ook op de Raspberry pi 5 draait.

Het staat genoemd, maar je leest er makkelijk overheen. Heeft iemand het al uitgeprobeerd op de pi5?
Chopper_Rob @AJediIAm4 januari 2024 22:34
De rpi5 is officieel nog niet ondersteund en is nog in een experimentele fase. De ontwikkelaars van Home Assistant raden dan ook aan om dit nog niet in productie te draaien maar alleen om mee te testen. Zie de release party waarin dit gisteren kort is besproken. https://youtu.be/dRwzSkKYIDs?t=4581
3raser 4 januari 2024 22:19
Ik heb Home Assistant enkele jaren geleden geprobeerd en ik werd gek van de handmatige YAML configuraties. Domoticz draaide al jaren dus overstappen vond ik onzin. Vandaag opnieuw een poging gewaagd en wat een verademing zeg! Mijn Netatmo weerstation werkt gelijk weer. Mijn Shelly devices doen het gewoon zonder dat er een MQTT broker nodig is. Vrijwel alle apparaten worden automatisch gevonden.

Het enige wat ik nog moet testen is het overzetten van de Zwave controller (USB stick) van Domoticz naar HA. Als dit ook zo makkelijk gaat zijn dan ben ik definitief verkocht en gaat Domoticz overboord. De HA app op Android ziet er ook fantastisch uit (als je Domoticz gewend bent).
Keiran @3raser4 januari 2024 22:36
HA 2024.1 heeft een behoorlijke update aan zijn editor gedaan, dus minder YAML nodig.

https://www.home-assistan...ation-editor-improvements
Massiefje @Keiran5 januari 2024 12:24
Helaas wordt yaml vaak gebruikt voor templating en custom zaken. Dat hebben ze zeker nog niet aangepakt. Maar denk wel dat het gaat komen.

Hoe gebruiksvriendelijker het wordt, hoe meer mensen Home Assistant zullen gaan gebruiken.
langestefan @Massiefje5 januari 2024 17:37
Templates zullen nooit verdwijnen, daarvoor zijn ze te nuttig. Wat wel gebeurt is dat veel zaken nu met helpers gedaan kunnen worden en je dus minder templates nodig hebt.
Massiefje @langestefan5 januari 2024 21:12
Ik heb ook nooit beweerd of willen voorstellen dat templates gaan verdwijnen...

Maar veel templates die ik nodig heb, zijn enkel in yaml te schrijven, terwijl dat echt MAKKELIJK in een GUI zou kunnen. Ik denk hierbij bijvoorbeeld aan de template die ik gisteren nog gemaakt/geedit heb:

- platform: history_stats
name: Boiler On Today
entity_id: switch.smartswitch_01_switch
state: 'on'
type: time
start: '{{ now().replace(hour=0, minute=0, second=0) }}'
end: '{{ now() }}'

Dit zijn echt zulk simpele templates, dat zou in een GUI met 2 invoervelden gemaakt kunnen worden. Maar ze leveren wel veel op, dus ze zullen erg nuttig kunnen zijn voor gebruikers.

Ik als Tweakers heb hier niet zo'n moeite mee om te doen, maar snap wel dat het voor veel mensen lastig kan zijn. Hoe gemakkelijker de GUI (en hoe meer er in de GUI te doen is), des te meer gebruikers zullen er komen. Althans, dat is mijn vermoeden/mening.
langestefan @Massiefje5 januari 2024 22:13
Eens, voor dit soort dingen kun je makkelijk de GUI gebruiken. Reden dat dat nog niet kan is omdat iemand er vrijwillig tijd in moet stoppen, en dan moet er ook nog feedback etc. komen voordat het in HA beland. Dat kost veel tijd. Ik denk dat je met helpers de meeste gebruikers wel kan voorzien.
TweakerVincent @3raser4 januari 2024 22:32
Gewoon node-red gebruiken ipv gare yaml
TheVMaster Moderator WOS @TweakerVincent5 januari 2024 00:36
Mwah, ik ben ooit begonnen met Node-Red. Maar de automations zijn echt heel veel stukken beter tegenwoordig en ik heb eigenlijk sinds een half jaar alle automations uit Node-red vrij eenvoudig kunnen overzetten naar native Automations. Overigens hebben ze in de 2024.1 release gisteren nog weer een paar enorme slagen gemaakt in een vereenvoudigen van het maken van automations.

Misschien als je SUPer complexe automations hebt, dat je nog zou willen teruggrijpen naar Node-red. Maar kan me het bijna niet voorstellen. Overigens kun je ook nog altijd Blueprints gebruiken, dat scheelt ook veel gesleutel met Yaml.
Massiefje @TweakerVincent5 januari 2024 12:23
Node-Red is leuk voor automations, uiteraard, maar voor custom sensors, templating en dat soort zaken, ben je toch vaak aangewezen op handmatige yaml files.

Duurde voor mij ook even, maar ik word er wel steeds handiger in. Maar het zou, wat mij betreft, best wat minder kunnen. Veel handmatige zaken zouden ze best in de GUI kunnen inbouwen.

Laten we hopen dat 2024 meer GUI improvements brengt!

Verder een heel tevreden Home Assistant gebruiker!
Gohan040 @AibohphobiA BoB4 januari 2024 23:00
Beetje extreem niet? Dat je ergens geen voorstander of liefhebber van bent mag wel wat minder extreem uitgesproken worden. Ik heb juist extreem veel geleerd door yaml te moeten gebruiken, ik zag het als een uitdaging. Overigens wel voorstander om het makkelijker en toegankelijker te maken, maar alles komt met de tijd, kijk waarvandaan HA is gekomen.
AibohphobiA BoB @Gohan0405 januari 2024 13:15
Ach, soms moet je een beetje overdrijven om te overtuigen. Gelukkig zitten hier altijd een paar fans die met een goed onderbouwde argumentatie komen waarom ik ongelijk zou hebben.
Ik zou dus zeggen, kom maar op met de argumenten.
Sito @AibohphobiA BoB4 januari 2024 23:11
Voor zover ik weet is Node Red (of HA config via de UI) totaal niet onderhoudbaar, als in: niet versioned of file based. YAML config in combinatie met Git is echt een gouden combinatie. Wil je wat dingen proberen? Maak een branch en pruts daar wat in. Werkt het niet naar je wens? Switch naar je main branch en alles werkt weer zoals eerst.
Punkbuster @AibohphobiA BoB5 januari 2024 08:35
Ik vind het zo overzichtelijk, maar dat is wel een bepaalde style. Mijn homeassistant yaml staat dan ook in git en aanpassingen gaan altijd via een gitops tool. Vanuit mijn werk zo gewend 😂

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

