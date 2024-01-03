Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.1.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2024.1.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2024.1: Happy automating!

Happy New Year! We wish you, and all the loved ones around you, all the best for 2024! I cannot think of a better way to start the new year: Home Assistant Core 2024.1! This release is fairly small, as expected; we are just coming out of the holiday season. However, it does contain some nice improvements and features to be excited about and a stunning total of 13 new integrations!

My favorite: the automation editor changes. It had quite a bunch of user interface tweaks. Most are focused on making it friendlier and easier to use for new and long-term users, making it quicker to find the right trigger, condition, or action. I greatly like this improved experience, and I hope you do too! Enjoy the release!

Door Bart van Klaveren

videodok 4 januari 2024 10:48
Helaas enkele Shelly devices, HT Display en Rookmelders doen het niet na de update. Ook issues met Sonoff... .Als je deze hebt, zou ik even wachten.
emrvb @videodok4 januari 2024 15:19
In de release notes staat dat Shelly apparaten een minimale firmware versie dienen te draaien. Wellicht even controleren of je die moet updaten.
videodok @emrvb4 januari 2024 21:08
Yep, helaas niet de oplossing voor de HTdisplays en de rookmelders, ik had ze zeer recent gekocht dus al de laatste firmware... Sonoff is opgelost door een update van de integratie.
Jurgen.b @videodok7 januari 2024 21:57
Helaas, de meeste van Sonoff modules werken wel maar mijn POWR316D doet het nog niet. Hopelijk komt daar snel een oplossing voor.
videodok @emrvb5 januari 2024 11:07
Het is mij iets duidelijker, alleen de "battery operated" Shelly devices hebben nu nog een probleem met 2024.1.0. Een fix is voorgesteld: https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues/106995
Coolstart 3 januari 2024 22:52
Home assistant begint toch wel erg populair te worden. Wat natuurlijk goed is voor de duurzaamheid van dat ecosysteem.

Op het forum is het ook heel erg populair. Ik heb me al veel ingelezen en als ik een poging waag zal het het HA zijn. Lijkt me het beste opensource systeem op de markt.

Het enige spijtige is dat er geen hardware bestaat met zigbee etc ingebouwd. Nu moet je zo’n blauwe stick kopen. Lijkt wat geknutsel.

Buiten homey natuurlijk maar dat is een ander systeem. Het zou goed zijn moesten router makers accespoints maken met matter and zigbee hubs ingebouwd.

Dat zou HA helemaal handig maken.
.Jeroen @Coolstart3 januari 2024 22:56
De Home Assistant Yellow?
Coolstart @.Jeroen3 januari 2024 23:13
Idd! Was ik al vergeten! Maar toen ik een tijdje terug keek kon ik het nergens vinden. Nu heb ik wel een EU shop met stock gevonden:
https://en.m.nu/controlle...nt-yellow-with-cm4-module

Wel in zweden en €227 incl verzending. Wel beetje aan de prijs want er was €157 beloofd bij de introductie maar idd wel een optie! Thx.
goochem01 @Coolstart3 januari 2024 23:29
nieuws: Nabu Casa kondigt tweede hardwareproduct voor Home Assistant aan
Kevin-de-Groot @Coolstart4 januari 2024 00:43
Ik heb goedkoop een thin client (HP T630) op de kop kunnen tikken. Met een Conbee II kom je dan al een heel eind :)
Sneezzer @Kevin-de-Groot4 januari 2024 22:23
Hier de T620 met conbee 2, draait prima.
Overigens kan ik mensen ook de fujitsu futro s720 of s920 aanraden.
Koen87 @Coolstart4 januari 2024 07:29
De officiële Europese website in Denemarken heeft hem ook op voorraad en is beduidend goedkoper.
Zelf heb ik ook de Yellow, heb er zelf een SSD NVMe kaart bij gekocht, aangezien de officiële SSD erg prijzig is. (WD Blue SN550 250GB voor 20 euro destijds)
Overigens heb ik geen opslag op mijn CM4, de kit gekocht en zelf een CM4 uitgezocht. Het draait als een zonnetje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Koen87 op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

SpaceDok @Coolstart3 januari 2024 23:26
De Home Assistant Yellow heeft Zigbee (+Thread) ingebouwd. Zie ook de Tweakers review.

Ik heb er zelf intern nog een Aeotec Z-Pi 7 Z-Wave gateway op de GPIO poort geprikt zodat ik ook Z-Wave heb waarmee ik m’n Home Assistant compleet in één kastje heb.
langestefan @Coolstart3 januari 2024 23:37
Het enige spijtige is dat er geen hardware bestaat met zigbee etc ingebouwd. Nu moet je zo’n blauwe stick kopen. Lijkt wat geknutsel.
Ik heb zelf een green + HA connect USB stick gekocht. Het was niet meer werk dan green aansluiten, USB er in en na automatische detectie op 'configureren' drukken. Ff ZHA (of z2m, meer werk) installeren en je hebt dan meteen een operationeel zigbee netwerk.
AJediIAm @Coolstart4 januari 2024 00:06
Zelf heb ik een HA Yellow, maar je moet die SkyConnect USB stick echt niet onderschatten. Het is plug and play. De optie om een USB kabel te gebruiken kan het signaal enorm verbeteren.

De SkyConnect is de go-to zigbee oplossing. Het wordt niet handiger dan dit.
Pazo 3 januari 2024 22:51
Hier gaat de HeishaMon integratie voor Panasonic warmtepomp kapot. Dus maar weer teruggezet naar 2023.12.4. Even afwachten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pazo op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

AJediIAm @Pazo4 januari 2024 00:01
Bug report aangemaakt?
Joostlek @Pazo4 januari 2024 00:02
Vergeet ook niet te kijken of er al bug reports voor zijn. Hoe meer info bugfixers hebben, hoe sneller ze het op kunnen lossen
MsG @Pazo4 januari 2024 08:50
Als je veel hacs-integraties hebt, zoals deze blijkbaar is. Kan het inderdaad lonen eventjes te wachten.
Joost @Pazo5 januari 2024 08:23
Hier gaat de HeishaMon integratie voor Panasonic warmtepomp kapot. Dus maar weer teruggezet naar 2023.12.4. Even afwachten.
Wat is er precies kapot? Hier werkt het gewoon nog met Heishamon, met configuratie in yaml. Gebruik je de HACS-module?
Pazo @Joost5 januari 2024 09:04
Dit: https://gathering.tweaker...message/77682640#77682640
En ik lees dat er ook al een update voor is: https://gathering.tweaker...message/77685126#77685126
Flapperbol 3 januari 2024 22:44
Ik wacht wel op V .1 of .2
Hier gaan zo vaak integraties/automations stuk met .0 versies dat ik mij er niet meer aan ga wagen.
Ortep @Flapperbol3 januari 2024 23:10
Ik draai al jaren Home Assistant, ik heb altijd onmiddellijk geüpdatet.
Het is nog nooit mis gegaan.
AibohphobiA BoB @Ortep3 januari 2024 23:50
Dat is natuurlijk fijn voor je, maar het is ook anekdotisch bewijs.
Hoewel de updates wel verbeterd zijn, is mijn ervaring dat wachten toch verstandiger is.
Ook omdat je ziet dat er altijd na een paar dagen een vrij grote update komt en ook in Github vrij veel problemen te zien zijn.

Daarnaast komt het vaak voor dat de add-ons nog aangepast moeten worden.
Joostlek @AibohphobiA BoB4 januari 2024 00:03
Die 2k issues blijft gewoon een ramp, geen deuk in te slaan :(

We doen vaak voor het weekend nog een release met gewoon wat dependency updates en bugfixes, maar deze zijn vaak op integratie niveau en zijn niet vaak komend uit de .0 release :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Joostlek op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

AibohphobiA BoB @Joostlek4 januari 2024 00:26
Eerder moest je wachten op de .6 of .7, nu op de .3. Dat is ook een verbetering. :)

Ik zag net in de release dat ik deze sowieso kan overslaan, er zit echt niets in voor mij persoonlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AibohphobiA BoB op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

Ortep @AibohphobiA BoB4 januari 2024 11:49
Niet echt anekdotisch. Ik heb het inmiddels denk ik een keer of 50 gedaan. Dus het is niet echt N=1.
Hieronder kan je ook van een hele reeks mensen lezen dat ze geen problemen hadden.
Het is natuurlijk zo dat als er ergens iemand met 20 nauwelijks ondersteunde exotische HACS modules een probleem heeft dat die komt klagen. Soms 3 keer per dag.
De mensen waar het gewoon goed bij werkt die hoor je niet.

En mijn setup is in die jaren ook een aantal keren veranderd en uitgebreid. Het is dus niet zo dat ik maar een Philips Hue lamp heb. Ik heb een mengsel van Hue, Lidl, Osram, KAKU, Ikea, Aqara als zigbee en nog een zooitje wifi spullen.

Het is wel zo dat ik bij de normaal ondersteunde dingen blijf en niet begin aan een Barziliaanse sensor die met een HACS integration uit Tajikistan wordt aangestuurd.

Dat soort dingen lopen wel eens tegen problemen aan. Zolang je bij HA zelf blijft gaat er bijna nooit iets mis. Het zijn bijna altijd de aanpassingen die mensen zelf maken die na een update niet goed meer werken.
Prince @Ortep4 januari 2024 19:22
Ik heb ook een "zooi aan spullen" in HA. Zigbee, Tuya, Wifi, openHASP, ESPHome, etc... ook 7 integraties via HACS.
Ik doe meestal direct updates als ze uitkomen en heb nog nooit issues gehad.

Ik heb wel al af en toe een update uitgesteld omdat ik in de release notes lees dat er breaking changes zijn die invloed hebben op mijn situatie. Dan zoek ik naar andere oplossingen oid. Er was zo een jaar of zo geleden zo een Tuya update die roet in het eten zou gooien.

Misschien bedoelt Ortep dat het niet zoals in Windows is dat je alle updates blind kan uitvoeren en dat Microsoft netjes alles heeft voorgekauwd voor jou. Maar zelfs als je het op die manier bekijkt, dan valt het nog reuze mee.
AibohphobiA BoB @Ortep4 januari 2024 22:31
Niet echt anekdotisch. Ik heb het inmiddels denk ik een keer of 50 gedaan. Dus het is niet echt N=1.
Zoek even de betekenis op. Anekdotisch is niet dat jij er 50 hebt gedaan, maar dat jij de enige bent die er 50 hebt gedaan zonder problemen.
Ortep @AibohphobiA BoB4 januari 2024 22:41
Lees even wat ik schreef:

Meerdere jaren mert steeds wisselende configuraties. Dus niet een iemand die 50 keer hetzelfde doet met dezelfde spullen.

En lees ook vooral wat andere mensen hier schrijven. Er melden er meerdere dat het goed gaat.
En nogmaals: Mensen waarbij het goed gaat melden dat niet. Mensen die wat te klagen hebbem melden dat soms 3 keer per dag.

De mensen waar het mis bij gaat hebben vaak bijzondere hardware, weinig gebruikte integraties of heel complexe dashboards met obscure cards.

Zolang je minstream blijft gaat er zelden iets mis.
Het komt nooit voor dat Hue niet werkt of dat een conbee stick niet wordt herkend of dat een osram slimme plug de mist in gaat
AibohphobiA BoB @Ortep4 januari 2024 22:54
Lees anders Github comments even, zoals ik al beschreef.
Kijk anders ook even naar de update frequentie na de .0 release.
Lees anders ook even de comments onder de release notes.

Ik denk dat HA de minst slechte is van allemaal, maar dat het verstandig is om een .0 versie te updaten, is voor heel veel anderen dan jijzelf (en nog een paar enkelingen) niet waar.
Zeker niet als je het ten volle benut met add-ons zoals HACS, Node-Red, Z2M, enz.
martdj @Ortep4 januari 2024 00:06
Afgelopen jaar toch een bug gehad in een .0 versie, waardoor bepaalde zaken plots niet meer werkten. Gelukkig wel binnen een paar dagen gefixt
AJediIAm @martdj4 januari 2024 00:11
Een bug in .0 zal vanwege de beta redelijk obscuur zijn en slechts een klein aantal gebruikers tegen.

Er waren meer bugs in de .1 en hogere versies. Het is dus een betere strategie om enkel de .0 versies te installeren.
Vaevictis_ @Ortep4 januari 2024 15:10
Heb je veel mazzel of weinig integraties / devices. Erg vaak issues gehad dus wacht altijd .2 af en zorg dat ik kan downgraden.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @Flapperbol3 januari 2024 23:27
Mijn ervaring is totaal anders. Het is juist verbazingwekkend hoe stabiel die .0 versies zijn. De kwaliteitscontrole/tests van het team zijn erg goed.
langestefan @sys647383 januari 2024 23:34
Dat komt door de CI/CD infra en het beta test team. Bij een nieuwe release zit er een fanatiek groepje vrijwilligers in de HA discord die zoveel mogelijk dingen testen en bugs rapporteren. Als er bugs gevonden worden worden deze zoveel mogelijk opgelost in de volgende beta versie. Soms zijn er wel 15 beta versies voordat de echte release uitkomt. Als je tijd over hebt en beta tester wilt worden, je kan zo meedoen :)
AJediIAm @langestefan4 januari 2024 00:16
Ik draai de beta in mijn productie instantie (omdat het kan). Ben verder niet naar bugs aan het zoeken, maar soms is er een kleine bug die ik rapporteer. Het gaat dan meestal om kleine UI dingen en heel soms een echte error.
peetgate @Flapperbol3 januari 2024 23:28
Lees je wel de release notes? Ik update altijd direct vanaf versie 0. Af en toe zitten er wat breaking changes in, maar zolang ik die netjes voorbereid is er bij mij niks aan de hand.
MartijnGP @peetgate3 januari 2024 23:32
Ze hebben daar tegenwoordig ook de policy dat breaking changes minstens een bepaalde tijd van tevoren aangekondigd moeten zijn, weet zo even niet hoe lang. Krijg je dan netjes een notificatie van :)
ocarina @MartijnGP4 januari 2024 09:05
Een half jaar geloof ik. Ik had toevallig bij de december-update een melding dat in de zomer (juni of juli, weet ik niet meer) van 2024 de ping config in yaml niet meer ondersteund wordt en dus een invalide config veroorzaakt. Daarnaast werd netjes vermeld dat ze de config die ik ingesteld had naar de UI verplaatst hadden en ik dus zonder problemen de yaml config kon verwijderen. Exemplarische gang van zaken zou ik zeggen.

Ik draai HA nu een jaar of twee en heb nooit echt problemen gehad met updates.
Turb0Turb0 @Flapperbol3 januari 2024 22:58
Net probleemloos kunnen updaten. Ik ben nu een jaar over van Domoticz en ik heb geen problemen met HA. Als er al wat was kwam dat doordat ik iets niet begreep.
AJediIAm @Flapperbol4 januari 2024 00:00
Dat is een achterhaald principe.

- Door de beta is .0 verreweg het best getest.
- Breaking changes bestaan zo goed als niet meer en als ze voorkomen is dat waarschijnlijker op een .1 of .2 release
- Als er een integratie stuk gaat is het waarschijnlijk een hacs integratie die niet al te best onderhouden wordt. Een .1 of .2 gaat dit niet oplossen. Een weekje wachten misschien wel (tenzij iedereen dit gaat doen, dan maakt het weer geen verschil).

Ik probeer meestal de beta en doe misschien 1 keer per jaar een rollback omdat er iets stuk is wat ik nodig heb.
Kjoe_Ljan @Flapperbol4 januari 2024 12:00
Dit is ook mijn ervaring. Ik heb een cronjob draaien die mijn Docker container iedere eerste van de maand update, kort na middernacht. Dit is altijd voordat een nieuwe release uitkomt (op de eerste woensdag van de maand).

De vorige keer dat ik dit aanhaalde, kreeg ik van alle kanten te horen dat major releases vaak zelfs stabieler zijn dan de minor releases en dat er geen reden is om een maand achter te lopen, maar mijn persoonlijke ervaring is toch echt anders... :?

Fijn om te zien dat ik niet de enige ben :D
Sneezzer @Flapperbol4 januari 2024 14:51
Ik update eigenlijk altijd direct (en die start met een automatische full backup) een enkele keer problemen gehad met de p1 meter uitlezer maar dan hup de backup terug en een versie of twee wachten.
Al met al 5 minuten werk.
bjp @Flapperbol5 januari 2024 10:02
gezien hun versienummers op basis van de datum (<jaar>.<maand>.<incrementeren getal, terug startend op 0 in begin van de maand>), snap ik niet hoe de .0 anders is dan andere.

Hadden ze deze niet op 4 januari maar 31 dec gemaakt, noemde hem 2023.12.5.... en toen had je wel een upgrade gedaan?
Flapperbol @bjp5 januari 2024 10:43
Dan waren er mindere nieuwe features bijgekomen.
Bij een .5 versie komen er niet ineens grote wijzigingen/features, voornamelijk bugfixes
bjp @Flapperbol5 januari 2024 12:00
is hun feature-integratie-plan maandgebaseerd?

of is het gewoon "wanneer af, bij de volgende release erbij?" (natuurlijk eerst via beta testen)
Stetsed 3 januari 2024 22:28
Ik ben zelf recent begonnen met het gebruik home HA, en eerlijk ik vindt het zeer fijn. Heb het in een VM op proxmox gezet en het werkt helemaal top en kan alles wat ik zou willen integeren integeren
Prince @Stetsed3 januari 2024 22:40
Ik draai hem ook in Proxmox (via een populaire script installer).
Ik heb hem wel als processor = host geïnstalleerd zodat zeker alle features van mijn CPU blootgesteld worden. Ook heb ik voor de q35 "machine" gegaan gezien die 'recenter' (lees: ondersteunt meer features) is dan de default i440fx.
Hoewel dit alles een migratie naar een ander systeem in theorie moeilijker zou maken, ben ik ervan overtuigd dat de linux waarop HA draait hier geen issues rond zou maken... Doet die dat toch, dan doe ik een backup en restore in hem wel op een fresh install.
Tha_Butcha @Prince3 januari 2024 23:30
Wat voor specifieke cpu features zijn er dan die meerwaarde voor jou hebben?
Prince @Tha_Butcha4 januari 2024 00:25
Q35 wegens de pcie ondersteuning. Belangrijk voor passthrough van bvb een pcie grafische kaart voor bvb de processing van de security cams.

Qua cpu geeft host altijd de beste performance gezien alle features van jouw specifieke cpu beschikbaar zijn voor de vm. Je geeft er wel de live migration optie voor op. Je begrijpt dat die laatste in mijn thuis setting acceptabel is.

Wil je meer weten, lees gerust eens door de wiki van proxmox zelf.
Usually you should select for your VM a processor type which closely matches the CPU of the host system, as it means that the host CPU features (also called CPU flags ) will be available in your VMs. If you want an exact match, you can set the CPU type to host in which case the VM will have exactly the same CPU flags as your host system.

This has a downside though. If you want to do a live migration of VMs between different hosts, your VM might end up on a new system with a different CPU type or a different microcode version. If the CPU flags passed to the guest are missing, the QEMU process will stop. To remedy this QEMU has also its own virtual CPU types, that Proxmox VE uses by default.

The backend default is kvm64 which works on essentially all x86_64 host CPUs and the UI default when creating a new VM is x86-64-v2-AES, which requires a host CPU starting from Westmere for Intel or at least a fourth generation Opteron for AMD.

In short:

If you don’t care about live migration or have a homogeneous cluster where all nodes have the same CPU and same microcode version, set the CPU type to host, as in theory this will give your guests maximum performance.

If you care about live migration and security, and you have only Intel CPUs or only AMD CPUs, choose the lowest generation CPU model of your cluster.

If you care about live migration without security, or have mixed Intel/AMD cluster, choose the lowest compatible virtual QEMU CPU type
De specifieke CPU flags zorgen ervoor dat bepaalde opdrachten vele malen sneller kunnen verwerkt worden. Bekijk het als hardware accelerated vs software mode.

KVM64 heeft deze 26 flags
apic, clflush, cmov, cx16, cx8, de, fpu, fxsr, lm, mca, mce, mmx, msr, mtrr, nx, pae, pat, pge, pni, pse, pse36, sep, sse, sse2, syscall, tsc

Mijn AMD Ryzen 7 5800U heeft deze 137 flags
fpu, 3dnowprefetch, abm, adx, aes, aperfmperf, apic, arat, avic, avx, avx2, bmi1, bmi2, bpext, cat_l3, cdp_l3, clflush, clflushopt, clwb, clzero, cmov, cmp_legacy, constant_tsc, cpb, cppc, cpuid, cqm, cqm_llc, cqm_mbm_local, cqm_mbm_total, cqm_occup_llc, cr8_legacy, cx16, cx8, de, decodeassists, erms, extapic, extd_apicid, f16c, flushbyasid, fma, fsgsbase, fsrm, fxsr, fxsr_opt, ht, hw_pstate, ibpb, ibrs, ibs, invpcid, irperf, lahf_lm, lbrv, lm, mba, mca, mce, misalignsse, mmx, mmxext, monitor, movbe, msr, mtrr, mwaitx, nonstop_tsc, nopl, npt, nrip_save, nx, ospke, osvw, overflow_recov, pae, pat, pausefilter, pclmulqdq, pdpe1gb, perfctr_core, perfctr_llc, perfctr_nb, pfthreshold, pge, pku, pni, popcnt, pse, pse36, rapl, rdpid, rdpru, rdrand, rdseed, rdt_a, rdtscp, rep_good, sep, sha_ni, skinit, smap, smca, smep, ssbd, sse, sse2, sse4_1, sse4_2, sse4a, ssse3, stibp, succor, svm, svm_lock, syscall, tce, topoext, tsc, tsc_scale, umip, v_spec_ctrl, v_vmsave_vmload, vaes, vgif, vmcb_clean, vme, vmmcall, vpclmulqdq, wbnoinvd, wdt, xgetbv1, xsave, xsavec, xsaveerptr, xsaveopt, xsaves

De vraag is niet zozeer welke flags/features meerwaarde hebben voor mij; de vraag is eerder "waarom zou ik niet gebruiken wat ik heb?"

[Reactie gewijzigd door Prince op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

Mstiic 4 januari 2024 01:08
Vorige week een Raspberry Pi5 gekocht en eergisteren HM geïnstalleerd. Ik ben ook eindelijk overgestapt naar HM! Allemaal nieuw voor me, maar tot nu toe werkt mijn Aqara producten(via de hub + matter), Philips Hue en Wiz lampen heel goed met HM. Komende periode zal ik ook mijn project meer uitbreiden. 8-)

Btw: update werkt tot nu toe goed (af kloppen)
Sando @Mstiic4 januari 2024 01:41
Pi5 lijkt me overkill voor HA Core. Ik draai OpenHAB op een Pi0. Wat is HM?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sando op 22 juli 2024 15:36]

Mstiic @Sando4 januari 2024 09:09
Klopt dat het overkill is, maar helaas kon ik geen goedkopere modellen vinden op dat moment en het scheelde me maar 15 euro meer dan een Pi4. Nogmaals ik begin er pas mee en dacht ik koop gelijk de sterkste model en de nieuwste zodat ik het jarenlang kan gebruiken.

HM moest eigenlijk HA zijn |:(
Frankster @Sando6 januari 2024 07:48
Het ligt er maar aan wat je voor add ons draait. Heb zelf Frigate met gezichtsherkenning draaien en ben heel blij dat ik een Intel i3 processor heb op mijn HA box.
sys64738 Moderator F&V 3 januari 2024 23:28
Die nieuwe features voor de Thermostaat card zijn welkom. De card was al erg mooi maar ik wilde vanaf het begin al de huidige temperatuur groot en de gewenste/target temperatuur er iets kleiner onder hebben staan. Dat kan nu gewoon netjes.
Angelevo 4 januari 2024 02:26
Ahh, sweet Home Assistant, dit is wat de quintessential tweaker in hen arsenaal moet hebben. Ik gebruik het nu enkele jaren met mate, maar ben een volledige overschakeling van alle cloud meuk naar local aan het voorbereiden.

Prachtige software, zeer intelligent, werkt samen met vrijwel alles, en zo niet dan is er een community store. Ik ben geen programmeur, maar kan door middel van YAML en de interface toch fatsoenlijke logica opstellen.

Ik heb niets dan lof voor dit project en raad het dan ook iedere tweaker aan. _/-\o_
KevinK 4 januari 2024 03:07
Fijn dat de automatiseringseditor een opfris beurtje heeft gekregen. _/-\o_
Ik draai sinds een aantal maanden Home Assistant i.c.m. Z2M (in docker). En het werkt perfect!

Ben benieuwd wat voor updates we dit jaar allemaal mogen verwachten :)
KingLeaf 4 januari 2024 09:03
Heerlijk die nieuwe automation page veranderingen, de oude was zo verwarrend als nieuwe gebruiker toen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

