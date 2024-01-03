Q35 wegens de pcie ondersteuning. Belangrijk voor passthrough van bvb een pcie grafische kaart voor bvb de processing van de security cams.
Qua cpu geeft host altijd de beste performance gezien alle features van jouw specifieke cpu beschikbaar zijn voor de vm. Je geeft er wel de live migration optie voor op. Je begrijpt dat die laatste in mijn thuis setting acceptabel is.
Usually you should select for your VM a processor type which closely matches the CPU of the host system, as it means that the host CPU features (also called CPU flags ) will be available in your VMs. If you want an exact match, you can set the CPU type to host in which case the VM will have exactly the same CPU flags as your host system.
This has a downside though. If you want to do a live migration of VMs between different hosts, your VM might end up on a new system with a different CPU type or a different microcode version. If the CPU flags passed to the guest are missing, the QEMU process will stop. To remedy this QEMU has also its own virtual CPU types, that Proxmox VE uses by default.
The backend default is kvm64 which works on essentially all x86_64 host CPUs and the UI default when creating a new VM is x86-64-v2-AES, which requires a host CPU starting from Westmere for Intel or at least a fourth generation Opteron for AMD.
In short:
If you don’t care about live migration or have a homogeneous cluster where all nodes have the same CPU and same microcode version, set the CPU type to host, as in theory this will give your guests maximum performance.
If you care about live migration and security, and you have only Intel CPUs or only AMD CPUs, choose the lowest generation CPU model of your cluster.
If you care about live migration without security, or have mixed Intel/AMD cluster, choose the lowest compatible virtual QEMU CPU type
De specifieke CPU flags zorgen ervoor dat bepaalde opdrachten vele malen sneller kunnen verwerkt worden. Bekijk het als hardware accelerated vs software mode.
KVM64 heeft deze 26 flags
apic, clflush, cmov, cx16, cx8, de, fpu, fxsr, lm, mca, mce, mmx, msr, mtrr, nx, pae, pat, pge, pni, pse, pse36, sep, sse, sse2, syscall, tsc
Mijn AMD Ryzen 7 5800U heeft deze 137 flags
fpu, 3dnowprefetch, abm, adx, aes, aperfmperf, apic, arat, avic, avx, avx2, bmi1, bmi2, bpext, cat_l3, cdp_l3, clflush, clflushopt, clwb, clzero, cmov, cmp_legacy, constant_tsc, cpb, cppc, cpuid, cqm, cqm_llc, cqm_mbm_local, cqm_mbm_total, cqm_occup_llc, cr8_legacy, cx16, cx8, de, decodeassists, erms, extapic, extd_apicid, f16c, flushbyasid, fma, fsgsbase, fsrm, fxsr, fxsr_opt, ht, hw_pstate, ibpb, ibrs, ibs, invpcid, irperf, lahf_lm, lbrv, lm, mba, mca, mce, misalignsse, mmx, mmxext, monitor, movbe, msr, mtrr, mwaitx, nonstop_tsc, nopl, npt, nrip_save, nx, ospke, osvw, overflow_recov, pae, pat, pausefilter, pclmulqdq, pdpe1gb, perfctr_core, perfctr_llc, perfctr_nb, pfthreshold, pge, pku, pni, popcnt, pse, pse36, rapl, rdpid, rdpru, rdrand, rdseed, rdt_a, rdtscp, rep_good, sep, sha_ni, skinit, smap, smca, smep, ssbd, sse, sse2, sse4_1, sse4_2, sse4a, ssse3, stibp, succor, svm, svm_lock, syscall, tce, topoext, tsc, tsc_scale, umip, v_spec_ctrl, v_vmsave_vmload, vaes, vgif, vmcb_clean, vme, vmmcall, vpclmulqdq, wbnoinvd, wdt, xgetbv1, xsave, xsavec, xsaveerptr, xsaveopt, xsaves
De vraag is niet zozeer welke flags/features meerwaarde hebben voor mij; de vraag is eerder "waarom zou ik niet gebruiken wat ik heb?"
