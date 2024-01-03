Versie 2024.1.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

Happy New Year! We wish you, and all the loved ones around you, all the best for 2024! I cannot think of a better way to start the new year: Home Assistant Core 2024.1! This release is fairly small, as expected; we are just coming out of the holiday season. However, it does contain some nice improvements and features to be excited about and a stunning total of 13 new integrations!

My favorite: the automation editor changes. It had quite a bunch of user interface tweaks. Most are focused on making it friendlier and easier to use for new and long-term users, making it quicker to find the right trigger, condition, or action. I greatly like this improved experience, and I hope you do too! Enjoy the release!