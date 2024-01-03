Versie 4.2.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Key changes since 4.1.0
Bug fixes since 4.1.0
- Duplicate detection workflow overhaul:
-
Series Duplicate Detectionwas replaced by
Smart Duplicate Detectionthat can also detect
Movieand
Daily Showduplicates.
- Additionally, duplicates will also be detected if they are still in the queue.
- More information: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/duplicate-detection
- Interface changes:
- Added ability to filter the Queue and History by
status.
- RSS-feed that provided the download is shown in History details.
- macOS/Windows 10 & 11: Added
Open Folderbutton to
Job/Queue finishednotifications. Clicking any type of notification will now open a browser with SABnzbd.
- Performance and usability improvements:
- Numerous smaller performance improvements were made.
- Server IP-address selection was optimized.
- The
Internet Bandwidthtest was made more reliable.
- macOS/Windows: Updated to Python 3.12 and par2cmdline-turbo v1.1.1.
- Configuration changes:
- The
On queue finish scriptis now set in Switches.
- Reduced recursive unpacking to 2 levels, instead of 5.
- Duplicate detection related Pre-queue script input parameters were removed. You will need to update your Pre-queue script. More information: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/configuration/4.2/scripts/pre-queue-scripts
- Stricter check if
Complete Folderis inside
Download Folder.
- Windows: Prevent use of network drive as
Download Folder.
- Fixed an issue where the multi-select option in the queue was not working for some users.
- Prevented a crash that would occur during the saving of configuration settings.
- Jobs with larger articles could stall the queue for several minutes.
- Ensured that server warnings are always displayed to users.
- If
webloggingwas enabled, output was also written to regular log.
- Fixed an issue where removing a failed download from the History could break active downloads.