Software-update: SABnzbd 4.2.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Key changes since 4.1.0
  • Duplicate detection workflow overhaul:
    • Series Duplicate Detection was replaced by Smart Duplicate Detection that can also detect Movie and Daily Show duplicates.
    • Additionally, duplicates will also be detected if they are still in the queue.
    • More information: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/duplicate-detection
  • Interface changes:
    • Added ability to filter the Queue and History by status.
    • RSS-feed that provided the download is shown in History details.
    • macOS/Windows 10 & 11: Added Open Folder button to Job/Queue finished notifications. Clicking any type of notification will now open a browser with SABnzbd.
  • Performance and usability improvements:
    • Numerous smaller performance improvements were made.
    • Server IP-address selection was optimized.
    • The Internet Bandwidth test was made more reliable.
    • macOS/Windows: Updated to Python 3.12 and par2cmdline-turbo v1.1.1.
  • Configuration changes:
    • The On queue finish script is now set in Switches.
    • Reduced recursive unpacking to 2 levels, instead of 5.
    • Duplicate detection related Pre-queue script input parameters were removed. You will need to update your Pre-queue script. More information: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/configuration/4.2/scripts/pre-queue-scripts
    • Stricter check if Complete Folder is inside Download Folder.
    • Windows: Prevent use of network drive as Download Folder.
Bug fixes since 4.1.0
  • Fixed an issue where the multi-select option in the queue was not working for some users.
  • Prevented a crash that would occur during the saving of configuration settings.
  • Jobs with larger articles could stall the queue for several minutes.
  • Ensured that server warnings are always displayed to users.
  • If weblogging was enabled, output was also written to regular log.
  • Fixed an issue where removing a failed download from the History could break active downloads.

Versienummer 4.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

03-01-2024 • 22:11

03-01-2024 • 22:11

13

Bron: SABnzbd

Lees meer

Reacties (13)

Nitroglycerine 4 januari 2024 11:32
Windows defender heeft een trojan gevonden in de executable: Win32/Wacatac.B!ml
Deze zat niet in de vorige versie, ik ga een melding aanmaken bij de makers van deze tool
IrBaboon79 @Nitroglycerine4 januari 2024 12:04
Ik dacht al dat ik de enige was waar dat ding afging…
Nitroglycerine @IrBaboon794 januari 2024 12:12
Reactie op sabnzdb forum:

The usual:

* report to Microsoft it's not a virus/trojan
* wait 2 weeks and try again

Dus we moeten hen op de blauwe ogen vertrouwen dat het geen trojan is en niet misbruikt wordt.
IrBaboon79 @Nitroglycerine4 januari 2024 12:16
Ja, handige reactie is het niet - ik zou zeggen: trek die release terug of zet een waarschuwing op de site icm de officiële file hashes…
Safihre
@IrBaboon795 januari 2024 14:09
Het is een false-positive omdat SABnzbd een python programma is en virussen helaas vaak ook.. Dus gaat Defder er op af, dat is elke release zo de eerste paar dagen.
Waarom dan de release terugtrekken? Dan leert Defender het nooit.
IrBaboon79 @Safihre5 januari 2024 15:18
Als je als developer reageert met "ja, vertrouw ons maar, is normaal, komt helemaal goed anders gewoon 2 weken wachten..." - is wel erg makkelijk...

Juist omdat we als gebruiker niet kunnen zien/verifieren (file hashes?) dat we de juiste zaken hebben is een reactie als "komt wel goed" niet handig. Er zou eens per ongeluk iets in je buildchain geslopen zijn en dan ben je een hoop vertrouwen kwijt...


edit: Op de 4.21 die net gereleased is gaat defender trouwens niet af.

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 24 juli 2024 16:56]

Safihre
@IrBaboon795 januari 2024 17:59
Alles staat op github, je kan daar dus zelf naar de bron. Daar vandaan worden ook direct de downloads aangeboden. Aanval in de build chain ga je niet uitsluiten met file hashes.

Iets anders dan aantal dagen wachten is er niet in geval van false positives, Defender heeft de bestanden in de cloud al om de analyse te doen.
duderuud @OLED3 januari 2024 23:06
Ik wil geen nzb-er uithangen maar volgens mij worden deze technieken niet heel vaak gebruikt om Linux distros te verspreiden…
Het wordt veel heel veel zaken gebruikt, zowel legaal als illegaal spul. De software an sich is niks is mee.
CH4OS
@OLED4 januari 2024 01:47
Tja, volgens deze redenering kun je dan alles wel verbieden, want oh jee, je kunt er ook illegale dingen mee doen... Beetje belachelijk, niet? :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 24 juli 2024 16:56]

Fairy @OLED4 januari 2024 10:48
Auto's worden ook wel eens mensen mee doodgereden. Ook maar meteen een tag daarvoor aanmaken?
iAR @OLED4 januari 2024 11:06
Je hebt gelijk dat er voor torrent en usenet apps vaak allerlei Linux distro's gedownload worden. Ik denk wel dat hoofdzakelijk deze apps gebruikt worden voor illegale zaken. Maar goed, de software zelf is gewoon een binary downloader voor usenet. Dat er vervolgens misbruik gemaakt wordt van usenet is niet het probleem van Sab.
sircampalot @OLED4 januari 2024 15:50
In betonnen funderingen verdwijnen ook wel eens mensen, ook maar verbieden?



