Versie 4.2.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Key changes since 4.1.0 Duplicate detection workflow overhaul: Series Duplicate Detection was replaced by Smart Duplicate Detection that can also detect Movie and Daily Show duplicates. Additionally, duplicates will also be detected if they are still in the queue. More information: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/duplicate-detection

Interface changes: Added ability to filter the Queue and History by status . RSS-feed that provided the download is shown in History details. macOS/Windows 10 & 11: Added Open Folder button to Job/Queue finished notifications. Clicking any type of notification will now open a browser with SABnzbd.

Performance and usability improvements: Numerous smaller performance improvements were made. Server IP-address selection was optimized. The Internet Bandwidth test was made more reliable. macOS/Windows: Updated to Python 3.12 and par2cmdline-turbo v1.1.1.

Configuration changes: The On queue finish script is now set in Switches. Reduced recursive unpacking to 2 levels, instead of 5. Duplicate detection related Pre-queue script input parameters were removed. You will need to update your Pre-queue script. More information: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/configuration/4.2/scripts/pre-queue-scripts Stricter check if Complete Folder is inside Download Folder . Windows: Prevent use of network drive as Download Folder .

Bug fixes since 4.1.0 Fixed an issue where the multi-select option in the queue was not working for some users.

Prevented a crash that would occur during the saving of configuration settings.

Jobs with larger articles could stall the queue for several minutes.

Ensured that server warnings are always displayed to users.

If weblogging was enabled, output was also written to regular log.

Fixed an issue where removing a failed download from the History could break active downloads.