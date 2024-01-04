Versie 11.0.3 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. Sinds versie 11.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Bat! v11.0.3 Improvements Force use Classic Preview Pane under Windows versions below 10 Fixes Combo boxes in the Preferences dialog become empty when moved into a scroll box on smaller screens

Quick Reply could not be switched off in the Conversation View and did not have context menu

Fix some possible sources of AV errors (including ones when switching editor type)

Template output could be garbled for non UTF-8 encoded HTML message The Bat! v11.0.2 Fixes Template was not applied in the editor when forwarding attachments

Attachments pane was not shown in some cases

Changing Split Mode caused non-functional Conversation view

Quick Reply pane could not be hidden

Fixed the issue with sending Quick Reply messages The Bat! v11.0.1 Fixes Issues with the attachment pane under the Classic Message Preview Pane have been resolved

Resolved the issue with the embedded images in HTML-messages

The About box now displays the correct version number for which the license is valid for