Versie 11.0.3 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. Sinds versie 11.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
The Bat! v11.0.3Improvements
Fixes
- Force use Classic Preview Pane under Windows versions below 10
- Combo boxes in the Preferences dialog become empty when moved into a scroll box on smaller screens
- Quick Reply could not be switched off in the Conversation View and did not have context menu
- Fix some possible sources of AV errors (including ones when switching editor type)
- Template output could be garbled for non UTF-8 encoded HTML message
The Bat! v11.0.2Fixes
- Template was not applied in the editor when forwarding attachments
- Attachments pane was not shown in some cases
- Changing Split Mode caused non-functional Conversation view
- Quick Reply pane could not be hidden
- Fixed the issue with sending Quick Reply messages
The Bat! v11.0.1Fixes
- Issues with the attachment pane under the Classic Message Preview Pane have been resolved
- Resolved the issue with the embedded images in HTML-messages
- The About box now displays the correct version number for which the license is valid for