Software-update: The Bat! 11.0.3

The Bat! logo (75 pix) Versie 11.0.3 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. Het programma heeft alles wat je van een moderne e-mailclient mag verwachten, zoals het automatisch kunnen sorteren, beantwoorden of doorsturen van e-mail en het met vertraging kunnen versturen van e-mails. Er zijn diverse e-mailthema's, waarbij ook van macro's gebruikgemaakt kan worden. Sinds versie 11.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

The Bat! v11.0.3

Improvements
  • Force use Classic Preview Pane under Windows versions below 10
Fixes
  • Combo boxes in the Preferences dialog become empty when moved into a scroll box on smaller screens
  • Quick Reply could not be switched off in the Conversation View and did not have context menu
  • Fix some possible sources of AV errors (including ones when switching editor type)
  • Template output could be garbled for non UTF-8 encoded HTML message

The Bat! v11.0.2

Fixes
  • Template was not applied in the editor when forwarding attachments
  • Attachments pane was not shown in some cases
  • Changing Split Mode caused non-functional Conversation view
  • Quick Reply pane could not be hidden
  • Fixed the issue with sending Quick Reply messages

The Bat! v11.0.1

Fixes
  • Issues with the attachment pane under the Classic Message Preview Pane have been resolved
  • Resolved the issue with the embedded images in HTML-messages
  • The About box now displays the correct version number for which the license is valid for

The Bat!

Versienummer 11.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ritlabs
Download https://www.ritlabs.com/en/products/thebat/download.php
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-01-2024 13:02

04-01-2024 • 13:02

12

Bron: Ritlabs

The Bat!

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (12)

smuurmans 4 januari 2024 14:12
Kan iemand ervaringen met deze applicatie delen?
beerse
@smuurmans4 januari 2024 15:54
Zelf heb ik geen ervaring met deze TheBat. Het schijnt dat ze ooit is afgeleid van wat nu ThunderBird heet. Toen had ze best veel toegevoegde waarde, met name naar microsoft platformen geloof ik.

Voor mij is er nooit een reden geweest om van ThunderBird af te stappen. En gezien TheBat niet onder linux beschikbaar is en ik dat wel (ook) als platform gebruik, blijf ik bij ThunderBird.

Toevoeging: als je wat anders zoekt, kan je op https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_email_clients een praktische vergelijking doen (en verdwalen...)

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 25 juli 2024 16:37]

ShadowBumble @beerse4 januari 2024 16:15
Zelf heb ik geen ervaring met deze TheBat. Het schijnt dat ze ooit is afgeleid van wat nu ThunderBird heet.
Onzin, The Bat bestaat al sinds 1998 terwijl Thunderbird pas uitkwam in laat 2003.
beerse
@ShadowBumble5 januari 2024 09:00
Ooit is webbrowsen (voor mij) begonnen met mosaic. Daarna kwam Netscape dat ook mail (en nntp-news) aan kon. Toen de ontwikkelingen daarna weer de mail en nntp-news loskoppelde van de webbrowseris daar thunderbird uit ontstaan voor de mail en nntp-news functies. De geschiedenis van thunderbird begint voor mij bij netscape toen die mail en nntp-news ging ondersteunen.
xyquesz @beerse6 januari 2024 13:21
Het blijft onzin.
anpat @smuurmans4 januari 2024 14:19
Ik niet, kende deze ook niet. Zojuist is gedownload, maar of ik deze ga installeren is 'nog' niet geweten.

Zojuist is door het forum gegaan, erg levendig ziet het er niet uit... denk niet dat je op veel response moet rekenen aldaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door anpat op 25 juli 2024 16:37]

ratzz @anpat4 januari 2024 15:27
Gewoon dagelijks response op het forum en dat geld ook voor de customer support. Ik gebruik het programma vanaf versie 1. Maar dat is meer luiheid dan wat anders, hij maakt eenvoudig back-ups en aangezien ik vroeger vaker mijn OS opnieuw deed installeren om diverse redenen was dat wel handig. Sinds de laatste twee versie betaal ik voor het programma, dat is meer om mijn geweten te sussen. Het update beleid is niet heel prettig, na een volgend versienummer moet je weer een licentie aanschaffen.
Ik ben tevreden over het gebruik samen met een antiespam plug-in, antispamsniper zowel gratis als betaald, de gratis versie is voor mij overigens voldoende.
Ik gebruik het programma gewoon voor huis tuin en keuken gebruik dus of dat echt een maatstaf is weet ik niet aangezien het programma legio mogelijkheden kent die ik niet gebruik.
Xander2 @smuurmans4 januari 2024 15:13
Als je fan bent van emails tikken in Windows is dit zo'n beetje het beste qua fat client wat je kunt krijgen.
Vroeger veel gebruikt, beetje achterhaald met mobiel.
ShadowBumble @Xander24 januari 2024 15:22
Als je fan bent van emails tikken in Windows is dit zo'n beetje het beste qua fat client wat je kunt krijgen.
Vroeger veel gebruikt, beetje achterhaald met mobiel.
Inderdaad vroeger heel veel gebruikt, hele goede "rule" engine en een van de weinige clients die (destijds) default de correcte methode gebruikte voor het beantwoorden van mails (onderaan de oorspronkelijke mail ipv bovenaan wat nu de standaard is tegenwoordig ;)).

Nu vooral in de space van secure email erg goed, default html disable, tracking pixels disable etc etc.
Maurits van Baerle @smuurmans4 januari 2024 15:24
Ik ben al twintig jaar een email poweruser en heb vele emailclients versleten (soms zelfs drie tegelijk) maar toevallig nooit The Bat gebruikt.

Ik kan je wel vertellen dat het een legendarische app is, een beetje wat VI is voor tekst editors. Er zijn niet veel emailclients met een eigen Wikipedia lemma. De ontwikkeling heeft een tijd stil gelegen (volgens mij had de oorspronkelijke developer het verkocht en nu weer teruggekocht) maar nu is de draad weer opgepakt.
eltweako @smuurmans4 januari 2024 16:08
Ik gebruik het inmiddels, denk ik, 15 jaar of zo.

Belangrijkste reden voor mij zijn de "power" functies zoals ingebouwde PGP ondersteuning (OpenPGP/GnuPG en S/Mime) en de mogelijkheid om je gehele e-mail client te versleutelen.
Ook heb ik behoorlijk complexe filters aangemaakt, dat kun je gemakkelijk doen via het "sorting office".

Natuurlijk kun je het e.e.a. ook met thunderbird en/of outlook of met add-ons. Maar het feit is dat the bat gewoon "werkt". Ik verhuis mijn mailclient met alle instellingen al fijn 15 jaar mee naar elke nieuwe pc wat 2 min werk is waarna alles precies staat zoals ik het wil.
manzonderdas 4 januari 2024 16:33
Thunderbird heeft ideeën van the bat overgenomen. Gebruik het zelf al sinds 1998, was toen mijlenver voor op andere emailprogramma's, en blijft nog altijd een van de beteren. Als je op black friday of rond kerstmis een licentie koopt is het beter te behappen. Laatste versies doen ze ook hun best om features uit te breiden: een wat primitieve kalender, en nu ook andere manieren van emails zien.

Sterkte ligt hem in gebruiksgemak van backups, mogelijkheid tot verregaande scripting/filtering/sorteren, wat je bv in outlook verrevan kunt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

